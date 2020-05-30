« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.  (Read 60663 times)

Offline The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 411
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1800 on: Yesterday at 05:50:40 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:38:27 PM
It does depend on what people mean. I used to truly believe in the concept of a broad church. Thats why I used the term ideal.

But divisions within the Labour ranks are, imo, now too deep and too fundamental. As others have opined, the vitriol directed at Starmer (and anyone else not on message), and the ridiculous language used to describe his political stance (red Tory, Establishment poster boy, centre-right lackey etc.) are so wrong headed as to be laughable - except its no laughing matter.

Why? Because defeating the Tories has to be the goal. And shedding Corbynites and their ilk from the party would in the long term, again imo, benefit the Labour Partys chances of achieving that.
I mean it's laughable to me after all the vitirol and language used towards Corbyn and his supporters the last 5 years through the various threads we've had that this can be said with a straight face.

It's very much 2 sides of the same coin and downright hypocritical after all the sniping and piling on over the slightest of things or even nothing under his leadership (and I'm not talking about antisemitisim before anybody jumps in) that it's now suddenly not ok and the leader must be supported. Defeating the Tories is most important but many were all to happy to undermine at any opportunity when it wasn't their man in charge.

As I feel I have to state every time because anything not completely negative about the man and you get accused of being a 'cultist' , Labour do not stand where I live, I have no dog in the fight or strong feelings about Corbyn.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,080
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1801 on: Yesterday at 06:15:35 PM »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 05:50:40 PM
I mean it's laughable to me after all the vitirol and language used towards Corbyn and his supporters the last 5 years through the various threads we've had that this can be said with a straight face.

It's very much 2 sides of the same coin and downright hypocritical after all the sniping and piling on over the slightest of things or even nothing under his leadership (and I'm not talking about antisemitisim before anybody jumps in) that it's now suddenly not ok and the leader must be supported. Defeating the Tories is most important but many were all to happy to undermine at any opportunity when it wasn't their man in charge.

As I feel I have to state every time because anything not completely negative about the man and you get accused of being a 'cultist' , Labour do not stand where I live, I have no dog in the fight or strong feelings about Corbyn.

From what I've read, in a political sense, the main people spouting vitrol and aggression on social media are Corbynites (apart from the ring-wing of course).

I've tried to have various politcal debates with people over the past four years and just get swamped by the cult.  I just get labelled a "Red Tory" or something like that.  He's unquestionable in their minds.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 06:26:08 PM »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 05:50:40 PM
I mean it's laughable to me after all the vitirol and language used towards Corbyn and his supporters the last 5 years through the various threads we've had that this can be said with a straight face.

It's very much 2 sides of the same coin and downright hypocritical after all the sniping and piling on over the slightest of things or even nothing under his leadership (and I'm not talking about antisemitisim before anybody jumps in) that it's now suddenly not ok and the leader must be supported. Defeating the Tories is most important but many were all to happy to undermine at any opportunity when it wasn't their man in charge.

As I feel I have to state every time because anything not completely negative about the man and you get accused of being a 'cultist' , Labour do not stand where I live, I have no dog in the fight or strong feelings about Corbyn.

I'm in the same boat and I agree, there's been name calling on both sides. People need to grow up a bit. It's politics not the football.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,921
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 06:46:13 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 04:38:27 PM
It does depend on what people mean. I used to truly believe in the concept of a broad church. Thats why I used the term ideal.

But divisions within the Labour ranks are, imo, now too deep and too fundamental. As others have opined, the vitriol directed at Starmer (and anyone else not on message), and the ridiculous language used to describe his political stance (red Tory, Establishment poster boy, centre-right lackey etc.) are so wrong headed as to be laughable - except its no laughing matter.

Why? Because defeating the Tories has to be the goal. And shedding Corbynites and their ilk from the party would in the long term, again imo, benefit the Labour Partys chances of achieving that.

Crazy really, priority order should be defeating the tories then worrying about political stance, the win gives a massive boost to regular people even if won by "red tories" and once you get into power you can readily shift policies further left over time too, but for some it is like the win wouldn't count unless it was using strictly socialist ideals.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,788
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 07:00:51 PM »
Maybe I've missed something and no doubt others can point out if I have, but one I find odd with regards to the current Labour "split" is that it really doesn't appear to have been driven by differences around economic policies at all, much more focussed around responses to antisemitism and social issues
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,425
  • Red since '64
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 07:08:31 PM »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 05:50:40 PM
I mean it's laughable to me after all the vitirol and language used towards Corbyn and his supporters the last 5 years through the various threads we've had that this can be said with a straight face.

