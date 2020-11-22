

soyuncu Over rated and a brain fart waiting to happen



Fast, strong, good in the air and can play out from the back. Only 24, so still time to improve even more. Don't think he is in any sense overrated but maybe thats just my opinion. Struggling to think of a U25 defender in the PL that is as good as him. Most players mentioned here are at least three years older (Coady, Tarkowski, Koulibaly). And I honestly couldn't remember him having a brain fart anytime I have seen him. So I looked up his stats and it turns out you are right, since joining in 2018 he has caused 4 penalties against Leicester which is quite a lot. I still think he could be one of the best in the league.Doesnt matter anyway as I don't think Leicester will sell him, especially not in January.