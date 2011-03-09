I have no great sympathy for Corbyn on a personal level but there are aspects of how some people/organisations linked to the party have responded to his comments on the EHRC report and the chain of events that have followed that do seem off to me.



I don't agree that the NEC disputes panel not deciding to expel Corbyn in of itself is a sign that said process is not fit for purpose. I can see why people are upset that stronger action wasn't decided upon but I've seen no evidence that the panel was unbalanced in Corbyn's favour or that the process was otherwise improper. It being acceptable to call into question a complaints system when it doesn't rule the way you want, when the procedure leading to that ruling appears to have been as fair/objective as can be reasonably expected is going to be a problem for an independent system too.



Speaking of the independent system, I also don't agree with the suggestion of the same complaint about Corbyn's comments being resubmitted to it. What will be the reaction if that system also doesn't rule those comments to be worthy of expulsion? Will all previous rulings by an NEC/NCC panel be allowed to be effectively appealed to this new system?



Thirdly, and probably most importantly of all, I don't believe there should be seperate disciplinary procedures for the PLP and the wider party. There should be a single set of party rules that apply equally to all members, public officials or not and as long as you don't fall foul of those, you automatically keep your whip. Having a situation like the one Corbyn is facing in which he loses the whip but retains his membership sends a message to the public that within Labour, there's a level of misconduct that bars you from being a public face of the party but is still acceptable for you to remain a member, with all the privileges that comes with it.