It's very much 2 sides of the same coin and downright hypocritical after all the sniping and piling on over the slightest of things or even nothing under his leadership (and I'm not talking about antisemitisim before anybody jumps in) that it's now suddenly not ok and the leader must be supported. Defeating the Tories is most important but many were all to happy to undermine at any opportunity when it wasn't their man in charge.

As I feel I have to state every time because anything not completely negative about the man and you get accused of being a 'cultist' , Labour do not stand where I live, I have no dog in the fight or strong feelings about Corbyn.

I dont recognise your description of the last 5 years through the various threads. Much of the content of the political threads I read over that period was from Labour members and supporters who on their own admission initially supported Corbyn, but over time recognised he was not worthy of their continued support.

The same judgements must hold for Starmer - he should not be supported blindly.  Your post carries the implication that the criticisms of Corbyn have been spurious or unwarranted, and effectively gives Corbyn and the current leader equivalent status as politicians and as leaders. As someone without a dog in this fight, do you believe Corbyn has done a good job?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,921
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 07:13:48 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 07:08:31 PM
I dont recognise your description of the last 5 years through the various threads. Much of the content of the political threads I read over that period was from Labour members and supporters who on their own admission initially supported Corbyn, but over time recognised he was not worthy of their continued support.

The same judgements must hold for Starmer - he should not be supported blindly.  Your post carries the implication that the criticisms of Corbyn have been spurious or unwarranted, and effectively gives Corbyn and the current leader equivalent status as politicians and as leaders. As someone without a dog in this fight, do you believe Corbyn has done a good job?

Yeah, there's definitely some revisionism going on with people claiming that Corbyn was getting stick the whole time, even those who may not have been keen at first only started to put the boot in, once he was clearly incompetent or as it is better known the brexit referendum campaign period.

As far as Starmer (and also Biden in the states), there should not be blind support, but there should at least be the benefit of the doubt and the only reason people really have for putting the boot in so early is a desperate need to have something to point out when they want to go 'told you so' later on.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 752
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 07:27:51 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 07:00:51 PM
Maybe I've missed something and no doubt others can point out if I have, but one I find odd with regards to the current Labour "split" is that it really doesn't appear to have been driven by differences around economic policies at all, much more focussed around responses to antisemitism and social issues

Im not even sure those are the core reasons. If we were to take Jeremy Corbyn out of the equation i would think compromises could be found on social issues and the left would have reluctantly given in on anti semitism.

It really is all about him. Its so mad i actually fear for the mental health of some of my Corbynite friends......they are in a frenzy about this and all they go on about is how evil Starmer is for not allowing poor Jeremy back.

Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,579
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 08:04:04 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 07:13:48 PM
Yeah, there's definitely some revisionism going on with people claiming that Corbyn was getting stick the whole time, even those who may not have been keen at first only started to put the boot in, once he was clearly incompetent or as it is better known the brexit referendum campaign period.

As far as Starmer (and also Biden in the states), there should not be blind support, but there should at least be the benefit of the doubt and the only reason people really have for putting the boot in so early is a desperate need to have something to point out when they want to go 'told you so' later on.

You might have forgotten that shrine of honesty Campbell led a campaign on the social media before the first election which came down to anybody but Corbyn, Mandy was doing what Mandy does like a latter day Prospero, and the die was cast that under no terms would this little group of yesterdays men allow Corbyn to lead the party unhindered:

If there is another group treating Starmer with the same comtempt, well i do not support it or approve of what they are doing. but some might say what's good for the goose etc.

As for the notion of a broad church it only exists for the center right when they feel like it!

Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Not a world i want to live in!

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,369
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 08:28:37 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 08:04:04 PM
You might have forgotten that shrine of honesty Campbell led a campaign on the social media before the first election which came down to anybody but Corbyn, Mandy was doing what Mandy does like a latter day Prospero, and the die was cast that under no terms would this little group of yesterdays men allow Corbyn to lead the party unhindered:

If there is another group treating Starmer with the same comtempt, well i do not support it or approve of what they are doing. but some might say what's good for the goose etc.

As for the notion of a broad church it only exists for the center right when they feel like it!


Would it not have been a broader church if so many hadnt been given the boot for enabling antisemitism?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline The Real Rasta

  • Leave Ronaldo alone!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 411
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 08:28:44 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 07:08:31 PM
I dont recognise your description of the last 5 years through the various threads. Much of the content of the political threads I read over that period was from Labour members and supporters who on their own admission initially supported Corbyn, but over time recognised he was not worthy of their continued support.

