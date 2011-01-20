For Werner it was the "fee" was in fact a release clause in the contract, the team that loses the player has no interest in negotiating or making concessions in terms of payment structure.
Lothar Matthaus and Salzburg sporting director saying Harland will go to Liverpool. Its talksport with direct quotes though.https://talksport.com/football/784030/haaland-liverpool-man-united-rb-salzburg/amp/
If I was offered the chance as a manager to sign any player I wanted the very first player I'd choose is Erling Haaland whoever signs him knows that's he's guaranteed to be a major success.
Origi dropped from a 32 man Belgium squad. Surely, a loan or a move a way will be happening in Jan.
Not putting any trust in the aforementioned link, but I have felt since he left Salzburg that Haaland might be taking a first step towards Liverpool. Mbappe is the dream but seems a financial impossibility ; Haaland feels realistic and a seriously great piece of the next all-conquering Klopp squad.
Haaland over Mbappe anytime for me. As I've mentioned before I've little interest in Mbappe and the circus he would bring to our focussed and feet-on-the-ground club, not to mention the costs involved and the idea that fans would be begging for Nike to somehow have a role in our recruitment and remuneration policies.Haaland, on the other hand, is just at the right level and would - at least at the moment - probably be doable costwise without relying on a helping hand from a multi-national corporation with an exploitative labour history.But a season is a long time in sport; by next summer he may be well out of our reach if he keeps going like this. Unless he has some kind of low buy-out clause. I've no idea if he has.
Haaland has a release clause (reported to be at 75 million), but he is represented by Mino Raiola. I would prefer Mbappe, since he is and will be the superior player, even if we do it with the help of "Nike".
I read he didnt have a release clause only this week.Mbappe is the next great player in world football. Being realistic, Haaland is far more getable.
At the time Haaland signed for Dortmund, it was reported in the German press that Mino Raiola insisted on a release clause. Knowing how Mino operates, I tend to believe that these reports of a 75 release clause are accurate, and knowing how he advises his clients, I think that Mbappe will be far more getable for us.
So, all in all you are saying the we won't be signing Haaland. Mino Raiola insists on release clauses, the club insists on having none.
If it's Raiola then forget it. There'll be other players
The club dont comment on details of the contractual arrangement but sources have told The Athletic that Borussia came close to matching Uniteds slightly better offer, which stood at 10 million per year. For the first time since the acrimonious departure of Mario Gotze to Bayern in 2013, Dortmund also had to insert a release clause in one of their players contracts. The fee is substantially higher than the £50 million figure quoted in the English press, however, and only becomes active towards the latter stages of Haalands four-and-a-half-year contract.
Jota seems to be a mendes client and we dealt with him (or his company) seemingly. mendes and raiola seem to be on the same level as dickhead agents go. if we want him im sure an agent wont put us off too much.
Any truth to these Alaba rumours?
Only rumors I read were linking him to Real Madrid, which probably makes much more sense than us.
Oh well. Personally would love him at Liverpool though. Think he is class and can play multiple positions too.
