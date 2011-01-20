The shouts of telling the left wing to fuck off out of the party or decrying that the neolibs have won are just hyperbolic nonsense. If you can't come to a consensus among yerselves how can ye ever try to convince the rest of the public to listen to arguments in favour of progressive policies.
Completely agree. I despair at some of the fuckups that Corbyn presided over esp when faced with the antisemitic allegations. When this originally became an issue nationally he should've been shutting it down, instead he started arguing over what should be considered antisemitic (with regards to criticism of Israel). He even gave up the chance for a public apology before the election.
Sometimes you need to admit when you have lost the argument and try to rebuild things, even if you believe you were right.
He has done a great deal of good and I'd rather see him part of the party than out but he has caused his own downfall.
Starmer is doing what Corbyn should've done ages ago. Close this discussion about antisemitism and try and move on. That doesn't make him a red Tory or any of the other things that some people like to throw around.
We need to stop pigeonholing viewpoints in the party and definitely stop this nonsense that trying to win the mainstream vote is wrong.
Can't get everything you want, but some is better than none which is what we get right now under Bozo.