The same judgements must hold for Starmer - he should not be supported blindly.  Your post carries the implication that the criticisms of Corbyn have been spurious or unwarranted, and effectively gives Corbyn and the current leader equivalent status as politicians and as leaders. As someone without a dog in this fight, do you believe Corbyn has done a good job?
Well I'm sorry but I've seen much different, I've seen 2 very anti-Corbyn mods set the tone from the start, I've seen posters gang up on people that have the nerve to express a view that wasn't in line with that and many posters just not bother again because of the hounding, I've seen posters claiming they want a better and fairer society be absolutely vile towards fellow Rawkites and that goes both ways, I've seen posters label anybody that doesn't think he's the Antichrist as a cultist or antisemite and then bristle at being called a Red Tory or Blairite without any irony whatsoever and again that's both ways, it's been pretty toxic and disgusting all around I just find it remarkable posters complaining about people doing the exact same thing to their man and his supporters that they've done for the past however many years.


No I just think that people were all too eager to jump on anything and everything even when there wasn't anything there, a lot like people are now doing with Starmer (I have some issues with his comments about BLM as a black person myself and I do have some misgivings on if its really zero tolerance for all racism or just what plays good to our base but I think he's done a solid job so far, polls seem promising and given he hasn't even been in the job a year I think he should be given time).

I think he definitely lacked pragmatism at times, I think he's decent and well meaning but I'm not sure he was ever the right man for the job and his leanings were an easy attack for the media that is already going to be coming for Labour. I also don't think he was ever given a fair crack of the whip and wasn't helped at all by the constant undermining, the refusal of some mps and members to accept that their preferred candidate didn't win and the needless leadership challenge, ultimately elections were lost and as leader the buck stops with him to a large degree so I don't think anybody could really say he did a good job but my point was never to defend Corbyn or tear down Starmer.


Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,921
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1811 on: Yesterday at 08:43:15 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 08:04:04 PM
As for the notion of a broad church it only exists for the center right when they feel like it!

When you come out with idiotic comments like center right, it basically invalidates any point you might be trying to make.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,921
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1812 on: Yesterday at 08:49:55 PM »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 08:28:44 PM
Well I'm sorry but I've seen much different, I've seen 2 very anti-Corbyn mods set the tone from the start, I've seen posters gang up on people that have the nerve to express a view that wasn't in line with that and many posters just not bother again because of the hounding, I've seen posters claiming they want a better and fairer society be absolutely vile towards fellow Rawkites and that goes both ways, I've seen posters label anybody that doesn't think he's the Antichrist as a cultist or antisemite and then bristle at being called a Red Tory or Blairite without any irony whatsoever and again that's both ways, it's been pretty toxic and disgusting all around I just find it remarkable posters complaining about people doing the exact same thing to their man and his supporters that they've done for the past however many years.

Quote some posts if you are making such claims, particularly with regards to the mods, rather than spewing out accusations.

As far as the ganging up, the closest to that I can remember would be the near universal dislike people expressed to the driveby posting style of one of the more ardent Corbyn fanboys where they'd post particularly biased articles and then not engage with that thread until they had something else to post, which is a particularly dishonest form of posting after all.
Logged

Offline Crumble

  • It's rhyming slang
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1813 on: Yesterday at 08:51:13 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:43:15 PM
When you come out with idiotic comments like center right, it basically invalidates any point you might be trying to make.

To be fair, calling Mandelson and Campbell as centre right isn't much of a stretch. And apart from that his points were spot on.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,369
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1814 on: Yesterday at 08:55:24 PM »
Anyway...

Seem that corbyn has had the whip removed for 3 months only....

Not that that really matters, because he seldom stuck to it anyway..


He is the past though.  For whatever reason he failed.  Time to move on.  You cant change the past, only the future.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,788
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1815 on: Yesterday at 08:56:45 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:55:24 PM
Anyway...

Seem that corbyn has had the whip removed for 3 months only....

Not that that really matters, because he seldom stuck to it anyway..


He is the past though.  For whatever reason he failed.  Time to move on.  You cant change the past, only the future.

If he could have brought himself to apologise for the comment he made, he could have shortened that to 0 months
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,579
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1816 on: Yesterday at 08:56:56 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:43:15 PM
When you come out with idiotic comments like center right, it basically invalidates any point you might be trying to make.
well i thought people here liked labels given they use them so much if you dont like that label lets try the established party elite instead who merely tolerate the left of the party so long as they know their place and vote when told to do so
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Not a world i want to live in!

