At the time, Corbyn was the only politician to call for the immediate invocation of article 50. None of the Leave leaders did.

And also, does this mean that you agree with Corbyn whipping the Labour party to vote with the Tories on this matter? Seeing as you call it respecting a democratic vote and all.



It is possible, in my view, that Mr Corbyn was using the word "Now" in the context of "Following". As in, "Now that the voters have spoken, we must invoke Article 50". I could be wrong, I don't have the recording to hand.But I do recall that shortly before the referendum, Prime Minister Cameron said, on live TV, that if the vote was to leave the EU, he would personally invoke Article 50 the next day.Whether I, as a Remain voter, agree with it is not important. I am just trying to explain what I think was Mr Corbyn's motivation: to inplement the instruction of the British public and not to seek loopholes.If only he'd had less respect for democracy and rules, he might have taken a stand and overridden the Labour Conference's instruction to go for a confirmatory referendum in the 2019 election. Who knows, we could have a Labour government now if they had been able to stick with the 2017 manifesto. But he's a stubborn old democratic socialist.