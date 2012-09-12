« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!  (Read 699773 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18040 on: Yesterday at 10:14:30 AM »
Quote from: Samie on October 19, 2020, 08:21:58 PM
Welcome to RAWk Blowjob.

Is this an offer I missed out on when I signed up? Chiz!
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18041 on: Yesterday at 10:28:38 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 19, 2020, 10:20:58 AM
I have no idea who Zagadou is but now I want us to buy him just for the amazing song we could do for him.

What have you got in mind?
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18042 on: Yesterday at 10:49:03 AM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:40:38 AM
Ben White

His plus point is he is English his negative stats are his ability in the air is being questioned.

Im not convinced he is who we will go for we can get better for the money they would ask plus they are likely to be in a relegation battle so wont sell unless the fee is daft like £50m.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18043 on: Yesterday at 11:05:06 AM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:40:38 AM
Ben White

Not in this lifetime if we can get Upmaecano for slightly more money.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18044 on: Yesterday at 11:07:23 AM »
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18045 on: Yesterday at 11:39:18 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:05:06 AM
Not in this lifetime if we can get Upmaecano for slightly more money.

Ben White is worse than Gomez in the  air. Any CB we buy in January will be aerially dominant especially as we have just lost the best one there is.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18046 on: Yesterday at 12:02:25 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:28:38 AM
What have you got in mind?

Not sure yet, I'm still working on it, but I'm sure there must at one time have been a song that sounds a bit similar.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18047 on: Yesterday at 12:08:08 PM »
Quote from: Redcap on October 19, 2020, 10:32:16 PM
Will we definitely bring in a CB in January though?

I kinda feel like there's an even chance we don't.

It's going to be extra challenging bringing in quality in January this season. Clubs know we need a CB and they will themselves have a massive schedule.

But supposing we do, at the moment our calculus would be that VvD will be back next season and we'll get another 3-4 good years out of him after that. We've got Gomez who's very good and going to get better as he's only 23. Matip who's still only 29, and therefore also likely to be good for another 2-3 years. And then we have Koumetio and Williams, who may be good enough that we'll want to keep a path open for them.

In that context, what kind of a CB do we bring in?

If we go for absolute gold and someone like Upmecano, that may eventually mean that Gomez will become third choice (not really ideal since we really rate him).

If we go for someone more for the interim, like a Klavan type signing, the benefit will be more marginal.

The one thing I could see if we went for someone older but still good, who'll age out in a couple of years but who can be a value add for the remainder of the season and for next season.

Perhaps someone like a Jerome Boateng might fit the bill. This profile of player would also allow us to not shut the door on our young CBs entirely.

No, we won't definitely buy one. It should be abundantly clear by now that Klopp does not follow the conventional path - in this situation, some clubs may settle for any old CB but even with Virgil's injury, Klopp will want the right one. It's clear the young guys will get a chance in a real game - Koumetio and Williams are eligible for the CL, and you can imagine them playing against Midtjylland, for example. Phillips and Van Den Berg aren't eligible for the CL, but could play in the Premier League if we need to rotate Matip/Gomez/Fab. If they impress, it's absolutely possible that we go with what we have for the remainder of the season.

Another factor, I think, will be the league table. If we're in a title race, then I think we do it. If we're 8-10 points off the top, but miles ahead of fourth place, I could see Klopp holding until the summer.

I think we probably already had a CB target in mind for next summer, be it Upamecano, White or whoever. But whoever that was, it was with the idea that Virgil was still our dominant, best in the world CB. This injury genuinely throws that into doubt. I'm sure he'll come back a top, top level but we may not see that at the very start of the 21/22 season. He'll have setbacks, most likely, as is common with return from ACL injuries. So the profile of player we target could shift completely. Hope for Virgil getting back to his best quickly, but plan for the possibility that he won't. That may mean buying a more dominant CB in the 25-28 range, rather than a youngster who will be happy to be on the bench. A leader for when Virgil isn't there, and someone who can also ably partner him when he gets back. It's a tough ask.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18048 on: Yesterday at 12:58:46 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 12:02:25 PM
Not sure yet, I'm still working on it, but I'm sure there must at one time have been a song that sounds a bit similar.

Xanadu by ELO? Nothing else readily springs to mind...
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18049 on: Yesterday at 01:16:04 PM »
I trust Klopp and Edwards know what theyre doing. They are not infallible but they seem to have done a good job so far.  The only duck egg I can think of is Karius and even he was okay until he wasnt.

