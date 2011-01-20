« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!  (Read 740490 times)

Offline Redcap

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18560 on: November 17, 2020, 11:36:19 PM »
What's the deal with the mismatching suit and pants uniform on the right there?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18561 on: November 18, 2020, 10:22:36 AM »
Quote from: Larse on November 17, 2020, 06:39:53 PM
Apart from the cb at city and us, the best in the league is Soyuncu so if we go for one it should be him. Dont think leicester will sell in january though so if anything we should sign a stop gap and get soyuncu next summer.

He's out for another 2 months with an adductor tear.
Offline Paul1611

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18562 on: November 18, 2020, 10:24:50 AM »
Quote from: Samie on November 17, 2020, 02:35:17 PM
The Edwards Gang!



Skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. If you let us buy your player now that'll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you, but if you don't, I will look for you and I will find you
Offline aw1991

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18563 on: November 18, 2020, 10:29:57 AM »
Quote from: Samie on November 17, 2020, 02:35:17 PM
The Edwards Gang!


"Have some goddamn faith, Jurgen"
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18564 on: November 18, 2020, 02:49:15 PM »
Quote
Dayot Upamecano: the decision about his future could be made in January.  then there should be the first offers from the interested Premiere League Clubs (release clause: 45 Millionen Euro). He is currently too expensive for @FCBayern
 @SPORTBILD
Offline sinnermichael

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18565 on: November 18, 2020, 03:08:37 PM »
Quote from: Samie on November 18, 2020, 02:49:15 PM


Can't wait for Edwards to agree a deal to pay the fee over 20 years.
Offline irc65

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18566 on: November 18, 2020, 05:06:53 PM »
Don't think we will go for a stop gap in Jan. Playing centre back in our system is hard and unless they are world class like VVD it will take any new players a while to get up to speed. I think we will explore bringing one of our targets in early if we can, but I can't see us bringing in a short term solution. More likely we will try and manage with Matip, Fab and the youngsters till the end of the season if we can't get one of our longer term targets in early.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18567 on: November 18, 2020, 05:29:12 PM »
Quote from: Vinay on November 17, 2020, 05:03:36 PM
Could Jack Grealish be a replacement for Naby Keita/Firmino? (This is not a knee jerk reaction from watching 5 minutes of Belgium-England. I was actually watching the NFL that day).

Graelish isn't a false nine or an 8, so not sure how he would be a replacement for either one.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18568 on: November 18, 2020, 05:31:37 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November 18, 2020, 05:29:12 PM
Graelish isn't a false nine or an 8, so not sure how he would be a replacement for either one.

I think he could do the 8 role.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18569 on: November 18, 2020, 07:33:21 PM »
He'd cost in excess of £80m, you could pick up Aouar for about £50m, I know who I'd rather have to be honest
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18570 on: November 18, 2020, 09:14:02 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 18, 2020, 05:31:37 PM
I think he could do the 8 role.

No proof if it currently that he's capable of it, and for a Klopp midfield, there's a lot of work to be done in said role. considering how much money you'd have to spend on him, this is something he already needs to have.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18571 on: November 18, 2020, 11:20:15 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 18, 2020, 05:31:37 PM
I think he could do the 8 role.

Not for us he couldn't. He's a big fish for a team like Villa, he could play for an Everton, Arsenal maybe.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18572 on: November 19, 2020, 12:15:09 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November 18, 2020, 09:14:02 PM
No proof if it currently that he's capable of it, and for a Klopp midfield, there's a lot of work to be done in said role. considering how much money you'd have to spend on him, this is something he already needs to have.

I think he could and he can put in a hard working shift as well. He is not at all lazy.

That said i didnt say we should sign him just that he could play in midfield as one of a 3.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18573 on: November 19, 2020, 01:45:40 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 19, 2020, 12:15:09 AM
I think he could and he can put in a hard working shift as well. He is not at all lazy.

That said i didnt say we should sign him just that he could play in midfield as one of a 3.

Given the composition of our squad and what we demand from our midfield, I'd rather we spent less on someone like Henderson or Wijnaldum who is energetic, resilient and versatile across all midfield roles.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18574 on: November 19, 2020, 10:18:05 AM »
Quote from: Samie on November 18, 2020, 02:49:15 PM


45 million Euros is the same price City paid for Ake I believe. What a no brainier that could be if true.

Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18575 on: November 19, 2020, 11:45:54 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November 19, 2020, 12:15:09 AM
I think he could and he can put in a hard working shift as well. He is not at all lazy.


He's relentless... he could obviously play the 8 for us.... or almost anyone to be honest. He's really good - obviously its RAWK and he plays for another British club and will likely move to a rival so for years on here he'll be described otherwise....
Offline DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18576 on: November 19, 2020, 11:49:35 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 19, 2020, 11:45:54 AM
He's relentless... he could obviously play the 8 for us.... or almost anyone to be honest. He's really good - obviously its RAWK and he plays for another British club and will likely move to a rival so for years on here he'll be described otherwise....

Dunno why you always say this, he's had loads of praise on here lately and loads of rival players and teams get praised, post lockdown City were handed the CL, always predicted 10, 15 20 game winning streaks. A team wins on a weekend and they are in the title race etc etc.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18577 on: November 19, 2020, 12:38:08 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on November 19, 2020, 11:49:35 AM
Dunno why you always say this, he's had loads of praise on here lately and loads of rival players and teams get praised

Happy to be wrong if I am ... I see a lot of dismissing of obviously quality players that play for rivals which puts you off general football discussions on here ... but I might be going by individual club threads / match day threads too much
Offline DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18578 on: November 19, 2020, 12:50:49 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 19, 2020, 12:38:08 PM
Happy to be wrong if I am ... I see a lot of dismissing of obviously quality players that play for rivals which puts you off general football discussions on here ... but I might be going by individual club threads / match day threads too much

There's 100s and 100s of posters so you'll obviously get both, some get underrated, some get insanely overrated, at one point Son was more popular on here than Tottenham forums for example and Lucas Moura was always highly praised on here despite Spurs fans saying how bad he is. But yeah, if you are after seeing a load of praise for Manc team players this likely won't be the best place for it.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18579 on: November 19, 2020, 01:25:44 PM »
Grealish for sure has been getting praise here, and rightly so.

As for signing for us - hed cost a sodding fortune with english tax. Cant see it, and its not a priority. But hes a very good player, you have to think he leaves Villa at the end of this season. Out of his comfort zone and into the big bad world  ;D

But I do see where Jack is coming from too, its funny here how certain players get a label, and it cannot be shifted. But Im sure it happens on most football forums, its just that RAWK is huge, but also very set in its ways! Once a player gets a label, it sticks. 
Offline FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18580 on: November 19, 2020, 01:52:15 PM »
Aren't labels generally supposed to stick  ;)
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18581 on: November 19, 2020, 01:54:19 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on November 19, 2020, 01:52:15 PM
Aren't labels generally supposed to stick  ;)

when they wear out, sometimes they stop sticking, thats the problem - they dont wear out here :P
Offline Stan.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18582 on: November 19, 2020, 02:05:14 PM »
Quote from: Redcap on November 16, 2020, 09:41:59 PM
I think in an idea world we'd try and make it through the season with Matip, Fab and the kids, and then get Upamecano next season.

But if we're in danger of dropping out of the top 4 as a result of injuries, I think we'll try and find a solution.

Of course its subject to the right players being available and affordable, but the problem is, we need the cover now. Next season youd expect to have Gomez and Van Dijk back...if we need to spend we might as well do so when we need the player most.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18583 on: November 19, 2020, 03:08:37 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 19, 2020, 11:45:54 AM
He's relentless... he could obviously play the 8 for us.... or almost anyone to be honest. He's really good - obviously its RAWK and he plays for another British club and will likely move to a rival so for years on here he'll be described otherwise....


I'm not arsed where he's from, he's a good player and he's in good form, but imo playing as an 8 in our midfield is no walk in the park. I think he's better off playing in attacking positions.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18584 on: November 19, 2020, 03:26:39 PM »
Quote from: Stan. on November 19, 2020, 02:05:14 PM
Of course its subject to the right players being available and affordable, but the problem is, we need the cover now. Next season youd expect to have Gomez and Van Dijk back...if we need to spend we might as well do so when we need the player most.

