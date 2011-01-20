« previous next »
Author Topic: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.  (Read 62248 times)

Offline Andy82lfc

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1840 on: Yesterday at 11:54:12 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 12:07:39 AM
Proof?

I voted Labour through all the shite that Corbyn produced.

Is he a bad man? No. Is he a racist? No. Is he good at politics? Sadly, no.


I hoped he would be good at his job, but he's spent his whole time in the Labourt Party voting against Labour.

Nearly fucking 500 fucking times

I gave him a chance but he's a fucking bellend. His actions since being dumped has shown that he's a complete fucking tit

I'd like to say I expected better but I honestly didn't.

Yorkykopite put it far more eloquently  ;D but this also pretty much sums up what a huge amount of Labour voters feel including myself.

Years ago I was fully behind Corbyn and welcomed the change he brought, but when it became apparent to everyone he wasn't swaying the middle ground but stubbornly said 'fuck it I'm carrying on' he welcomed another 5 years of not only Tory rule but Boris fucking Johnson. He did that for his followers and for his own good, not the good of the country trying to rid more years of austerity, which a better man would have moved aside knowing full well he was never going to win. That's why a lot of people including myself have gone from being very fond of the man to really disliking him and every day of Boris just reminds me of that fact.
Online Crumble

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1841 on: Yesterday at 11:58:08 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:36:51 AM
In short - and has been ruled by the EHRC - Corbyn's Labour Party was an institutionally antisemtic institution. [/i]

Actually the EHRC report, while damning of the mistakes that have been made, did not accuse the Labour party of institutional antisemitism.
Online Zeb

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1842 on: Yesterday at 12:04:52 PM »
Hard to move past Corbyn in this initial instance because the whole movement was based around projecting things onto him and his own actions and words immediately after the EHRC report was released served to underline why the report has a chapter called 'Failure of Leadership' and a foreword begging politicians to lead on their parties' internal cultures.

Eventually though we're going to have the joys of things moving closer to home with CLPs being put back into an order which can work within the EHRC recommendations. Some in Brighton and Liverpool would seem to be top of the list there from scuttlebutt, few in London too.

Sadly, this internal bunfight is going to drag on for a fair bit until the problem is no longer evident. Hopefully some of the younger members of the hard left will show a bit of nouse and recognise that there's an opportunity to lead themselves - I don't particularly have a high regard of Whittome myself from what I've seen but I know people who know her who really do and think she understands the issues and can provide an alternative. But she's 24, with that generational gap which speaks to the failure of the hard left while Labour were governing the country.
Offline Circa1892

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1843 on: Yesterday at 12:26:19 PM »
Also - not wanting to really get involved in the debate about this thread. But if people have said it feels hostile, then it probably did? Think lots of us have said snarky stuff from behind a keyboard they wouldn't in a room in here. I know I've made some snarky, shitty comments I'd not particularly be proud of. The Corbyn era brought a lot of poison out from a lot of people, and the sooner that's put to bed the better.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1844 on: Yesterday at 12:30:35 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 11:58:08 AM
Actually the EHRC report, while damning of the mistakes that have been made, did not accuse the Labour party of institutional antisemitism.
Right you are. Just checked - the EHRC did not use that language. I am not sure why. The Labour Party systematically mishandled complaints of racism through its inadequate and unfair procedures. Is this not the very definition of 'institutional racism'?
Quote
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-54731222

But what about the law?

Here, the EHRC found Labour responsible for three breaches of the Equality Act: political interference in anti-Semitism complaints, failure to provide adequate training to those handling anti-Semitism complaints and harassment, including the use of anti-Semitic tropes and suggesting that complaints of anti-Semitism were fake or smears.
Online Crumble

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1845 on: Yesterday at 12:33:30 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:30:35 PM
Right you are. Just checked - the EHRC did not use that language. I am not sure why. The Labour Party systematically mishandled complaints of racism through its inadequate and unfair procedures. Is this not the very definition of 'institutional racism'?

No.
Offline Alan_X

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1846 on: Yesterday at 12:46:10 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:30:35 PM
Right you are. Just checked - the EHRC did not use that language. I am not sure why. The Labour Party systematically mishandled complaints of racism through its inadequate and unfair procedures. Is this not the very definition of 'institutional racism'?

"...discrimination or unequal treatment on the basis of membership of a particular ethnic group (typically one that is a minority or marginalized), arising from systems, structures, or expectations that have become established within an institution or organization."

