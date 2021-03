The only way I can see a deal for Varane happening is if it's similar to Thiago - a cheap fee that is heavily structured. 70-100m is a bit steep even for a player not in his final season. Wages are probably quite high as well.



Varane will have 12 months left on his contract in the summer. His wages won't be higher than Thiago's. The transfer fee won't be much higher than Thiago's 25 million ...