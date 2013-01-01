« previous next »
PeterTheRed

Today at 10:44:01 am
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 07:58:18 am
I don't quite agree with that. If anything, the past few weeks has shown shortcomings in both our midfield and our attack. We've been fortunate in that our all-firing attack for the past 4 years has been supported by a midfield that is functional and solid. Now sure, we've been setup so that our attack is supplied out wide by our fullbacks, along with the attacking three moving in between and across the lines. But if we want to reset and also improve, we should be looking at adding more goals and assists from midfield, and probably improve on of the front three at least. 

I don't want to sign anyone, until I see how our attack (3 of Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota) will function when supported by our best midfield (3 of Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago and Keita). Until we see that, it would be pointless to make any serious investment in attack and in midfield ...
MD1990

Today at 10:56:46 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:44:01 am
I don't want to sign anyone, until I see how our attack (3 of Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota) will function when supported by our best midfield (3 of Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago and Keita). Until we see that, it would be pointless to make any serious investment in attack and in midfield ...
lol 1 goal in 10 hours at anfield.

of course we need fresh players in midfield & attack

anyone suggesting different is delusional.
Henderson is picking up quite a few injuries as well

Mane & Salah off to tne ANC next January, Not uying an attacker is not an option. I think we need two
PeterTheRed

Today at 11:03:17 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:56:46 am
lol 1 goal in 10 hours at anfield.

of course we need fresh players in midfield & attack

anyone suggesting different is delusional.
Henderson is picking up quite a few injuries as well

Mane & Salah off to tne ANC next January, Not uying an attacker is not an option. I think we need two

Like I said, when I see our best team back on the pitch in August, I will think about it. Until then, I won't slate our players and look for replacements ...
plura

Today at 11:04:03 am
Even though just one season ago we were winning and scoring goals with ease (first half at least) and you think this situation we find ourselves in right now wont be an issue for years I feel you always need to up your game and keep your squad hungry and that means adding some new faces. Young players with a similar hunger to prove themselves and get a starting position like Salah, Mane, Robinson and the rest wanted to do when they first arrived.

So I think its paramount to keep trying to get this in every season. Not necessarily always buying x or y player. But keep trying to keep it fresh, different, etc.

We missed that a bit 2019 potentially. But I think wed make a massive mistake not investing in another striker/forward and midfielder this summer. Hoping that once the injury problems are in the past it will all be the same again. That sounds like the plan of a fool to be honest.
Zee_26

Today at 11:05:17 am
It's been discussed to death by now, but gosh I do wish we could make some sort of offer for Haaland. I'm just so tired of seeing our attackers being manhandled by these alehouse defenders every week. It's just going to continue next season so the club needs to think of ways to counter that no matter who we sign.
LallanaInPyjamas

Today at 11:22:00 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:03:17 am
Like I said, when I see our best team back on the pitch in August, I will think about it. Until then, I won't slate our players and look for replacements ...

It'll be too late by then  ;D.
a treeless whopper

Today at 11:32:53 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:44:01 am
I don't want to sign anyone, until I see how our attack (3 of Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota) will function when supported by our best midfield (3 of Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago and Keita). Until we see that, it would be pointless to make any serious investment in attack and in midfield ...

Sorry but that would just be ridiculous. What if some of them get injured again next season?

You would have a point if players like Firmino and Mane hadn't fallen off a cliff but the likes of Firmino have been playing poor for a long while and we cant just wait for a magical return to form.

If we start really badly next season then all bets are off and we won't just have a toxic media to worry about but quite possibly a toxic fanbase in the ground.
Chris~

Today at 11:43:06 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on March  1, 2021, 07:58:37 pm
Why? We already have Salah, Mane and Jota. It would be wise to have a different attacking option, against the low block ...
amir87

Today at 11:45:34 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:03:17 am
Like I said, when I see our best team back on the pitch in August, I will think about it. Until then, I won't slate our players and look for replacements ...

And if it doesn't work and we're not in the transfer window anymore what do you suggest? Grujić up front?
