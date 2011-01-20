I see democratic socialists as being a subset of socialists, those that want to bring about a socialist society by democratic means. As opposed to those revolutionary socialists who suggest taking up arms to overthrow the state.



Someone with a politics degree might see it differently, of course.



I continue to give the current Labour leadership the benefit of the doubt, as I did when I voted for the Starmer - Rayner ticket. The test will come at the next election, whether they stand on a socialist platform like the last lot did. I fear they may roll back on their campaign commitments and water things down to conform to the neoliberal consensus. But until then, they have a mandate from the membership and should have the backing of all Labour MPs.



I don't think there is any clear answer.I think there is probably a difference between people who see socialism as a state or as a variable. Put another way - one way of looking at it would be that a society/economy is either socialist or it isn't. So by that viewpoint somebody could only call themselves a socialist if they were aiming for that end point. The other way of looking at it is that there is a grey area in between wherein societies/economies can be more or less socialist. By that viewpoint potentially somebody who wished to move things away from the status quo and in a more socialist direction could describe themselves as being a socialist even if they might not be aiming to move things all the way to the end of that spectrum.Plus there is the issue of whether you define socialism as a primarily economic thing or as a mixture of economics and society and, if it is a mixture, whether it is possible to have a more socialist society without a socialist economy.As an aside IMHO "neo-liberal consensus" is one of those buzzword phrases that has been chucked around so much that it has lost all meaning apart from a very general sense of 'things I don't agree with'