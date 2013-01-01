« previous next »
Today at 10:07:04 am
People saying we have no chance of signing Haaland, what the fuck have you done to your heads?

Who are we, who is our manager? And where do we sit in the wealth table in global football.

Potentally Haaland is worth 3 or 4 times the goalscoring value than any other signing we could make, I mean Christ, we are side launching cross after cross
into a sad space in the box where no one is standing!


Now of course this is a very expensive and complicated transfer but people repeatedly saying we have no chance of signing X or Y, I don't see the point in baseless negativity.

If true we spend little in the summer and shift little out as well, the meltdowns will be huge on here and elsewhere.


Today at 10:39:10 am
our best chance to get Haaland would be in 2022.
Release clause we should be back in the CL, Crowds back more stable income after Covid.

It is why im hoping Dortmund make the CL. Because I think he stays another year if they do.
Today at 10:40:22 am
Haaland ain't joining Man United, the lad wants to compete.
Today at 10:46:18 am
People saying we have no chance of signing Haaland, what the fuck have you done to your heads?

Who are we, who is our manager? And where do we sit in the wealth table in global football.

Potentally Haaland is worth 3 or 4 times the goalscoring value than any other signing we could make, I mean Christ, we are side launching cross after cross
into a sad space in the box where no one is standing!


Now of course this is a very expensive and complicated transfer but people repeatedly saying we have no chance of signing X or Y, I don't see the point in baseless negativity.

If true we spend little in the summer and shift little out as well, the meltdowns will be huge on here and elsewhere.




It would have to be funded with a sale. I imagine we would have to sell Salah or Mane. I very much doubt we are going to be spending £150m on Haaland, a centreback and a midfielder without selling a top player.
Today at 10:53:51 am
I guess ultimately it comes down to what Haaland wants.

Is he going to go somewhere for money? In which case we simply arent competing with City or PSG, even if we sell a top player - theyll top any wage offer and then some.

So we need him to want to come here (and hed still get a huge wage mind), and if thats the case and he makes it known to Dortmund then theyll have the option of the clause + a premium now or just the clause in a year. It wont matter what other teams offer.
Today at 10:57:28 am
People saying we have no chance of signing Haaland, what the fuck have you done to your heads?

Who are we, who is our manager? And where do we sit in the wealth table in global football.

Potentally Haaland is worth 3 or 4 times the goalscoring value than any other signing we could make, I mean Christ, we are side launching cross after cross
into a sad space in the box where no one is standing!


Now of course this is a very expensive and complicated transfer but people repeatedly saying we have no chance of signing X or Y, I don't see the point in baseless negativity.

If true we spend little in the summer and shift little out as well, the meltdowns will be huge on here and elsewhere.

The reasons people dont think it can happen isnt anything to do with that.  Is baseless negativy even the right phrase for being realistic? It isnt at all. 

Is there a chance? Maybe, so long as hes not leaving this summer, in which case theres about 3 or 4 teams who could afford him. But the finances involved, despite the low buyout, will of course be massive, both in terms of contarct, and probably the biggest ever vermin agents fee. Also, the problem with buy outs, is that the selling team is likely going to insist on all of it upfront - why wouldnt they. At that price, there is no reason to do anyone any favours. We scrabbled around for a 5 million to put down on Jota last summer, so taking that into consideration isnt being negative, its being realistic.

By the way, its kinda funny you go on about meltdowns, after convincing yourself that a signing like this is possible  ;D One of the biggeset reasons for the meltdowns that go on during transfer window, is because folks think that Liverpool work on the same (not level) playing field as the likes of Abu Dhabi, Chelsea and Man Utd. And cant take it when it yet again, for the 100th time, dawns on them, that the club doesnt work like that.



Today at 10:59:11 am
I've read Haaland mention a few times how he wants to play infront of a packed Yellow Wall.

