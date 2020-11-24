« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 462 463 464 465 466 [467]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!  (Read 745880 times)

Offline Red Cactii

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18640 on: Yesterday at 12:39:16 PM »
Quote from: clinical on November 24, 2020, 01:29:39 PM
We'll no doubt sign a centre back who ends up being brilliant anyway. But I do think it's a must we do actually sign one and hope Ornstein is wrong with what he said the other day that we wouldn't sign one.

On his podcast he did temper those original comments in his article by saying the people he spoke to had said at that point in time it was unlikely that wed sign a CB in the January window, but could change. Dont recall Pearce or Hughes commenting on what Ornstein wrote which I think says a lot. I dont think its a given but I feel like well get someone in for January.
Logged

Offline dakid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,543
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18641 on: Yesterday at 09:55:05 PM »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 12:39:16 PM
On his podcast he did temper those original comments in his article by saying the people he spoke to had said at that point in time it was unlikely that wed sign a CB in the January window, but could change. Dont recall Pearce or Hughes commenting on what Ornstein wrote which I think says a lot. I dont think its a given but I feel like well get someone in for January.
Not like Pearce or Hughes know any better is it? All the jour a lists that cover Liverpool were saying there was no chance Liverpool would sign Thiago from the start while abroad it was the opposite. Think I remember something similar in Alisson. None of them reported interest in Jota either it seems like the leaks have stopped since the VVD fuck up.
Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18642 on: Yesterday at 10:49:59 PM »
Quote from: dakid on Yesterday at 09:55:05 PM
Not like Pearce or Hughes know any better is it? All the jour a lists that cover Liverpool were saying there was no chance Liverpool would sign Thiago from the start while abroad it was the opposite. Think I remember something similar in Alisson. None of them reported interest in Jota either it seems like the leaks have stopped since the VVD fuck up.
I think the club stopped giving a lot of info about individuals after the Van Dijk debacle, but Pearce could still know if we are after reinforcements in certain positions.
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 413
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18643 on: Today at 12:56:14 AM »
Quote from: dakid on Yesterday at 09:55:05 PM
Not like Pearce or Hughes know any better is it? All the jour a lists that cover Liverpool were saying there was no chance Liverpool would sign Thiago from the start while abroad it was the opposite. Think I remember something similar in Alisson. None of them reported interest in Jota either it seems like the leaks have stopped since the VVD fuck up.

I dont recall Pearce or Hughes saying there was no chance of Thiago signing, more commented that it wasnt likely based on the initial terms presented to Liverpool to complete the deal.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,326
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18644 on: Today at 08:59:50 AM »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 12:39:16 PM
On his podcast he did temper those original comments in his article by saying the people he spoke to had said at that point in time it was unlikely that wed sign a CB in the January window, but could change. Dont recall Pearce or Hughes commenting on what Ornstein wrote which I think says a lot. I dont think its a given but I feel like well get someone in for January.

The club do have a need to not act desperate because we'd be fleeced on any fee for targets.

We do need someone in though in January. Especially given Matip's durability and the fact we really need Fabinho in the midfield rotation.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 462 463 464 465 466 [467]   Go Up
« previous next »
 