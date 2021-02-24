« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)  (Read 1139477 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28000 on: February 24, 2021, 03:39:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 24, 2021, 03:30:26 pm
https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/amad-diallo-to-join-manchester-united-from-atalanta

Like I said, the deal was agreed before ...

Potato, potato.

It was Oct or Jan, it makes no difference.

You both agree anyway that Jan was slow for everyone, and possibly the biggest issue we have is not being able to offload players like Origi for what they are worth.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28001 on: February 24, 2021, 03:40:13 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28002 on: February 24, 2021, 03:44:27 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on February 24, 2021, 03:40:13 pm
What are you even arguing against here? :lmao

who knows! I mean it says right there when the deal was going to happen -  IN SODDING JANUARY  ;D

I didnt even care, just made me laugh how determined he was to make this deal have happened months earlier than it did to suit his argument here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28003 on: February 24, 2021, 03:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 24, 2021, 03:39:22 pm
Potato, potato.

It was Oct or Jan, it makes no difference.

You both agree anyway that Jan was slow for everyone, and possibly the biggest issue we have is not being able to offload players like Origi for what they are worth.

Unfortunately, the situation got worse from the end of the summer transfer window (October 5th) until the start of the January transfer window (January 1st). That is why there were no deals over £20 million in January. In fact, had Marseille accepted our 23 million bid for Ćaleta-Car, that would have been the biggest transfer in the World in January. Man Utd agreeing to pay £37 million for Diallo in October is not in line with how the market has behaved since then ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28004 on: February 24, 2021, 03:47:15 pm »
Dog with a bone :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28005 on: February 24, 2021, 03:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 24, 2021, 03:47:15 pm
Dog with a bone :lmao

OK, lets do it this way ...

Man Utd would have never spent £37 million on Diallo in January, if the deal was not agreed at the beggining of October.

I hope that you understand now ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28006 on: February 24, 2021, 04:01:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 24, 2021, 03:53:13 pm
OK, lets do it this way ...

Man Utd would have never spent £37 million on Diallo in January, if the deal was not agreed at the beggining of October.

I hope that you understand now ...

They prob would have. Not much happened between Oct and Jan which would change what they offered.

It's United... they're notorious for overpaying.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28007 on: February 24, 2021, 04:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on February 24, 2021, 04:01:23 pm
They prob would have. Not much happened between Oct and Jan which would change what they offered.

It's United... they're notorious for overpaying.

Nah, not even the oil clubs have spent over £20 million on a player in January, exactly because things got worse between October and January. Man Utd are known for their stupid spending, but I doubt that even they would have paid double of the next biggest transfer, and on a 18-year-old. The market is pretty much frozen at the moment. Lets hope that there is a chance of the fans returning to the stadiums at the start of the new season. If they are not, the market will continue to be frozen in the summer, too ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28008 on: February 24, 2021, 04:17:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 24, 2021, 04:08:20 pm
Nah, not even the oil clubs have spent over £20 million on a player in January, exactly because things got worse between October and January.

City didn't need to spend, and Chelsea weren't about to give Lampard any money.


Quote
Man Utd are known for their stupid spending, but I doubt that even they would have paid double of the next biggest transfer, and on a 18-year-old.

Yeah, they def don't have form for that....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28009 on: February 24, 2021, 04:22:25 pm »
Not that people in football are particularly clever. But the whole 'it got worse between October and January and thats why they agreed a deal beforehand' is just bizarre. Everyone knew it would 'get worse' in the winter because its a virus.....and viruses get worse when its cold.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28010 on: February 24, 2021, 04:25:35 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on February 24, 2021, 04:22:25 pm
Not that people in football are particularly clever. But the whole 'it got worse between October and January and thats why they agreed a deal beforehand' is just bizarre. Everyone knew it would 'get worse' in the winter because its a virus.....and viruses get worse when its cold.

Indeed, we'd been on an upward trajectory for nearly 2 months (and a steep one for a month) prior. It was going one way and it was painfully obvious fans were not going to be back anytime soon.

But this is Woodward, super CEO, negotiator extraordinaire, the man who makes Ayre look like an expert.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28011 on: February 24, 2021, 05:03:11 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on February 24, 2021, 04:22:25 pm
Not that people in football are particularly clever. But the whole 'it got worse between October and January and thats why they agreed a deal beforehand' is just bizarre. Everyone knew it would 'get worse' in the winter because its a virus.....and viruses get worse when its cold.

In the case of Man Utd, agreeing Diallo for £37 million in October, with a wiev of completing the deal in January, was plain stupid. It was a clear PR exercise for them, after their failure to get Sancho. With their team winning the PL title in January, they would have never spent £37 million on Diallo, since their fans had other things to wank about. Still one of the worst run clubs in the World ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28012 on: February 24, 2021, 05:05:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on February 24, 2021, 05:03:11 pm
In the case of Man Utd, agreeing Diallo for £37 million in October, with a wiev of completing the deal in January, was plain stupid. It was a clear PR exercise for them, after their failure to get Sancho. With their team winning the PL title in January, they would have never spent £37 million on Diallo, since their fans had other things to wank about. Still one of the worst run clubs in the World ...