there was an odd discussion on Anfield Wrap about getting or not getting cover which somehow failed to mention the single biggest problem we now have at CB which is PACE

both our long term injuries were seriously quick and allowed us to play the high line that in turn allows our press to be so effective ... without them it materially affects how we can play.
doesn't mean we wont still be a good team but it does create a bigger issue for us than just having 2 players out would if we had someone comprable in attirbutes, even if less good, to take their place
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18585 on: November 19, 2020, 05:31:41 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 19, 2020, 03:26:39 PM
there was an odd discussion on Anfield Wrap about getting or not getting cover which somehow failed to mention the single biggest problem we now have at CB which is PACE

both our long term injuries were seriously quick and allowed us to play the high line that in turn allows our press to be so effective ... without them it materially affects how we can play.
doesn't mean we wont still be a good team but it does create a bigger issue for us than just having 2 players out would if we had someone comprable in attirbutes, even if less good, to take their place

Which is why pace would be the single most attribute we should look at for in any CB signing, why people talking about this and that as "a giant", "a beast", etc. sounds irrelevant to me. Our currently playing back up CBs already have that covered, we don't need any more. When Klopp said a few years ago (when Gomez hadn't established himself in the team) that Gomez provided something you don't see in the market, this was what he referred to.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18586 on: November 19, 2020, 07:08:17 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 19, 2020, 03:26:39 PM
there was an odd discussion on Anfield Wrap about getting or not getting cover which somehow failed to mention the single biggest problem we now have at CB which is PACE

both our long term injuries were seriously quick and allowed us to play the high line that in turn allows our press to be so effective ... without them it materially affects how we can play.
doesn't mean we wont still be a good team but it does create a bigger issue for us than just having 2 players out would if we had someone comprable in attirbutes, even if less good, to take their place
I agree with the pace and all that. But we'd need two CBs with pace albeit not as fast as VVD and Gomez to maintain the style, and we won't get that in January. We also have a change in style coming up, which we haven't seen because Thiago was our for long. Plus I personally think that this season will be time for more "heavy metal" football in the second part of the season where scores like 4-3 would be more likely than 1-0.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18587 on: November 19, 2020, 10:23:30 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on November 19, 2020, 07:08:17 PM
I agree with the pace and all that. But we'd need two CBs with pace albeit not as fast as VVD and Gomez to maintain the style, and we won't get that in January. We also have a change in style coming up, which we haven't seen because Thiago was our for long. Plus I personally think that this season will be time for more "heavy metal" football in the second part of the season where scores like 4-3 would be more likely than 1-0.

Heavy metal football won't be possible with the current football schedule.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18588 on: Yesterday at 01:31:06 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November 19, 2020, 10:23:30 PM
Heavy metal football won't be possible with the current football schedule.
Too true now. But I think it eases up after the New Year once the stupid internationals (and domestic cups) are gone. We should also send the U16 to play the cup games, because we don't want to risk the U18s, just in case.   
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18589 on: Yesterday at 11:54:10 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on November 19, 2020, 07:08:17 PM
I agree with the pace and all that. But we'd need two CBs with pace albeit not as fast as VVD and Gomez to maintain the style, and we won't get that in January. We also have a change in style coming up, which we haven't seen because Thiago was our for long. Plus I personally think that this season will be time for more "heavy metal" football in the second part of the season where scores like 4-3 would be more likely than 1-0.

You don't need 2 - obviously that's an ideal.. but one playing as the cover CB makes a huge difference.
That said I do think Matip is much quicker than he appears due to his height and 'funny gait' so him and Fabinho may be able to play higher than I'd assume
And you're right we can change how play a bit ... I do think he'll be loathed to do that  - its so hard to press effectively if you're sitting deeper and that does undermine his whole approach to football ... the one trait all the defenders he's signed or promoted - with the debatable Matip exception - are really quick . (Trent, VVD, Gomez, Robertson, Tsimikas, even Alisson) for that systematic reason 
Offline Tuco Ramírez

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18590 on: Yesterday at 07:24:38 PM »
A young centre back maybe worth keeping an eye on this season is Dara O' Shea from WBA

He seems good on the ball and decent in the air... For Ireland he has also played in both full back positions in his last 2 games.

Its Early days but he looks like he could be a cheaper version of Ben White.
Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18591 on: Today at 04:57:49 AM »

Quote from: Samio on November  8, 2020, 10:31:22 AM
Every single big club in Europe are going to be gagging for Haaland at £68m.

Us, United, City, Bayern, Barca, Juve, Madrid, PSG.. everyone.

Just saw this for the first time.    :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oYJWkDFzEXA" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oYJWkDFzEXA</a>
