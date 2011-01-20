« previous next »
LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!

Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #17520 on: Yesterday at 12:19:01 PM
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:33:20 AM
Not finding Wilson a club / getting him a move would be pretty unfair on him at this point in his time with us

Not when the Club is Burnley!
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #17521 on: Yesterday at 12:21:25 PM
I hope Wilson moves on by the end of the window, for his own sake.

He's had two and a half seasons of regular first-team football, with the exception of the post-lockdown games at Bournemouth where he seemed to fall out of favour with Eddie Howe, so coming back here to sit in the stands isn't going to be of any benefit to him at 23.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #17522 on: Yesterday at 12:30:44 PM
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 10:35:02 AM
You really give am impression of someone who comments just for the sake of it

You can help Fordy reach out to Klopp whilst you're at it.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #17523 on: Yesterday at 12:36:48 PM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:09:03 AM
That's not a buy-back clause, that's a first refusal.

From looking at how other such deals have been structured, buy backs usually feature a set fee agreed at the outset, with the player also committing to return if the buy-back is exercised.

And once again there's no clarity as to whether the sell-on clause applies to the buy-back or only to a third-party buyer, so you can't say at this time that we'd get a 15% discount buying him back. Contracts are carefully worked out affairs. I'm sure all these things will have been looked at and exclusions put in place if required as part of the negotiations.

This is correct re: no 15% discount on the buy-back. The buy-back amount/s will be agreed to by the clubs.

Im in the Ill name my firstborn after Michael Edwards camp but Im not sure I see the wisdom in pushing Burnley away when they seemed to put a fair offer on the table for Wilson. I guess if that bargaining position sees us sell Shaqiri for a good price then I can see the logic, otherwise I feel like weve missed a trick on a player that seems a long way back from the starting XI.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #17524 on: Yesterday at 12:38:33 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:42:29 AM
Has anyone actually questioned the manager ?

I'm sure someone did yesterday, during the press conference. Unless his quotes were part of a soliloquy.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #17525 on: Yesterday at 12:39:15 PM
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 12:21:25 PM
I hope Wilson moves on by the end of the window, for his own sake.

He's had two and a half seasons of regular first-team football, with the exception of the post-lockdown games at Bournemouth where he seemed to fall out of favour with Eddie Howe, so coming back here to sit in the stands isn't going to be of any benefit to him at 23.

Could say the same about Origi really and others.

12 weeks or a season at Liverpool won't harm Wilson at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #17526 on: Yesterday at 12:39:59 PM
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:38:33 PM
I'm sure someone did yesterday, during the press conference. Unless his quotes were part of a soliloquy.

Find out who it was mate and I will send Mac Red around.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #17527 on: Yesterday at 01:30:35 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 12:19:01 PM
Not when the Club is Burnley!

He's just been relegated with Bournemouth and wasnt getting in the team after the break.. Where is he getting a better move than Burnley?
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #17528 on: Yesterday at 01:33:13 PM
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 02:01:14 AM
It's probably more the view that there is no point settling for lower with days in the window left, and also a January where clubs might be more desperate.

Let's not forget, the current situation of Covid means that maintaining your Premier League status has never been more important. Clubs worried in January will not be afraid to take a few gambles.

He's not becoming a more valuable prospect in January after having played zero games in the meantime though.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #17529 on: Yesterday at 01:38:25 PM
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 04:29:06 AM
pretty sure buy-backs are usually meaning we can match any offer that comes in for him, with the 15% sell on that means we get a 15% discount buying him back.

A buy-back clause means that we have the option to sign him at a fixed amount for the duration of it, albeit it is likely to have different values after 1, 2 and 3 seasons, the 15% sell-on clause would not apply to those amounts and would only apply if we opted not to buy him back and somebody else signed him instead.

If, for example, the buyback clause was 30m next summer, 35m the summer after and then 40m in the one after that then those would be the amounts that we would be paying, regardless of whether or not another club offered 60m next summer for him. What you described was a first-refusal and not a buy-back clause.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #17530 on: Yesterday at 03:51:46 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:30:35 PM
He's just been relegated with Bournemouth and wasnt getting in the team after the break.. Where is he getting a better move than Burnley?

Any of the other 91 clubs in the Football League?
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #17531 on: Yesterday at 10:58:32 PM
Apparently Lazio and Roma are the Italians teams interested in Shaq.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #17532 on: Yesterday at 11:06:54 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:58:32 PM
Apparently Lazio and Roma are the Italians teams interested in Shaq.

They will no doubt offer a deal where they send us a pack of peanuts and then we have to pay them to make the deal permanent.
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #17533 on: Yesterday at 11:08:50 PM
We should probably just give him to Roma by way of an apology for Salah and Alisson
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
Reply #17534 on: Today at 08:17:22 AM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:58:32 PM
Apparently Lazio and Roma are the Italians teams interested in Shaq.

Loan with an option to buy which they won't take up.it is then.
