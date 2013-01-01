Edwards can do no wrong but not getting Wilson sold over £4m difference with Burnley would seem quite odd in the end. I just can't see how Wilson gets on the field for Klopp baring major injuries or Covid infections. Would just seem like a waste.



It's probably more the view that there is no point settling for lower with days in the window left, and also a January where clubs might be more desperate.Let's not forget, the current situation of Covid means that maintaining your Premier League status has never been more important. Clubs worried in January will not be afraid to take a few gambles.