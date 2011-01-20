Don't know why people on both sides now have had a whinge about Starmer, first for suspending him and secondly for reinstating him.



He's had no part of either decision, political interference from the leadership in disciplinary matters was one of the main failings highlighted in the EHRC report.



Im no fan of Corbyn and ideally i want him out but if the disciplinary panel has reinstated him then we should accept they have made the decision fairly and according to the rules unless someone can specifically point something out why it is wrong according to the rules.



Getting pretty sick of people going "i dont like the decision, it must be wrong" as if thats any kind of logical argument about anything.



I wanted him out but i didnt see the full evidence from both sides, i didnt study the rulebook or take legal council over this so i cant really condem those that have gone through all that and came up with a decision i, in my ignorance, thought might go the other way.



Unless people stop kicking off at every decision thats made that they dont personally approve of there's going to be no end to this shitshow.