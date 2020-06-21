Salah is our top scorer on something like £200k a week. We're supposedly paying the likes of Alisson, TAA, Robertson and many others less than £100k a week. No chance we sign either Mbappe or Haaland if they command wages upwards of £250k - some are even suggesting figures as high as £400k a week which is totally out of the picture for most clubs barring the likes of Barca (if they shift Messi), Man City and, seemingly, Juventus.



I don't know where this talk about Nike providing the funding for a marquee signing has come from... seems 100% made-up and something that would come from Twitter 'ITKs' but happy to be corrected if there's an actual source behind it. If there's no such agreement between Nike and the club then, given the current financial situation, our owners and our wage structure, there's absolutely no chance of us signing anyone with wages of upwards of £250k or commanding a fee of £100m+.



I'll be happy with any pacy striker that's under 23 and scored atleast 12-15 goals in one of Europe's top five leagues this year! But if by some miracle we're absolutely fucking minted... Haaland please, all day long. He's a weird character but he'll be scoring 20-25 league goals a season for the rest of his career judging the talent he's shown so far.