Yes it is.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1847 on: Yesterday at 12:47:22 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 12:07:39 AM
Proof?

I voted Labour through all the shite that Corbyn produced.

Is he a bad man? No. Is he a racist? No. Is he good at politics? Sadly, no.


I hoped he would be good at his job, but he's spent his whole time in the Labourt Party voting against Labour.

Nearly fucking 500 fucking times

I gave him a chance but he's a fucking bellend. His actions since being dumped has shown that he's a complete fucking tit

I'd like to say I expected better but I honestly didn't.
I initially supported the Corbyn experiment. Labour were in such a bad place, most people, even on here, said they couldn't even see labour winning the election after next, never mind the next one. That's probably why, looking at their performances (and the candidates) no-one else wanted it. So it seemed a good time to get it settled once and for all - particularly as fuck all of importance seemed to be going on - well that soon changed didn't it.

Unlike a lot of people, I knew very well who Corbyn was, but felt that part of the job of a backbencher was to give voice to people who may otherwise not be heard. Now that he was leader he would have to start acting more responsibly. Well that didn't really work out well either. Though I would say one thing in his favour, he did seem to turn austerity into a dirty word and move that argument over to the left - I actually give him credit for that.

Unfortunately his past was not just his past, it was the fabric of his being. So he was permanently being tripped up over his naivety, and is basically to thick to be able to think on his feet and deal adequately with matters. He was shown to be without principle when he should have stood down over Brexit for being at odds with the party - that was unforgiveable.

I think the leadership went to his head in the end. I think he enjoys the attention, and at the moment, the attention he is getting seems to him to outweigh the damage to the party, the country, the people he is supposed to care about, and to an even greater extent the people whom it increasingly appears he does not care about - the Jewish community.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1848 on: Yesterday at 12:48:39 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 12:33:30 PM
No.
Quote
Sir William Macpherson (Lawrence report, 1999): "The collective failure of an organization to provide an appropriate and professional service to people because of their colour, culture, or ethnic origin. It can be seen or detected in processes, attitudes and behaviour that amount to discrimination through prejudice, ignorance, thoughtlessness, and racist stereotyping which disadvantage minority ethnic people."

https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/277111/4262.pdf
I am unsure of how that definition does not apply to what was happening in the Labour Party. Perhaps you are using a different definition to me.
Online Zeb

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1849 on: Yesterday at 12:50:01 PM »
The EHRC no longer makes the determination as it's a political one. Whether you look at a political party which unlawfully discriminated against and harassed, through its processes and culture, some of its own members because they were Jewish and make the judgement it fits is for you.
Offline ljycb

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1850 on: Yesterday at 12:50:48 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 12:04:52 PM
Hard to move past Corbyn in this initial instance because the whole movement was based around projecting things onto him and his own actions and words immediately after the EHRC report was released served to underline why the report has a chapter called 'Failure of Leadership' and a foreword begging politicians to lead on their parties' internal cultures.

Eventually though we're going to have the joys of things moving closer to home with CLPs being put back into an order which can work within the EHRC recommendations. Some in Brighton and Liverpool would seem to be top of the list there from scuttlebutt, few in London too.

Sadly, this internal bunfight is going to drag on for a fair bit until the problem is no longer evident. Hopefully some of the younger members of the hard left will show a bit of nouse and recognise that there's an opportunity to lead themselves - I don't particularly have a high regard of Whittome myself from what I've seen but I know people who know her who really do and think she understands the issues and can provide an alternative. But she's 24, with that generational gap which speaks to the failure of the hard left while Labour were governing the country.

A few of the stay and fight Labour members I know have already turned on Whittome because of her response to Corbyns suspension. This is what Whittome said:

Quote
I am saddened by the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn from the Labour Party, someone who I know genuinely and deeply cares for the welfare and dignity of working class people and marginalised groups.

I have looked up to Jeremy most of my life and have a great deal of personal affection for him.

I have sent Jeremy a personal message of solidarity and have also been honest with him in making clear that I cannot agree with his statement following the publication of the EHRC report and I believe he was wrong to make it.

My own views on the EHRC report were made yesterday in my statement to local Jewish communities in Nottingham.

However, on a day for serious reflection on anti-Semitism in the party, I am concerned that the decision to suspend Jeremy and remove the whip appears unjust and does more harm than good, particularly given the grounds on which rule he has broken remain unclear.

