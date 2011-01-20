« previous next »
The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.

« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 06:07:42 PM »

Thought Starmers explanation was self explanatory, Jewish people have no trust in the Labour NEC desions, Starmers priority is to restore the trust of Jewish people. McCluskey and Lavery can moan as much as they want but Starmers made the right decision. it would have turned into a massive own goal if Starmer had restored the whip. I will be surprised if this get sorted before next year, if the Jewish people have no trust in the NEC then I imagine Starmer won't restore the whip until a independent panel make a ruling.
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 06:14:07 PM »

If this carrys on i think its time to go nuclear. Expel Corbyn and any MPs who sides with him against Starmer. Throw out Momentum and tell every single union to back them or fuck off.

Let them get on with forming a new party and then pass over any and all evidence of racism, corruption, nepotism and misuse of funds to a team of lawyers to see if they can get them done by the police and courts. I believe Starmer has some experience in organising prosecutions.

Fuck them over in any way possible and just clean out all the racists, conspiracy theorists and cretins (Corbyns natural supporters).

The sooner we understand that they will never stop the better, decisive action can then be taken. 
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 06:18:58 PM »

man we've got to stop this 'fighting' within the party - it's the friggin tories we need to be fighting especially as they're doing such a shit show of a job

the ammunition Starmer can arm himself with - thousands dead, care home fiasco, private companies screwing the NHS  for fucks sake

Corbyn is a yesterdays man - it's time to move the party forward

I neither know nor care

« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 06:20:15 PM »

Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 05:33:23 PM
I'm not an expert on these things, but judging by the literally hourly wailing on Facebook, Twitter and the Internet by friends I have that are Corbyn fans and groups like Canary, Momentum and the like , this thing hasn't even started.

They think that Starmer is some sort of world-controlling demon that is pulling every string across the cosmos and their hero-worship of Corbyn is embarrasing. He's getting depicted as the second coming.

Corbyn himself has spent much of his life in the Labour Party fighting against the Labour Party. I can't see that ending anytime soon

There's a lot of very, very strange people on social media. Even stranger than we are. It can be demoralising to listen to their chatter and expose yourself to their hatred and anger. But they are not representative of the public as a whole or that large slice of it that the party needs to win to be able to govern again. I'm sure Starmer and the bulk of the labour party won't be intimidated by these freaks. 
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 06:20:33 PM »

Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 06:18:58 PM
man we've got to stop this 'fighting' within the party - it's the friggin tories we need to be fighting especially as they're doing such a shit show of a job

the ammunition Starmer can arm himself with - thousands dead, care home fiasco, private companies screwing the NHS  for fucks sake

Corbyn is a yesterdays man - it's time to move the party forward

Nice sentiment but unfortunately the cult won't let it happen.

If those that keep threatening to leave actually left then the Labour Party would have a good chance of moving forward and actually becoming electable, which I thought was the whole point of the endeavour.

Edit; I keep seeing messages on social media from them saying they won't vote for Labour again etc, so fucking what? Your man is the reason Labour strongholds are now Tory seats
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 06:30:21 PM »

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:39:02 AM
It looks a bit tough on Corbyn at first glance, but you can see why Starmer has done it. Jez has himself to blame too. If only he'd kept his mouth shut on the day in question this wouldn't have happened. But for some reason he couldn't restrain himself and decided to rubbish the anti-semitism report at precisely the moment that Starmer was defending it. That turned an already combustible issue into a roaring fire. Sadly for Corbyn a meek and mouselike apology was never going to be enough to restore the situation. I hope he does the decent thing now and forms his own party. Chris Williamson will join it. Livingstone and Galloway too. That's three big names already. Little men, but big names. It might do quite well.......