If so then he'll stay another season won't he unless his detestable fat AF agent is craving a massive agent fee asap.
Today at 10:59:53 am
If true we spend little in the summer and shift little out as well, the meltdowns will be huge on here and elsewhere.

You're right, but I think if we stood still this summer we'd still be, at worst, the second or third best side in the league. The position we finish in the league this season isn't going to be a true reflection of the squad's quality, and I think anyone expecting wholesale changes is going to be surprised.

From the current first team squad, I'd expect to lose Gini, Shaqiri and Origi. We'll also release Adrian. As it stands, I don't think we'll trigger Kabak's option and my feeling is we'll flip Davies. Gini aside, that's not a significant impact on the squad as Shaq and Origi don't contribute nearly enough.

Incomings, something like Caleta-Car, Aouar and a Jota-level attacker would be the best case scenario for me. It would also represent evolution rather than revolution, which from what Klopp has said recently is what we should expect. Bring in a good CB, midfielder and attacker, maybe bring Elliott back into the fold, and that's a cracking squad when you also reintegrate our currently injured players.
Last Edit: Today at 11:03:14 am by Barefoot Doctor
Today at 11:02:36 am
Incomings, something like Caleta-Car, Aouar and a Jota-level attacker. would be the best case scenario for me. It would also represent evolution rather than revolution, which from what Klopp has said recently is what we should expect. Bring in a good CB, midfielder and attacker, maybe bring Elliott back into the fold, and that's a cracking squad when you also reintegrate our currently injured players.

I dont know how good Caleta-Car is but if we got Aouar and a player who contributed like Jota has then it would be a fantastic summer.

In terms of a midfielder i think we will go for a player with energy and physicality. I think if we use the system we used against Sheff Utd then they may think that between Jones, Keita and Thiago they have enough players that can progress the ball. They would then need two more conventional, energetic midfielders and we would only really have two left in Henderson and Fabinho.
Last Edit: Today at 11:05:10 am by a treeless whopper
Today at 11:07:49 am
You're right, but I think if we stood still this summer we'd still be, at worst, the second or third best side in the league. The position we finish in the league this season isn't going to be a true reflection of the squad's quality, and I think anyone expecting wholesale changes is going to be surprised.

From the current first team squad, I'd expect to lose Gini, Shaqiri and Origi. We'll also release Adrian. As it stands, I don't think we'll trigger Kabak's option and my feeling is we'll flip Davies. Gini aside, that's not a significant impact on the squad as Shaq and Origi don't contribute nearly enough.

Incomings, something like Caleta-Car, Aouar and a Jota-level attacker. would be the best case scenario for me. It would also represent evolution rather than revolution, which from what Klopp has said recently is what we should expect. Bring in a good CB, midfielder and attacker, maybe bring Elliott back into the fold, and that's a cracking squad when you also reintegrate our currently injured players.

I feel very much the same that we in this period of time don't need a big squad overhaul. But in the next 3 years, we will have decisions to be made, and potentially very important players to replace. Which won't be easy. But hopefully, we can sort parts of that out, i.e. replacing the front three by getting someone in this summer. Similar to Jota in the previous summer, and keep this approach going for the next few years and then we hopefully will find ourselves in a position where one of the front three might leave and it feels safe to do so. Unless we see of course a similar trend for Mane and Firmino happen next season as that might rush us to replace both in 2022's summer transfer window, or even January's.

I do think we need some more muscle in the midfield to take on lots of the bottom table PL teams though. Aouar is not that player.

At the same time, I hope Elliott will do well, and that we can continue to invest in new young players similar to him. And get rid of a lot of the fringe players and those out on loans who will never be good enough to play here.

But I am in no way ruling out the possibility to add someone like Haaland this summer if the owners would sanction a bid like that. But I think we can all look back to previous transfer history and see that we only spent big when we sold for big fees.
Today at 11:19:10 am
We aren't signing Haaland as brilliant as it would be.
Today at 11:44:45 am
We aren't signing Haaland as brilliant as it would be.

