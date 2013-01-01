Right, that's it. You're now on 'mute'.



Just a pessimistic interlude after a couple of twitter threads. Both sides absolutely need to get over the urge to either stick the knife in when they're 'winning' (strategically, or the tiniest moment of argument) or to constantly reopen the same historical wounds again and again.RLB's fuckup over the Maxine Peake interview is really frustrating, in retrospect. The front bench needs a couple of the younger SCG MPs on board and actually contributing. Lewis seems to be focused on his own next opportunity more than anything, and he and RLB are probably the highest profile of the younger generation.