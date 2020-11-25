« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!  (Read 749023 times)

Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18640 on: November 25, 2020, 12:39:16 PM »
Quote from: clinical on November 24, 2020, 01:29:39 PM
We'll no doubt sign a centre back who ends up being brilliant anyway. But I do think it's a must we do actually sign one and hope Ornstein is wrong with what he said the other day that we wouldn't sign one.

On his podcast he did temper those original comments in his article by saying the people he spoke to had said at that point in time it was unlikely that wed sign a CB in the January window, but could change. Dont recall Pearce or Hughes commenting on what Ornstein wrote which I think says a lot. I dont think its a given but I feel like well get someone in for January.
Offline dakid

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18641 on: November 25, 2020, 09:55:05 PM »
Quote from: Red Cactii on November 25, 2020, 12:39:16 PM
On his podcast he did temper those original comments in his article by saying the people he spoke to had said at that point in time it was unlikely that wed sign a CB in the January window, but could change. Dont recall Pearce or Hughes commenting on what Ornstein wrote which I think says a lot. I dont think its a given but I feel like well get someone in for January.
Not like Pearce or Hughes know any better is it? All the jour a lists that cover Liverpool were saying there was no chance Liverpool would sign Thiago from the start while abroad it was the opposite. Think I remember something similar in Alisson. None of them reported interest in Jota either it seems like the leaks have stopped since the VVD fuck up.
Offline aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18642 on: November 25, 2020, 10:49:59 PM »
Quote from: dakid on November 25, 2020, 09:55:05 PM
Not like Pearce or Hughes know any better is it? All the jour a lists that cover Liverpool were saying there was no chance Liverpool would sign Thiago from the start while abroad it was the opposite. Think I remember something similar in Alisson. None of them reported interest in Jota either it seems like the leaks have stopped since the VVD fuck up.
I think the club stopped giving a lot of info about individuals after the Van Dijk debacle, but Pearce could still know if we are after reinforcements in certain positions.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18643 on: November 26, 2020, 12:56:14 AM »
Quote from: dakid on November 25, 2020, 09:55:05 PM
Not like Pearce or Hughes know any better is it? All the jour a lists that cover Liverpool were saying there was no chance Liverpool would sign Thiago from the start while abroad it was the opposite. Think I remember something similar in Alisson. None of them reported interest in Jota either it seems like the leaks have stopped since the VVD fuck up.

I dont recall Pearce or Hughes saying there was no chance of Thiago signing, more commented that it wasnt likely based on the initial terms presented to Liverpool to complete the deal.
Offline Fromola

  • Believer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18644 on: November 26, 2020, 08:59:50 AM »
Quote from: Red Cactii on November 25, 2020, 12:39:16 PM
On his podcast he did temper those original comments in his article by saying the people he spoke to had said at that point in time it was unlikely that wed sign a CB in the January window, but could change. Dont recall Pearce or Hughes commenting on what Ornstein wrote which I think says a lot. I dont think its a given but I feel like well get someone in for January.

The club do have a need to not act desperate because we'd be fleeced on any fee for targets.

We do need someone in though in January. Especially given Matip's durability and the fact we really need Fabinho in the midfield rotation.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18645 on: November 26, 2020, 11:03:36 AM »
Unfortunately we probably need to suck up that for multiple reasons, there will be a premium on whoever we choose to approach. Covid market, more games in reduced time, injury list, so on so forth.

It's why if these fees of less than £25m for Perr Schuurs are accurate, it really is a no-brainer.

On an unrelated note, I thought Romero had a cracking game against us last night - Juve have another bright prospect on their hands who will no doubt see no game time with them before ending up elsewhere.
Offline Vinay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18646 on: November 26, 2020, 01:00:15 PM »
Benoit Badiashile is listed at 1.94 m and only 75 kg on the Monaco website. That is very lightweight for such a tall kid, isn't it? I mean, 75 kg, really?

He is the central defender who I think has the most potential.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18647 on: November 26, 2020, 02:09:13 PM »
Quote from: Vinay on November 26, 2020, 01:00:15 PM
Benoit Badiashile is listed at 1.94 m and only 75 kg on the Monaco website. That is very lightweight for such a tall kid, isn't it? I mean, 75 kg, really?

He is the central defender who I think has the most potential.

I don't know, he certainly doesn't look particularly slight judging by pictures!

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 26, 2020, 11:03:36 AM
Unfortunately we probably need to suck up that for multiple reasons, there will be a premium on whoever we choose to approach. Covid market, more games in reduced time, injury list, so on so forth.