Yeah don't think we have a chance this Summer.

Financially, I can't see it happening unless we get big money for one of our other forwards.

Also I doubt we'd be the only ones if we did approach him, in which case he'll have a choice between us and other clubs being able to offer Champions League football next season. Considering his prolific record in the competition I'm pretty certain he wouldn't want to take a season out from it.
Today at 11:49:25 am
It would have to be funded with a sale. I imagine we would have to sell Salah or Mane. I very much doubt we are going to be spending £150m on Haaland, a centreback and a midfielder without selling a top player.

I think you are probably right on that count. And as a trio of players who have run through walls for us, it looks like our current front 3 are knackered so selling one of them -strategically - might not be a bad idea. It might even be a good idea.
Today at 11:53:20 am
The reasons people dont think it can happen isnt anything to do with that.  Is baseless negativy even the right phrase for being realistic? It isnt at all. 

Is there a chance? Maybe, so long as hes not leaving this summer, in which case theres about 3 or 4 teams who could afford him. But the finances involved, despite the low buyout, will of course be massive, both in terms of contarct, and probably the biggest ever vermin agents fee. Also, the problem with buy outs, is that the selling team is likely going to insist on all of it upfront - why wouldnt they. At that price, there is no reason to do anyone any favours. We scrabbled around for a 5 million to put down on Jota last summer, so taking that into consideration isnt being negative, its being realistic.

By the way, its kinda funny you go on about meltdowns, after convincing yourself that a signing like this is possible  ;D One of the biggeset reasons for the meltdowns that go on during transfer window, is because folks think that Liverpool work on the same (not level) playing field as the likes of Abu Dhabi, Chelsea and Man Utd. And cant take it when it yet again, for the 100th time, dawns on them, that the club doesnt work like that.



I probably have a similar idea on our finances as you do. What I'm saying is we SHOULD be in for Haaland. The same way we identified Virgil as a large piece of the puzzle that can help us win.

Would agree with you that on the most conservative estimates of both our finances and the owners predilection for not borrowing, it wouldn't look like we cannot sign one of the very top 2 or 3 players in the market this summer.


But it always come back to this: we have 3 seasons left of Klopp; do we want to WIN or do we want to flail around trailing the richer clubs??? That is THE question for FSG.
Today at 12:22:02 pm
I probably have a similar idea on our finances as you do. What I'm saying is we SHOULD be in for Haaland. The same way we identified Virgil as a large piece of the puzzle that can help us win.

Would agree with you that on the most conservative estimates of both our finances and the owners predilection for not borrowing, it wouldn't look like we cannot sign one of the very top 2 or 3 players in the market this summer.


But it always come back to this: we have 3 seasons left of Klopp; do we want to WIN or do we want to flail around trailing the richer clubs??? That is THE question for FSG.

I mean, I think we know the answer to the last bit! The reason they hope to compete with these other clubs is because of Jürgen Klopp.  Yes, it could happen that there is another short period of time when 2 or 3 big players are signed for a lot of money - i.e. when Virgil, Ali and Fabinho signed within 2 windows. But for that to happen, it would, like in that instance require a lot of incoming funds as well.  Not to fund all of it, but to fund a substantical part of it.  They wont change the way of working because of Klopp - as I think it's because of Klopp that they can justify working like this. And by the way, I dont actually have a problem with the way they work. Only time it bugged me was this January, with the farcical situation the team found themselves in with no senior central defenders, and scrabbling around to buy cheap and seemingly now unsuitable options at the last minute.

Problem is, and this is kinda like what happened with Dortmund (finances obviously different scale, in wages too with regard being able to keep star players), is that having a coach/manager who can compete with these monstrosities of football like Chelsea, Abu Dhabi, Man Utd (or Bayern in that case), is possible for a while, but it does get tougher as the seasons go on.

