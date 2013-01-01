Wind your neck in. My comment was half tongue in cheek at the horrible thought of City with Haaland. I dont suspect we are in for him at all, nor that we either have the means or appetite to fund the type mega outlay that would be required. Nor do I particularly really want us to get involved with Raiola
If City didn't sign Haaland, then they would sign Messi, Mbappe or some other world class player because they have the money. They missed out on van Dijk and signed Laporte who isn't as good but was world class pre-injury and improved them massively.
It is what it is sadly.