I hope that this situation can be resolved positively, following clear, transparent and swift process, and without losing focus on the priority of fully implementing the recommendations of the EHRC report as soon as possible.

So many calling her a coward for this. I just dont get it.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1851 on: Yesterday at 12:58:03 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 12:50:01 PM
The EHRC no longer makes the determination as it's a political one. Whether you look at a political party which unlawfully discriminated against and harassed, through its processes and culture, some of its own members because they were Jewish and make the judgement it fits is for you.
Ah. Good to know! Because I was beginning to wonder if there was some sort of politicisation of the EHRC report in not including the language!? But since it is actually EHRC policy to avoid this language - and it makes sense - the report did indeed describe 'institutional racism' within the Labour Party (even if they did not use that precise language).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:00:30 PM by Jiminy Cricket »
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1852 on: Yesterday at 12:59:44 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 12:46:10 PM
"...discrimination or unequal treatment on the basis of membership of a particular ethnic group (typically one that is a minority or marginalized), arising from systems, structures, or expectations that have become established within an institution or organization."

Yes it is.
Thanks, Alan.
Online Crumble

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1853 on: Yesterday at 01:03:45 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 12:46:10 PM
"...discrimination or unequal treatment on the basis of membership of a particular ethnic group (typically one that is a minority or marginalized), arising from systems, structures, or expectations that have become established within an institution or organization."

Yes it is.

The entire complaints handling process wasn't fit for purpose and the leadership getting involved in high profile cases only made things worse. The EHRC report highlights two high-profile cases of antisemitic behaviour and there were doubtless others. But this amounts to institutional incompetence. The closest the report gets to accusations of institutional antisemitism comes in the "Failure of Leadership" section:
Quote
The Labour Party has shown an ability to act decisively when it wants to, through the introduction of a bespoke process to deal with sexual harassment complaints. It is hard not to conclude that antisemitism within the Labour Party could have been tackled more effectively if the leadership had chosen to do so.

Moving on from arguing about definitions, it's obvious that the leadership had a blind spot regarding the importance and severity of antisemitic attitudes within (and outside) the party. Mr Corbyn and his supporters really do need to stop nitpicking about the detail, say sorry properly and then shut up so the party can move forward. We need that Labour government when the chance comes.
Online Zeb

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1854 on: Yesterday at 01:07:44 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 12:50:48 PM
A few of the stay and fight Labour members I know have already turned on Whittome because of her response to Corbyns suspension. This is what Whittome said:

So many calling her a coward for this. I just dont get it.

I think I actually praised her for her statement on the report. No idea with the 'coward' shouts without context. Would be surprised if she wasn't getting earache all round though - for not supporting enough or supporting too little. For a lot to figure out their own moral compass on this shit and follow it where it takes them. (And if it's Worker's Party GB would they kindly get out of my social media mentions. ;D )
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1855 on: Yesterday at 01:18:24 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 12:50:48 PM
A few of the stay and fight Labour members I know have already turned on Whittome because of her response to Corbyns suspension. This is what Whittome said:
Quote
I am saddened by the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn from the Labour Party, someone who I know genuinely and deeply cares for the welfare and dignity of working class people and marginalised groups.

I have looked up to Jeremy most of my life and have a great deal of personal affection for him.

I have sent Jeremy a personal message of solidarity and have also been honest with him in making clear that I cannot agree with his statement following the publication of the EHRC report and I believe he was wrong to make it.

My own views on the EHRC report were made yesterday in my statement to local Jewish communities in Nottingham.

However, on a day for serious reflection on anti-Semitism in the party, I am concerned that the decision to suspend Jeremy and remove the whip appears unjust and does more harm than good, particularly given the grounds on which rule he has broken remain unclear.

I hope that this situation can be resolved positively, following clear, transparent and swift process, and without losing focus on the priority of fully implementing the recommendations of the EHRC report as soon as possible.
So many calling her a coward for this. I just dont get it.
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 01:07:44 PM
I think I actually praised her for her statement on the report. No idea with the 'coward' shouts without context. Would be surprised if she wasn't getting earache all round though - for not supporting enough or supporting too little. For a lot to figure out their own moral compass on this shit and follow it where it takes them. (And if it's Worker's Party GB would they kindly get out of my social media mentions. ;D )
Her words come across as somewhat weaselly to me. She seems to wish avoid angering either side by playing 'being reasonable', but just ends up alienating both of them. She should instead state what she actually thinks about Corbyn's statement and his loss of the whip and let the chips fall where they will.
Online Zeb

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1856 on: Yesterday at 01:27:46 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:18:24 PM
So many calling her a coward for this. I just dont get it.
Her words come across as somewhat weaselly to me. She seems to wish avoid angering either side by playing 'being reasonable', but just ends up alienating both of them. She should instead state what she actually thinks about Corbyn's statement and his loss of the whip and let the chips fall where they will.