Like I say, I am very much a realist, which is why Ill forever be greatful that under Kloppo we won the league and CL, cos it isnt going to get easier to do it again!
Today at 12:44:24 pm
I mean, I think we know the answer to the last bit! The reason they hope to compete with these other clubs is because of Jürgen Klopp.  Yes, it could happen that there is another short period of time when 2 or 3 big players are signed for a lot of money - i.e. when Virgil, Ali and Fabinho signed within 2 windows. But for that to happen, it would, like in that instance require a lot of incoming funds as well.  Not to fund all of it, but to fund a substantical part of it.  They wont change the way of working because of Klopp - as I think it's because of Klopp that they can justify working like this. And by the way, I dont actually have a problem with the way they work. Only time it bugged me was this January, with the farcical situation the team found themselves in with no senior central defenders, and scrabbling around to buy cheap and seemingly now unsuitable options at the last minute.

Problem is, and this is kinda like what happened with Dortmund (finances obviously different scale, in wages too with regard being able to keep star players), is that having a coach/manager who can compete with these monstrosities of football like Chelsea, Abu Dhabi, Man Utd (or Bayern in that case), is possible for a while, but it does get tougher as the seasons go on.

Like I say, I am very much a realist, which is why Ill forever be greatful that under Kloppo we won the league and CL, cos it isnt going to get easier to do it again!

Let's see. I love us having brilliant managers, and Klopp is a great person as well.
I just want to see him backed. If we let some of the others get ahead of us, it is a massive false economy as it will be more expensive getting ourselves back up there.

As ever, I hope we have some secret financial plan none of us know about! :)
Today at 01:01:57 pm
Although we've got a lot out of the bargains like Robbo and Gomez, it's important to note we reached the pinnacle by buying top class players like Alisson, Van Dijk, Fabinho and Keita. Buying Europa League-level players is the best way to ensure that's where we'll be playing for the next few years.

Also worth noting for those claiming we can't compete with Man United, we were only £20 million behind them in revenue last year, and they're leaking about that much to the Glazers every year. If we're generating as much revenue as any other English club there's no reason why we can't compete with them in the market.
Today at 01:22:52 pm
Man Utd are in debt up to their eyeballs arent they?  Not sure competing with that is the greatest idea!

I get it, people want the owners to dip into their own pockets to buy players, but it isnt really going to happen is it.
Today at 01:27:31 pm
Also worth noting for those claiming we can't compete with Man United, we were only £20 million behind them in revenue last year, and they're leaking about that much to the Glazers every year. If we're generating as much revenue as any other English club there's no reason why we can't compete with them in the market.

Best way to compete with United for players/staff is to keep our Tegridy. We've got Tegridy, they ain't got no Tegridy - and hopefully any new potential recruits will be able to spot this. Jurgen and his wife knew it the moment they came to England and compared the two clubs.

S'all about Tegridy
Today at 01:28:03 pm
Man Utd are in debt up to their eyeballs arent they?  Not sure competing with that is the greatest idea!

I get it, people want the owners to dip into their own pockets to buy players, but it isnt really going to happen is it.

Theyve likely dipped in already to cover the costs over the last 12 months, as doubt revenues have covered it.

I really doubt United have as much spending power as people think - theyll have been hit hard by their stadium being closed as their match day revenue is pretty massive.
Today at 01:35:57 pm
Theyve likely dipped in already to cover the costs over the last 12 months, as doubt revenues have covered it.

I really doubt United have as much spending power as people think - theyll have been hit hard by their stadium being closed as their match day revenue is pretty massive.

yeah this summer may actually be a window where they arent spending big, we shall see, I guess their fans are expecing a couple massive moves (like Sancho for one), interesting to see what they do.
Today at 01:36:40 pm
Today at 02:28:53 pm
Haaland will end up at either of the manc clubs, he just has that look about him.

