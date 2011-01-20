Maybe I'm just a sheepie of the hostile MSM, but I always felt that Corbyn's apology was badly mishandled, as was pretty much everything else under what passed for his leadership. If he didn't come across as constantly weak and dithering when it came to taking action, and so allowing attack dogs on the left to rip into the allegations and those making them, maybe the apology might have had more meaning.
The fact that this whole sordid situation has dragged on for as long as it has is, in itself, a worrying sign of just how the ball was dropped. When you look at the criticism he's received from Jewish groups, it seems they took the apology to be more along the lines of, "I'm sorry you feel that way".
Ultimately actions speak louder than words, and Corbyn was mostly just full of words on this issue. Fwiw though, I don't think he's been suspended solely because of this; rather it's a culmination of his behaviours, probably dating all the way back to losing that no confidence motion.
Should a former Labour Leader be suspended in such a manner? Possibly not, but he always was a stubborn old fool who didn't seem to take to the opinions of others very well.