Even if he hadn't managed the simple task of keeping his mouth shut on the day of the report's release, a full apology for those comments and then keeping his head down for a bit would have been enough to get him back the whip. That he has been so inflexible in his response seems more than just simple stupidity and more like a concerted effort on his part to cause this drama, which is a particular shame since the official opposition to this tory government shouldn't just be a premier league footballer.  ;D
« Reply #1766 on: Yesterday at 06:46:58 PM »

There can't be a group hug and move on with this because the party under Corbyn broke the law. Repeatedly and persistently and refused to do enough to sort it out. I suppose the core question which has to be answered is 'how did one faction of the party manage to mainstream antisemitic behaviour and harassment of victims of that behaviour?'. If there isn't reflection and change to address current attitudes and behaviours by those involved, as well as preventative action to stop it reoccurring, then that change will have to be done from outside of it and much noise will result. Shouts for 'party unity' from those behind this, and their cheerleaders, are not the magic words.
« Reply #1767 on: Yesterday at 06:47:55 PM »

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:12:05 AM
Jeremy Corbyn is denied Labour whip despite having suspension lifted

Keir Starmer and chief whips decision means former leader will not sit as Labour MP

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/nov/18/jeremy-corbyn-refused-labour-whip-despite-having-suspension-lifted

This is the correct decision.  Of course there will be backlash.
Agreed. And agreed.
« Reply #1768 on: Yesterday at 07:10:22 PM »

Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:46:58 PM
There can't be a group hug and move on with this because the party under Corbyn broke the law. Repeatedly and persistently and refused to do enough to sort it out. I suppose the core question which has to be answered is 'how did one faction of the party manage to mainstream antisemitic behaviour and harassment of victims of that behaviour?'. If there isn't reflection and change to address current attitudes and behaviours by those involved, as well as preventative action to stop it reoccurring, then that change will have to be done from outside of it and much noise will result. Shouts for 'party unity' from those behind this, and their cheerleaders, are not the magic words.

Isn't that another issue to this latest Corbyn farce, which wasn't actually about any past actions of Labour and purely about his idiotic decision to complain about the result's findings and then refusing to back down from his comments? Obviously, the former relates to it, but lumping them together just makes a bigger mess for no reason.
« Reply #1769 on: Yesterday at 07:18:47 PM »

Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 07:10:22 PM
Isn't that another issue to this latest Corbyn farce, which wasn't actually about any past actions of Labour and purely about his idiotic decision to complain about the result's findings and then refusing to back down from his comments? Obviously, the former relates to it, but lumping them together just makes a bigger mess for no reason.

Depends whether you're looking at it from a single disciplinary case or from the changes which the party is going to be forced to make which have resulted in that disciplinary case?

edit: there's an unresolvable paradox in saying 'let's forget all this and crack on with implementing the EHRC recommendations' when the 'all this' is exactly what the EHRC recommendations (not optional heh) are there to address.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:21:18 PM by Zeb »
« Reply #1770 on: Yesterday at 07:50:55 PM »

Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 12:42:36 AM
I don't agree with the Trump comparison but I think this thread is much more interesting and constructive if people like Geoff are able to participate without that level of vitriol being chucked their way almost immediately.

Just my 2c - take it or leave it.

Thanks Sammy i put that person on ignore months ago and will stay that way:
« Reply #1771 on: Yesterday at 10:20:51 PM »

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:20:15 PM
There's a lot of very, very strange people on social media. Even stranger than we are. It can be demoralising to listen to their chatter and expose yourself to their hatred and anger. But they are not representative of the public as a whole or that large slice of it that the party needs to win to be able to govern again. I'm sure Starmer and the bulk of the labour party won't be intimidated by these freaks. 
Even on twitter (which I wish I'd never got back into while furloughed), the 'normal' members are a bit braver, and the wilder fringes are a bit less vociferous than they were.

I think there's only one way this ends; we all know whose case is going to be referred to an independent complaints process first. Let that panel/process review Corbyn's case in it's entirety, to establish and lay down what's acceptable commentary on Israel-Palestine and what's gratuitous Jew-baiting; what's an isolated comment and what's a pattern of deliberate offence.

Not that some will respect the 'independence' of any such body setup, and not that it's going to be over quickly or not have lingering impact on the party. But I think the idea of the party 'forgetting Corbyn and moving forward' is mistaken. This is going to have to be addressed. Corbyn will be censured (and probably resign), someone like Burgon will be expelled, people like RLB and Pidcock will have to make a decision about whether they want a career in the party or not, and how to behave if they do. And then we can move on.
« Reply #1772 on: Yesterday at 10:40:36 PM »

Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:20:51 PM
Even on twitter (which I wish I'd never got back into while furloughed), the 'normal' members are a bit braver, and the wilder fringes are a bit less vociferous than they were.

I think there's only one way this ends; we all know whose case is going to be referred to an independent complaints process first. Let that panel/process review Corbyn's case in it's entirety, to establish and lay down what's acceptable commentary on Israel-Palestine and what's gratuitous Jew-baiting; what's an isolated comment and what's a pattern of deliberate offence.

