If we look back, for extended periods of time it seemed like VVD was ever present and among Gomez, Matip and Lovren, we only had one fit to play CB, and one fit enough to be on the bench. Sometimes we didn't even have a CB for the bench. We didn't replace Lovren and we still need to do that whether through promotion or purchase.



The club didn't feel the need for buying a player this summer which, I think, could be for one of two reasons. The first one would be that we have someone close to being ready to step in and Fabinho can fill the year-long gap in the mean time. This doesn't seem to be the case, in my view. We sold Hoever who was rated highly but we sold nonetheless (so not good enough for this season), we seemingly rate VDB very highly but played Rhys Williams instead, we looked at Koumetio in preseason... it almost seemed like we tried to see what will stick at the wall. We will deal with any situation as needed, even Hendo has played there, but we don't seem to have a CB who is on the verge of becoming a bench player as a Gomez/Matip backup.



The other option, the likely situation in my view, is that the club has been looking but hasn't pulled the trigger. Obviously, we had more pressing matters to resolve. Robbo needed a backup for two years now and we resolved that by signing Kostas. Mane and Salah needed a backup for as long too, and we signed Diogo. And we may be stocked in midfield just couldn't pass on Thiago who gives us an entire new dimension. I'd argue that these signings were significantly more important that a CB.



Now, the situation has changed and signing a CB has even higher priority than a No2 keeper. I would be surprised if the club has not already identified the CB they will go after, and I do expect them to pull the trigger in January if possible. Possible doesn't mean money alone but, say, the said club has been eliminated from the CL and we are still in it. If we have the young generation coming through as expected, I would have a preference for an experienced player, a stop-gap solution. But there have been so many false dawns; you never know how players will develop and you never know if they will avoid career-ending injury. If we don't have a long-term solution within the club, I would prefer a player who is around Gomez' age, maybe a couple of years more experienced. One of Gomez and said player will play even next season, with Matip being available when his fitness is OK. I don't think we'll get many games a season from Matip, but when he plays, he's got a lot to offer. For that reason, I don't like to rate CBs in 2nd, 3rd or 4th choice, but there will be games for all three after VVD recovers.