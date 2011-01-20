Anti semitism should not be conflated with palestinian rights. Anti semitism is deeply pernicious and particularly vile. It is not limited to the far left militants either. It is also the domain of the far right as we all know. It also doesn`t mean that other forms of racism are any less vile. It is racism, pure and simple.



This report should sober some people up and make them realise that there was very definitely an issue particularly with the more militant left. Stamer needs to get a line drawn under this because the labour party needs to become electable again. You cannot effect meaningful political change without being in power, and that means turning away from the more militant elements of the party.



As for comments about Blair and Iraq, it is a facile argument. Does what happen in Iraq make one iota of a difference to a debate on whether the labour party has or had a problem with anti semitic views within the ranks, some of which were seemingly tolerated ? Of course it doesn`t.



Also, does saying Jeremy Corbyn isn`t a racist (which I actually I think is probably true) mean that he is any less culpable for what was happening at the time he was leading the party ? Again, no. The two can be distinct.