I don't know how this works in practice though. Why not just refuse to sign a new contract?

In fact, we know that Thiago refused to sign a new contract and was allowed to go on a nominal fee to us.



Plus, a part of the point of going on a Bosman for a player is to command higher wages.

If we get him in Jan, rather than in July, Bayern will also make us pay through the nose.



From a PR perspective it probably looks better for Alaba if he can point and say I tried to negotiate with the club but we couldnt reach an agreement so I didnt re-new rather than just heading off. Not sure, Im not in the Alaba camp.Bit of a different story considering Thiago was out of contract and took a pay-cut (as in, we pay him less than his deal he had agreed in principle with Bayern had he renewed with them).Yes of course it is, doesnt mean that if he doesnt get exactly 400,000/week that he wont see an increase in his wages. Depending on where you read, hes on about 8m/year net of tax (not familiar with the German tax system so wouldnt know what that is gross).We wont get him so that point is redundant. Hell be at Real or Barcelona next season if he doesnt do a u-turn and sign with Bayern.