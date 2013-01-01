« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 433 434 435 436 437 [438]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!  (Read 658042 times)

Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,437
Re: LIVERPOOL SUMMER 2020 TRANSFER THREAD - YOU JOTA BE KIDDING, WE SIGNED THIAGO!
« Reply #17480 on: Today at 02:01:14 AM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:53:20 AM
Edwards can do no wrong but not getting Wilson sold over £4m difference with Burnley would seem quite odd in the end.  I just can't see how Wilson gets on the field for Klopp baring major injuries or Covid infections.  Would just seem like a waste.
It's probably more the view that there is no point settling for lower with days in the window left, and also a January where clubs might be more desperate.

Let's not forget, the current situation of Covid means that maintaining your Premier League status has never been more important. Clubs worried in January will not be afraid to take a few gambles.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 433 434 435 436 437 [438]   Go Up
« previous next »
 