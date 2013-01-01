Even though just one season ago we were winning and scoring goals with ease (first half at least) and you think this situation we find ourselves in right now wont be an issue for years I feel you always need to up your game and keep your squad hungry and that means adding some new faces. Young players with a similar hunger to prove themselves and get a starting position like Salah, Mane, Robinson and the rest wanted to do when they first arrived.
So I think its paramount to keep trying to get this in every season. Not necessarily always buying x or y player. But keep trying to keep it fresh, different, etc.
We missed that a bit 2019 potentially. But I think wed make a massive mistake not investing in another striker/forward and midfielder this summer. Hoping that once the injury problems are in the past it will all be the same again. That sounds like the plan of a fool to be honest.