Oh I’m not sure I did to be honest with you

But this is all so fucking bizarre. He’s retracted his comments of the the reports of antisemitism being exaggerated. So why doesn’t he just say sorry.

Genuinely I just don’t understand it.

I don’t think it’s an expulsion matter, but it’s what he needs to do to regain the whip (and fair enough I think) but he’s not prepared to do it.

It’s literally trump style behaviour. And most of all I just do not understand why you would do it, I really don’t.

(I must add, that I’m not 100% sure he should have had the whip removed, but to get it back is so easy)



Well, maybe my memory is a bit shaky or I misinterpreted. But I do recall you ever calling him a c*nt before (or at least not until recently anyway).I've been out of the loop - I did not even realise that Corbyn had retracted the comments (but they are still published at his FB page - yes?) Since Corbyn did not actually attend these meetings, I wonder if what he has been told by his representatives and what actually occurred there are not the same thing. I really cannot see Starmer doing anything which would undermine the disciplinary process and jeopardize his own standing.Probably not, so long as he showed some contrition and did as was required of him.He's always been a shite leader. This makes him look really pathetic - like someone might act with no experience and at the lowest run on party ladder. I don't get it either.Maybe removal of the whip was carried out too sharpish. But I think it would have had to come to that at some stage if Corbyn did not do as was required by the disciplinary hearing.