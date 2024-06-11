« previous next »
Alan Hansen

Offline ATEAMOFCARRAGHERS

Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #240 on: June 11, 2024, 07:21:28 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on June 11, 2024, 06:40:29 pm
Cost less than a quarter of what we paid for Kenny & was just as important, & influential, to the success we enjoyed in the 70's & 80's.
100% mate.

15/4/89 never forgotten.

Offline TAA66

Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #241 on: June 11, 2024, 07:23:17 pm
Get well soon Jocky
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #242 on: June 13, 2024, 06:31:27 am
69 Today
Hoping for good news on his Birthday
Offline Corbykop

Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #243 on: June 13, 2024, 08:59:18 am
Has anyone heard anything at all?
Offline paulrazor

Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #244 on: June 13, 2024, 09:06:57 am
no
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #245 on: June 13, 2024, 09:39:27 am
No. I still can't find anything.

My brother was at a function with ex players the other day and although Alan was mentioned, even they had no information either. Or none they'd share, at least.

Fingers crossed for him. Hopefully we hear some encouraging news soon.
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #246 on: June 13, 2024, 11:44:57 am
Happy birthday fella, get well soon
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #247 on: June 13, 2024, 01:13:11 pm
Come on Alan lad, hoping against hope that you can shake off this illness like you shook off the attention of so many players all those years ago.

 Many many happy returns, even if today may not be your best birthday so far,

You made me fall in love with the idea of a ballplaying central defender to the extent that I modelled my game after yours from age 11-16, after seeing you play live a few times. Every single time I glided past a slightly bemused attacker/midfielder with the ball I was you Alan. In my mind anyway. I even had your 'gliding motion' down to a tee, or so I believed. Poised, head held high, elegant.  I never became you of couse - there's only one Alan Hansen after all
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #248 on: June 13, 2024, 01:24:42 pm
Lovely words mate
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #249 on: June 13, 2024, 02:59:43 pm
Quote from: Corbykop on June 13, 2024, 08:59:18 am
Has anyone heard anything at all?

Some fucking dickhead wannabe ITK posted shite on twitter the other day.

Don't know if it's still there as I blocked the c*nt. Post after post after post telling him to take it down and his response was simply "just passing on what I've been told"
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #250 on: June 13, 2024, 03:03:24 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 13, 2024, 02:59:43 pm
Some fucking dickhead wannabe ITK posted shite on twitter the other day.

Don't know if it's still there as I blocked the c*nt. Post after post after post telling him to take it down and his response was simply "just passing on what I've been told"
Yes he did take it down

But it should never have been up, its not a transfer scoop

I didnt post it here as it wasn't right
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #251 on: June 13, 2024, 03:04:35 pm
Aye, even I knew not to post that kind of shite without some serious source to it.



Happy Birthday Al.
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #252 on: June 13, 2024, 04:11:16 pm
I don't want any gory details, but do we know was Jock ill for a while? Or was this sudden and/or an injury?
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #253 on: June 13, 2024, 04:13:03 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on June 13, 2024, 04:11:16 pm
I don't want any gory details, but do we know was Jock ill for a while? Or was this sudden and/or an injury?

No one knows, nothing has been made public.

He was at Anfield for Kloppos last match, and looked really well - not that this means anything of course!
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #254 on: June 13, 2024, 04:23:03 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on June 13, 2024, 04:11:16 pm
I don't want any gory details, but do we know was Jock ill for a while? Or was this sudden and/or an injury?
No idea what is wrong with him or if it was long term

video doing the rounds at Klopp's last game and he looked well

and no word since Sunday as to his current condition
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #255 on: June 13, 2024, 10:17:06 pm
Love the man. Absolutely the best CB weve ever had bar none.
Come on Jockey. Pull through. 🙏
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #256 on: June 14, 2024, 12:41:17 am
I was lucky enough to see him in his pomp, what a player he was. Best defender we've ever had.

Get well soon Jocky.
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #257 on: June 14, 2024, 04:19:36 pm
Quote from: elbow on June 14, 2024, 12:41:17 am
I was lucky enough to see him in his pomp, what a player he was. Best defender we've ever had.

Get well soon Jocky.

Me too. Just looked totally effortless. Such a buzz when he went on one of those runs.
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #258 on: June 14, 2024, 05:19:54 pm
Get well soon, Alan.
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #259 on: June 14, 2024, 08:35:18 pm
Souness writing about his mate, a nice piece and not wrong on his composure and elegance. I've put the archive link in to save going through to the original.

https://archive.ph/GHCxm
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 10:34:47 am
Wishing this absolute Rolls-Royce of a player all the very best in his fight, I'm not shi.tt.ing you he could dribble past players better than 95% of wingers, he never looked ruffled and was drawing comparisons to the likes of Bobby Moore and Franz Beckenbauer even when he first got into the side as a snotty-nosed kid. If you had to describe him to modern audiences in a mathematical formula, you'd say Rio Ferdinand or John Stones to the power of ten. There's a reason why he has 8 league title winning medals and 3 european cup winners medals, that's with us being banned from europe for half of his career too. He came within a minute of winning 9 championship winning medals and would have easily done so if the FA hadn't have forced a bunch of clearly traumatised players to play 6 high pressure games within the space of just 2 weeks. That game in 89 was the only time Arsenal beat us at home in the 80's, our lads were out on their feet, in normal circumstances we had their number all day long, don't want to go there though....
Get well soon Al
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 07:40:54 pm
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 08:43:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:40:54 pm
BBC MOTD wishing Al well.

https://x.com/BBCSport/status/1802048200607494624
Thanks for sharing it

Really good message that
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:40:54 pm
BBC MOTD wishing Al well.

https://x.com/BBCSport/status/1802048200607494624
Thanks for that Samie. Nice words from Lineker there.
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 11:55:55 pm
Watched the well wishes from Gary Lineker tonight. Quite worried how concerned he was, praying for him to pull through. Come on Al, you've got this.
Re: Alan Hansen
Reply #265 on: Today at 01:26:27 am
Praying for Alan.
