LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28040 on: Yesterday at 10:02:25 pm
Falk basically hinting that we've got a free run at him currently. As Bayern were the other club with serious interest in him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28041 on: Today at 01:12:20 am
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager says club do not need a 'massive rebuild'

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/56218413

I know that people will say Klopp is always supportive of his players during the season, but I think that he is telling the truth here. I doubt that we will sign more than 3 new senior players in the summer (a central defender, a midfielder and a central forward), and a significant number of squad players and players now out on loan will be sold to finance these 3 purchases ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28042 on: Today at 01:35:11 am
Well for sure he is right, and it isnt about protecting players, plus itd be impossible to rebuild this summer even if they wanted to. Of course people will dream of more though, because that is what fans do, that is what excites them, the idea of loads of new players.

There's 19 players in this squad that there is no reason to think they will be leaving (unless one or two of them wants to leave). So that is the bulk of the first team squad there already. Then there are a few who the club I am sure would love to move on - including a few who are on loan. But there just isnt a reason for big changes.

Its just a shame that a pandemic then a ridiculous injury crisis has robbed these players and the club of at least a year of their prime years. But it is what it is.

Hopefully they all feel they need to come back and prove how good we know they can be.

Id expect 2 or 3 first team squad players to come in, one being a replacemnt for Gini.  Then hopefully a few more cleared off the books.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28043 on: Today at 10:07:04 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:35:11 am
Well for sure he is right, and it isnt about protecting players, plus itd be impossible to rebuild this summer even if they wanted to. Of course people will dream of more though, because that is what fans do, that is what excites them, the idea of loads of new players.

There's 19 players in this squad that there is no reason to think they will be leaving (unless one or two of them wants to leave). So that is the bulk of the first team squad there already. Then there are a few who the club I am sure would love to move on - including a few who are on loan. But there just isnt a reason for big changes.

Its just a shame that a pandemic then a ridiculous injury crisis has robbed these players and the club of at least a year of their prime years. But it is what it is.

Hopefully they all feel they need to come back and prove how good we know they can be.

Id expect 2 or 3 first team squad players to come in, one being a replacemnt for Gini.  Then hopefully a few more cleared off the books.

Agreed. And if we do go after 3 new players (a central defender, a midfielder and a central forward), we could pretty much finance it through the sale of some players, even though we might not get the desired prices in this situation. Ox, Origi, Grujic, Wilson, Shaqiri, Phillips, Karius, Awoniyi, Ojo and Woodburn could bring back a healthy return, and none of them will be required for our 22-men squad next season, if we do get the 3 new players mentioned above ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28044 on: Today at 10:53:33 am
Klopp is as always right, a rebuild is way overblown to what we have done this season. Couple of more players and we will be challenging again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28045 on: Today at 11:20:33 am
They were talking about City needing a rebuild last season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28046 on: Today at 11:24:41 am
Quote from: rocco on Today at 11:20:33 am
They were talking about City needing a rebuild last season

The whole idea of successful teams needing complete rebuilds is kinda stupid, especially one which is, age wise, mostly at the start/middle of their peak.

Teams like that need to evolve, one or two additions, some good youth coming through, rather than ripping it up and starting again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28047 on: Today at 12:16:27 pm
CB, CM and a forward and we'll be fine. Will be interesting to see what type of midfielder and attacker we go for though. The usual suspects will be sold and Ox might be moved on but I think we will keep everyone else.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28048 on: Today at 12:35:54 pm
I think Ox will stay.  Unless he wants to leave and I dont see why he would, he's a positive force in the dressing room and we need as much of that as we can get right now.  I know were told theres no room for sentiment but Klopp likes him and staying fit, he can still do a job for us. I think he still has one more season for us in him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28049 on: Today at 12:56:52 pm
Quote from: BJ on Today at 12:35:54 pm
I think Ox will stay.  Unless he wants to leave and I don’t see why he would, he's a positive force in the dressing room and we need as much of that as we can get right now.  I know we’re told there’s no room for sentiment but Klopp likes him and staying fit, he can still do a job for us. I think he still has one more season for us in him.

He is on over £100k a week and hardly ever gets on the field. We are short of money so I don’t see why players who contribute very little should be kept.

I know that we need a club to take him off our hands and that will be tough but we have to see if we can.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28050 on: Today at 01:10:54 pm
Ox would be tough to shift with his injury record combined with a high salary and nobody taking chances with their finances.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28051 on: Today at 01:24:30 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:10:54 pm
Ox would be tough to shift with his injury record combined with a high salary and nobody taking chances with their finances.


exactly.

Ox will stay cos selling him will be nigh on impossible.

Just such a shame that hes been ruined by injuries.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28052 on: Today at 01:35:20 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:10:54 pm
Ox would be tough to shift with his injury record combined with a high salary and nobody taking chances with their finances.

Yep. I imagine he will go on a free in 2 years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
Reply #28053 on: Today at 01:41:08 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:24:30 pm

exactly.

Ox will stay cos selling him will be nigh on impossible.

Just such a shame that hes been ruined by injuries.

Yeah,i mean Southampton might be tempted to take him back home encouraged that their gamble with Ings has worked so far,so maybe a loan move is more propable with him.

Agreed,he was fantastic up until the injury,was heartbreaking to see the agony on his face as he knew it was a serious one again.