Not that some will respect the 'independence' of any such body setup, and not that it's going to be over quickly or not have lingering impact on the party. But I think the idea of the party 'forgetting Corbyn and moving forward' is mistaken. This is going to have to be addressed. Corbyn will be censured (and probably resign), someone like Burgon will be expelled, people like RLB and Pidcock will have to make a decision about whether they want a career in the party or not, and how to behave if they do. And then we can move on.


How will the Labour party cope without a talent like him.
« Reply #1773 on: Yesterday at 10:42:39 PM »

Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:40:36 PM
How will the Labour party cope without a talent like him.
:D
« Reply #1774 on: Yesterday at 10:59:49 PM »

Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:20:51 PM
Even on twitter (which I wish I'd never got back into while furloughed), the 'normal' members are a bit braver, and the wilder fringes are a bit less vociferous than they were.

I think there's only one way this ends; we all know whose case is going to be referred to an independent complaints process first. Let that panel/process review Corbyn's case in it's entirety, to establish and lay down what's acceptable commentary on Israel-Palestine and what's gratuitous Jew-baiting; what's an isolated comment and what's a pattern of deliberate offence.

Not that some will respect the 'independence' of any such body setup, and not that it's going to be over quickly or not have lingering impact on the party. But I think the idea of the party 'forgetting Corbyn and moving forward' is mistaken. This is going to have to be addressed. Corbyn will be censured (and probably resign), someone like Burgon will be expelled, people like RLB and Pidcock will have to make a decision about whether they want a career in the party or not, and how to behave if they do. And then we can move on.


Yes. Well said.
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 05:52:35 AM »

Quote
Starmer was accused of bad faith by the Unite leader, Len McCluskey, who allies say was involved in brokering a deal he and others believed would allow the former leader to sit as a Labour MP again.

Multiple sources say conversations took place in recent weeks between representatives of Corbyn and key figures in Starmers office, including his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney.

Corbyns side believed the outcome of those negotiations was that the NEC would issue Corbyn with a lesser punishment, and the matter would be closed. They claim that the clarification issued by Corbyn earlier this week was agreed with Starmers office.

However, a source in Starmers office insisted there was no deal. They said Corbyn had been repeatedly urged to retract his comments of last month  and his allies had merely been lobbying for his readmittance to the party.

One Labour source also said the party leader was angered by tweets sent by people they regarded as Corbyn outriders on Tuesday, suggesting Corbyn had been exonerated.

In fact, the NEC panel did censure Corbyns behaviour, issuing him with a reminder. Other conditions were also attached to the ruling: the Guardian understands one of these was that Corbyn take down his original controversial Facebook post, which  as of Wednesday night  he had not done.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/nov/18/labour-in-fresh-turmoil-as-starmer-refuses-to-restore-whip-to-corbyn

Sounds like Starmer's office, and the odd one or two put on the panel by the NEC, weren't speaking the same language as Len. The old "In penguins and pearls, we'll drink and we'll dance/'Til the end of our days 'cause it ain't left to chance" which is part of why an independent process has been ordered by the EHRC.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:55:43 AM by Zeb »
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 11:00:44 AM »

Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:52:35 AM
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/nov/18/labour-in-fresh-turmoil-as-starmer-refuses-to-restore-whip-to-corbyn

Sounds like Starmer's office, and the odd one or two put on the panel by the NEC, weren't speaking the same language as Len. The old "In penguins and pearls, we'll drink and we'll dance/'Til the end of our days 'cause it ain't left to chance" which is part of why an independent process has been ordered by the EHRC.
Corbyn has to go. He and his circle do not have the Party's interests at heart or have a clue about what it takes to form a Government. They are disingenuous and duplicitous - this circus will not end until they are either ejected or leave the Party.
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 11:48:43 AM »

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:00:44 AM
Corbyn has to go. He and his circle do not have the Party's interests at heart or have a clue about what it takes to form a Government. They are disingenuous and duplicitous - this circus will not end until they are either ejected or leave the Party.
I have had enough of McCluskey and Corbyn being wilfully obtuse and nobbling the Labour Party every time they manage a forward step. It is  a circus that ill serves the people they purport to care about. I hope Starmer can force their hand and make them appear as the Cowards they are if they don't fuck off and form their own party, something that a total charlatan like Fartage can seemingly do at the drop of a hat. I can't see another way of being rid of them other than praying for the kind of asteroid strike that saw off most of their contemporaries.
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 12:37:22 PM »

