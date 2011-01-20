He may not necessarily be after 400,000/week; Honigstein said Bayern hold the opinion that Alabas camp put out excessive wage demands they knew Bayern wouldnt meet so he could breakdown contract talks so he can be available on a Bosman next summer.
I don't know how this works in practice though. Why not just refuse to sign a new contract? It's something that happens fairly regularly in Germany. In fact, we know that Thiago refused to sign a new contract and was allowed to go on a nominal fee to us.
Plus, a part of the point of going on a Bosman for a player is to command higher wages.
Let's say that his wages are currently 200,000 a week, and with 2 years left on his contract, the buying club pays a 50m transfer fee and 50m over 5 years as a part of a 200k/week contract, totalling around 100m.
If he's free, he can take all of that 100m over 5 years, by asking for 400k a week.
Regardless of what happens, he's not going to ask for less than what he's on now. If we get him in Jan, rather than in July, Bayern will also make us pay through the nose.