Was referencing a different statement, sorry Jiminy. On spoiler if it's of interest. As said, I don't know much of anything about her beyond the public but do know some who do know her and who say she does really get some of the issues here so trying to point to positive examples of what needs to be changed.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1857 on: Yesterday at 01:31:40 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 01:27:46 PM
Was referencing a different statement, sorry Jiminy. On spoiler if it's of interest. As said, I don't know much of anything about her beyond the public but do know some who do know her and who say she does really get some of the issues here so trying to point to positive examples of what needs to be changed.

No, no. I probably was not paying proper attention to the flow and all of the posts here. Thanks for the 'spoilered' statement.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1858 on: Yesterday at 01:32:12 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 01:07:44 PM
I think I actually praised her for her statement on the report. No idea with the 'coward' shouts without context. Would be surprised if she wasn't getting earache all round though - for not supporting enough or supporting too little. For a lot to figure out their own moral compass on this shit and follow it where it takes them. (And if it's Worker's Party GB would they kindly get out of my social media mentions. ;D )

I could see the reasoning behind a coward shout as that quote seems to be trying to tread both sides of the argument with the way it points out Corbyn was wrong to comment, but then saying he was wrong to be suspended.
Offline ljycb

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1859 on: Yesterday at 01:39:04 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 01:32:12 PM
I could see the reasoning behind a coward shout as that quote seems to be trying to tread both sides of the argument with the way it points out Corbyn was wrong to comment, but then saying he was wrong to be suspended.

There are people on the Labour left who expect her to be completely on Corbyns side and see no fault in what he said, hence her being called a coward.
Offline John C

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1860 on: Yesterday at 01:51:35 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:47:22 PM
I initially supported the Corbyn experiment. Labour were in such a bad place, most people, even on here, said they couldn't even see labour winning the election after next, never mind the next one. That's probably why, looking at their performances (and the candidates) no-one else wanted it. So it seemed a good time to get it settled once and for all - particularly as fuck all of importance seemed to be going on - well that soon changed didn't it.

Unlike a lot of people, I knew very well who Corbyn was, but felt that part of the job of a backbencher was to give voice to people who may otherwise not be heard. Now that he was leader he would have to start acting more responsibly. Well that didn't really work out well either. Though I would say one thing in his favour, he did seem to turn austerity into a dirty word and move that argument over to the left - I actually give him credit for that.

Unfortunately his past was not just his past, it was the fabric of his being. So he was permanently being tripped up over his naivety, and is basically to thick to be able to think on his feet and deal adequately with matters. He was shown to be without principle when he should have stood down over Brexit for being at odds with the party - that was unforgiveable.

I think the leadership went to his head in the end. I think he enjoys the attention, and at the moment, the attention he is getting seems to him to outweigh the damage to the party, the country, the people he is supposed to care about, and to an even greater extent the people whom it increasingly appears he does not care about - the Jewish community.

Well said Dr B.
Online redmark

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1861 on: Yesterday at 06:24:56 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 12:26:19 PM
Also - not wanting to really get involved in the debate about this thread. But if people have said it feels hostile, then it probably did? Think lots of us have said snarky stuff from behind a keyboard they wouldn't in a room in here. I know I've made some snarky, shitty comments I'd not particularly be proud of. The Corbyn era brought a lot of poison out from a lot of people, and the sooner that's put to bed the better.
This is fair. I think at times people reacted to trigger words - like Corbynista, or Red Tory - and the use of those words on other platforms like twitter and continued the arguments in the same tone in here. Which shouldn't be necessary; we're not limited to a couple of sentences at a time and should be able to construct real arguments. But I remember writing paragraphs on a point to have a perfunctory two line response focus on one phrase, and then responded in kind. Political discourse in general, and particularly the Labour party, needs to improve.
Online redmark