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:48:43 AM
I have had enough of McCluskey and Corbyn being wilfully obtuse and nobbling the Labour Party every time they manage a forward step. It is  a circus that ill serves the people they purport to care about. I hope Starmer can force their hand and make them appear as the Cowards they are if they don't fuck off and form their own party, something that a total charlatan like Fartage can seemingly do at the drop of a hat. I can't see another way of being rid of them other than praying for the kind of asteroid strike that saw off most of their contemporaries.

Indeed, dinosaurs.

But Jiminy is right, these people are a boil thats got to be lanced; the ideal of a broad church is a distant memory - the Kinnock/Hatton debacle is an apt reminder.
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 01:14:42 PM »

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:00:44 AM
Corbyn has to go. He and his circle do not have the Party's interests at heart or have a clue about what it takes to form a Government. They are disingenuous and duplicitous - this circus will not end until they are either ejected or leave the Party.

Agreed.
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 01:16:48 PM »

Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:37:22 PM
Indeed, dinosaurs.

But Jiminy is right, these people are a boil thats got to be lanced; the ideal of a broad church is a distant memory - the Kinnock/Hatton debacle is an apt reminder.

The anti-semitic boil does indeed need to be lanced. But the first sentence on my Labour membership card reads, "The Labour Party is a democratic socialist party". So if the 'broad church' is to be demolished, the first to leave surely ought to be those members who are not socialists, not those arguing to keep a socialist manifesto. Either that or rewrite the Labour Party constitution and turn it into yet another SDP clone.
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 01:40:15 PM »

Quote from: Crumble on Today at 01:16:48 PM
The anti-semitic boil does indeed need to be lanced. But the first sentence on my Labour membership card reads, "The Labour Party is a democratic socialist party". So if the 'broad church' is to be demolished, the first to leave surely ought to be those members who are not socialists, not those arguing to keep a socialist manifesto. Either that or rewrite the Labour Party constitution and turn it into yet another SDP clone.

Ahh but who decides who is socialist and who isnt, i dont know of any labour nembers who say they are not socialist. My Corbynite chums are of the opinion that anyone who doesnt support Mr Corbyn are evil neo liberal tory scum. How can a broach church possibly include people like that?

Surely if you want to be in a broad church party yourself you must believe in a broad church in the first place?
« Reply #1782 on: Today at 01:45:33 PM »

Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:40:15 PM
Ahh but who decides who is socialist and who isnt, i dont know of any labour nembers who say they are not socialist. My Corbynite chums are of the opinion that anyone who doesnt support Mr Corbyn are evil neo liberal tory scum. How can a broach church possibly include people like that?

Surely if you want to be in a broad church party yourself you must believe in a broad church in the first place?

The answer is simple, follow Captain Black's lead and introduce a Great Loyalty Oath Campaign and follow it up with a Pledge of Allegiance completed by singing three verses of the Red Flag. That'll weed out the Tory fellow travellers from the true believers. ;D
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 02:07:10 PM »

Quote from: Crumble on Today at 01:16:48 PM
The anti-semitic boil does indeed need to be lanced. But the first sentence on my Labour membership card reads, "The Labour Party is a democratic socialist party". So if the 'broad church' is to be demolished, the first to leave surely ought to be those members who are not socialists, not those arguing to keep a socialist manifesto. Either that or rewrite the Labour Party constitution and turn it into yet another SDP clone.

Democratic socialist and socialist are two different things though. Do you not believe the current Labour leadership are democratic socialists? Not sniping here, genuine question.
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 02:20:02 PM »

Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:40:15 PM
Surely if you want to be in a broad church party yourself you must believe in a broad church in the first place?

Indeed I do, I was replying to the suggestion that a broad church is no longer possible. Unless our electoral system is reformed, there is no other route to power.
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 02:25:03 PM »

Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:07:10 PM
Democratic socialist and socialist are two different things though. Do you not believe the current Labour leadership are democratic socialists? Not sniping here, genuine question.

I see democratic socialists as being a subset of socialists, those that want to bring about a socialist society by democratic means. As opposed to those revolutionary socialists who suggest taking up arms to overthrow the state.

