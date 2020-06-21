« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 699 700 701 702 703 [704]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1147085 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,848
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28120 on: Today at 02:19:34 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:34:59 pm
We aren't signing Varane.

Of course we are ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,848
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28121 on: Today at 02:22:29 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 10:46:25 pm
The only way I can see a deal for Varane happening is if it's similar to Thiago - a cheap fee that is heavily structured. 70-100m is a bit steep even for a player not in his final season. Wages are probably quite high as well.

Varane will have 12 months left on his contract in the summer. His wages won't be higher than Thiago's. The transfer fee won't be much higher than Thiago's £25 million ...
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28122 on: Today at 04:13:00 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:19:34 am
Of course we are ...

But what will happen to Caleta-Car when he finds out that you are now peddling other CB's.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,848
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28123 on: Today at 07:03:35 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 04:13:00 am
But what will happen to Caleta-Car when he finds out that you are now peddling other CB's.

To be honest, Varane is not just some "other" central defender. He is one of the best central defenders in the World. I doubt that Ćaleta-Car (or any other target of ours) will be angry with us pursuing a player of that quality level ...
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,606
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28124 on: Today at 11:14:48 am »
Varane will be a decent back-up for Virgil, Gomez and Davies.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,536
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28125 on: Today at 11:16:47 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:14:48 am
Varane will be a decent back-up for Virgil, Gomez and Davies.

He only needs to be better than Van Den Berg
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28126 on: Today at 11:26:01 am »
After heavily criticising Duncan Castles in the past- I would like to retract everything I said and now choose to believe him to be an impeccable source on Mbappe:

He, as we have reported, is keen on moving to one of two leagues for the next stage of his career, either the Premier League where his preference I am told would be a move to Liverpool."

*Waits for Killer Heels to attack*
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,536
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28127 on: Today at 11:27:24 am »
I'm not sure you'll get a comment from KH to be honest, she's been very tight lipped on what she expects our spending to be in the summer.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,606
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28128 on: Today at 12:06:33 pm »
If we are getting Mbappe, we might as well get Haaland. Imagine Mbappe whipping the balls in to him. They can be the Downing and Carroll of this decade. Neuhaus can play the Charlie Adam role.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,416
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28129 on: Today at 12:40:17 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:27:24 am
I'm not sure you'll get a comment from KH to be honest, she's been very tight lipped on what she expects our spending to be in the summer.

The last time I've seen the same thing written in so many different ways was my last year of Uni.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,536
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28130 on: Today at 12:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:06:33 pm
If we are getting Mbappe, we might as well get Haaland. Imagine Mbappe whipping the balls in to him. They can be the Downing and Carroll of this decade. Neuhaus can play the Charlie Adam role.

We could achieve the same with Bamford, Grealish and Ward-Prowse for about £200 million
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 pm
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,969
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28131 on: Today at 12:51:22 pm »
Im sure Mbappe would want to come here, but have we had it confirmed that LeBron and Nike have agreed to pay his wages? If not, then I imagine our owners would want to find us a more realistic signing, like Ivan Toney.
Logged

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,450
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28132 on: Today at 01:16:00 pm »
Salah is our top scorer on something like £200k a week. We're supposedly paying the likes of Alisson, TAA, Robertson and many others less than £100k a week. No chance we sign either Mbappe or Haaland if they command wages upwards of £250k - some are even suggesting figures as high as £400k a week which is totally out of the picture for most clubs barring the likes of Barca (if they shift Messi), Man City and, seemingly, Juventus.

I don't know where this talk about Nike providing the funding for a marquee signing has come from... seems 100% made-up and something that would come from Twitter 'ITKs' but happy to be corrected if there's an actual source behind it. If there's no such agreement between Nike and the club then, given the current financial situation, our owners and our wage structure, there's absolutely no chance of us signing anyone with wages of upwards of £250k or commanding a fee of £100m+.

I'll be happy with any pacy striker that's under 23 and scored atleast 12-15 goals in one of Europe's top five leagues this year! But if by some miracle we're absolutely fucking minted... Haaland please, all day long. He's a weird character but he'll be scoring 20-25 league goals a season for the rest of his career judging the talent he's shown so far.
Logged

Offline cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28133 on: Today at 01:24:07 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:16:00 pm
Salah is our top scorer on something like £200k a week. We're supposedly paying the likes of Alisson, TAA, Robertson and many others less than £100k a week. No chance we sign either Mbappe or Haaland if they command wages upwards of £250k - some are even suggesting figures as high as £400k a week which is totally out of the picture for most clubs barring the likes of Barca (if they shift Messi), Man City and, seemingly, Juventus.

I think you would be surprised by how much our top players take home considering we have one of the largest wage bills in Europe at over £300m.

Salah will be taking home with performance bonuses around £400k a week in all likelihood
Logged

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,450
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28134 on: Today at 01:46:19 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 01:24:07 pm
I think you would be surprised by how much our top players take home considering we have one of the largest wage bills in Europe at over £300m.

