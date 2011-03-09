Approval Ratings:
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson:
Well: 34% (=)
Badly: 58% (-1)
NET: -24% (+1)
Keir Starmer:
Well: 45% (+1)
Badly: 28% (-3)
NET: +17% (+4)
Yougov, 21-23 Nov.
Changes w/ 26 Oct.
Combined with other polling would suggest that the variation in the party polling is noise, or perhaps a very slight Tory lead if you squint hard, rather than the internal Labour shens driving it. Perhaps more politically relevant is that Johnson seems to have benefited not a bit from the news about the coronavirus vaccines, and he's Brexit ahead of him yet. Sunak will look an increasingly good option if the Tory membership can find a way to making him leader/PM.