Someone with a politics degree might see it differently, of course.

I continue to give the current Labour leadership the benefit of the doubt, as I did when I voted for the Starmer - Rayner ticket. The test will come at the next election, whether they stand on a socialist platform like the last lot did. I fear they may roll back on their campaign commitments and water things down to conform to the neoliberal consensus. But until then, they have a mandate from the membership and should have the backing of all Labour MPs.
« Reply #1786 on: Today at 02:48:57 PM »

Quote from: Crumble on Today at 02:25:03 PM
I see democratic socialists as being a subset of socialists, those that want to bring about a socialist society by democratic means. As opposed to those revolutionary socialists who suggest taking up arms to overthrow the state.

Someone with a politics degree might see it differently, of course.

I continue to give the current Labour leadership the benefit of the doubt, as I did when I voted for the Starmer - Rayner ticket. The test will come at the next election, whether they stand on a socialist platform like the last lot did. I fear they may roll back on their campaign commitments and water things down to conform to the neoliberal consensus. But until then, they have a mandate from the membership and should have the backing of all Labour MPs.

I don't think there is any clear answer.

I think there is probably a difference between people who see socialism as a state or as a variable. Put another way - one way of looking at it would be that a society/economy is either socialist or it isn't. So by that viewpoint somebody could only call themselves a socialist if they were aiming for that end point. The other way of looking at it is that there is a grey area in between wherein societies/economies can be more or less socialist. By that viewpoint potentially somebody who wished to move things away from the status quo and in a more socialist direction could describe themselves as being a socialist even if they might not be aiming to move things all the way to the end of that spectrum.

Plus there is the issue of whether you define socialism as a primarily economic thing or as a mixture of economics and society and, if it is a mixture, whether it is possible to have a more socialist society without a socialist economy.

As an aside IMHO "neo-liberal consensus" is one of those buzzword phrases that has been chucked around so much that it has lost all meaning apart from a very general sense of 'things I don't agree with'

« Last Edit: Today at 02:53:28 PM by Sammy5IsAlive »
« Reply #1787 on: Today at 03:06:05 PM »

Quote from: Crumble on Today at 02:25:03 PM
I see democratic socialists as being a subset of socialists, those that want to bring about a socialist society by democratic means. As opposed to those revolutionary socialists who suggest taking up arms to overthrow the state.

Someone with a politics degree might see it differently, of course.

I continue to give the current Labour leadership the benefit of the doubt, as I did when I voted for the Starmer - Rayner ticket. The test will come at the next election, whether they stand on a socialist platform like the last lot did. I fear they may roll back on their campaign commitments and water things down to conform to the neoliberal consensus. But until then, they have a mandate from the membership and should have the backing of all Labour MPs.

What would you describe as the neoliberal consensus? How would you differentiate it from what is not the neoliberal consensus?
« Reply #1788 on: Today at 03:16:36 PM »

Not wanting to derail the thread, but, if we want to tackle the Earth's major issues (climate change, biodiversity loss, inequity), I believe we have the move away from our obsession with economic growth and current economic models.
« Reply #1789 on: Today at 03:24:52 PM »

Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:16:36 PM
Not wanting to derail the thread, but, if we want to tackle the Earth's major issues (climate change, biodiversity loss, inequity), I believe we have the move away from our obsession with economic growth and current economic models.

I don't disagree with that. I was just pointing out that for me moving away from 'the neo-liberal consensus' has become a bit of a "choose your own adventure" for many on the left in much of the same way that Brexit became for those that voted for it.
« Reply #1790 on: Today at 03:29:22 PM »

Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:06:05 PM
What would you describe as the neoliberal consensus? How would you differentiate it from what is not the neoliberal consensus?

Sorry for using such a vague, almost meaningless phrase. I just meant "the status quo" really. That's what comes of posting while listening to Cardiacs, it's hard to stay focused. I was meaning a mix of concepts, such as:
growth is always good;
our economy is a zero sum game and for the owner to get richer the workers have to get poorer;
it's okay for people to pay extra to jump the queue for the essential things.

Most previous Labour governments have gone along with this sort of basically conservative stuff and done all their best things kind of under the radar. Whereas John McDonnell in opposition was exploring the arguments for much more radical stuff like universal basic income.