I like to be supportive of all our players, if theyve earned the shirt theyve earned my support. Im still not sold on young Van den Berg though.  I think Koumetio and Williams are better than him already. Klopp wont buy for the sake of it or for a short term fix.  It will be interesting to see if they dip their toes in the water in the  January window.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18050 on: Today at 12:16:15 AM »
Koulibaly or Upamencano, according to Google both their contracts run out in 2023. Were looking at 50m plus for either one. We were surely going to buy a CB next summer, may as well buy one in Jan seeing as were joining that new Euro League and will be minted.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18051 on: Today at 12:27:08 AM »
40 million for Upmecano in the summer. He's got a clause mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18052 on: Today at 12:30:22 AM »
There are hardly any good defenders around and the ones that are good play for us already.

Just sign a 4th choice and wait for Van Dijk. Easy.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18053 on: Today at 12:56:17 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:30:22 AM
There are hardly any good defenders around and the ones that are good play for us already.

Just sign a 4th choice and wait for Van Dijk. Easy.

If thats the case, might as well wait for one of the kids to develop. But Matip cant be expected to play half the games and Gomez all of them....
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18054 on: Today at 01:04:25 AM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:08:08 PM
No, we won't definitely buy one. It should be abundantly clear by now that Klopp does not follow the conventional path - in this situation, some clubs may settle for any old CB but even with Virgil's injury, Klopp will want the right one. It's clear the young guys will get a chance in a real game - Koumetio and Williams are eligible for the CL, and you can imagine them playing against Midtjylland, for example. Phillips and Van Den Berg aren't eligible for the CL, but could play in the Premier League if we need to rotate Matip/Gomez/Fab. If they impress, it's absolutely possible that we go with what we have for the remainder of the season.

Another factor, I think, will be the league table. If we're in a title race, then I think we do it. If we're 8-10 points off the top, but miles ahead of fourth place, I could see Klopp holding until the summer.

I think we probably already had a CB target in mind for next summer, be it Upamecano, White or whoever. But whoever that was, it was with the idea that Virgil was still our dominant, best in the world CB. This injury genuinely throws that into doubt. I'm sure he'll come back a top, top level but we may not see that at the very start of the 21/22 season. He'll have setbacks, most likely, as is common with return from ACL injuries. So the profile of player we target could shift completely. Hope for Virgil getting back to his best quickly, but plan for the possibility that he won't. That may mean buying a more dominant CB in the 25-28 range, rather than a youngster who will be happy to be on the bench. A leader for when Virgil isn't there, and someone who can also ably partner him when he gets back. It's a tough ask.

There is zero chance we do not buy a CB in the January window, be it one of our longer targets or a short term stop gap. Klopp might not follow the conventional route, but we have one fit centre back and one who may or may not be fit. As much as I like blooding in young players, CB is probably the hardest position to do so. I think in a normal season we might wait it out, but in this crazy season we would be daft not to.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18055 on: Today at 01:05:08 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:56:17 AM

If thats the case, might as well wait for one of the kids to develop. But Matip cant be expected to play half the games and Gomez all of them....

We have Fabinho who is excellent and whilst we need another senior centre back, it would be odd to spend big money on a player who is never going to be on Van Dijks level. Just sign someone of experience but not waste money for a player who will probably be benched once Van Dijk returns.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18056 on: Today at 01:18:19 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:05:08 AM
We have Fabinho who is excellent and whilst we need another senior centre back, it would be odd to spend big money on a player who is never going to be on Van Dijks level. Just sign someone of experience but not waste money for a player who will probably be benched once Van Dijk returns.
Not necessarily disagreeing, but there is logic in signing even a 2nd choice CB, considering the availability of Matip and Gomez. Worst case, Gomez will benefit from the competition, and VVD can catch a break now and then when he comes back. Fabinho is good, but hes an emergency solution, shouldnt be played there regularly.

Whether its worth the money is not for me to say, but CB and a keeper are surely our highest priority now, arent they? And if we are to buy a CB in the summer, why not in January? It all depends on whos available and Im sure the club had worked on that even this summer after selling Lovren. They just werent counting on that to happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18057 on: Today at 01:26:48 AM »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:18:19 AM
Not necessarily disagreeing, but there is logic in signing even a 2nd choice CB, considering the availability of Matip and Gomez. Worst case, Gomez will benefit from the competition, and VVD can catch a break now and then when he comes back. Fabinho is good, but hes an emergency solution, shouldnt be played there regularly.

Whether its worth the money is not for me to say, but CB and a keeper are surely our highest priority now, arent they? And if we are to buy a CB in the summer, why not in January? It all depends on whos available and Im sure the club had worked on that even this summer after selling Lovren. They just werent counting on that to happen.

