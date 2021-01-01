« previous next »
Alan Hansen

Re: Alan Hansen
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:37:30 pm
Awful news.

Bit annoying reading the BBC article and they're prattling on about that 'won't win anything with kids' quote as his most memorable moment before reminding us all that United won the double that season  ::) Salford shithouses.
  talk about gettign worked up over nothing..mentions his footballing achievements  then mentions his time as a pundit, including that famous quote


?Hansen won promotion to the Scottish Premier Division with Partick Thistle before joining Liverpool in 1977 for the start of a successful 14-year spell.

He was a key part of the great Reds teams of the 1970s and 1980s, winning eight First Division titles, three European Cups and two FA Cups.

Liverpool added they are "currently in contact with Alan's family to provide our support at this difficult time, and our thoughts, wishes and hopes are with Alan and all of the Hansen family".


His most memorable moment on the Premier League highlights programme came in 1995 when he famously responded to a Manchester United defeat at Aston Villa by insisting: "You can't win anything with kids."
Re: Alan Hansen
Quote from: Suedehead on Yesterday at 08:38:54 pm
What's lost in all that, was that he was right. He was referring to a United team that lost 3-1 at Villa on the opening day and fielded several young players. We got key experienced players back in the team (Schmeichel, Irwin, Keane, Bruce, Giggs, Cantona, Cole) and only really G Neville, Scholes, Beckham and Butt properly came through that season with P Neville, Cooke getting several starts only. Essentially, we didn't win it with kids.

Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery Alan... great player and a fantastic pundit.

Exactly, annoying that it was always used as a stick to beat him with based on a myth.

He was a genuinely good pundit. Insightful and would tell it like it is, far better than what's there now.

Hoping he pulls through.
Re: Alan Hansen
Come on jockey. Pull through big man.
Re: Alan Hansen
Horrible news to hear and I hope he pulls through.    :(
Re: Alan Hansen
Spoke to Alan about 15 years ago in an Indian restaurant near to Southport. He was there with his missus along with Kenny & his wife. Really nice bloke & so down to earth. Was hoping the rumours yesterday were not true, but sadly it seems they were. Praying he comes through this like every other Liverpool supporter. For me, he was our best ever central defender..
