We'll no doubt sign a centre back who ends up being brilliant anyway. But I do think it's a must we do actually sign one and hope Ornstein is wrong with what he said the other day that we wouldn't sign one.



On his podcast he did temper those original comments in his article by saying the people he spoke to had said at that point in time it was unlikely that wed sign a CB in the January window, but could change. Dont recall Pearce or Hughes commenting on what Ornstein wrote which I think says a lot. I dont think its a given but I feel like well get someone in for January.