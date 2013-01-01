Well for sure he is right, and it isnt about protecting players, plus itd be impossible to rebuild this summer even if they wanted to. Of course people will dream of more though, because that is what fans do, that is what excites them, the idea of loads of new players.



There's 19 players in this squad that there is no reason to think they will be leaving (unless one or two of them wants to leave). So that is the bulk of the first team squad there already. Then there are a few who the club I am sure would love to move on - including a few who are on loan. But there just isnt a reason for big changes.



Its just a shame that a pandemic then a ridiculous injury crisis has robbed these players and the club of at least a year of their prime years. But it is what it is.



Hopefully they all feel they need to come back and prove how good we know they can be.



Id expect 2 or 3 first team squad players to come in, one being a replacemnt for Gini. Then hopefully a few more cleared off the books.