« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 451 452 453 454 455 [456]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!  (Read 714129 times)

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18200 on: October 30, 2020, 09:38:44 AM »
I could absolutely see why we'd want Alaba, and less so why he'd want to come here. In theory he could play at LCB but he's never a Klopp centre back (his aerial duel numbers are very low, unsurprisingly since he's only 5'11). We already have two LBs, so he's not going to be hugely helpful there. And while he'd be a nice option in midfield, we already have plenty to choose from - especially with Thiago coming back in. Think he needs to go somewhere which has an obvious spot for him in their first XI.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18201 on: October 30, 2020, 10:30:07 AM »
In the spirit of transfer nonsense, Diario in Spain has suggested our CB shortlist is: Jules Kounde (Sevilla), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Ozan Kabak (Schalke), Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig) and Mykolo Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18202 on: October 30, 2020, 10:53:29 AM »
With all the downgrading of Upamecano going on, how did Konate play?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18203 on: October 30, 2020, 11:34:44 AM »
How about if Alaba comes in as a CM and Fabinho moves back to CB permanently? A role reversal to suit the rigours of the league.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,626
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18204 on: October 30, 2020, 11:35:14 AM »
.....were not signing David Alaba
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,587
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18205 on: October 30, 2020, 11:35:55 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on October 30, 2020, 11:35:14 AM
.....were not signing David Alaba

"We're not signing Thiago"
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,403
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18206 on: October 30, 2020, 11:46:04 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on October 30, 2020, 11:35:55 AM
"We're not signing Thiago"

to be honest most places suggested that was a goer.

Alaba however, it really doesnt look like we have any link to him.

Wages are huge, he isnt going to be a starter at LB, he isnt displacing VVD at LCB and Im not sure wed look at him for a midfielder.

Plus his apparent wage demands would smash our wage structure.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,587
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18207 on: October 30, 2020, 11:49:45 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 30, 2020, 11:46:04 AM
to be honest most places suggested that was a goer.
 

I'm just repeating what posters on here said Craig, not going by what most places are suggesting. We're one of the top clubs in the world right now, there's always a chance that we could sign a world class player. I agree about the wages though, they're more likely to be used for #Mbappe2021
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline Red Cactii

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 380
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18208 on: October 30, 2020, 12:36:05 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on October 30, 2020, 11:35:55 AM
"We're not signing Thiago"

Thiago took less money to come to us than he had agreed with Bayern, Alaba has got Zahavi on board for his next contract so he wouldnt do that if hes planning on only getting a small increase in his final big deal...
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,833
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18209 on: October 30, 2020, 02:10:39 PM »
I'm hoping for a more hardnosed type CB that's more in the Klavan mould than an Alaba or Upamecano. Squad wise it would be fantastic to have a monster CB that can floor people, kind of like VVD, but not expecting much in terms of ball movement. But it'll be a complimentary type of player to our squad when everyone is fully fit, and one that probably isn't going to cost as much.

I wouldn't even be surprised if we got someone like that from the Championship this winter.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18210 on: October 30, 2020, 02:15:15 PM »
Alaba has made it clear he wants a new contract or Spain though. Its basically everywhere, in every paper, in most European countries.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18211 on: October 30, 2020, 05:03:52 PM »
Kouilbaily is the ideal man but at 29 and a big transfer fee its highly unlikely.

Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18212 on: October 30, 2020, 05:18:17 PM »
Quote from: Legs on October 30, 2020, 05:03:52 PM
Kouilbaily is the ideal man but at 29 and a big transfer fee its highly unlikely.
I don't think he's that ideal tbf. Looks kinda slow on the turn sometimes.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18213 on: October 30, 2020, 08:35:58 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on October 30, 2020, 05:18:17 PM
I don't think he's that ideal tbf. Looks kinda slow on the turn sometimes.

True he can be but he is good in the air to say he is not a complete giant and is good at reading the game.

We not sign him anyway it will be someone younger.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18214 on: Yesterday at 05:37:02 AM »
Matthias Ginter from BMG is very experienced operator. Over 230 Bundesliga matches and 33 caps for Germany. 26 years old and 6'3.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,777
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18215 on: Yesterday at 07:43:41 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 05:37:02 AM
Matthias Ginter from BMG is very experienced operator. Over 230 Bundesliga matches and 33 caps for Germany. 26 years old and 6'3.

I have mentioned him before. It was also Klopp who brought him to Dortmund at the time, and he left for Monchengladbach after Klopp's departure. He will have 18 months left on his contract in January, and he shouldn't cost a fortune if BMG don't progress in the CL.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18216 on: Yesterday at 09:35:28 AM »
Has anyone mentioned someone who can cover both the CB and GK positions yet?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,626
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18217 on: Yesterday at 10:27:09 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:35:28 AM
Has anyone mentioned someone who can cover both the CB and GK positions yet?

Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18218 on: Yesterday at 10:52:56 AM »
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,626
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18219 on: Yesterday at 02:18:19 PM »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 10:52:56 AM
We're not signing Papa Bouba Diop

Were not signing Thiago
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,102
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18220 on: Yesterday at 02:42:46 PM »
I feel Im owed royalties here...
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,670
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18221 on: Yesterday at 02:44:15 PM »
Quote from: Legs on October 30, 2020, 05:03:52 PM
Kouilbaily is the ideal man but at 29 and a big transfer fee its highly unlikely.



Easier to turn the titanic around than Kouilbaily
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,587
  • JFT96
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18222 on: Yesterday at 07:54:12 PM »
Doubt we'll find many complaining about the money we spent on Jota now are we?
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,403
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18223 on: Yesterday at 07:55:05 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:54:12 PM
Doubt we'll find many complaining about the money we spent on Jota now are we?

Indeed. Another boss signing who has hit the ground running.
Logged

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18224 on: Yesterday at 08:02:48 PM »
Can close the thread on CB discussions too I reckon.

Develop Phillips and Williams knowing when people are fit they'll be fifth choice behind Fabinho
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,777
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18225 on: Yesterday at 08:59:37 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Yesterday at 08:02:48 PM
Can close the thread on CB discussions too I reckon.

Develop Phillips and Williams knowing when people are fit they'll be fifth choice behind Fabinho

I think that we will sign a central defender in January, but it is good to know that Phillips and Williams can contribute over the next 2 months.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18226 on: Yesterday at 11:46:11 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:59:37 PM
I think that we will sign a central defender in January, but it is good to know that Phillips and Williams can contribute over the next 2 months.

We should look for a defender with on the ground qualities. Pace, comfort on the ball, etc. Our youngsters have already shown that they can do the job of standing tall and heading the ball away.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,753
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18227 on: Today at 01:55:13 AM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Yesterday at 08:02:48 PM
Can close the thread on CB discussions too I reckon.

Develop Phillips and Williams knowing when people are fit they'll be fifth choice behind Fabinho

Possibly for January, but  it is time to be replacing Matip as one of the first three CDs as he's never going to remain fit long enough to be a starter and isn't around when we need a backup.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 451 452 453 454 455 [456]   Go Up
« previous next »
 