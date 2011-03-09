« previous next »
Author Topic: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.  (Read 68139 times)

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 10:41:10 PM »
Some will argue that the Tories are laughing up their sleeves, with Labour mired in these internal squabbles. An alternative view is that the general public are regularly being made aware just how seriously the new Labour leadership are about antisemitism, and how out of touch the cult of Corbyn has become, when the status of an elderly, failed leader assumes more importance than the issue.

I have stated elsewhere my personal view that Corbyn and his followers should quit the Labour Party - their natural home is elsewhere. Surely their lofty principles require that they cannot see themselves regarded as pariahs and parasites?
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2001 on: Yesterday at 10:47:16 PM »
Oh I’m not sure I did to be honest with you ;D
Well, maybe my memory is a bit shaky or I misinterpreted. But I do recall you ever calling him a c*nt before (or at least not until recently anyway).
But this is all so fucking bizarre.  He’s retracted his comments of the the reports of antisemitism being exaggerated.  So why doesn’t he just say sorry.
Genuinely I just don’t understand it.
I've been out of the loop - I did not even realise that Corbyn had retracted the comments (but they are still published at his FB page - yes?) Since Corbyn did not actually attend these meetings, I wonder if what he has been told by his representatives and what actually occurred there are not the same thing. I really cannot see Starmer doing anything which would undermine the disciplinary process and jeopardize his own standing.
I don’t think it’s an expulsion matter, but it’s what he needs to do to regain the whip (and fair enough I think) but he’s not prepared to do it.
Probably not, so long as he showed some contrition and did as was required of him.
It’s literally trump style behaviour.  And most of all I just do not understand why you would do it, I really don’t.
He's always been a shite leader. This makes him look really pathetic - like someone might act with no experience and at the lowest run on party ladder. I don't get it either.
(I must add, that I’m not 100% sure he should have had the whip removed, but to get it back is so easy)
Maybe removal of the whip was carried out too sharpish. But I think it would have had to come to that at some stage if Corbyn did not do as was required by the disciplinary hearing.
Oh Im not sure I did to be honest with you ;D

But this is all so fucking bizarre.  Hes retracted his comments of the the reports of antisemitism being exaggerated.  So why doesnt he just say sorry.
Genuinely I just dont understand it.

I dont think its an expulsion matter, but its what he needs to do to regain the whip (and fair enough I think) but hes not prepared to do it.

Its literally trump style behaviour.  And most of all I just do not understand why you would do it, I really dont.

(I must add, that Im not 100% sure he should have had the whip removed, but to get it back is so easy)

Because he's not sorry. He doesnt think he's done anything wrong and that the big injustice in the whole situation is that he's not an MP for Labour anymore and didnt become PM because of backstabbing MPs and a Jewish lobby that weaponised anti semitism against him.

Thats what i believe he thinks. I cannot think of any other logical explanation for his actions??
This move shows he doesn't give a fuck about the Labour party and just about himself.
It's come full circle now though hasn't it, he never did give a fuck. The perceived mild mannered rebel fighting against the cause that gave him a living in a country he despised was finally elevated without justification to a status that stroked his ego as he led his sheep to a false hope. Incompetence was inescapable, failure inevitable and so the insidious inmate of his own inveterate ineptitude prevailed. There would never be a fond valedictory end to his embittered, prolonged era in the Labour party while he still felt he still had an opinion to heard. He'd rather tear it all down with is own miserable self.
Speaking of hypocrisy I see some CLPs are passing votes of no confidence in Starmer. Surely they remember that votes of no confidence mean fuck all if you won the leadership contest.

Sadly, I think that Corbyns impact on Labour, like Trumps on America and the GOP wont disappear just because theyre out of power. Personality cults are strange - I could understand if either Corbyn or Trump were actually good at the job, even barely competent, but both were shambolic and inept but attract slavish loyalty from their supporters.
Speaking of hypocrisy I see some CLPs are passing votes of no confidence in Starmer. Surely they remember that votes of no confidence mean fuck all if you won the leadership contest.

