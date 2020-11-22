« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 22, 2020, 11:52:40 AM
Quote from: rocco on November 22, 2020, 11:16:08 AM

soyuncu Over rated and a brain fart waiting to happen
Fast, strong, good in the air and can play out from the back. Only 24, so still time to improve even more. Don't think he is in any sense overrated but maybe thats just my opinion. Struggling to think of a U25 defender in the PL that is as good as him. Most players mentioned here are at least three years older (Coady, Tarkowski, Koulibaly). And I honestly couldn't remember him having a brain fart anytime I have seen him. So I looked up his stats and it turns out you are right, since joining in 2018 he has caused 4 penalties against Leicester which is quite a lot. I still think he could be one of the best in the league.

Doesnt matter anyway as I don't think Leicester will sell him, especially not in January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 22, 2020, 11:58:56 AM
Quote from: Larse on November 22, 2020, 11:52:40 AM
Fast, strong, good in the air and can play out from the back. Only 24, so still time to improve even more. Don't think he is in any sense overrated but maybe thats just my opinion. Struggling to think of a U25 defender in the PL that is as good as him. Most players mentioned here are at least three years older (Coady, Tarkowski, Koulibaly). And I honestly couldn't remember him having a brain fart anytime I have seen him. So I looked up his stats and it turns out you are right, since joining in 2018 he has caused 4 penalties against Leicester which is quite a lot. I still think he could be one of the best in the league.

Doesnt matter anyway as I don't think Leicester will sell him, especially not in January.

Ive seen him get away with loads of mistakes as well , thinks he is a ball player than a CB imo

 NEver mind the 4 penalties, he has got caught on the ball thinking he could be over clever and play it out and gave away goals and plenty of chances at goal
« Last Edit: November 22, 2020, 12:00:48 PM by rocco »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 22, 2020, 12:54:52 PM
Quote from: No666 on November 22, 2020, 11:40:40 AM
Too slow?

Agree. Definitely not a CB for a high line back four.

Pleased hes forged a career for himself at the top level, but he wouldnt fit our system.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 22, 2020, 01:51:07 PM
If Marseille are out of Europe by December (looks likely at the moment), I can see us going for Duje Caleta-Car in January. Another very solid product of the RB Salzburg system.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 22, 2020, 03:26:34 PM
Quote from: Larse on November 22, 2020, 11:52:40 AM
Fast, strong, good in the air and can play out from the back. Only 24, so still time to improve even more. Don't think he is in any sense overrated but maybe thats just my opinion. Struggling to think of a U25 defender in the PL that is as good as him. Most players mentioned here are at least three years older (Coady, Tarkowski, Koulibaly). And I honestly couldn't remember him having a brain fart anytime I have seen him. So I looked up his stats and it turns out you are right, since joining in 2018 he has caused 4 penalties against Leicester which is quite a lot. I still think he could be one of the best in the league.

Doesnt matter anyway as I don't think Leicester will sell him, especially not in January.
He reminds me of Lovren, for better and worse. If he was cheaper he would've been a solid option, but right now I can't see him leaving Leicester.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 23, 2020, 12:01:13 AM
Quote from: rocco on November 22, 2020, 11:29:32 AM
Had a flick back , surprisingly no mention of Conor Coady as CB option

He gets protected hugely by the system Wolves play. He can just sit deep  in the middle of a three heading balls away. In a two, his lack of pace would likely be an issue as he would get pulled out wide a lot, and of course we play with a higher line. I think Tarkowski is a better player but the same applies to him really, there can be no confidence that he would adapt to our style.

But then again I didnt rate Jota so there is that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 23, 2020, 02:35:48 AM
Quote from: rocco on November 22, 2020, 11:58:56 AM
Ive seen him get away with loads of mistakes as well , thinks he is a ball player than a CB imo

 NEver mind the 4 penalties, he has got caught on the ball thinking he could be over clever and play it out and gave away goals and plenty of chances at goal

Reminds me of Papadopoulos when we were linked with him.

