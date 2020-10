Diego Carlos to me is a fraud. The amount of mistakes he makes is mental.



What would people think of Lewis Dunk as a CB addition?



He’s physically imposing but shits the bed when he has an attacker running at him; not worth anywhere near his buy-out clause. If you ‘had’ to buy a Sevilla defender, you’d have to go Koundé albeit he’s quite raw.Probably think you’d need to throw upwards of £50m at Brighton just to get them to pick up the phone. Nice player, but too much opportunity cost throwing the boat at him.Personally would prefer Konaté over Upamecano but either would be mint and doable given our strong relationship with Leipzig. Think 2-3 summers ago we were linked by BILD to Upamecano but nothing materialised, Honigstein did a good piece on him a few months back: https://theathletic.com/1991480/2020/08/14/upamecano-leipzig-atletico-champions-league-nagelsmann/