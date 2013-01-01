« previous next »
The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Some will argue that the Tories are laughing up their sleeves, with Labour mired in these internal squabbles. An alternative view is that the general public are regularly being made aware just how seriously the new Labour leadership are about antisemitism, and how out of touch the cult of Corbyn has become, when the status of an elderly, failed leader assumes more importance than the issue.

I have stated elsewhere my personal view that Corbyn and his followers should quit the Labour Party - their natural home is elsewhere. Surely their lofty principles require that they cannot see themselves regarded as pariahs and parasites?
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Oh I’m not sure I did to be honest with you ;D
Well, maybe my memory is a bit shaky or I misinterpreted. But I do recall you ever calling him a c*nt before (or at least not until recently anyway).
But this is all so fucking bizarre.  He’s retracted his comments of the the reports of antisemitism being exaggerated.  So why doesn’t he just say sorry.
Genuinely I just don’t understand it.
I've been out of the loop - I did not even realise that Corbyn had retracted the comments (but they are still published at his FB page - yes?) Since Corbyn did not actually attend these meetings, I wonder if what he has been told by his representatives and what actually occurred there are not the same thing. I really cannot see Starmer doing anything which would undermine the disciplinary process and jeopardize his own standing.
I don’t think it’s an expulsion matter, but it’s what he needs to do to regain the whip (and fair enough I think) but he’s not prepared to do it.
Probably not, so long as he showed some contrition and did as was required of him.
It’s literally trump style behaviour.  And most of all I just do not understand why you would do it, I really don’t.
He's always been a shite leader. This makes him look really pathetic - like someone might act with no experience and at the lowest run on party ladder. I don't get it either.
(I must add, that I’m not 100% sure he should have had the whip removed, but to get it back is so easy)
Maybe removal of the whip was carried out too sharpish. But I think it would have had to come to that at some stage if Corbyn did not do as was required by the disciplinary hearing.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Oh Im not sure I did to be honest with you ;D

But this is all so fucking bizarre.  Hes retracted his comments of the the reports of antisemitism being exaggerated.  So why doesnt he just say sorry.
Genuinely I just dont understand it.

I dont think its an expulsion matter, but its what he needs to do to regain the whip (and fair enough I think) but hes not prepared to do it.

Its literally trump style behaviour.  And most of all I just do not understand why you would do it, I really dont.

(I must add, that Im not 100% sure he should have had the whip removed, but to get it back is so easy)

Because he's not sorry. He doesnt think he's done anything wrong and that the big injustice in the whole situation is that he's not an MP for Labour anymore and didnt become PM because of backstabbing MPs and a Jewish lobby that weaponised anti semitism against him.

Thats what i believe he thinks. I cannot think of any other logical explanation for his actions??
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:22:22 PM

This move shows he doesn't give a fuck about the Labour party and just about himself.
It's come full circle now though hasn't it, he never did give a fuck. The perceived mild mannered rebel fighting against the cause that gave him a living in a country he despised was finally elevated without justification to a status that stroked his ego as he led his sheep to a false hope. Incompetence was inescapable, failure inevitable and so the insidious inmate of his own inveterate ineptitude prevailed. There would never be a fond valedictory end to his embittered, prolonged era in the Labour party while he still felt he still had an opinion to heard. He'd rather tear it all down with is own miserable self.