We dont need a keeper.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18058 on: Today at 01:26:50 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:05:08 AM
We have Fabinho who is excellent and whilst we need another senior centre back, it would be odd to spend big money on a player who is never going to be on Van Dijks level. Just sign someone of experience but not waste money for a player who will probably be benched once Van Dijk returns.

Matip is already a doubt for tomorrow isn't he? Relying on him staying fit for the rest of the season is braver than necessary.

I also think we lose something without Fabinho in midfield personally.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18059 on: Today at 01:38:57 AM »
Basically we could use a Lovern type of player. If can get a player like that cheap and on lower wages he would be amazing.

Matip and Gomez can both pick up injuries. We have lots of games, basically 2 a week most of the season.

There are no good ones available on the free. So I reckon we will stick with what we have, trust Billy if we have to. Probably buy a 4th choice next summer with a loan type signing happening in January.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18060 on: Today at 01:42:36 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:26:48 AM
We dont need a keeper.
We can agree to disagree, KH.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18061 on: Today at 10:56:32 AM »
I was hoping we were saving all of our money up to buy Mbappe next summer.

I know Liverpool said they wouldn't, but here are some of the defenders who are currently out of contract

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/spieler/vertragslosespieler/statistik/1/plus//galerie/0?ausrichtung=Abwehr&spielerposition_id=alle&land_id=alle&altersklasse=&wettbewerb_id=alle&seit=alle&yt0=Show
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18062 on: Today at 11:15:19 AM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:56:32 AM
I was hoping we were saving all of our money up to buy Mbappe next summer.

I know Liverpool said they wouldn't, but here are some of the defenders who are currently out of contract

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/spieler/vertragslosespieler/statistik/1/plus//galerie/0?ausrichtung=Abwehr&spielerposition_id=alle&land_id=alle&altersklasse=&wettbewerb_id=alle&seit=alle&yt0=Show

We've filled all our non-homegrown spots in the PL list, if I'm not mistaken, so we would be looking at the likes of Adrian Mariappa and Ashley Williams as currently out of contract centre halves. I'd much rather play a midfielder or a youngster.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18063 on: Today at 11:17:39 AM »
Shackell was great on FM in about 2002
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18064 on: Today at 11:24:25 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:17:39 AM
Shackell was great on FM in about 2002
We should have bought him, because then a few years later  Rafa could have released the Shackell, as some were asking him to  :D

(Chortle, chortle, fnah fnah; I'm here, all weak)
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18065 on: Today at 11:27:14 AM »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 11:15:19 AM
We've filled all our non-homegrown spots in the PL list, if I'm not mistaken, so we would be looking at the likes of Adrian Mariappa and Ashley Williams as currently out of contract centre halves. I'd much rather play a midfielder or a youngster.

We've actually got space for one more, since we didn't include Virgil in the squad list.

Not that we'll sign a free agent, obviously. But it does give us wiggle room in January, if we know at that point Virgil won't be back this season. Although even if Virgil is included in the squad for the second half of the season, we could look to move on Shaqiri or Origi to free up room.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18066 on: Today at 12:24:33 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:56:32 AM
I was hoping we were saving all of our money up to buy Mbappe next summer.

I know Liverpool said they wouldn't, but here are some of the defenders who are currently out of contract

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/spieler/vertragslosespieler/statistik/1/plus//galerie/0?ausrichtung=Abwehr&spielerposition_id=alle&land_id=alle&altersklasse=&wettbewerb_id=alle&seit=alle&yt0=Show

I can see us selling Shaqiri in January and buying some not very expensive central defender as cover for Gomez and Matip. We've been linked with Aissa Mandi in the summer, and with only 6 months remaining on his contract at Betis, I can see us making a move for him in January. The other interesting central defender in the last year of his contract might be Sven Bender, who has played quite a lot under Klopp at Dortmund ...
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18067 on: Today at 12:37:01 PM »
I dont see the point in buying a stop gap cover when we have such an injury prone defence. Matip can no way be trusted to put a run of games together, Gomez has had a few injuries and loss of form to deal with and then there is VVD who is likely to miss the next 8 months and taking in to account the possible time hes going to need to get up to scratch it makes sense to buy someone that is going to be a defensive mainstay.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #18068 on: Today at 12:42:26 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:27:14 AM
We've actually got space for one more, since we didn't include Virgil in the squad list.

Yup, from the list Ezequiel Garay looks decent and I'm sure could be signed for however long we want I.e. anything from a few months to a year?
