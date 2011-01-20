« previous next »
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1640 on: Yesterday at 07:32:47 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:11:53 PM
Fat Scouser used to tell a funny story about Hawking by the way. He met him somewhere in the US.
Yeah, that was an excellent story.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1641 on: Yesterday at 09:39:39 PM »
https://twitter.com/EuropeElects/status/1328451381263470594

UK (GB), YouGov poll:

LAB-S&D: 40%   
CON-ECR: 38% (+3)
LDEM-RE: 5% (-2)
SNP-G/EFA: 5%
GREENS-G/EFA: 5% (+1)
BREXIT-NI: 4% (-2)
PC-G/EFA: 1%

+/- vs. 4-5 Nov

Fieldwork: 11-12 November 2020
Sample size: 1,632

Marginal Tory increases at the expense of the Brexit and Lib Dem parties, nothing that you couldn't have guessed.  Labour holding that slight lead.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 12:16:47 PM »
Corbyn with a quite carefully worded statement today.

Theres an NEC meeting to discuss his fate.  Seems like a bit of a stick up to let him back in.

Now, Im not one who thinks he should necessarily be kicked out of the Labour Party for these comments.  But his statement was in no way an apology. And it should have been, he should have said sorry and admitted his fault.

But he didnt
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 12:31:16 PM »
I'm trying to figure out 3 members of the hard left on the NEC who don't have a conflict of interest. From offering him legal advice, to public statements, to endorsements. It's a mess and why thought was best to leave it to independent body to rule on so there was no perception of a stitch up (regardless of outcome) for political ends. Which is the very thing Labour were found to have been unlawfully doing the past few years and which could leave the party open to legal action. For added fubar, the fact panels were being convened without members having had any training in relevant issues whatsoever was also found to be unlawful. One huge toxic mess which will continue to have consequences whether a non-apology and face value reverse is seen as adequate in this case or not.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 12:37:50 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 12:16:47 PM

Now, Im not one who thinks he should necessarily be kicked out of the Labour Party for these comments.  But his statement was in no way an apology. And it should have been, he should have said sorry and admitted his fault.

But he didnt

Mr Corbyn doesn't believe he's done anything wrong, so he will never say sorry. He's not one for political expediency.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 12:41:22 PM »
Why is it so difficult to have said sorry. An apology?

Politicians really confuse me sometimes.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 12:51:28 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 12:41:22 PM
Why is it so difficult to have said sorry. An apology?

Politicians really confuse me sometimes.
I think political theorists Reg Dwight & Bernie Taupin said something similar a few decades ago.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 12:56:57 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:51:28 PM
I think political theorists Reg Dwight & Bernie Taupin said something similar a few decades ago.
:lmao
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 01:16:28 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 12:37:50 PM
Mr Corbyn doesn't believe he's done anything wrong, so he will never say sorry. He's not one for political expediency.

"The British people have made their decision. We must respect that result and Article 50 has to be invoked now so that we negotiate an exit from European Union."

Was that what he believed on the morning of the result then? Since, as you say, he will never say anything for political expediency.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 01:22:16 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:16:28 PM
"The British people have made their decision. We must respect that result and Article 50 has to be invoked now so that we negotiate an exit from European Union."

Was that what he believed on the morning of the result then? Since, as you say, he will never say anything for political expediency.

Yes, I think that's what he believed: democratic votes need to be respected.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 01:25:39 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 01:22:16 PM
Yes, I think that's what he believed: democratic votes need to be respected.

So article 50 needed to be invoked "now"? Was that why he whipped the Labour party to vote with the Tories on the matter?
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 01:30:59 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:25:39 PM
So article 50 needed to be invoked "now"? Was that why he whipped the Labour party to vote with the Tories on the matter?

Are you suggesting that isn't what the Leave voters wanted to happen?
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 01:36:47 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 01:30:59 PM
Are you suggesting that isn't what the Leave voters wanted to happen?

No other politicians wanted it to happen as much as he did. Certainly not Johnson, who wouldn't give a quote on the matter when pursued by journos. At the time, Corbyn was the only politician to call for the immediate invocation of article 50. None of the Leave leaders did. Can you explain the difference? Why were the Leave leaders so reticent about wanting article 50 to be invoked, whereas Corbyn wanted it done immediately?