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1862 on: Yesterday at 06:46:54 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on November 19, 2020, 01:16:48 PM
The anti-semitic boil does indeed need to be lanced. But the first sentence on my Labour membership card reads, "The Labour Party is a democratic socialist party". So if the 'broad church' is to be demolished, the first to leave surely ought to be those members who are not socialists, not those arguing to keep a socialist manifesto. Either that or rewrite the Labour Party constitution and turn it into yet another SDP clone.
There's another side to this, though. The very first rule in the party rulebook, clause 1.2 (clause 1.1 is just the name) says: Its purpose is to organise and maintain in Parliament and in the country a political Labour Party

The next: The Party shall bring together members and supporters who share its values to develop policies, make communities stronger through collective action and support, and promote the election of Labour Party representatives at all levels of the democratic process.

Corbyn and his closest supporters (within the party, let alone those noisy outriders outside it) don't actually prioritise this at all. They speak primarily of the movement, not the party; Abbott famously dismissed talk of how Corbyn would fare in a general election as 'Westminster centric'. I'm not dismissing the broader movement or the importance of campaigns outside of parliament, but it's always been noteworthy that it was never the main focus for Corbyn and his immediate circle. And it sort of has to be.

This has been discussed before, but in short, it's because much of Corbyn's support was never in the Labour party before his leadership campaign (some never joined) - and most of his interests aren't actually domestic at all. Revolutionary socialists, single issue campaigners, anti-imperialist/stop the war/free Palestine, etc. The electoral prospects of the Labour party to enact domestic social and economic change can not be (and never should have been) secondary to gesture politics on intractable issues that the UK has zero influence on.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:50:55 PM by redmark »
Online Crumble

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1863 on: Yesterday at 07:31:54 PM »
If anyone needs cheering up, can I recommend a surprisingly upbeat, optimistic interview of John McDonnell by schoolboy Owen?

https://youtu.be/HwtXyFoJcnQ
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1864 on: Yesterday at 08:24:36 PM »
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1865 on: Yesterday at 10:55:32 PM »
So to my disgust that Israel motion at my CLP GC passed. A sad dark day for me  :( :no
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1866 on: Yesterday at 11:00:06 PM »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:55:32 PM
So to my disgust that Israel motion at my CLP GC passed. A sad dark day for me  :( :no

I'm sorry to hear that.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1867 on: Yesterday at 11:11:42 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:00:06 PM
I'm sorry to hear that.

At least an amendment was passed so that we can only have 3 motions at a branch meeting and no more than 1 motion from 1 branch. Which is a good thing believe me because the Corbynistas dominate 2 branches who dominate the meetings with their inane and numerate motions.

Anyway it's not like these things go anywhere. Most motions are thrown into the rubbish bin before they get to NEC.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1868 on: Yesterday at 11:18:17 PM »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:55:32 PM
So to my disgust that Israel motion at my CLP GC passed. A sad dark day for me  :( :no
I believe it's the hot topic being discussed at the food banks.
Offline Circa1892

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1869 on: Yesterday at 11:40:20 PM »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 10:55:32 PM
So to my disgust that Israel motion at my CLP GC passed. A sad dark day for me  :( :no

Still fucking baffles me when CLPs discuss that stuff. Like when SUs do it. Focus on stuff you can make a difference on...
Online redmark

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1870 on: Yesterday at 11:48:21 PM »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 11:11:42 PM
At least an amendment was passed so that we can only have 3 motions at a branch meeting and no more than 1 motion from 1 branch. Which is a good thing believe me because the Corbynistas dominate 2 branches who dominate the meetings with their inane and numerate motions.

Anyway it's not like these things go anywhere. Most motions are thrown into the rubbish bin before they get to NEC.
Apologies: my branch - I think it raised 5 or 6 motions? Not a meeting I attended; mainly because it's dominated by a couple of incredibly dull people who talk for hours about arcane procedure - but also seem to have some deep underlying hostility towards each other. I know the names...

edit...

This is quite amusing (maddening).

One branch put two motions to the CLP - the CLP should stop meeting on Friday evenings, as previously requested, as it makes it difficult for Muslim and Jewish members to attend; CLP meetings should be kept to a timed agenda and not overrun by more than 5 minutes.

My branch put forward 5 motions - the aforementioned on Israel; one noting the EHRC report allowed for legitimate discussion on party matters 'such as the scale of antisemitism based on their own experience' *; another arguing for the withdrawal of 'censorship' guidance from the General Secretary on the same issue; an insistence that the leader of the party not renege on his 10 pledges (as reported in the press they don't believe on anything else); and finally one noting "with alarm" DfE guidance that schools should not use material which include "a publicly stated desire to abolish or overthrowcapitalism".