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,799
  • JFT96
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1817 on: Yesterday at 08:58:18 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 08:51:13 PM
To be fair, calling Mandelson and Campbell as centre right isn't much of a stretch. And apart from that his points were spot on.

It's the snide name calling and remarks that don't help Geoff's point and going with the inference that Madelson and Campbell are centre right aligns with the Corbynite view point of Blair as a Tory rather than a socialist. They weren't, they're part of the most successful Labour government in, well, it's entire existence!
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,873
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1818 on: Yesterday at 09:04:10 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 08:28:37 PM
Would it not have been a broader church if so many hadnt been given the boot for enabling antisemitism?

Any discussion about what a 'broad church' is inside the Labour party has to begin with this. Those members who are anti-Semites are no longer wanted inside the church. But neither are those who defend them, stand on platforms of 'convenience' with them, or those who sweep the whole thing under the carpet. This ought to be obvious.

I think Corbyn should leave the Labour party now, voluntarily. The truth is he's never had that much in common with it. For most of political career he has voted against the party line in the House of Commons, he has opposed Conference decisions and he has ploughed his own individualist furrow. Most of his beloved 'causes' were not Labour party causes. They were about the IRA and the PLO and in support of left-wing despots in Venezuela and Cuba. Real 6th form college common room rubbish that normal people soon grow out of. He didn't.  All his political friends were outside the Labour party, belonging as they did to factions and sects on the Trotskyist and Stalinist fringe. He brought them in to run the Labour party for the period he was leader (I'm thinking of Murray, Milne, Murphy etc) and now they have gone again, back to the extreme margins.

Labour would not cease to be a broad church if Corbyn and the Corbynites left en masse. And more to the point it would become more attractive to the average voter. Especially the average working-class voter who has no time at all for the stuff that interests Corbyn. 

 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,579
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1819 on: Yesterday at 09:31:08 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:58:18 PM
It's the snide name calling and remarks that don't help Geoff's point and going with the inference that Madelson and Campbell are centre right aligns with the Corbynite view point of Blair as a Tory rather than a socialist. They weren't, they're part of the most successful Labour government in, well, it's entire existence!
giving the personal attacks aimed at myself constantly i thought snide name calling was the norm however suggesting that Campbell in the past has been a stranger to the truth on at least one major decision taken by the party leadership, and mandy has a reputation for working in the background and trying to manipulate things is hardly snide remarks and funny enough i never mentioned Blair you did, but as usual no opposite views allowed to the prescribed narrative of the echo chamber,
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Not a world i want to live in!

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1820 on: Yesterday at 09:45:26 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 08:04:04 PM
You might have forgotten that shrine of honesty Campbell led a campaign on the social media before the first election which came down to anybody but Corbyn, Mandy was doing what Mandy does like a latter day Prospero, and the die was cast that under no terms would this little group of yesterdays men allow Corbyn to lead the party unhindered:

If there is another group treating Starmer with the same comtempt, well i do not support it or approve of what they are doing. but some might say what's good for the goose etc.

As for the notion of a broad church it only exists for the center right when they feel like it!

I don't see what the likes of Mandelson/Campbell or this idea of a 'centre-right' faction has to do with Starmer or the current state of the Labour Party though? As you say they are yesterdays men and have been for a long time. The same goes more generally for the PLP - most of the major figures from that period of Labour's history are gone - I can only really think of Nick Brown as somebody who has been active both then and now.  I'm by no means a forensic follower of Labour politics but of the top of my head the only one of the current shadow cabinet that I'd paint as being of a more 'Blairite persuasion' would be Rachel Reeves? The rest are pretty much to a man/woman what I would term as 'soft left'.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,799
  • JFT96
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1821 on: Yesterday at 09:51:05 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 09:31:08 PM
giving the personal attacks aimed at myself constantly i thought snide name calling was the norm however suggesting that Campbell in the past has been a stranger to the truth on at least one major decision taken by the party leadership, and mandy has a reputation for working in the background and trying to manipulate things is hardly snide remarks and funny enough i never mentioned Blair you did, but as usual no opposite views allowed to the prescribed narrative of the echo chamber,


