Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!  (Read 717065 times)

Offline Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18240 on: November 1, 2020, 01:48:01 PM »
Quote from: Samie on November  1, 2020, 01:38:40 PM


Monitoring? Let me know when we are "preparing a bid"
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18241 on: November 1, 2020, 10:17:00 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 31, 2020, 05:37:02 AM
Matthias Ginter from BMG is very experienced operator. Over 230 Bundesliga matches and 33 caps for Germany. 26 years old and 6'3.

Ginter is great, and oddly underrated, even to the point of being one of the players who are target to the hes shit narrative that some players get stuck with, I think cos he had a bad year at Dortmund under Tuchel.

But he seems very settled being the main man at Gladbach.
Online Ghost Town

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18242 on: November 1, 2020, 10:45:13 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on November  1, 2020, 10:17:00 PM
Ginter is great, and oddly underrated,
He almost sounds very meat and potatoes; maybe even steak and kidney, or cheese and onion
Offline sinnermichael

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18243 on: November 1, 2020, 11:34:44 PM »
Alaba's contract offer withdrawn at Bayern.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18244 on: Yesterday at 10:30:40 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November  1, 2020, 11:34:44 PM
Alaba's contract offer withdrawn at Bayern.

Could see the logic if Gini and Milner were to leave in the summer, but unlike Thiago I don't think there's a nailed on spot for him in our first XI. Not for a second saying he's not good enough - he absolutely is - I just think he should go to a team where he's going to be one of the first names on the team sheet. Don't think we'd use him at CB due to his height, and don't need him at LB, so midfield is the only place he'd really work.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18245 on: Yesterday at 10:40:04 AM »
Alaba has only played midfield a few times in his already long career, and not any significant minutes since about 6 or 7 years ago, not sure where the midfield shouts are from?  Has he said he wants to become a midfielder or something?

Anyway, any link to him in the media seems a bit lazy.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18246 on: Yesterday at 10:53:19 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:40:04 AM
Alaba has only played midfield a few times in his already long career, and not any significant minutes since about 6 or 7 years ago, not sure where the midfield shouts are from?  Has he said he wants to become a midfielder or something?

Anyway, any link to him in the media seems a bit lazy.

Probably me not fully understanding where he's played recently! If he can't do midfield, then I really don't see the logic - he's never a Klopp CB and with Robbo and Tsimikas at LB we're covered. Unless we were considering a back three, he could probably do the LCB role in that, but nothing to suggest that's on the cards.
Offline ubb! please

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18247 on: Yesterday at 10:55:10 AM »
Alaba has played centre mid enough, he'd be fine there.  I'd only expect us to be sniffing around him if Gini is definitely off and he comes in to fill that gap.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18248 on: Yesterday at 11:54:19 AM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:53:19 AM
Probably me not fully understanding where he's played recently! If he can't do midfield, then I really don't see the logic - he's never a Klopp CB and with Robbo and Tsimikas at LB we're covered. Unless we were considering a back three, he could probably do the LCB role in that, but nothing to suggest that's on the cards.

Yeah the link (if there is a legitimate one, not sure there is!) makes little sense.

Maybe its cos of Thiago signing here, that all of a sudden that means Alaba will, but their two situations are very different. Thiago was clear he wanted a new challenge, and Bayern gave up with the contarct offers respecting that. With Alaba - he just wants the largest contract he can get, if that was to be at Bayern hed have signed. So wherever he goes, a team will have to pay a premium. For Liverpool, already with a younger, better fullback in Robertson, and good cover in Tsimikas, and hes hardly going to oust Virgil from the team, itd be a lot of wages to pay for a player who wouldnt start every week. Be the very definition of luxtury! 

I was surprised Man City didnt go for him though. But maybe as has been mentioned a lot - the suggestion is he wants to go to Spain.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18249 on: Yesterday at 02:14:57 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:54:19 AM
Yeah the link (if there is a legitimate one, not sure there is!) makes little sense.

Maybe its cos of Thiago signing here, that all of a sudden that means Alaba will, but their two situations are very different. Thiago was clear he wanted a new challenge, and Bayern gave up with the contarct offers respecting that. With Alaba - he just wants the largest contract he can get, if that was to be at Bayern hed have signed. So wherever he goes, a team will have to pay a premium. For Liverpool, already with a younger, better fullback in Robertson, and good cover in Tsimikas, and hes hardly going to oust Virgil from the team, itd be a lot of wages to pay for a player who wouldnt start every week. Be the very definition of luxtury! 

I was surprised Man City didnt go for him though. But maybe as has been mentioned a lot - the suggestion is he wants to go to Spain.

Barca! Put them out of business once and for all.
Offline TheYashLFC

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18250 on: Yesterday at 03:14:57 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on October 27, 2020, 10:34:00 PM
Calm down, you Twitter virgin ...