This branch has 6-10 regular attendees.

* Presumably, not Jewish members' experience of antisemitism.
Offline Sangria

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1871 on: Today at 12:47:38 AM »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:48:21 PM
Apologies: my branch - I think it raised 5 or 6 motions? Not a meeting I attended; mainly because it's dominated by a couple of incredibly dull people who talk for hours about arcane procedure - but also seem to have some deep underlying hostility towards each other. I know the names...

edit...

This is quite amusing (maddening).

One branch put two motions to the CLP - the CLP should stop meeting on Friday evenings, as previously requested, as it makes it difficult for Muslim and Jewish members to attend; CLP meetings should be kept to a timed agenda and not overrun by more than 5 minutes.

My branch put forward 5 motions - the aforementioned on Israel; one noting the EHRC report allowed for legitimate discussion on party matters 'such as the scale of antisemitism based on their own experience' *; another arguing for the withdrawal of 'censorship' guidance from the General Secretary on the same issue; an insistence that the leader of the party not renege on his 10 pledges (as reported in the press they don't believe on anything else); and finally one noting "with alarm" DfE guidance that schools should not use material which include "a publicly stated desire to abolish or overthrowcapitalism".

This branch has 6-10 regular attendees.

* Presumably, not Jewish members' experience of antisemitism.


Roy Hattersley was talking about this in Wilderness Years.
Online Zeb

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1872 on: Today at 04:12:18 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:58:03 PM
Ah. Good to know! Because I was beginning to wonder if there was some sort of politicisation of the EHRC report in not including the language!? But since it is actually EHRC policy to avoid this language - and it makes sense - the report did indeed describe 'institutional racism' within the Labour Party (even if they did not use that precise language).

This seems to have become a talking point for some away from here so I'll explain what I know in case it's useful for others. It's from what Katy Colton (Mishcon de Reya) explained about it. Essentially it goes back to the EHRC's terms of reference for investigation. (Found here: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/sites/default/files/terms-of-reference-investigation-into-labour-party-28-may-2019.pdf ). The EHRC weren't looking to see if Labour were institutionally racist but to see if the party had broken the Equality Act (ie the law) and, if so, how and what it had to do to stop breaking the law. So there's no sense of any value judgement to it beyond that technical finding - similar reason why 2 cases out of the sample of 70 were selected to illustrate issues because they were clearcut in being unlawful, whereas a further couple of dozen could plausibly also meet the same standard. JLM did ask the EHRC to make the value judgement about it but were told that it was a political judgement and so the EHRC wouldn't.

This is from June, and a session Peter Mason (JLM) and James Libson (Mishcon de Reya) did was kind of transcribed by Labourlist which also talks about it: https://labourlist.org/2020/06/what-to-expect-from-the-ehrc-inquiry-into-labour-antisemitism/
« Last Edit: Today at 04:14:43 AM by Zeb »
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1873 on: Today at 10:21:21 AM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:40:20 PM
Still fucking baffles me when CLPs discuss that stuff. Like when SUs do it. Focus on stuff you can make a difference on...

I don't agree with that. The Labour party ought to be interested in international affairs as well as local stuff. And that interest shouldn't be confined to the parliamentary party. Apart from anything else it's a great educative tool. Local parties in 1933/34, for example, were bursting with resolutions of outrage at Hitler's seizure of power in Germany and the anti-Jewish measures that followed. That was good because indifference to Nazism in Britain was a problem at the time (even though it didn't necessarily cut any ice among those queuing up at the dole office). 