I'm not sure. Say Upamecano is the one - the guy Klopp and Edwards think is the CB we should move for. We know he's available for £38m in the summer, so we could approach Leipzig and ask what figure would tempt them into selling early. If they say £55m, do we go for it? My feeling is no. Equally, I don't think we'd move onto a different target - we'd probably prefer to stick it out for four/five months and then bring in the top target (Upamecano in this case) for his release clause in summer.

In saying that, I don't imagine Upamecano is actually our top target. So if the target is someone who doesn't have a summer clause, then we may actually be more likely to pay over the odds in January as there's no 'set' fee for them to use as a marker.

Payment terms will probably come into it aswell. There's an argument, potentially, that something like £50-55m for Upamecano on flexible payment terms (like Jota) is preferable to paying £38m with a massive chunk upfront - which I assume will be the case as it apparently was for Werner too.
Offline No666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18648 on: November 26, 2020, 02:17:06 PM »
Quote
Equally, I don't think we'd move onto a different target - we'd probably prefer to stick it out for four/five months and then bring in the top target (Upamecano in this case) for his release clause in summer.
How could we possibly stick it out if Matip got injured?
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18649 on: November 26, 2020, 03:50:09 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on November 26, 2020, 02:09:13 PM
I don't know, he certainly doesn't look particularly slight judging by pictures!

I'm not sure. Say Upamecano is the one - the guy Klopp and Edwards think is the CB we should move for. We know he's available for £38m in the summer, so we could approach Leipzig and ask what figure would tempt them into selling early. If they say £55m, do we go for it? My feeling is no. Equally, I don't think we'd move onto a different target - we'd probably prefer to stick it out for four/five months and then bring in the top target (Upamecano in this case) for his release clause in summer.

In saying that, I don't imagine Upamecano is actually our top target. So if the target is someone who doesn't have a summer clause, then we may actually be more likely to pay over the odds in January as there's no 'set' fee for them to use as a marker.

Payment terms will probably come into it aswell. There's an argument, potentially, that something like £50-55m for Upamecano on flexible payment terms (like Jota) is preferable to paying £38m with a massive chunk upfront - which I assume will be the case as it apparently was for Werner too.
I think payment terms will kibosh that one - The RB group are known for wanting their release clauses paid in full at the point of transfer. Werner like you say was a one of £55m or so payment.

On Upamecano - I'm not sold on him. I watch a lot of Bundesliga and like him, I think he'll become a fine defender but there's worrying mistakes in him (possibly more due to age than ability). At his release clause it's a no brainer - at a bumped up premium just to get him early I don't like it. I'd rather Konate or even take someone like Elvedi from Monchengladbach as a more dependable type.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18650 on: November 26, 2020, 04:35:06 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 26, 2020, 11:03:36 AM
Unfortunately we probably need to suck up that for multiple reasons, there will be a premium on whoever we choose to approach. Covid market, more games in reduced time, injury list, so on so forth.

It's why if these fees of less than £25m for Perr Schuurs are accurate, it really is a no-brainer.

 

Why do you say this? ... asking genuinely I've seen him play exactly 1 game
He didn't look that quick to me is my reservation
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18651 on: November 26, 2020, 08:40:24 PM »
Michael Edwards will have this deal done by the end of the night next Tuesday.  :D

Quote
Liverpool are in talks to sign Ajax defender Perr Schurrs, with the Reds given a price of £27m for the 21-year-old centre-back. [Corriere dello Sport]
Online rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18652 on: November 26, 2020, 11:23:59 PM »
Quote from: Samie on November 26, 2020, 08:40:24 PM
Michael Edwards will have this deal done by the end of the night next Tuesday.  :D
Wouldnt be the first time an Italian newspaper was privy to the transfer dealings between a British and Dutch club would it Samie, mate?
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18653 on: November 27, 2020, 01:18:34 AM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on November 26, 2020, 11:23:59 PM
Wouldnt be the first time an Italian newspaper was privy to the transfer dealings between a British and Dutch club would it Samie, mate?

Joking aside, CdS is pretty unreliable and its a very convenient rumour for them to run.
Offline Vinay

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18654 on: November 27, 2020, 06:42:04 AM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 26, 2020, 03:50:09 PM
I think payment terms will kibosh that one - The RB group are known for wanting their release clauses paid in full at the point of transfer. Werner like you say was a one of £55m or so payment.

On Upamecano - I'm not sold on him. I watch a lot of Bundesliga and like him, I think he'll become a fine defender but there's worrying mistakes in him (possibly more due to age than ability). At his release clause it's a no brainer - at a bumped up premium just to get him early I don't like it. I'd rather Konate or even take someone like Elvedi from Monchengladbach as a more dependable type.
Could I also add that I find Upamecano "short and heavy"?  The boy carries a lot of weight.

