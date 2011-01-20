« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 13, 2020, 07:35:15 PM
Quote from: Dubred on November 13, 2020, 12:16:05 PM
Absolutely. If there's anything we've learned about Klopp and the transfer team it's that they never rush into a signing. They'll make the right signing at the right time. It's the whole bedrock of our success.

Under regular circumstances, yes. Now not though. We've lost three of our back four and two of them won't play again this season. Paying over the top in January is not ideal and we've usually not rushed into signings but this time around we don't have a choice. Desperate times call for desperate measures.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 13, 2020, 08:27:15 PM
Quote from: Samie on November 13, 2020, 03:14:18 PM
You know what I'd do, pay Leipzig 80 or 90 million and bring in Upermecano and Konate. We'll have players for now and future tied up in one go:D

Isn't that what the Semedo bloke is allegedly wanted for in Spain?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 13, 2020, 08:28:08 PM
Konate would be my first choice but another defender who has gone under the radar is Edmond Tapsoba. He only joined Leverkusen last January iirc but I've been impressed with what I've seen of him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 13, 2020, 08:45:47 PM
Quote from: Sangria on November 13, 2020, 08:27:15 PM
Isn't that what the Semedo bloke is allegedly wanted for in Spain?

 ;D

And it will be if he steps foot in Spain before 2026.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 13, 2020, 09:08:38 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on November 13, 2020, 07:35:15 PM
Under regular circumstances, yes. Now not though. We've lost three of our back four and two of them won't play again this season. Paying over the top in January is not ideal and we've usually not rushed into signings but this time around we don't have a choice. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Klopp and Edwards will never do anything desperate. If they can't get the player they want, they might change their usual way of doing business and get some players on loan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 13, 2020, 11:38:30 PM
Quote from: HardworkDedication on November 13, 2020, 08:28:08 PM
Konate would be my first choice but another defender who has gone under the radar is Edmond Tapsoba. He only joined Leverkusen last January iirc but I've been impressed with what I've seen of him.

Hes looked tidy for them but given they paid 31m for him last January hed cost an absolute bomb.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on November 13, 2020, 03:17:06 PM
Konate probably has a release clause too, seems to be the case for everyone at Leipzig and Salzburg.

Supposedly a 50m clause that comes into play in 2022.

Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on November 13, 2020, 03:24:56 PM
I've read a couple of articles before that stated Alaba has a desire to move into midfield. So if he deputises here until all the players recover, then move into midfield if we have a few departures there next season, it may work out for all parties involved.

Quite clearly Alaba wants to go to Spain so it baffles me when his name keeps getting mentioned as a player for us ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 14, 2020, 05:54:23 PM
Quote from: Red Cactii on November 13, 2020, 11:38:30 PM
Quite clearly Alaba wants to go to Spain so it baffles me when his name keeps getting mentioned as a player for us ;D

Considering the financial situation at Real Madrid and Barcelona, I doubt they can afford his 400,000 per week wage demands. He will probably end up at PSG or Man City.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 14, 2020, 10:58:16 PM
Oh shit, we're being linked to Reuben Semedo again.  :-X
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
November 14, 2020, 11:25:50 PM
Quote from: Samie on November 14, 2020, 10:58:16 PM
Oh shit, we're being linked to Reuben Semedo again.  :-X

There is a better chance of us signing Alaba than Semedo in January ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 03:19:41 PM
Regardless of injuries we were probably going to buy a CB next summer just means we'll be buying one slightly earlier and for a bit more. With the Vaccine news we know there's a very good chance fans will be back in the stadium at full capacity next season which should make the club less nervous about a big outlay. I could see Jota type money being spent quite easily.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Yesterday at 10:18:03 PM
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November 14, 2020, 05:54:23 PM
Considering the financial situation at Real Madrid and Barcelona, I doubt they can afford his 400,000 per week wage demands. He will probably end up at PSG or Man City.

He may not necessarily be after 400,000/week; Honigstein said Bayern hold the opinion that Alabas camp put out excessive wage demands they knew Bayern wouldnt meet so he could breakdown contract talks so he can be available on a Bosman next summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 12:25:28 AM
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 10:18:03 PM
He may not necessarily be after 400,000/week; Honigstein said Bayern hold the opinion that Alabas camp put out excessive wage demands they knew Bayern wouldnt meet so he could breakdown contract talks so he can be available on a Bosman next summer.

I don't know how this works in practice though. Why not just refuse to sign a new contract? It's something that happens fairly regularly in Germany. In fact, we know that Thiago refused to sign a new contract and was allowed to go on a nominal fee to us.

Plus, a part of the point of going on a Bosman for a player is to command higher wages.

Let's say that his wages are currently 200,000 a week, and with 2 years left on his contract, the buying club pays a 50m transfer fee and 50m over 5 years as a part of a 200k/week contract, totalling around 100m.

If he's free, he can take all of that 100m over 5 years, by asking for 400k a week.

Regardless of what happens, he's not going to ask for less than what he's on now. If we get him in Jan, rather than in July, Bayern will also make us pay through the nose.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Today at 03:29:30 AM
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 12:25:28 AM
I don't know how this works in practice though. Why not just refuse to sign a new contract?

From a PR perspective it probably looks better for Alaba if he can point and say I tried to negotiate with the club but we couldnt reach an agreement so I didnt re-new rather than just heading off. Not sure, Im not in the Alaba camp.

Quote
In fact, we know that Thiago refused to sign a new contract and was allowed to go on a nominal fee to us.

Bit of a different story considering Thiago was out of contract and took a pay-cut (as in, we pay him less than his deal he had agreed in principle with Bayern had he renewed with them).

Quote
Plus, a part of the point of going on a Bosman for a player is to command higher wages.

Yes of course it is, doesnt mean that if he doesnt get exactly 400,000/week that he wont see an increase in his wages. Depending on where you read, hes on about 8m/year net of tax (not familiar with the German tax system so wouldnt know what that is gross).

Quote
If we get him in Jan, rather than in July, Bayern will also make us pay through the nose.

We wont get him so that point is redundant. Hell be at Real or Barcelona next season if he doesnt do a u-turn and sign with Bayern.
