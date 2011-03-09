Remember when the argument was that Corbyn was a man of principle and would never say anything, or jump through hoops, if he didn't believe it? Even if it was politically expedient for him?
Well he's now trying to take the party to court because he says he agreed to say something about the EHRC report (the complete opposite of his previously stated views), purely to get himself back on the gravy train.
He's always been a tit unfortunately
How can you be a member of a Party and vote against it nearly 400 times.
I've had a few of my FB friends banging on about how unfair it all is and Starmer being a Tory and Labour being Tory and Labour voters that don't love Corbyn being Tory and socialists being Tory if they aren't left enough to not be Tory and ideas about fairness being Tory unless they are recommended by Corbyn
They've now started posting stuff like they are going to leave and Corbyn is going to leave and they are going to set up a new way and a new party and I'm not the only one telling them that I hope they all fuck off and never come back.
The problem is that they aren't really interested in the Labour Party except with an interest to use it as a vehicle to drag it as far left as they can
They aren't interested in the 'Broad Church' and aren't even interested in people like me that think of themselves as centrist, but are actually socialist.
If you cannot see the vision and the word and you don't espouse it in an effort to out-left everyone else then you're basically a Tory
I've muted most of them now. Fucked off with all their shite to be honest.