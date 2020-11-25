Benoit Badiashile is listed at 1.94 m and only 75 kg on the Monaco website. That is very lightweight for such a tall kid, isn't it? I mean, 75 kg, really?



He is the central defender who I think has the most potential.



Unfortunately we probably need to suck up that for multiple reasons, there will be a premium on whoever we choose to approach. Covid market, more games in reduced time, injury list, so on so forth.





I don't know, he certainly doesn't look particularly slight judging by pictures!I'm not sure. Say Upamecano is the one - the guy Klopp and Edwards think is the CB we should move for. We know he's available for £38m in the summer, so we could approach Leipzig and ask what figure would tempt them into selling early. If they say £55m, do we go for it? My feeling is no. Equally, I don't think we'd move onto a different target - we'd probably prefer to stick it out for four/five months and then bring in the top target (Upamecano in this case) for his release clause in summer.In saying that, I don't imagine Upamecano is actually our top target. So if the target is someone who doesn't have a summer clause, then we may actually be more likely to pay over the odds in January as there's no 'set' fee for them to use as a marker.Payment terms will probably come into it aswell. There's an argument, potentially, that something like £50-55m for Upamecano on flexible payment terms (like Jota) is preferable to paying £38m with a massive chunk upfront - which I assume will be the case as it apparently was for Werner too.