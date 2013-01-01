« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1143719 times)

Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28080 on: Yesterday at 04:08:54 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart
CB

No thanks. Untested at this level.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28081 on: Yesterday at 04:20:09 pm
Layer 2

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28082 on: Yesterday at 04:41:16 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas
What a presumptions way to look at things. No wonder fans get so upset at signings not happening.

If he moves this summer, Liverpool don't have a prayer, like most teams, its only the likes of Abu Dhabi, Chelsea and PSG who could pay up.

 

Wind your neck in. My comment was half tongue in cheek at the horrible thought of City with Haaland. I dont suspect we are in for him at all, nor that we either have the means or appetite to fund the type mega outlay that would be required. Nor do I particularly really want us to get involved with Raiola
aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28083 on: Yesterday at 04:53:39 pm
Quote from: Layer 2
Wind your neck in. My comment was half tongue in cheek at the horrible thought of City with Haaland. I dont suspect we are in for him at all, nor that we either have the means or appetite to fund the type mega outlay that would be required. Nor do I particularly really want us to get involved with Raiola
If City didn't sign Haaland, then they would sign Messi, Mbappe or some other world class player because they have the money. They missed out on van Dijk and signed Laporte who isn't as good but was world class pre-injury and improved them massively.

It is what it is sadly.
Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28084 on: Yesterday at 05:15:38 pm
Quote from: aw1991
If City didn't sign Haaland, then they would sign Messi, Mbappe or some other world class player because they have the money. They missed out on van Dijk and signed Laporte who isn't as good but was world class pre-injury and improved them massively.

It is what it is sadly.

They don't seem to go much over £65 million or so on fees per player for some reason but buy a couple/season of those for years and years and it shows on squad depth inevitably.

God knows what their real wage bill is.
The Real Rasta

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28085 on: Yesterday at 06:06:34 pm
Quote from: Tobelius
They don't seem to go much over £65 million or so on fees per player for some reason but buy a couple/season of those for years and years and it shows on squad depth inevitably.

God knows what their real wage bill is.

So they can claim they aren't the ones paying record fees of course  ::)
mallin9

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28086 on: Today at 03:46:27 am
Quote from: Layer 2
We need to get Haaland if only to prevent him going to City. Its like how critical it was to get VVD ahead of City

Wind your own neck in, doesnt read like a joke, so trying to pass it off as one when you rightly get pointed out as sounding entitled doesnt play
