Reckon we'll go out and try to sign Ben White, he was heavily scouted before he joined Brighton. The price will be steep but what can you do? Imo, we'll definitely try to sign 2 CBs, one ready for immediate impact and one with great potential who also could do a job now.



He seems to be highly rated by the club, but I'm not sure we'll be moving imminently. Surely the time to get him was before he signed that new deal at Brighton - unless he now has a release clause, Brighton have a lot of leverage to demand huge money. He was probably attainable for £30-35m a couple of months ago, now they could easily demand £50m in January or next summer. Although perhaps we felt that it was better to see how he did at PL level, and we're willing to risk paying a higher fee to feel more sure about pursuing him.