Great response. Sums up who you are as a person.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18251 on: Yesterday at 05:25:09 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on November  1, 2020, 11:48:12 AM
Schuurs is developing into a very good central defender. Yet to turn 21, and only 18 months left on his contract in January. I can see us making a move for him, especially since he has impressed during his trial with us 3 years ago. Van den Berg going the other way could also be an option ...

After De Ligt's struggles at Juventus, I would be hesitant. I know you cannot generalise and the fact that he basically replaced De Ligt at Ajax plays a part in it, but he reminds me so much of him!

I think we will go for a player a little older and more experienced.

VdB is miles away from being good enough for Ajax based on what we have seen.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18252 on: Yesterday at 05:37:39 PM »
He trained with us when he was 17 apparently. It was felt at the time he should stay in Holland. So safe to say we've had him in our mind for a few years anyway.
Offline Elzar

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18253 on: Yesterday at 05:46:12 PM »
Perr Schuurs sounds like a song by a Brummy All Saints cover band
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18254 on: Yesterday at 05:53:42 PM »
Perr Schuurs..........Wasn't he a Queen song?
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18255 on: Yesterday at 07:56:35 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 05:25:09 PM
After De Ligt's struggles at Juventus, I would be hesitant. I know you cannot generalise and the fact that he basically replaced De Ligt at Ajax plays a part in it, but he reminds me so much of him!

I think we will go for a player a little older and more experienced.

VdB is miles away from being good enough for Ajax based on what we have seen.

De Ligt has struggled with injuries at Juventus. If Schuurs is anywhere near the same talent level, I would be delighted if we sign him. As for Van den Berg, he was already a starter in the Eredivisie at the age of 17. He is about to turn 19, and he is at the same age as Schuurs when he has joined Ajax.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18256 on: Yesterday at 11:02:07 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 02:14:57 PM
Barca! Put them out of business once and for all.

Funny thing is hed be perfect for them in the sense theyre light at CB, Jordi Alba isnt getting any younger and their midfield is quite pedestrian. Problem is their wage bill is cooked.

Hed be the ultimate Austrian army knife for us but as Ive banged on about we wont break our wage structure to bring him in.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18257 on: Yesterday at 11:14:07 PM »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 11:02:07 PM
Funny thing is hed be perfect for them in the sense theyre light at CB, Jordi Alba isnt getting any younger and their midfield is quite pedestrian. Problem is their wage bill is cooked.

Hed be the ultimate Austrian army knife for us but as Ive banged on about we wont break our wage structure to bring him in.

If we want a central European army knife player, we can keep Milner. Alaba is nowhere near as good as the wages he's demanding. Which is why Bayern have abandoned any thoughts of keeping him.
Offline Redcap

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18258 on: Yesterday at 11:17:46 PM »
I would prefer Boateng to Alaba, if we're shopping in the 28+ age range from Bayern.

Both bring a lot of winning mentality and experience, and both will be available on a free from the end of this season.

Alaba

28 is an awkward range to buy a player, because you're buying their last elite years, which means you have to be prepared to pay a premium on their wages, but you can't resell them for anything near a decent value. They're not a stopgap, but you can't rely on them beyond the one contract you'll offer them. That offsets any benefit you'd get from getting him on a free. And then there's the fact that he's actually around the same age as our other CBs, so will age out around the same time as them.

Finally, there's also the issue that he's not going to replace VvD's aerial dominance, which is key issue we're trying to resolve.

On the other hand.. Boateng

Unlike Alaba, Boateng is out of the awkward 28-31 zone -he's just turned 32. That means he's possibly just past his peak years, but hopefully he's also not totally past it physically.

His age would be an issue if we were looking for someone for the long term, but if what we're looking for is a stopgap the tide us over until Virgil returns, it looks a lot better.

At 32, he might be a bit cheaper in terms of his age demands, and might be a bit more amenable to a shorter-term contract. This is absolutely key to our decision-making because it may well be that we don't think the time is right (because COVID, transfer fee demands, whatever) to pick up Upamecano or Kabak. And if we are going to pick up a stopgap, we want someone who's both going to be relatively inexpensive (Boateng will probably be well under 20m given the impending end of his contract and won't be in as strong a position to demand crazy wages), while also being as good as possible.

He's probably also not quite as good in the air as we'd like, but at least he's better than Alaba.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18259 on: Today at 02:56:30 AM »
Boateng is washed up .
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18260 on: Today at 02:57:36 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:14:07 PM
If we want a central European army knife player, we can keep Milner. Alaba is nowhere near as good as the wages he's demanding. Which is why Bayern have abandoned any thoughts of keeping him.

As much as I love Milner, he's 35 years old, and he's getting slower each season. His wages are stupid, but Alaba is a fantastic player.
