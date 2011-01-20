Proof?



I voted Labour through all the shite that Corbyn produced.



Is he a bad man? No. Is he a racist? No. Is he good at politics? Sadly, no.





I hoped he would be good at his job, but he's spent his whole time in the Labourt Party voting against Labour.



Nearly fucking 500 fucking times



I gave him a chance but he's a fucking bellend. His actions since being dumped has shown that he's a complete fucking tit



I'd like to say I expected better but I honestly didn't.



I initially supported the Corbyn experiment. Labour were in such a bad place, most people, even on here, said they couldn't even see labour winning the election after next, never mind the next one. That's probably why, looking at their performances (and the candidates) no-one else wanted it. So it seemed a good time to get it settled once and for all - particularly as fuck all of importance seemed to be going on - well that soon changed didn't it.Unlike a lot of people, I knew very well who Corbyn was, but felt that part of the job of a backbencher was to give voice to people who may otherwise not be heard. Now that he was leader he would have to start acting more responsibly. Well that didn't really work out well either. Though I would say one thing in his favour, he did seem to turn austerity into a dirty word and move that argument over to the left - I actually give him credit for that.Unfortunately his past was not just his past, it was the fabric of his being. So he was permanently being tripped up over his naivety, and is basically to thick to be able to think on his feet and deal adequately with matters. He was shown to be without principle when he should have stood down over Brexit for being at odds with the party - that was unforgiveable.I think the leadership went to his head in the end. I think he enjoys the attention, and at the moment, the attention he is getting seems to him to outweigh the damage to the party, the country, the people he is supposed to care about, and to an even greater extent the people whom it increasingly appears he does not care about - the Jewish community.