An absolute classic Geoff post. You're more than capable of giving out the personal attacks too and you have done so aplenty in the past. Looking forward to your other greatest hits like "fuck it, I'm off and never posting in here again" when someone actually tries to debate something with you or god forbid have an opposite view to you. Whilst we're at it you did bring Blair up when you brought one of his cabinet members and his advisor into the argument.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,873
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1822 on: Yesterday at 09:57:20 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 09:31:08 PM
giving the personal attacks aimed at myself constantly i thought snide name calling was the norm however suggesting that Campbell in the past has been a stranger to the truth on at least one major decision taken by the party leadership, and mandy has a reputation for working in the background and trying to manipulate things is hardly snide remarks and funny enough i never mentioned Blair you did, but as usual no opposite views allowed to the prescribed narrative of the echo chamber,

Nearly all of the personal insults in these threads concern you Geoff. That's you giving it out. Very few of your posts have anything else in them. It's been going on for many years now.

This one does have something else in it though, so it merits an answer. Campbell was summarily thrown out of the Labour party when Corbyn was leader. That was because he confessed to have voting tactically for the Lib Dems in one election (the last European one I think) - something he didn't advertise he was going to do before he cast the vote and something he volunteered afterwards. The NEC acted instantly and ruthlessly against him.

Mandelson on the other hand constantly kept a back channel open to Corbyn and McDonnell and tried his best to keep the broad church working. I didn't appreciate this until I'd read Pogrund and Maguire's book, Left Out. The Inside Story of Labour under Corbyn - which I'm sure you will have read, being a keen student of Labour politics.  Would you agree then that Mandelson actually deserves some credit?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Crumble

  • It's rhyming slang
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1823 on: Yesterday at 10:01:42 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:57:20 PM
Mandelson on the other hand constantly kept a back channel open to Corbyn and McDonnell and tried his best to keep the broad church working.
Considering he freely admits to doing something every day to undermine Corbyn's leadership, it wasn't much of a back channel was it.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,873
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1824 on: Yesterday at 10:05:17 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 10:01:42 PM
Considering he freely admits to doing something every day to undermine Corbyn's leadership, it wasn't much of a back channel was it.

Not much of one, no. But it's clear he didn't get much encouragement from Corbyn either! McDonnell oddly was a little more amenable. That seems to be because McDonnell soon became aware that the people around Corbyn were so inept when it came to the simplest administrative tasks. Turning up on time to TV studios, organising press conferences, finding the whereabouts of the leader etc. Mandelson tried to help, but the problems were so massive.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1825 on: Yesterday at 10:18:09 PM »
I don't think anyone was against Corbyn for being a extreme left winger etc etc in the first year of his leadership. they wanted him gone because he was useless, he stayed useless for the next 4 years.
Own goals, punch bag every week for the Tory PM, torn apart and told to go back to his commie m8s every week without any protest from Corbyn. the people of this country will never vote for someone who they believe is communist yet that's the position the Labour party found itself in for 4 yrs. you would of thought he would at least have the nouse to keep his commie m8s at arms length, nope, he brought them into the Labour party leadership. millions will pay a heavy price for having Corbyn as leader for many years to come.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1826 on: Yesterday at 10:21:09 PM »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 08:28:44 PM
Well I'm sorry but I've seen much different, I've seen 2 very anti-Corbyn mods set the tone from the start, I've seen posters gang up on people that have the nerve to express a view that wasn't in line with that and many posters just not bother again because of the hounding, I've seen posters claiming they want a better and fairer society be absolutely vile towards fellow Rawkites and that goes both ways, I've seen posters label anybody that doesn't think he's the Antichrist as a cultist or antisemite and then bristle at being called a Red Tory or Blairite without any irony whatsoever and again that's both ways, it's been pretty toxic and disgusting all around I just find it remarkable posters complaining about people doing the exact same thing to their man and his supporters that they've done for the past however many years.

I think there is an element of truth in this. Personally I think the various Labour threads have tended to be pretty hostile and at times unpleasant. I think that there has always been a pretty strongly 'anti-Corbyn' majority and that there have been times when that majority has forgotten the importance of sometimes switching from 'transmit mode' into 'receive mode' when interacting with the minority that hold different views. That said to be honest I think that is a more general failing of the way political discourse is at the moment (both generally and in terms of the Labour Party and particularly when that discourse is online) than a specific failing of RAWK/the moderation team/individual posters. 

Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 08:28:44 PM
I think he definitely lacked pragmatism at times, I think he's decent and well meaning but I'm not sure he was ever the right man for the job and his leanings were an easy attack for the media that is already going to be coming for Labour. I also don't think he was ever given a fair crack of the whip and wasn't helped at all by the constant undermining, the refusal of some mps and members to accept that their preferred candidate didn't win and the needless leadership challenge, ultimately elections were lost and as leader the buck stops with him to a large degree so I don't think anybody could really say he did a good job but my point was never to defend Corbyn or tear down Starmer.