Sadly, I think that Corbyns impact on Labour, like Trumps on America and the GOP wont disappear just because theyre out of power. Personality cults are strange - I could understand if either Corbyn or Trump were actually good at the job, even barely competent, but both were shambolic and inept but attract slavish loyalty from their supporters.

And neither possessing the grace, nor political nous, to know when their time is up.
I have no great sympathy for Corbyn on a personal level but there are aspects of how some people/organisations linked to the party have responded to his comments on the EHRC report and the chain of events that have followed that do seem off to me.

I don't agree that the NEC disputes panel not deciding to expel Corbyn in of itself is a sign that said process is not fit for purpose. I can see why people are upset that stronger action wasn't decided upon but I've seen no evidence that the panel was unbalanced in Corbyn's favour or that the process was otherwise improper. It being acceptable to call into question a complaints system when it doesn't rule the way you want, when the procedure leading to that ruling appears to have been as fair/objective as can be reasonably expected is going to be a problem for an independent system too.

Speaking of the independent system, I also don't agree with the suggestion of the same complaint about Corbyn's comments being resubmitted to it. What will be the reaction if that system also doesn't rule those comments to be worthy of expulsion? Will all previous rulings by an NEC/NCC panel be allowed to be effectively appealed to this new system?

Thirdly, and probably most importantly of all, I don't believe there should be seperate disciplinary procedures for the PLP and the wider party. There should be a single set of party rules that apply equally to all members, public officials or not and as long as you don't fall foul of those, you automatically keep your whip. Having a situation like the one Corbyn is facing in which he loses the whip but retains his membership sends a message to the public that within Labour, there's a level of misconduct that bars you from being a public face of the party but is still acceptable for you to remain a member, with all the privileges that comes with it.
Speaking of hypocrisy I see some CLPs are passing votes of no confidence in Starmer. Surely they remember that votes of no confidence mean fuck all if you won the leadership contest.

Sadly, I think that Corbyns impact on Labour, like Trumps on America and the GOP wont disappear just because theyre out of power. Personality cults are strange - I could understand if either Corbyn or Trump were actually good at the job, even barely competent, but both were shambolic and inept but attract slavish loyalty from their supporters.

I think the ideology behind it all needs taking out and torching. The bigotry it ignores is reason enough but the conspiracism which is part of it is toxic to Labour's electoral chances all by itself too. You can't have a political party whose main lesson from getting absolutely slapped by the electorate is 'we need to replace the media and then we win'. One steeped in 'crimes should be ignored if done by what we consider anti-imperialists' shouldn't be in charge of a raffle to be fair.

-----

Peter Mason, JLM's national secretary, is trying to spell out the issues with these CLPD written motions for the hard of understanding among CLP officers.

https://twitter.com/_petermason/status/1332083626721337345

I have no great sympathy for Corbyn on a personal level but there are aspects of how some people/organisations linked to the party have responded to his comments on the EHRC report and the chain of events that have followed that do seem off to me.

I don't agree that the NEC disputes panel not deciding to expel Corbyn in of itself is a sign that said process is not fit for purpose. I can see why people are upset that stronger action wasn't decided upon but I've seen no evidence that the panel was unbalanced in Corbyn's favour or that the process was otherwise improper. It being acceptable to call into question a complaints system when it doesn't rule the way you want, when the procedure leading to that ruling appears to have been as fair/objective as can be reasonably expected is going to be a problem for an independent system too.

Isn't the main issue with this NEC disputes panel not the way that they ruled, so much as the way his case has been fast-tracked through before the more independent EHRC version comes into action i.e. even if they have reached an unbiased decision (despite the ones who had publicly commented prior to ruling casting doubt on that point) the public perception just looks so fucking dodgy.
Having a situation like the one Corbyn is facing in which he loses the whip but retains his membership sends a message to the public that within Labour, there's a level of misconduct that bars you from being a public face of the party but is still acceptable for you to remain a member, with all the privileges that comes with it.

