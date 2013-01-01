Even though just one season ago we were winning and scoring goals with ease (first half at least) and you think this situation we find ourselves in right now wont be an issue for years I feel you always need to up your game and keep your squad hungry and that means adding some new faces. Young players with a similar hunger to prove themselves and get a starting position like Salah, Mane, Robinson and the rest wanted to do when they first arrived.



So I think its paramount to keep trying to get this in every season. Not necessarily always buying x or y player. But keep trying to keep it fresh, different, etc.



We missed that a bit 2019 potentially. But I think wed make a massive mistake not investing in another striker/forward and midfielder this summer. Hoping that once the injury problems are in the past it will all be the same again. That sounds like the plan of a fool to be honest.