Salah will be taking home with performance bonuses around £400k a week in all likelihood

I think it's around £255million - https://talksport.com/football/656238/uefa-wage-europe-manchester-united-chelsea/ - although that may not be up to date. However, the likes of Barca (£453million) and Real (£369million) blow that out of the water.

I'm not sure we can take PSG/City's wage bills at face value either as they have some very dodgy deals with companies that are essentially an extension of their owners.

When Salah was on £123k/week (before his current contract), we paid him a bonus of £2.5m for reaching 35 goals and assists combined, which was the highest bonus in his contract. That works out to around £50k extra a week. His new contract undoubtedly has higher bonuses but he also hasn't reached the same heights from his debut season so I'd say we're probably paying him a total of £70-£100k extra at the very most inclusive of all his bonuses. £400k seems extremely far-fetched.

Do you think we can go out and sign a player on £400k/week wages? £500k/week? More? Given everything we know about the way our owners conduct business, the general financial outlook and lost revenues over the last year, I'd say there's a very (very, very) slim chance to put it mildly.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,249
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28135 on: Today at 01:50:17 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:46:19 pm
I think it's around £255million

To end of May 19 wages were just under £310m.

Id not be using TalkSport as a source to be honest!
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,969
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28136 on: Today at 02:09:43 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:16:00 pm
Salah is our top scorer on something like £200k a week. We're supposedly paying the likes of Alisson, TAA, Robertson and many others less than £100k a week. No chance we sign either Mbappe or Haaland if they command wages upwards of £250k - some are even suggesting figures as high as £400k a week which is totally out of the picture for most clubs barring the likes of Barca (if they shift Messi), Man City and, seemingly, Juventus.

I don't know where this talk about Nike providing the funding for a marquee signing has come from... seems 100% made-up and something that would come from Twitter 'ITKs' but happy to be corrected if there's an actual source behind it. If there's no such agreement between Nike and the club then, given the current financial situation, our owners and our wage structure, there's absolutely no chance of us signing anyone with wages of upwards of £250k or commanding a fee of £100m+.

I'll be happy with any pacy striker that's under 23 and scored atleast 12-15 goals in one of Europe's top five leagues this year! But if by some miracle we're absolutely fucking minted... Haaland please, all day long. He's a weird character but he'll be scoring 20-25 league goals a season for the rest of his career judging the talent he's shown so far.

Nike havent confirmed that they are going to pay, but we need that if we want to sign him. Also apparently Drake will be paying Mbappes goal bonus via an Instagram post per goal.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,686
  • Bam!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28137 on: Today at 02:11:48 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:09:43 pm
Nike havent confirmed that they are going to pay, but we need that if we want to sign him. Also apparently Drake will be paying Mbappes goal bonus via an Instagram post per goal.

Unfortunately for us, Drake has already committed himself to Manchester with the release of his new song "In Mike Phelans"
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28138 on: Today at 02:12:41 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 01:46:19 pm
Do you think we can go out and sign a player on £400k/week wages? £500k/week? More? Given everything we know about the way our owners conduct business, the general financial outlook and lost revenues over the last year, I'd say there's a very (very, very) slim chance to put it mildly.

No I don't think we would sign a player on a contract of £400k per week base salary. I think we would sign the right player on a contract with a base salary of £200-250k with a big portion of performance related add ons that would take it up to £400k if they hit their targets.

Its why if, god forbid, we didn't get Champions League this season we shouldn't be too worried about the large wage bill. Its closely linked to the performance part of our revenue so will naturally drop if we miss out due to lower bonus payments- presumably to around £250-270m range.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,168
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28139 on: Today at 02:35:48 pm »
Some people on here too negative and also too many amateur accountants.

Let's look at two stats from The Times: Liverpool's chance quality created is the best in the league, with a value of 1.81 and expected goals per game, slightly ahead
of Man City at 1.77.

We are second for quantity of chances created in open play, with 9.6 per game.

17 open-play crosses per game as well.

All points in one direction: you go out and get Erling Haaland. Would be the game changer up front that VVD was at the back.

Surely Klopp can go back to Dortmund for one big player, where everyone would be singing our manager's praises. You do the deal this summer and solve a lot of the German club's
financial issues from the pandemic.

We should be looking at this deal, Klopp will turn him into the most fearsome striker in Europe in those 3 seasons together.

If people feel this deal is no realistic, what kind of a club do we want to be??
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,967
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28140 on: Today at 02:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:11:48 pm
Unfortunately for us, Drake has already committed himself to Manchester with the release of his new song "In Mike Phelans"
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,809
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28141 on: Today at 02:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:11:48 pm
Unfortunately for us, Drake has already committed himself to Manchester with the release of his new song "In Mike Phelans"

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,168
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28142 on: Today at 04:38:24 pm »
We need.
To buy.

Haaland.

This is the upgrade, this is the transfer.

Don't give me any accountancy bollocks, that's not the Cobra Kai way.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 699 700 701 702 703 [704]   Go Up
« previous next »
 