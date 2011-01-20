« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!  (Read 738490 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18560 on: November 17, 2020, 11:36:19 PM »
What's the deal with the mismatching suit and pants uniform on the right there?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18561 on: Yesterday at 10:22:36 AM »
Quote from: Larse on November 17, 2020, 06:39:53 PM
Apart from the cb at city and us, the best in the league is Soyuncu so if we go for one it should be him. Dont think leicester will sell in january though so if anything we should sign a stop gap and get soyuncu next summer.

He's out for another 2 months with an adductor tear.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18562 on: Yesterday at 10:24:50 AM »
Quote from: Samie on November 17, 2020, 02:35:17 PM
The Edwards Gang!



Skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. If you let us buy your player now that'll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you, but if you don't, I will look for you and I will find you
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18563 on: Yesterday at 10:29:57 AM »
Quote from: Samie on November 17, 2020, 02:35:17 PM
The Edwards Gang!


"Have some goddamn faith, Jurgen"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18564 on: Yesterday at 02:49:15 PM »
Quote
Dayot Upamecano: the decision about his future could be made in January.  then there should be the first offers from the interested Premiere League Clubs (release clause: 45 Millionen Euro). He is currently too expensive for @FCBayern
 @SPORTBILD
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18565 on: Yesterday at 03:08:37 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:49:15 PM


Can't wait for Edwards to agree a deal to pay the fee over 20 years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18566 on: Yesterday at 05:06:53 PM »
Don't think we will go for a stop gap in Jan. Playing centre back in our system is hard and unless they are world class like VVD it will take any new players a while to get up to speed. I think we will explore bringing one of our targets in early if we can, but I can't see us bringing in a short term solution. More likely we will try and manage with Matip, Fab and the youngsters till the end of the season if we can't get one of our longer term targets in early.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18567 on: Yesterday at 05:29:12 PM »
Quote from: Vinay on November 17, 2020, 05:03:36 PM
Could Jack Grealish be a replacement for Naby Keita/Firmino? (This is not a knee jerk reaction from watching 5 minutes of Belgium-England. I was actually watching the NFL that day).

Graelish isn't a false nine or an 8, so not sure how he would be a replacement for either one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18568 on: Yesterday at 05:31:37 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 05:29:12 PM
Graelish isn't a false nine or an 8, so not sure how he would be a replacement for either one.

I think he could do the 8 role.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18569 on: Yesterday at 07:33:21 PM »
He'd cost in excess of £80m, you could pick up Aouar for about £50m, I know who I'd rather have to be honest
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18570 on: Yesterday at 09:14:02 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:31:37 PM
I think he could do the 8 role.

No proof if it currently that he's capable of it, and for a Klopp midfield, there's a lot of work to be done in said role. considering how much money you'd have to spend on him, this is something he already needs to have.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18571 on: Yesterday at 11:20:15 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:31:37 PM
I think he could do the 8 role.

Not for us he couldn't. He's a big fish for a team like Villa, he could play for an Everton, Arsenal maybe.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18572 on: Today at 12:15:09 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:14:02 PM
No proof if it currently that he's capable of it, and for a Klopp midfield, there's a lot of work to be done in said role. considering how much money you'd have to spend on him, this is something he already needs to have.

I think he could and he can put in a hard working shift as well. He is not at all lazy.

That said i didnt say we should sign him just that he could play in midfield as one of a 3.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18573 on: Today at 01:45:40 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:15:09 AM
I think he could and he can put in a hard working shift as well. He is not at all lazy.

That said i didnt say we should sign him just that he could play in midfield as one of a 3.

Given the composition of our squad and what we demand from our midfield, I'd rather we spent less on someone like Henderson or Wijnaldum who is energetic, resilient and versatile across all midfield roles.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18574 on: Today at 10:18:05 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:49:15 PM


45 million Euros is the same price City paid for Ake I believe. What a no brainier that could be if true.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18575 on: Today at 11:45:54 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:15:09 AM
I think he could and he can put in a hard working shift as well. He is not at all lazy.


He's relentless... he could obviously play the 8 for us.... or almost anyone to be honest. He's really good - obviously its RAWK and he plays for another British club and will likely move to a rival so for years on here he'll be described otherwise....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18576 on: Today at 11:49:35 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:45:54 AM
He's relentless... he could obviously play the 8 for us.... or almost anyone to be honest. He's really good - obviously its RAWK and he plays for another British club and will likely move to a rival so for years on here he'll be described otherwise....

Dunno why you always say this, he's had loads of praise on here lately and loads of rival players and teams get praised, post lockdown City were handed the CL, always predicted 10, 15 20 game winning streaks. A team wins on a weekend and they are in the title race etc etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18577 on: Today at 12:38:08 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:49:35 AM
Dunno why you always say this, he's had loads of praise on here lately and loads of rival players and teams get praised

Happy to be wrong if I am ... I see a lot of dismissing of obviously quality players that play for rivals which puts you off general football discussions on here ... but I might be going by individual club threads / match day threads too much
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18578 on: Today at 12:50:49 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:38:08 PM
Happy to be wrong if I am ... I see a lot of dismissing of obviously quality players that play for rivals which puts you off general football discussions on here ... but I might be going by individual club threads / match day threads too much

There's 100s and 100s of posters so you'll obviously get both, some get underrated, some get insanely overrated, at one point Son was more popular on here than Tottenham forums for example and Lucas Moura was always highly praised on here despite Spurs fans saying how bad he is. But yeah, if you are after seeing a load of praise for Manc team players this likely won't be the best place for it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18579 on: Today at 01:25:44 PM »
Grealish for sure has been getting praise here, and rightly so.

As for signing for us - hed cost a sodding fortune with english tax. Cant see it, and its not a priority. But hes a very good player, you have to think he leaves Villa at the end of this season. Out of his comfort zone and into the big bad world  ;D

But I do see where Jack is coming from too, its funny here how certain players get a label, and it cannot be shifted. But Im sure it happens on most football forums, its just that RAWK is huge, but also very set in its ways! Once a player gets a label, it sticks. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18580 on: Today at 01:52:15 PM »
Aren't labels generally supposed to stick  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18581 on: Today at 01:54:19 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:52:15 PM
Aren't labels generally supposed to stick  ;)

when they wear out, sometimes they stop sticking, thats the problem - they dont wear out here :P