I think it is far more likely that he will end up at Bayern Munich or Juventus, in the summer of 2022 ...
Today at 02:35:32 pm
I think it is far more likely that he will end up at Bayern Munich or Juventus, in the summer of 2022 ...

With Bayern it might become clearer since it's only a matter of time before someone in that club starts spouting off in their usual manner. As for Juventus, aren't they in a dire financial state so I can't see them being in for him?
Today at 02:49:28 pm
With Bayern it might become clearer since it's only a matter of time before someone in that club starts spouting off in their usual manner. As for Juventus, aren't they in a dire financial state so I can't see them being in for him?

Ronaldo's massive 600,000 per week contract is off their books in the summer of 2022, and Raiola has a very good relationship with Juventus. I won't be surprised at all if Haaland ends up there ...
Today at 03:04:18 pm
Ronaldo's massive 600,000 per week contract is off their books in the summer of 2022, and Raiola has a very good relationship with Juventus. I won't be surprised at all if Haaland ends up there ...

He needs to be under the manly bosom of Klopp, he knows it, Jurgen knows it, Daniel Craig knows it, John Henry's wife knows it, you know it, I know it, Danny Murphy knows it.

IT IS KNOWN.
Today at 03:07:04 pm
He needs to be under the manly bosom of Klopp, he knows it, Jurgen knows it, Daniel Craig knows it, John Henry's wife knows it, you know it, I know it, Danny Murphy knows it.

IT IS KNOWN.

He knows nothing.  ;) A bitter,twisted little bald man.
Today at 03:37:21 pm
I think that Grujic will prove to be a valuable asset for us this summer. If Borussia Monchengladbach are still interested in signing him, we could use him in a part-exchange deal, since we are linked with both Zakaria and Neuhaus, and Grijic could be the replacement for either of them. And if we decide to stay put and not sign a midfielder this summer, Grujic will be a very solid 6th choice midfielder for us next season, behind Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Keita and Jones ...
Today at 03:52:17 pm
I think that Grujic will prove to be a valuable asset for us this summer. If Borussia Monchengladbach are still interested in signing him, we could use him in a part-exchange deal, since we are linked with both Zakaria and Neuhaus, and Grijic could be the replacement for either of them. And if we decide to stay put and not sign a midfielder this summer, Grujic will be a very solid 6th choice midfielder for us next season, behind Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Keita and Jones ...

He's 100% getting moved on.  Agree that he could be useful in negotiations though.
Today at 04:10:55 pm
He's 100% getting moved on.  Agree that he could be useful in negotiations though.

In normal circumstances, yes. In this weird situation with the massive financial crisis, no one really knows ...
Today at 04:19:01 pm


I feel which of the PL teams Haaland goes to will completely shape the next few years.

Us - Would take us to the next level, think playing against the low block teams would be much easier
City - Think he would be the final piece of the jigsaw for them, they can afford to keep being defensive if they know he will finish chances.
United - Could make them closer to title contenders, but still see their defence as not good enough

In other words we should go all out imo, but gonna say he we will be shopping in a different market
Manchester City keep being defensive? Just because they have the best defence in the league doesn't mean they are defensive. They got 17 more goals than us last year and have the most goals this season also as well as every season since 2016-2017 and this season they have done it pretty much without a striker.
Today at 04:21:40 pm
In normal circumstances, yes. In this weird situation with the massive financial crisis, no one really knows ...

I do, you can trust me on this.  He'll either be sold or out on loan again next season.
Today at 04:53:49 pm
I do, you can trust me on this.  He'll either be sold or out on loan again next season.

He definitely won't be sent on loan again. He will be sold, or he will stay with us ...
Today at 05:15:08 pm
He definitely won't be sent on loan again. He will be sold, or he will stay with us ...
Why? Even with our current injury situation I can't see him getting any game time. He barely gets it for Porto, no disrespect to them, but we should be even harder to break into. So either sell him or give him another chance to prove himself on loan, no need to keep him without playing him. Similar situation to Harry Wilson really.