His first name is unique though: Dayotchanculle....👍🏿
Offline RedSince86

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18655 on: November 27, 2020, 07:33:04 AM »
Quote from: Samie on November 26, 2020, 08:40:24 PM
Michael Edwards will have this deal done by the end of the night next Tuesday.  :D
;D

No doubt!!
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18656 on: November 27, 2020, 08:59:32 AM »
If there's truth in the Schurrs link, it suggests the injuries to Virgil and Gomez haven't changed our thinking too much regarding CB and that we're still looking for someone young who would, when everyone was fit, be fourth choice - albeit with an eye to becoming a regular starter.

I thought with the uncertainty around Virgil we may go for someone more established, but perhaps this hints at positivity around Virgil's recovery (and Joe's).
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18657 on: November 27, 2020, 09:00:02 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 26, 2020, 04:35:06 PM
Why do you say this? ... asking genuinely I've seen him play exactly 1 game
He didn't look that quick to me is my reservation
He has the same Gomez issue of concentrating - he also makes more individual errors than a centre half we've had since Lovren. He probably also absolutely dominates and demoralises his opponents more than any centre half we've got other than Virgil. He really isn't massively quick, nor does he make up for that in aerial dominance.

He excels at one on ones and blocking. He's clearly versed in defending in a relatively high line but needs to improve his concentration (comes with age often with Centre Halves), cut out the silly errors and make sure his decision making when passing (he's a good passer) is less risky.

I just don't think he's there yet for the kind of fee Leipzig would want prior to the release clause.

To be clear, I think he's great value at his release clause but a more significant risk at any large premium that we'd have to negotiate.

Konate, N'Dicka, Schuurs - all probably better now, maybe lesser ceilings than Upamecano.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18658 on: November 28, 2020, 10:05:47 AM »
Schuurs is excellent, shame he's not already at Liverpool, think he was over for a trial a few years ago!
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18659 on: November 28, 2020, 01:31:16 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on November 28, 2020, 12:16:41 PM
If we get a non-homegrown player in in January it'll mean someone else has to move out.
Origi?
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18660 on: November 28, 2020, 02:46:33 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on November 28, 2020, 12:16:41 PM
If we get a non-homegrown player in in January it'll mean someone else has to move out.

Not really, unless we think that Van Dijk will be back before the end of the season.
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18661 on: November 28, 2020, 03:20:42 PM »
I assume we can take out Jomez and Virg, then replace them with Phillips and (insert new signing name here)
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18662 on: November 28, 2020, 03:25:04 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on November 28, 2020, 01:31:16 PM
Origi?
I think he'll go in January, definitely a cult hero but he's never going to be a regular starter, and with him only appearing sporadically it's better to sell him on.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18663 on: November 28, 2020, 08:56:20 PM »
Id take Schurrs for £25m over Upamecano for £55m. We need dependable right now.
Offline aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18664 on: November 28, 2020, 09:42:46 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on November 28, 2020, 08:56:20 PM
Id take Schurrs for £25m over Upamecano for £55m. We need dependable right now.
Not sure if Schurrs is more dependable, as he is younger and had less first team appearances in his career.

I'm unsure on both of them, actually. Don't see us making that sort of signing right now, instead going for a short term solution and maybe making a bigger signing in the summer.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18665 on: November 28, 2020, 09:45:28 PM »
Schurrs was with us on a trial just 3 years ago.  Journos have said we liked what we saw but felt it would be better for his development if he got first team games which we knew in Holland he would.
Offline dudleyred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18666 on: Yesterday at 12:37:32 PM »
If we do sign someone at the back you assume they'd need pace to burn

Who is the quickest of those mentioned?
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18667 on: Yesterday at 12:50:10 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Yesterday at 12:37:32 PM
If we do sign someone at the back you assume they'd need pace to burn

Who is the quickest of those mentioned?

Upamecano for mine but for a CB Konaté is no slouch. Heightwise, Konaté (like NDicka) is 6ft4 whereas Dayotchanculle Oswald is only 6ft1.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18668 on: Today at 09:20:06 AM »
https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-transfer-declan-rice-defender-19350763.amp?__twitter_impression=true&s=08

Good shout, this - I still think we need a specialist CB in Jan but Rice is definitely someone we should be looking to sign next summer, particularly if Gini leaves. I think he'd suit our style of play massively and we need another reliable body in midfield, with the fact he can play at the back a boost too.

Would imagine Chelsea are in pole position to sign him though.