Their sisters as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28013 on: Yesterday at 04:35:42 pm »
Straight swap for Mbappe then?

Quote
PSG have joined the race to sign Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer at the end of the season.[Le Parisien]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28014 on: Yesterday at 09:42:22 pm »
Talking about young strikers who fit our profile, I really like the look of Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla. He has improved a lot since moving there a year ago ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28015 on: Today at 08:52:30 am »
Sima looked good for Slavia last night against Leicester. Only 19 and I cant imagine anyone in that league is costing too much money, but does sound like there's a fairly big hype train gathering behind him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28016 on: Today at 10:32:53 am »
I think there is one or two players at Fulham(if they go down) who we could sign if money is tight.

Anguissa is very good in midfield.

 Adarabioyo the young CB 23. Very impressive this season as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28017 on: Today at 11:43:02 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:32:53 am
I think there is one or two players at Fulham(if they go down) who we could sign if money is tight.

Anguissa is very good in midfield.

 Adarabioyo the young CB 23. Very impressive this season as well.
Anguissa definitely looks like someone who'd be very handy if the rumours of a Bissouma pursuit don't transpire.

Adarabioyo is from Man City's youth system, they've had some big successes in recent years, of course not for Man City themselves, Foden aside. Played with Sancho and Iheanacho in the Youth Teams that lost a few Cup Finals to Solanke/Abraham/Mount Chelsea youth sides.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28018 on: Today at 12:34:48 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:43:02 am
Anguissa definitely looks like someone who'd be very handy if the rumours of a Bissouma pursuit don't transpire.

I caught a bit of him of Marseille and always thought he looked the part. His transfer to Fulham had similar vibes to that of the Seri deal where they spent a bucketload of money on a young player because no-one else wanted to stump up what the selling club wanted for him. Turned out alright for Fulham in the end as they parked him at Villarreal when they were in the Championship and hes done bits for them this season. Regardless of Fulhams fate, hell be playing in a top 5 next league season.

I guess from a Liverpool perspective the main concern would be if/when AFCON reverts to mid-season both him and Bissouma represent regular qualifiers (Cameroon and Mali) to the tournament.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28019 on: Today at 01:49:24 pm »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-9303079/Juventus-announce-99M-losses-half-season-Covid-19-continues-wreak-havoc.html

Quote
A Juventus statement read: 'During the first half of the 2020-2021 financial year, the continuation of the pandemic generated a significant negative impact on revenues (mainly from competitions and products), which can be estimated at approximately 50 million euros (£43.5million).

'Vice versa, the impact on costs was not significant, as the savings related to the lack of competitions were partially offset by costs related to the pandemic (primarily, for health safety and protective devices).

'The first half of the the 2020-21 financial year therefore ended with a loss of 113.7 million (£99.07million) compared to the loss of 50.3 million (£43.83million) in the first half of the previous year.'

Juventus are still playing in front of empty stadiums and revenue has gone down by £56m   +5
Juventus are still playing in front of empty stadiums and revenue has gone down by £56m

Juventus also announced a revenue loss from 322.3million (£281.6m) in the 2019-20 season to 258.3m (£225.63m) this campaign, but claimed 'the (financial) trends of sponsorships, advertising and, above all, those of e-commerce remain positive.'

The Old Lady continue to play their league and European matches in front of empty stadiums, therefore missing out on matchday revenue, as the Italian top flight continue to ban fans from entering grounds due to health risks.

Juventus stars agreed to waive four months' wages totalling £80m to help club finances amid the coronavirus crisis between March and June last year. Their highest earner is Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on £496,000 a week.
n their mid-season financial statement for this season, Juventus predicted that financial losses are expected to continue, though the reigning Serie A champions claim this will not affect their transfer strategy for the 2021 calendar.

The statement continued: 'Despite the difficult general context, the directors have assessed that there are no significant uncertainties with reference to the use of the assumption of business continuity.

'Despite a context influenced by the reduced liquidity of the system resulting from the persistence of the crisis, Juventus could make use of operations for the transfer of rights to the sports services of players.'

100m loss for Juventus for the 1st half of the season.

still they are making transfers in the summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28020 on: Today at 01:51:31 pm »
Ouch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28021 on: Today at 01:55:01 pm »
Daily Mail  ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28022 on: Today at 01:55:07 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:51:31 pm
Ouch.
they say it wont affect transfers though  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28023 on: Today at 01:59:14 pm »
Suspect we'll see a lot more of that type of statement/loss over the next few weeks.

I'm guessing there's a particular reason that was posted in here though....? Something something FSG spending ambition something something?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28024 on: Today at 02:41:11 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:55:07 pm
they say it wont affect transfers though  ;)

Because they love  a free signing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28025 on: Today at 02:51:44 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:52:30 am
Sima looked good for Slavia last night against Leicester. Only 19 and I cant imagine anyone in that league is costing too much money, but does sound like there's a fairly big hype train gathering behind him.
Think its the same lad


Watched Leicester go out last night 2-0 in the Europa cup and the young lad Abdallah Sima is one Ill be keeping a eye on , only 19 as well.
 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28026 on: Today at 03:02:26 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:51:44 pm
Think its the same lad


Watched Leicester go out last night 2-0 in the Europa cup and the young lad Abdallah Sima is one Ill be keeping a eye on , only 19 as well.