And also, does this mean that you agree with Corbyn whipping the Labour party to vote with the Tories on this matter? Seeing as you call it respecting a democratic vote and all.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 01:44:50 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:36:47 PM
No other politicians wanted it to happen as much as he did. Certainly not Johnson, who wouldn't give a quote on the matter when pursued by journos. At the time, Corbyn was the only politician to call for the immediate invocation of article 50. None of the Leave leaders did. Can you explain the difference? Why were the Leave leaders so reticent about wanting article 50 to be invoked, whereas Corbyn wanted it done immediately?

And also, does this mean that you agree with Corbyn whipping the Labour party to vote with the Tories on this matter? Seeing as you call it respecting a democratic vote and all.
To be fair, it might not have been political expediency driving Corbyn's push for the immediate invocation of Article 50 - it just as easily could have been monumental stupidity.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 01:53:41 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:44:50 PM
To be fair, it might not have been political expediency driving Corbyn's push for the immediate invocation of Article 50 - it just as easily could have been monumental stupidity.
Another reason could have been to expose how hopelessly prepared the tories were for it - but he aint that smart.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 01:57:18 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:36:47 PM
At the time, Corbyn was the only politician to call for the immediate invocation of article 50. None of the Leave leaders did.

It is possible, in my view, that Mr Corbyn was using the word "Now" in the context of "Following". As in, "Now that the voters have spoken, we must invoke Article 50". I could be wrong, I don't have the recording to hand.

But I do recall that shortly before the referendum, Prime Minister Cameron said, on live TV, that if the vote was to leave the EU, he would personally invoke Article 50 the next day.

Quote
And also, does this mean that you agree with Corbyn whipping the Labour party to vote with the Tories on this matter? Seeing as you call it respecting a democratic vote and all.

Whether I, as a Remain voter, agree with it is not important. I am just trying to explain what I think was Mr Corbyn's motivation: to inplement the instruction of the British public and not to seek loopholes.

If only he'd had less respect for democracy and rules, he might have taken a stand and overridden the Labour Conference's instruction to go for a confirmatory referendum in the 2019 election. Who knows, we could have a Labour government now if they had been able to stick with the 2017 manifesto. But he's a stubborn old democratic socialist.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 02:01:22 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:36:47 PM
No other politicians wanted it to happen as much as he did. Certainly not Johnson, who wouldn't give a quote on the matter when pursued by journos. At the time, Corbyn was the only politician to call for the immediate invocation of article 50. None of the Leave leaders did. Can you explain the difference? Why were the Leave leaders so reticent about wanting article 50 to be invoked, whereas Corbyn wanted it done immediately?

And also, does this mean that you agree with Corbyn whipping the Labour party to vote with the Tories on this matter? Seeing as you call it respecting a democratic vote and all.

This has to be the most repeated and boring debate that exists on RAWK. Every single aspect of it has been trawled over hundreds of times.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 02:02:38 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 12:37:50 PM
Mr Corbyn doesn't believe he's done anything wrong, so he will never say sorry. He's not one for political expediency.

I agree. I think the problem is that his 'nothing wrong' results in a bubble where nothing is allowed to be seen to be wrong and so errors cannot be corrected. It becomes circular where you have done nothing wrong because you cannot do anything wrong. In this current example, he's quite literally been found to have presided over, with a blind eye or tacit encouragement - it doesn't really matter which, to racism which has stepped into unlawful harassment but still cannot accept he did anything wrong to the point where the wrongdoing is in those calling it out. It's something very careful phrasing can't cover over. It's something which helped create the conditions for Labour to be having to clear out people who've bought into the nonsense as well as those peddling it.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1658 on: Today at 02:20:35 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 12:37:50 PM
Mr Corbyn doesn't believe he's done anything wrong, so he will never say sorry. He's not one for political expediency.

Ironic shout given the purpose of his statement is entirely for political (and probably legal) expediency

He claims to have been misreported or misunderstood for saying literally the exact opposite statement about exaggeration today as he did on the day of the report. As we've long known, the man is a poor liar.

It amazes me though that at this point there are still so many so willing to ignore his lying, or at least try very hard not to see what he says rationally, all based on their politics. I mean have some self respect, be a little less malleable to someone so simple trying to pull the wool over your eyes.

He does sincerity about as well as father jack https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYOZ3IzRaf4
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1659 on: Today at 02:33:06 PM »
So is it the NEC who decides on whether Corbyn stays or goes?