Just on that little bit, point which should be taken (but has been successfully muddied) is that the process for this particular complaint against Corbyn is not over. Whether it then goes to an NEC disputes panel or an independent one, the next stage of it will be 'what is the sanction for not doing as requested?'. Would be like an MP complaining she hasn't got the whip back if she's found guilty, given community service, and tells the court to fuck off she's not doing that.

---

Socialists Against Antisemitism have tried to put up some clear examples of antisemitism to see if it'll help people understand where lines are on some issues.

http://www.saasuk.org/gallery-of-antisemitism/
Remember when the argument was that Corbyn was a man of principle and would never say anything, or jump through hoops, if he didn't believe it? Even if it was politically expedient for him?

Well he's now trying to take the party to court because he says he agreed to say something about the EHRC report (the complete opposite of his previously stated views), purely to get himself back on the gravy train.
Remember when the argument was that Corbyn was a man of principle and would never say anything, or jump through hoops, if he didn't believe it? Even if it was politically expedient for him?

Well he's now trying to take the party to court because he says he agreed to say something about the EHRC report (the complete opposite of his previously stated views), purely to get himself back on the gravy train.

He's always been a tit unfortunately

How can you be a member of a Party and vote against it nearly 400 times.

I've had a few of my FB friends banging on about how unfair it all is and Starmer being a Tory and Labour being Tory and Labour voters that don't love Corbyn being Tory and socialists being Tory if they aren't left enough to not be Tory and ideas about fairness being Tory unless they are recommended by Corbyn

They've now started posting stuff like they are going to leave and Corbyn is going to leave and they are going to set up a new way and a new party and I'm not the only one telling them that I hope they all fuck off and never come back.


The problem is that they aren't really interested in the Labour Party except with an interest to use it as a vehicle to drag it as far left as they can

They aren't interested in the 'Broad Church' and aren't even interested in people like me that think of themselves as centrist, but are actually socialist.

If you cannot see the vision and the word and you don't espouse it in an effort to out-left everyone else then you're basically a Tory


I've muted most of them now. Fucked off with all their shite to be honest.
Because he's not sorry. He doesnt think he's done anything wrong and that the big injustice in the whole situation is that he's not an MP for Labour anymore and didnt become PM because of backstabbing MPs and a Jewish lobby that weaponised anti semitism against him.

Thats what i believe he thinks. I cannot think of any other logical explanation for his actions??

His brother is detached from reality and loves conspiracy theories so it would be no surprise that Jezza is equally prone to such fantasy.
Until labour jettison him and his cronies they will remain unelectable to the majority of the populace and we will be subject to continued Tory rule.
Corbyn failed against a dead duck maybot and then failed against a lying, racist, serial adulterer who hid in a fridge on live TV.
That was not down to a jewsh cabal or other such nonsense.
He damningly failed to convince the British public he was credible, even against such poor opposition leading a party which has brutalized the British public and state for a decade.
The sooner he is gone the better for the labour party.
David Allen Green reaches the conclusion from the facts as they are and as they relate to the law that there's something distinctly odd about Corbyn briefing everyone he's taking the Labour party to court: https://davidallengreen.com/2020/11/jeremy-corbyn-and-the-odd-looking-application-for-pre-action-disclosure/

In short, there's no case mentioned which would need documents he doesn't already have, any case can't be to restore the whip because courts won't tell Starmer to give Corbyn the whip as it treads into Parliamentary business, and asking for documents like this wouldn't make them public unless/until they were used in court at some point.

Does seem eerily similar to the huffing and puffing around legal action over Labour settling with the whistleblowers because of the lies Corbyn, his staff, and his allies told about them and for which the Labour party were left holding the bag.