The problem is when an organisation like the Labour party fixates on one thing at the expense of everything else.  In recent years Palestine has been that fixation. It simply obsesses many activists. In fact for many it not only knocks food banks or union-busting off the 'bucket list'  but every other international issue as well. They don't for example pass resolutions against Assad's fascist regime in Syria or the myriad human rights abuses of the Chinese Communist party. It's Israel, Israel, Israel, and only Israel. When you keep singling out the one, solitary, Jewish state like that, while ignoring far worst transgressions, then you shouldn't be surprised if someone eventually calls you an anti-Semite.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1874 on: Today at 10:41:27 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:12:18 AM
This seems to have become a talking point for some away from here so I'll explain what I know in case it's useful for others. It's from what Katy Colton (Mishcon de Reya) explained about it. Essentially it goes back to the EHRC's terms of reference for investigation. (Found here: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/sites/default/files/terms-of-reference-investigation-into-labour-party-28-may-2019.pdf ). The EHRC weren't looking to see if Labour were institutionally racist but to see if the party had broken the Equality Act (ie the law) and, if so, how and what it had to do to stop breaking the law. So there's no sense of any value judgement to it beyond that technical finding - similar reason why 2 cases out of the sample of 70 were selected to illustrate issues because they were clearcut in being unlawful, whereas a further couple of dozen could plausibly also meet the same standard. JLM did ask the EHRC to make the value judgement about it but were told that it was a political judgement and so the EHRC wouldn't.

This is from June, and a session Peter Mason (JLM) and James Libson (Mishcon de Reya) did was kind of transcribed by Labourlist which also talks about it: https://labourlist.org/2020/06/what-to-expect-from-the-ehrc-inquiry-into-labour-antisemitism/
Thanks for posting the background and links, Zeb.
Online redmark

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1875 on: Today at 11:18:36 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:21:21 AM
I don't agree with that. The Labour party ought to be interested in international affairs as well as local stuff. And that interest shouldn't be confined to the parliamentary party. Apart from anything else it's a great educative tool. Local parties in 1933/34, for example, were bursting with resolutions of outrage at Hitler's seizure of power in Germany and the anti-Jewish measures that followed. That was good because indifference to Nazism in Britain was a problem at the time (even though it didn't necessarily cut any ice among those queuing up at the dole office). 

The problem is when an organisation like the Labour party fixates on one thing at the expense of everything else.  In recent years Palestine has been that fixation. It simply obsesses many activists. In fact for many it not only knocks food banks or union-busting off the 'bucket list'  but every other international issue as well. They don't for example pass resolutions against Assad's fascist regime in Syria or the myriad human rights abuses of the Chinese Communist party. It's Israel, Israel, Israel, and only Israel. When you keep singling out the one, solitary, Jewish state like that, while ignoring far worst transgressions, then you shouldn't be surprised if someone eventually calls you an anti-Semite.
Agreed. Part of my lack of engagement with the local branch is precisely because two particular old bores will talk endlessly about party processes, not broader issues and political theory. It's the pontification in the language of those motions which drives me mad. I can picture them reading them out, to a room of eight people, as if making the most important point ever made.

The last meeting I actually attended, thinking about it, was whether our MP (solid remainer, junior posts for a long time under Corbyn, but ultimately 'disloyal') was to be deselected or not - largely based on whether he had added to the 'smear' campaign against the glorious leader. Presumably that was the best attended branch meeting they'd had for a while, and it was less than 20 people. But even at that meeting I partly felt a fraud - no, I don't attend branch meetings religiously as a few of them do; I'd stopped doing leaflet deliveries; I'm sure they know more about alleged shenanigans and disloyalty than I do. But I pay my subs, so I spoke for 20 seconds, and voted. The two bores, as ever, aggressively competitively actually saying exactly the same thing. One bloke I used to chat to picking up leaflets I should go for a beer with (when that's normal again). He's a Corbynite too, but at least capable of normal human interaction.

Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1876 on: Today at 11:44:55 AM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:18:36 AM
Agreed. Part of my lack of engagement with the local branch is precisely because two particular old bores will talk endlessly about party processes, not broader issues and political theory. It's the pontification in the language of those motions which drives me mad. I can picture them reading them out, to a room of eight people, as if making the most important point ever made.

The last meeting I actually attended, thinking about it, was whether our MP (solid remainer, junior posts for a long time under Corbyn, but ultimately 'disloyal') was to be deselected or not - largely based on whether he had added to the 'smear' campaign against the glorious leader. Presumably that was the best attended branch meeting they'd had for a while, and it was less than 20 people. But even at that meeting I partly felt a fraud - no, I don't attend branch meetings religiously as a few of them do; I'd stopped doing leaflet deliveries; I'm sure they know more about alleged shenanigans and disloyalty than I do. But I pay my subs, so I spoke for 20 seconds, and voted. The two bores, as ever, aggressively competitively actually saying exactly the same thing. One bloke I used to chat to picking up leaflets I should go for a beer with (when that's normal again). He's a Corbynite too, but at least capable of normal human interaction.



I know those people! I even know how they speak.