Edit: Ah ignore me, Ive just used this website called Google which answered the question for me.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1660 on: Today at 02:40:42 PM »
He didn't apologise, as Abbott didn't for platform sharing this week, as they NEVER do - because he didn't think he's done anything wrong and genuinely believes he's a fucking saint.

The statement is PROBABLY enough for Starmer/Evans etc to say he's walked back his comments and clarified them and allow him back in and send him to some training he won't attend or whatever. But equally it's weaselish enough to be seen as a non-apology. It's very much put the ball in their court though. I think this new version will see him quietly readmitted though.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1661 on: Today at 02:45:33 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 02:33:06 PM
So is it the NEC who decides on whether Corbyn stays or goes?

Edit: Ah ignore me, Ive just used this website called Google which answered the question for me.
Its being done before the new ehrc friendly rules are brought in which is why its rushed.

That makes me feel very uneasy to be honest
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1662 on: Today at 03:06:48 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 02:40:42 PM
The statement is PROBABLY enough for Starmer/Evans etc to say he's walked back his comments and clarified them and allow him back in and send him to some training he won't attend or whatever. But equally it's weaselish enough to be seen as a non-apology. It's very much put the ball in their court though. I think this new version will see him quietly readmitted though.

I don't. If it were my decision, I wouldn't lift the suspension until he's made a much more unambiguous apology including a withdrawal of his previous statement, not just "clarifying" it. Sorry Jeremy, you muffed it.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1663 on: Today at 03:10:10 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 02:45:33 PM
Its being done before the new ehrc friendly rules are brought in which is why its rushed.

That makes me feel very uneasy to be honest

Yep.  Not a good look at all.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1664 on: Today at 03:13:17 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 02:01:22 PM
This has to be the most repeated and boring debate that exists on RAWK. Every single aspect of it has been trawled over hundreds of times.
It's worse than any Lucas thread
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1665 on: Today at 03:34:38 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 02:01:22 PM
This has to be the most repeated and boring debate that exists on RAWK. Every single aspect of it has been trawled over hundreds of times.

Well, someone claimed that Corbyn never compromises for political expediency, so that statement on the single biggest political issue in my lifetime is either his own belief (in which case he's a Brexiteer), or the above claim is a load of BS.

Personally, I'd rather he'd just shut his mouth and fade away without causing any more problems for the current Labour leadership. But Corbyn clearly still has his defenders, making claims like the above.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1666 on: Today at 03:38:59 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:34:38 PM
Well, someone claimed that Corbyn never compromises for political expediency, so that statement on the single biggest political issue in my lifetime is either his own belief (in which case he's a Brexiteer), or the above claim is a load of BS.

Personally, I'd rather he'd just shut his mouth and fade away without causing any more problems for the current Labour leadership. But Corbyn clearly still has his defenders, making claims like the above.

Its just been done to death and you bring it up pretty much any time Corbyn in mentioned. I pretty much agree with you, but honestly I think by repeatedly dragging this up you are probably being counter productive at this point.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1667 on: Today at 03:44:09 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 03:38:59 PM
Its just been done to death and you bring it up pretty much any time Corbyn in mentioned. I pretty much agree with you, but honestly I think by repeatedly dragging this up you are probably being counter productive at this point.

I wish people wouldn't paint Corbyn as this purer than pure figure who never does anything like bow to political expediency. He is an irrelevance who should just be dealt with by the party machinery, then forgotten until he retires at the next GE. Every time people hold Corbyn up as this untouchable figure, that's additional ammunition to use against the current leader who doesn't match up to these phony standards.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1668 on: Today at 03:55:06 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:16:28 PM
"The British people have made their decision. We must respect that result and Article 50 has to be invoked now so that we negotiate an exit from European Union."

Was that what he believed on the morning of the result then? Since, as you say, he will never say anything for political expediency.

He was never a fan of the EU, so that statement was a suitable way to hide his true feelings behind an appearance of supporting the democratic process.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1669 on: Today at 03:58:02 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:44:09 PM
I wish people wouldn't paint Corbyn as this purer than pure figure who never does anything like bow to political expediency. He is an irrelevance who should just be dealt with by the party machinery, then forgotten until he retires at the next GE. Every time people hold Corbyn up as this untouchable figure, that's additional ammunition to use against the current leader who doesn't match up to these phony standards.

I don't think many in here do.
