I think we need to fill the holes in the squad, see my last post above, two FBs are needed 'if' Tmisakas returns home and if Williams (who is not up to the standard we wnat to be at) is sold or loaned out, CM maybe if Gini, Ox and Milly are gone not a massive hole, we still have Thiago, Fabinho, Haendo, Naby and Jones so not a major priority for me.CB well we all know the crack here, do we keep Matip/Kabak/Gomez/VVD/Davies and hope for the best, to be honest i think we may need 2, i doubt we will keep that 5 so a huge worry here. Forwards are in short supply in our squad and I pretty much say that Shaqiri and Origi are off i'd be sure of it and leaving us with Sadio, Mo, Bobby and Jota. For me we need back up.So for me if the outs go as to 'my' plan i see us needing a LB, RB, CB and 2 Forwards. None would be first team, well maybe a CB would be be strength and debt is needed.For Fifa fun i would like:RB: LampteyLB: Nuno MendesCB: Varane (Imagine him and Virgil) & SchuursFD: NetoFD: Rodrygo