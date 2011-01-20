« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1171458 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28600 on: Today at 01:39:14 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:28:24 pm
That was what put us and Spurs off last time we were sniffing around him though.

IIRC, Juventus were asking for £65 million for Dybala at the time. Paying that, plus the image rights to the management company, would have been too much, even for a player of that talent level. I think that he will be much cheaper this summer ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28601 on: Today at 01:41:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:39:14 pm
IIRC, Juventus were asking for £65 million for Dybala at the time. Paying that, plus the image rights to the management company, would have been too much, even for a player of that talent level. I think that he will be much cheaper this summer ...

I do like him as a player but where does he fit in?  Salah has the right forward position locked down and Elliott will be coming back to play a similar role.  We don't play with a 10 and from what the usual journalists are saying, we're looking for a different type of forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28602 on: Today at 01:45:06 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:41:00 pm
I do like him as a player but where does he fit in?  Salah has the right forward position locked down and Elliott will be coming back to play a similar role.  We don't play with a 10 and from what the usual journalists are saying, we're looking for a different type of forward.

Well, he could be the perfect player for Firmino's role in our setup. He is not the typical No.9 or the typical No.10, more like something in beween ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28603 on: Today at 01:47:46 pm »
I think we need to fill the holes in the squad, see my last post above, two FBs are needed 'if' Tmisakas returns home and if Williams (who is not up to the standard we wnat to be at) is sold or loaned out, CM maybe if Gini, Ox and Milly are gone not a massive hole, we still have Thiago, Fabinho, Haendo, Naby and Jones so not a major priority for me.

CB well we all know the crack here, do we keep Matip/Kabak/Gomez/VVD/Davies and hope for the best, to be honest i think we may need 2, i doubt we will keep that 5 so a huge worry here. Forwards are in short supply in our squad and I pretty much say that Shaqiri and Origi are off i'd be sure of it and leaving us with Sadio, Mo, Bobby and Jota. For me we need back up.

So for me if the outs go as to 'my' plan i see us needing a LB, RB, CB and 2 Forwards. None would be first team, well maybe a CB would be be strength and debt is needed.

For Fifa fun i would like:

RB: Lamptey
LB: Nuno Mendes
CB: Varane (Imagine him and Virgil ;D) & Schuurs
FD: Neto
FD: Rodrygo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28604 on: Today at 01:49:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:45:06 pm
Well, he could be the perfect player for Firmino's role in our setup. He is not the typical No.9 or the typical No.10, more like something in beween ...

You sure about that?  Bobby finds himself constantly contesting headers with the bruising centre backs in this league, we'd have to change the way we play to accommodate a different type of false 9 (which I think we need to do anyway).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28605 on: Today at 01:53:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:49:24 pm
You sure about that?  Bobby finds himself constantly contesting headers with the bruising centre backs in this league, we'd have to change the way we play to accommodate a different type of false 9 (which I think we need to do anyway).

I would not be shocked to see us change our system as well as some personnel next season, 4231 would not be a mad thought.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28606 on: Today at 02:01:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 01:49:24 pm
You sure about that?  Bobby finds himself constantly contesting headers with the bruising centre backs in this league, we'd have to change the way we play to accommodate a different type of false 9 (which I think we need to do anyway).

Well, it is not like our high crosses into the box have been very effective. In fact, they are the worst part of our game. I am pretty confident that a player like Dybala would add a completely new dimension to our attack, linking up with 2 or even 3 of Salah, Mane, Jota and Firmino ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28607 on: Today at 02:02:34 pm »
Quote from: dakid on Today at 12:01:19 am

Jota got 7 goals last season and 9 the season before. He doesn't seem to fit that criteria?

Jota at Wolves last year:

non-penalty xG+xA per 90 = .53
xG = 9.6
Goals = 7

So yes he fit the criteria. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28608 on: Today at 02:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 01:47:46 pm
I think we need to fill the holes in the squad, see my last post above, two FBs are needed 'if' Tmisakas returns home

Have I missed anything?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28609 on: Today at 02:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:13:31 pm
Have I missed anything?

Read somewhere he was not into Liverpool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28610 on: Today at 02:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 02:16:34 pm
Read somewhere he was not into Liverpool.

Hipster.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28611 on: Today at 02:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:44:40 am
Also this - Konsa?

That snippet ("established first-choice Premier League defender...quoted upwards of £25 million") had me wondering too, I'm sure we'll find out at some point.

I've been impressed by Andersen and Vestegaard this season, though Andersen is on-loan from Lyon and Vestegaard is fairly old and would be usurped as soon as Van Dijk comes back. Konsa is a great shout and would make sense with the fee being over £25m too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28612 on: Today at 02:43:18 pm »
Do some of you dickheads never leave this thread?
