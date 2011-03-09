« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.  (Read 66569 times)

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,459
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 02:58:33 PM »
So they walked out because they elected Beckett rather than a Corbynite.


Beckett who actually nominated Corbyn as leader in the first place
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,442
  • Justice.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 03:12:01 PM »
Approval Ratings:

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson:
Well: 34% (=)
Badly: 58% (-1)
NET: -24% (+1)

Keir Starmer:
Well: 45% (+1)
Badly: 28% (-3)
NET: +17% (+4)

Yougov, 21-23 Nov.
Changes w/ 26 Oct.

Combined with other polling would suggest that the variation in the party polling is noise, or perhaps a very slight Tory lead if you squint hard, rather than the internal Labour shens driving it. Perhaps more politically relevant is that Johnson seems to have benefited not a bit from the news about the coronavirus vaccines, and he's Brexit ahead of him yet. Sunak will look an increasingly good option if the Tory membership can find a way to making him leader/PM.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,058
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 03:13:09 PM »
Incredible how in the situation were in, people still find so much time energy and anger based on who chairs the Labour NEC...
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,918
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 03:30:30 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:56:38 PM
Credit where credit's due, she's quite good at it.

Pidcock was a Councillor for Cramlington Eastfield ward on Northumberland County Council, losing her seat to the Conservative Party candidate in the 2017 UK local elections.

 In the 2019 parliamentary election, she lost her seat to the Conservative Richard Holden

In 2020 she led Richard Burgon's unsuccessful campaign to be deputy leader of the Labour Party

Laura? Hello! Hello! Can you hear me? Are you getting it yet? The Durham working class hate you Laura.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,462
  • Red since '64
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 03:36:59 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 03:12:01 PM
Approval Ratings:

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson:
Well: 34% (=)
Badly: 58% (-1)
NET: -24% (+1)

Keir Starmer:
Well: 45% (+1)
Badly: 28% (-3)
NET: +17% (+4)

Yougov, 21-23 Nov.
Changes w/ 26 Oct.

Combined with other polling would suggest that the variation in the party polling is noise, or perhaps a very slight Tory lead if you squint hard, rather than the internal Labour shens driving it. Perhaps more politically relevant is that Johnson seems to have benefited not a bit from the news about the coronavirus vaccines, and he's Brexit ahead of him yet. Sunak will look an increasingly good option if the Tory membership can find a way to making him leader/PM.

Sunak seems to be in pole position, but I wouldnt write off Hunt.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,442
  • Justice.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 03:44:39 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 03:36:59 PM
Sunak seems to be in pole position, but I wouldnt write off Hunt.

For sure. Was just looking at Sunak's approval ratings. Comparable to Starmer's but shine on them would surely come off within a week of being in charge. Sunak's setting himself up for the run but combination of MPs and members and they're as like to end up with Raab or Patel as Hunt or Sunak. Ex-Kipper vote for Johnson's election was substantial. "Unrepresentative groups of nonentities dominated by fanatics and cranks, and extremists" all round.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 03:46:04 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:54:42 AM
Corbyn-supporting Labour faction stage NEC mass walkout

Leftwing members protest during Zoom meeting against election of Starmers ally as governing bodys chair

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/nov/24/corbyn-supporting-labour-faction-stage-nec-mass-walkout

Quote
The Corbyn-supporting bloc on the NEC  which now has a majority supportive of Starmers leadership  has been further angered by a decision to allow members to elect a new chair, rather than having a rotating chairmanship. The move allowed Beckett, the former Labour deputy leader, to be elected chair instead of the FBUs Ian Murray.

"angered by a decision" to merely follow the rules of the party, specifically Chapter 4 Clause II.3?

Quote
Corbyn has had the whip suspended for three months  barring him from the parliamentary Labour party  pending an investigation into whether he had broken the PLP code of conduct.

Are the PLP's standing orders and/or code of conduct publicly available anywhere? It would be nice to see for ourselves exactly what procedures are being followed in relation to the suspension of the whip, rather than having info dripfed through the likes of The Guardian/LabourList/Huffington Post etc.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,116
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 03:49:44 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 03:44:39 PM
For sure. Was just looking at Sunak's approval ratings. Comparable to Starmer's but shine on them would surely come off within a week of being in charge. Sunak's setting himself up for the run but combination of MPs and members and they're as like to end up with Raab or Patel as Hunt or Sunak. Ex-Kipper vote for Johnson's election was substantial. "Unrepresentative groups of nonentities dominated by fanatics and cranks, and extremists" all round.

Sounds like a great recipe for success  ;)
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,387
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 03:49:48 PM »
If anything, this walkout probably strengthens Starmer rather than undermines him. If the likes of Laura Pidcock really wanted to undermine him, theyd be better off pretending hes the same as them. No serious leader of the Labour Party would want that kind of endorsement!
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,442
  • Justice.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 04:06:22 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 03:46:04 PM
Are the PLP's standing orders and/or code of conduct publicly available anywhere? It would be nice to see for ourselves exactly what procedures are being followed in relation to the suspension of the whip, rather than having info dripfed through the likes of The Guardian/LabourList/Huffington Post etc.

