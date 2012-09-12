Will we definitely bring in a CB in January though?



I kinda feel like there's an even chance we don't.



It's going to be extra challenging bringing in quality in January this season. Clubs know we need a CB and they will themselves have a massive schedule.



But supposing we do, at the moment our calculus would be that VvD will be back next season and we'll get another 3-4 good years out of him after that. We've got Gomez who's very good and going to get better as he's only 23. Matip who's still only 29, and therefore also likely to be good for another 2-3 years. And then we have Koumetio and Williams, who may be good enough that we'll want to keep a path open for them.



In that context, what kind of a CB do we bring in?



If we go for absolute gold and someone like Upmecano, that may eventually mean that Gomez will become third choice (not really ideal since we really rate him).



If we go for someone more for the interim, like a Klavan type signing, the benefit will be more marginal.



The one thing I could see if we went for someone older but still good, who'll age out in a couple of years but who can be a value add for the remainder of the season and for next season.



Perhaps someone like a Jerome Boateng might fit the bill. This profile of player would also allow us to not shut the door on our young CBs entirely.



No, we won't definitely buy one. It should be abundantly clear by now that Klopp does not follow the conventional path - in this situation, some clubs may settle for any old CB but even with Virgil's injury, Klopp will want the right one. It's clear the young guys will get a chance in a real game - Koumetio and Williams are eligible for the CL, and you can imagine them playing against Midtjylland, for example. Phillips and Van Den Berg aren't eligible for the CL, but could play in the Premier League if we need to rotate Matip/Gomez/Fab. If they impress, it's absolutely possible that we go with what we have for the remainder of the season.Another factor, I think, will be the league table. If we're in a title race, then I think we do it. If we're 8-10 points off the top, but miles ahead of fourth place, I could see Klopp holding until the summer.I think we probably already had a CB target in mind for next summer, be it Upamecano, White or whoever. But whoever that was, it was with the idea that Virgil was still our dominant, best in the world CB. This injury genuinely throws that into doubt. I'm sure he'll come back a top, top level but we may not see that at the very start of the 21/22 season. He'll have setbacks, most likely, as is common with return from ACL injuries. So the profile of player we target could shift completely. Hope for Virgil getting back to his best quickly, but plan for the possibility that he won't. That may mean buying a more dominant CB in the 25-28 range, rather than a youngster who will be happy to be on the bench. A leader for when Virgil isn't there, and someone who can also ably partner him when he gets back. It's a tough ask.