Aye thats him. From what I can see he only cost them £100k or so last summer, so might fancy cashing in on him early whilst his stock is high after this EL run.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28027 on: Today at 05:24:58 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:02:26 pm
Aye thats him. From what I can see he only cost them £100k or so last summer, so might fancy cashing in on him early whilst his stock is high after this EL run.

Looks decent wont be surprised if a few premier league clubs are interested now
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28028 on: Today at 05:47:46 pm »
Christian Falk saying we like Florian Neuhaus and he'd like to come here. 40m euro release clause - had been strongly linked to Bayern but it sounds like that might not pan out anymore. Also linked to Dortmund but apparently Rose has promised he won't be trying to take anyone from Gladbach with him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28029 on: Today at 06:55:59 pm »
40 mill is a lot though, of course depends on sales and budgets, but remains to be seen how much Liverpool can drop on one player this summer I would think?

And being a realease clause, I would guess Gladbach want it immediately, they need the money too, so structuring a deal could be difficult.

Neuhaus is a nice player for sure. Who has been improving year on year since he broke through in the 2nd division with Fortuna 4 years ago.

I am guessing he may be one they are looking at as the Gini replacement?  And without putting the mockers on him, like Gini - he racks up the minutes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28030 on: Today at 06:57:55 pm »
What sort of player is he? Comparable style?

We probably could get Bissouma for less than that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28031 on: Today at 07:08:21 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:57:55 pm
What sort of player is he? Comparable style?

We probably could get Bissouma for less than that.
40m Euro's so 34.5m pounds.


Bissouma would cost 40m I think. One of the best CM's outside the top 6.
They rejected 30m for Ben White last summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28032 on: Today at 07:09:07 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28033 on: Today at 07:09:44 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:57:55 pm
What sort of player is he? Comparable style?

We probably could get Bissouma for less than that.

I dont know about comparisons - I honestly dont watch enough players in this league to compare.

But hes a very elegant midfielder. I would say more attack minded than Gini - but then Gini is more attack minded for the national team! So Neuheus is very much an allrounder too.  Has played a bit as a more defensive pairing with Cristoph Kramer this season, and theyll have an attacking midfielder such as Lars Stindl and 3 forwards ahead of them. But he can very much play as a more attacking midfielder as well.

Good passer of the ball too. Just a talented player who can surely push on.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28034 on: Today at 07:16:34 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:47:46 pm
Christian Falk saying we like Florian Neuhaus and he'd like to come here. 40m euro release clause - had been strongly linked to Bayern but it sounds like that might not pan out anymore. Also linked to Dortmund but apparently Rose has promised he won't be trying to take anyone from Gladbach with him.


Quote
Liverpool have been watching Florian Neuhaus for some time now and the German is keen on moving to Anfield. Dortmund have distanced themselves as Rose wont take any players from his former team, and Bayern have to save money after the Upamecano signing. [@cfbayern
 - @SPORTBILD]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28035 on: Today at 07:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 07:09:07 pm
https://breakingthelines.com/player-analysis/player-analysis-florian-neuhaus/

Quote
et the midfielder is also not very mobile and can sometimes be bypassed when in defensive transition. Since he often looks to move into the final third this can cause problems, as shown in the images below.

 

this worries me if we signed him.

We need some pace in midfield. Maybe Zakaria might be a better fit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28036 on: Today at 08:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:55:59 pm
40 mill is a lot though, of course depends on sales and budgets, but remains to be seen how much Liverpool can drop on one player this summer I would think?

And being a realease clause, I would guess Gladbach want it immediately, they need the money too, so structuring a deal could be difficult.

Neuhaus is a nice player for sure. Who has been improving year on year since he broke through in the 2nd division with Fortuna 4 years ago.

I am guessing he may be one they are looking at as the Gini replacement?  And without putting the mockers on him, like Gini - he racks up the minutes.
Is 40m a lot for him though?

He seems a similar profile to Mane/Salah/Fabinho/Gini/Jota. Similar age range, on the brink of being a star.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28037 on: Today at 08:49:30 pm »
I hope it happens, he looks amazing on those YT videos, press resistant comes to mind.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - KABAK! KABAK! KABAK KABAK KABAK! (AND DAVIES OBVS)
« Reply #28038 on: Today at 08:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:47:27 pm
Is 40m a lot for him though?

He seems a similar profile to Mane/Salah/Fabinho/Gini/Jota. Similar age range, on the brink of being a star.

yeah its not like its huge amount for the right player. My reasoning was more to the fact that right now we like many clubs may be financially strapped due to the loss of revenue.  Plus as its a buy out, that Gladbach will be looking for a buyer whos going to pay them in one go.
