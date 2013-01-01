I think we will have enough funds to buy 2-3 players only. That probably means we will be focusing on CB, CM, FW.



Klopp clearly wants a starter at CB alongside Van Dijk. Kabak and Davies are likely more to be backup options. I feel Kabak will only be retained if someone like Matip is sold. I can see us then looking at Konate / Caleta-Car type signing to play alongside Van Dijk.



Bissouma is the most documented CM target in the past few months, seen as a replacement for Gini. If Gini stays, I still think Bissouma comes in - maybe at the cost of Milner / AOC + Grujic.



A new forward is tricky. Assuming Mane, Salah, Bobby, Jota all stay then adding someone like Daka makes sense. It gives us 5 quality fowards and options to keep one of Minamino, Origi, Shaqiri.



I don't think we will contemplate on fullbacks and GK this time. Would like to see Tsimikas and Neco given more chances to be able backups. Alisson and Kelleher are good to go, maybe a replacement for Adrian with an older head (HG quota?).



Selling players like Grujic, Origi, Shaqiri will be tricky in this summer window. Will be interesting to note how we go about balancing our ins with the outs - do we sell first and then buy or get our signings in advance and then use the rest of the window to sell?