Would love us to look into someone like Benoît Badiashile from AS Monaco.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 23, 2020, 09:43:04 AM
Seen Pau Torres names being mentioned, anyone seen him play for Villarreal?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 23, 2020, 09:59:55 AM
Apparently Upamecano liked a post on Instagram or whatever bloody gram it is about Utd wanting to sign him and now the Utd fans are going crazy with excitement. Knowing how Utd have operated recently they will likely end up signing Johnny Evans for £25m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 23, 2020, 10:01:24 AM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 18, 2020, 05:31:37 PM
I think he could do the 8 role.
He reminds me a bit about Coutinho, not really as a player, but in that he doesn't seem to fit into a team easily. Both looks like midfielders in the way the play, but seem to lack the stamina (Coutinho anyway) and tactical dicipline to play as number 8's (at least in Klopp team). And very few teams have a number 10 central these days, so they are pushed into a free role on the side of the attack instead. Aside from the price, for those reasons I can't see us being interested. He's a very skillful player though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 23, 2020, 10:13:39 AM
We can sign a defender in just over 5 weeks. How time flies.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 23, 2020, 11:13:24 AM
Pau Torres has also been linked with United, I think. A quick google tells me he is one of the faster players in La Liga so I guess would make sense for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 23, 2020, 11:18:28 AM
Quote from: No666 on November 23, 2020, 11:13:24 AM
Pau Torres has also been linked with United, I think. A quick google tells me he is one of the faster players in La Liga so I guess would make sense for us.

His sprint stats proved he was a red, Torres!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 23, 2020, 01:25:06 PM
I think we will sign at CB this January probably not as much under the radar as normal. Looking forward to some of the links and mentions on here
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 23, 2020, 02:48:31 PM
Quote from: clinical on November 23, 2020, 10:13:39 AM
We can sign a defender in just over 5 weeks. How time flies.
Aye, but during that time, my friend, we play 10 games or so....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 23, 2020, 04:02:37 PM
Quote from: Vinay on November 23, 2020, 02:48:31 PM
Aye, but during that time, my friend, we play 10 games or so....
Potentially having to field three players from the U11`s in game number 10.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 23, 2020, 04:09:58 PM
Such a shame really with Van Dijk and Gomez we absolutely walk this league again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 23, 2020, 04:15:37 PM
Any news on the negotiations with Wijnaldum? I think last night continued to show that we could do with keeping him for another season, at least.

EDIT: I see it's being discussed in the Gini thread.
« Last Edit: November 23, 2020, 04:46:15 PM by jlb »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 23, 2020, 05:20:24 PM
Quote from: No666 on November 23, 2020, 11:13:24 AM
Pau Torres has also been linked with United, I think. A quick google tells me he is one of the faster players in La Liga so I guess would make sense for us.

And Arsenal and Barcelona and just about everyone. A left footed, tall and quick centre back are pretty rare. He doesn't look particularly good when it comes to aerial duels though, but then his full name is Pau Francisco Torres and therefore we should sign him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 23, 2020, 05:42:11 PM
Wouldn't mind Coady back
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 23, 2020, 05:43:01 PM
Quote from: Crimson on November 23, 2020, 05:42:11 PM
Wouldn't mind Coady back

He'd be found out playing how Klopp wants our back line to play, imo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 23, 2020, 08:18:21 PM
Quote from: Crimson on November 23, 2020, 05:42:11 PM
Wouldn't mind Coady back
Don't rate Coady at all, sentimentality aside he's simply not good enough or quick enough to play in a Jurgen Klopp team, he'd be savaged playing in a high defensive line.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 23, 2020, 08:36:49 PM
Quote from: clinical on November 23, 2020, 09:43:04 AM
Seen Pau Torres names being mentioned, anyone seen him play for Villarreal?

Pretty good on the ball. Left-footed. Not so sure about his pace.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 09:07:55 AM
When Santos coached Valencia, he made Otamendi and Mustafi look like two of the best defenders in the world.

Last thing I want is for Coady to move to a riskier team and end up like them. He should stay at Wolves.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 10:24:38 AM
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on November 23, 2020, 05:20:24 PM
And Arsenal and Barcelona and just about everyone. A left footed, tall and quick centre back are pretty rare. He doesn't look particularly good when it comes to aerial duels though, but then his full name is Pau Francisco Torres and therefore we should sign him.

Benoît Badiashile hits all of those requirements. And only 19 years old

Quote
Despite only recently turning 19, Badiashile offers a mightily imposing presence in the Monaco backline. Standing at 6ft 4in, the teenager won 3.57 aerial duels per 90 in Ligue 1 this season. Badiashile has also had no qualms adapting to the physicality of professional football, bullying Ligue 1 attackers, often his senior, off the ball.

Boasting frightening acceleration, Badiashile has been forced to get the much-slower Kamil Glik and Guillermo Maripan out of trouble from time to time. Making 7.39 ball recoveries per 90, the centre-backs pace is vital to allowing Jardim to set out with a high defensive line.

