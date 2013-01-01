It does depend on what people mean. I used to truly believe in the concept of a broad church. Thats why I used the term ideal.



But divisions within the Labour ranks are, imo, now too deep and too fundamental. As others have opined, the vitriol directed at Starmer (and anyone else not on message), and the ridiculous language used to describe his political stance (red Tory, Establishment poster boy, centre-right lackey etc.) are so wrong headed as to be laughable - except its no laughing matter.



Why? Because defeating the Tories has to be the goal. And shedding Corbynites and their ilk from the party would in the long term, again imo, benefit the Labour Partys chances of achieving that.



I mean it's laughable to me after all the vitirol and language used towards Corbyn and his supporters the last 5 years through the various threads we've had that this can be said with a straight face.It's very much 2 sides of the same coin and downright hypocritical after all the sniping and piling on over the slightest of things or even nothing under his leadership (and I'm not talking about antisemitisim before anybody jumps in) that it's now suddenly not ok and the leader must be supported. Defeating the Tories is most important but many were all to happy to undermine at any opportunity when it wasn't their man in charge.As I feel I have to state every time because anything not completely negative about the man and you get accused of being a 'cultist' , Labour do not stand where I live, I have no dog in the fight or strong feelings about Corbyn.