On Corbyn himself I disagree about him not being given 'a fair crack of the whip'. I think both on here and elsewhere the people who have always been against Corbyn (FWIW I wouldn't count myself amongst that number) have been pretty clear and consistent about their misgivings about him as the leader of the Labour Party and to be honest he never failed to live down to those expectations. As somebody who perhaps has more sympathy with the left wing of the party than some others on here I do wonder what might have been had it been McDonnell who had been put forward as the 'token' left wing leadership candidate back in 2015. 
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,579
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1827 on: Yesterday at 10:57:49 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:51:05 PM

An absolute classic Geoff post. You're more than capable of giving out the personal attacks too and you have done so aplenty in the past. Looking forward to your other greatest hits like "fuck it, I'm off and never posting in here again" when someone actually tries to debate something with you or god forbid have an opposite view to you. Whilst we're at it you did bring Blair up when you brought one of his cabinet members and his advisor into the argument.
absolutely priceless reply sadly though not unsurprising,  One of the reasons i seldom bother with this and other threads are that you and well known others do not allow debate, to do that you need to comprehend the points made, and differing views, you and others appear to treat any such people with differing views to your own view on things as something you need to attack,  with the usual sarcastic put downs and vitriol thereby and ironically curtailing any true debate whatsoever .
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Not a world i want to live in!

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,906
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1828 on: Yesterday at 11:06:09 PM »
Far too much interest in Mandy's back channel for my taste.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,790
  • .
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1829 on: Yesterday at 11:45:28 PM »
There seems to be some confusion here. A mod posting an opinion does not shut down the debate, and in no way prevents you disagreeing. No posts were ever removed for disagreeiing. Posts were invariably removed because the topics became abusive. If you cannot post in a political topic without being abusive, perhaps you should not be posting in here.
Logged

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,579
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1830 on: Yesterday at 11:47:58 PM »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 11:45:28 PM
There seems to be some confusion here. A mod posting an opinion does not shut down the debate, and in no way prevents you disagreeing. No posts were ever removed for disagreeiing. Posts were invariably removed because the topics became abusive. If you cannot post in a political topic without being abusive, perhaps you should not be posting in here.
totally agree with this
Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Not a world i want to live in!

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,175
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1831 on: Today at 12:07:39 AM »
Quote from: The Real Rasta on Yesterday at 08:28:44 PM
Well I'm sorry but I've seen much different, I've seen 2 very anti-Corbyn mods set the tone from the start, I've seen posters gang up on people that have the nerve to express a view that wasn't in line with that and many posters just not bother again because of the hounding, I've seen posters claiming they want a better and fairer society be absolutely vile towards fellow Rawkites and that goes both ways, I've seen posters label anybody that doesn't think he's the Antichrist as a cultist or antisemite and then bristle at being called a Red Tory or Blairite without any irony whatsoever and again that's both ways, it's been pretty toxic and disgusting all around I just find it remarkable posters complaining about people doing the exact same thing to their man and his supporters that they've done for the past however many years.


No I just think that people were all too eager to jump on anything and everything even when there wasn't anything there, a lot like people are now doing with Starmer (I have some issues with his comments about BLM as a black person myself and I do have some misgivings on if its really zero tolerance for all racism or just what plays good to our base but I think he's done a solid job so far, polls seem promising and given he hasn't even been in the job a year I think he should be given time).

I think he definitely lacked pragmatism at times, I think he's decent and well meaning but I'm not sure he was ever the right man for the job and his leanings were an easy attack for the media that is already going to be coming for Labour. I also don't think he was ever given a fair crack of the whip and wasn't helped at all by the constant undermining, the refusal of some mps and members to accept that their preferred candidate didn't win and the needless leadership challenge, ultimately elections were lost and as leader the buck stops with him to a large degree so I don't think anybody could really say he did a good job but my point was never to defend Corbyn or tear down Starmer.




Proof?

I voted Labour through all the shite that Corbyn produced.

Is he a bad man? No. Is he a racist? No. Is he good at politics? Sadly, no.


I hoped he would be good at his job, but he's spent his whole time in the Labourt Party voting against Labour.

Nearly fucking 500 fucking times

I gave him a chance but he's a fucking bellend. His actions since being dumped has shown that he's a complete fucking tit

I'd like to say I expected better but I honestly didn't.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 