The 19-year-old is just as comfortable on the ball as he is off it. Acting as the orchestrator in the heart of the Monaco defence, Badiashile is integral to Jardims desire of playing out from the back. Composed on the ball at all times, the defender has an array of passes in his arsenal, making 24.08 forward passes per 90 in the league this campaign.

Badiashile is constantly aware of his surroundings and often looks to break the lines with penetrative passes into the feet of further forward team-mates. However, he's also just as capable of playing passes over a long distance, with 7.9 accurate long passes into the oppositions half per 90. Be it through-balls in behind the oppositions defence or cross-field switches to a team-mate on the alternate touchline, Badiashile is always looking to find a pass.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 10:31:26 AM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:24:38 AM
Benoît Badiashile hits all of those requirements. And only 19 years old


He looks an excellent talent but I would expect us to go for someone a bit more established. We have Williams, VDB and Koumetio in that youth CB bracket. Firstly the club seem to have hope that one (or more) of them might make it, but secondly it sends a worrying message to youth development if you get players like Williams to the brink of the first team then replace them with a 19 year old bought at great expense from abroad.

Also we want someone who can step in from January and be an assertive and experienced presence, if we are buying in that window. Someone who may be one injury or suspension away from playing important league matches and CL knockout games. So I suspect were more likely to bring someone in with the level and experience of Upamecano.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 01:29:39 PM
We'll no doubt sign a centre back who ends up being brilliant anyway. But I do think it's a must we do actually sign one and hope Ornstein is wrong with what he said the other day that we wouldn't sign one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 01:32:50 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November 23, 2020, 08:36:49 PM
Pretty good on the ball. Left-footed. Not so sure about his pace.

He's meant to be really fast and great on the ball. I've never seen him play though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 03:59:54 PM
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:32:50 PM
He's meant to be really fast and great on the ball. I've never seen him play though.

I have seen him play only a couple of times. He is certainly not slow, but pretty difficult to judge his real pace in the Spanish game. He is definitely talented, and probably won't be cheap.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 04:57:57 PM
Speaking of Pau Torres, I'm intrigued that we've never bought a player from La Liga during Klopp's reign. It's probably just a statistical anomaly, but maybe there's a reason for it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 08:38:40 PM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:57:57 PM
Speaking of Pau Torres, I'm intrigued that we've never bought a player from La Liga during Klopp's reign. It's probably just a statistical anomaly, but maybe there's a reason for it?
Moreno put him right off?

 :-*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 09:10:14 PM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:57:57 PM
Speaking of Pau Torres, I'm intrigued that we've never bought a player from La Liga during Klopp's reign. It's probably just a statistical anomaly, but maybe there's a reason for it?

It is probably just a coincidence. I am sure that Klopp and Edwards like a lot of players from La Liga.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 10:42:15 PM
I wouldn't be surprised if we are monitoring David Carmo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 11:17:40 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:10:14 PM
It is probably just a coincidence. I am sure that Klopp and Edwards like a lot of players from La Liga.

Agreed but have we ever even been seriously linked to a La Liga player under Klopp? Chukwueze is the closest I can think of albeit Im probably forgetting many others. Maybe its down to perceived value rather than quality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 12:48:53 AM
We've been linked with this kid Isak Bergmann Johannesson from IFK Norrkoping. Has anyone seen him play? It 's been reported that he is a very nice prospect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 12:53:08 AM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:17:40 PM
Agreed but have we ever even been seriously linked to a La Liga player under Klopp? Chukwueze is the closest I can think of albeit Im probably forgetting many others. Maybe its down to perceived value rather than quality.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Man City have raised the prices for the top prospects in La Liga in recent years, so that is probably one of the reasons why we have done our shoping elsewhere.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 01:37:54 AM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:48:53 AM
We've been linked with this kid Isak Bergmann Johannesson from IFK Norrkoping. Has anyone seen him play? It 's been reported that he is a very nice prospect.

Didn't he play for the fucking Red Wings?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 03:54:23 AM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:17:40 PM
Agreed but have we ever even been seriously linked to a La Liga player under Klopp? Chukwueze is the closest I can think of albeit Im probably forgetting many others. Maybe its down to perceived value rather than quality.

My guess is the fact every player has a release clause in Spain means we generally dont pursue them unless a player is going to be sold for well below that? Feels like a good chunk of our first team purchases under Klopp have come from domestic clubs (Mané, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, van Dijk, Jota etc) with a few from Germany (Karius, Keïta, Thiago), the odd one from Italy (Salah, Alisson) and France (Fabinho). The mix seems to have worked well for us thus far, not to say theres no players in La Liga that could improve us.
