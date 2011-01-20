pretty sure buy-backs are usually meaning we can match any offer that comes in for him, with the 15% sell on that means we get a 15% discount buying him back.



A buy-back clause means that we have the option to sign him at a fixed amount for the duration of it, albeit it is likely to have different values after 1, 2 and 3 seasons, the 15% sell-on clause would not apply to those amounts and would only apply if we opted not to buy him back and somebody else signed him instead.If, for example, the buyback clause was 30m next summer, 35m the summer after and then 40m in the one after that then those would be the amounts that we would be paying, regardless of whether or not another club offered 60m next summer for him. What you described was a first-refusal and not a buy-back clause.