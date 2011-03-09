Disciplinary part of it was put on the policy submitted to the Commons Library on sexual harassment.



https://www.parliament.uk/globalassets/documents/commons-commission/labour-party-sexual-harassment-policy-document.pdf



Corbyn brought the party into disrepute (1.e). Which was deemed serious enough for a precautionary suspension (4.b) while an investigation is carried out. Should the investigation lead to the conclusion that Corbyn needs throwing out of the PLP then it's possible that he can appeal to the PLP to defeat the motion which does it.



Thanks for the link.It seems like we're heading for a game of "who will blink first" with Corbyn-loyalist MPs threatening to quit the party if such a motion for PLP explusion is put forward.In fact, as long as the Chief Whip is willing to play along and you're confident in calling the bluff of those who would threaten to resign as a result, that disciplinary process, specifically passing a motion of expulsion, appears to be a backdoor way for the PLP to get rid of a party leader they don't like outside of a formal leadership election. You can't be leader if you're not a member of the PLP.