Disciplinary part of it was put on the policy submitted to the Commons Library on sexual harassment.

https://www.parliament.uk/globalassets/documents/commons-commission/labour-party-sexual-harassment-policy-document.pdf

Corbyn brought the party into disrepute (1.e). Which was deemed serious enough for a precautionary suspension (4.b) while an investigation is carried out. Should the investigation lead to the conclusion that Corbyn needs throwing out of the PLP then it's possible that he can appeal to the PLP to defeat the motion which does it.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 04:41:13 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 04:06:22 PM
Disciplinary part of it was put on the policy submitted to the Commons Library on sexual harassment.

https://www.parliament.uk/globalassets/documents/commons-commission/labour-party-sexual-harassment-policy-document.pdf

Corbyn brought the party into disrepute (1.e). Which was deemed serious enough for a precautionary suspension (4.b) while an investigation is carried out. Should the investigation lead to the conclusion that Corbyn needs throwing out of the PLP then it's possible that he can appeal to the PLP to defeat the motion which does it.

Thanks for the link.

It seems like we're heading for a game of "who will blink first" with Corbyn-loyalist MPs threatening to quit the party if such a motion for PLP explusion is put forward.

In fact, as long as the Chief Whip is willing to play along and you're confident in calling the bluff of those who would threaten to resign as a result, that disciplinary process, specifically passing a motion of expulsion, appears to be a backdoor way for the PLP to get rid of a party leader they don't like outside of a formal leadership election. You can't be leader if you're not a member of the PLP.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,442
  • Justice.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 05:03:14 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 04:41:13 PM
Thanks for the link.

It seems like we're heading for a game of "who will blink first" with Corbyn-loyalist MPs threatening to quit the party if such a motion for PLP explusion is put forward.

In fact, as long as the Chief Whip is willing to play along and you're confident in calling the bluff of those who would threaten to resign as a result, that disciplinary process, specifically passing a motion of expulsion, appears to be a backdoor way for the PLP to get rid of a party leader they don't like outside of a formal leadership election. You can't be leader if you're not a member of the PLP.

A fair chunk of the Campaign Group will know that if they lose the whip like that then they're not getting it back. It's messy, it's stupid, and all sorts of other things, but not a threat from people willing to place factional loyalty over everything else. Thing to it is that it's not a typical factional bunfight but an absolute mess with the EHRC able to intervene at any point within the next five years if Labour doesn't change.

Reasons why Chief Whip is either a loyalist to current leader or above reproach in staying out of factional games are many.

late edit: Stephen Bush has picked up on the same point in his column this evening in The New Statesman. Most relevant part of it on spoiler.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:18:47 PM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,401
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1972 on: Yesterday at 05:16:23 PM »
Quote from: Dr.Kano on November 22, 2020, 05:34:56 PM
What I said was it's a lie that women are effectively working for free from mid November onwards.

There is a gap in earnings between men and women but 99% of that has nothing to do with women being paid less than men for doing the same job.

So you don't understand what the gender pay gap is then?
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 12:27:05 PM »
Strong from Starmer in PMQs today.  Tackled Johnson on the Patel issue, PPE and other areas government has wasted dosh on mates, freezing pub sec pay, etc.  On the latter without any sense of irony Johnson referring to government funding free school meals.  That was among a whole lot of the usual non-answer blustering.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 12:37:39 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:27:05 PM
Strong from Starmer in PMQs today.  Tackled Johnson on the Patel issue, PPE and other areas government has wasted dosh on mates, freezing pub sec pay, etc.  On the latter without any sense of irony Johnson referring to government funding free school meals.  That was among a whole lot of the usual non-answer blustering.
Delight watching Johnsons face drop when Starmer hit back over not kicking Corbyn out of the Labour party.
Am dealing with the problems in my party, your not, that's the difference.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,941
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 12:59:10 PM »
And for once, the Speaker pulling up Johnson for asking Starmer a question after refusing to answer his.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Byrnee

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,558
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 01:10:48 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:16:23 PM
So you don't understand what the gender pay gap is then?

Someone's been listening to too much Jordan Peterson / Dave Rubin / Steven Crowder

Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,442
  • Justice.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1977 on: Today at 01:20:03 PM »
Dodds is doing an excellent job of the response here too. Shadow treasury team's work on thinking through what Labour would do is showing. Big thing for me is the complete and absolute rejection of 2010-style austerity.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 01:20:59 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:20:03 PM
Dodds is doing an excellent job of the response here too. Shadow treasury team's work on thinking through what Labour would do is showing.
Yep, on top of her game.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 45 46 47 48 49 [50]   Go Up
« previous next »
 