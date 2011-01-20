« previous next »
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 03:06:53 PM »
I think Corbyn intentionally said something that would get him suspended. I can't make sense of the comments otherwise.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 03:08:31 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:54:20 PM


I thought Jewish people were not 'Israel'?

I also said there was no justification for Israel to be created. Although ideally I'd prefer to see this reversed, pragmatically it couldn't happen. Due to mass immigration, there's several million people live there now and to effectively eject them would be a human right injustice in itself. A two-state solution is the only remedy - but on pre-69 boundaries.

I remember campaigning and going on a march against Apartheid in South Africa. I'm not going to turn a blind eye to de facto Apartheid (and ethnic cleansing) being perpetrated by Israel and Israelis against the indigenous population of the Palestine region. That doesn't make me an anti-Semite, even if some with a particular agenda want to portray me and others as such.
You argued Israel has no right to exist when you argued there is no justification for the creation of Israel. what would happen if you convinced others , where would it lead,?
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 03:08:39 PM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 03:06:53 PM
I think Corbyn intentionally said something that would get him suspended. I can't make sense of the comments otherwise.
Well, hes always said what ever he wanted and had no consequences before.  Why would now be any different?  His wifes comments on Twitter make me think it wasnt intentional and that he still thinks its a media stitch up....
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 03:15:22 PM »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 01:42:46 PM
Is it? How very Centrist of you.

Labour has got problems, as many problems as the Tories do - they cannot start cleaning their house by suspending one leader for gross misconduct
- without doing likewise to someone who has the blood of a nation on his hands.

End. Fin

Of course it is. You have remained in the Labour party with Tony Blair as a member all this time??

Then on the day Corbyn is suspended suddenly you cant possibly remain in the Labour party with Tony Blair as a member.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 03:18:29 PM »
I actually left Labour a long time ago after the EU referendum.

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 03:19:32 PM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 03:06:53 PM
I think Corbyn intentionally said something that would get him suspended. I can't make sense of the comments otherwise.

He believes they're a correct response to the EHRC report. Even former staffers are publicly begging him to stop digging with his latest attempt at clarification. All a bit Ken Livingstone.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 03:23:38 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:19:32 PM
He believes they're a correct response to the EHRC report. Even former staffers are publicly begging him to stop digging with his latest attempt at clarification. All a bit Ken Livingstone.

To be blunt, he's pretty stupid, pretty stubborn and pretty self-righteous, not a great combo for dealing with this kind of situation.

Compare to McDonnell for instance who has come out and defended Corbyn in the name of unity while staying clear of defending what Corbyn said.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 03:23:50 PM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 03:06:53 PM
I think Corbyn intentionally said something that would get him suspended. I can't make sense of the comments otherwise.
This would suggest that Corbyn is incapable of - even if misguided - thinking tactically. There is no evidence that Corbyn is capable of this kind of thinking. His Facebook clarification post is illustrative of the problem:
Quote
Jeremy Corbyn

I will strongly contest the political intervention to suspend me. I’ve made absolutely clear that those who deny there has been an antisemitism problem in the Labour Party are wrong.

It’s also undeniable that a false impression has been created of the number of members accused of antisemitism, as polling shows: that is what has been overstated, not the seriousness of the problem.

I will continue to support a zero tolerance policy towards all forms of racism. And I urge all members to stay calm and focused - while this problem is resolved amicably, as I believe it will be - to defeat this awful government, which is further impoverishing the poorest in our society.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 03:24:01 PM »
Quote from: The 92A on Today at 02:56:49 PM
make no mistake this is a provocative political attack on the left in the Labour Party. Corbyn for all his faults has never been anti-semitic in fact the opposite he has always opposed racism. To suspend him because he disagrees over the extent of antisemitism in the Labour party not whether it exists is provocative, no report has a monopoly on truth and arguing about the extent is within the broad church principals. This is the start of a general attack on the left and the Labour Party over all sorts of ideas at a time when Grimsby and every other working class area is being destroyed by Boris but instead of nailing the charlatan start a war on the left


Great post.

The scale and severity of the alleged anti-Semitism has been hugely overstated for political reasons from the start.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 03:26:20 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:24:01 PM

Great post.

The scale and severity of the alleged anti-Semitism has been hugely overstated for political reasons from the start.
Although Jeremy corbyn disagrees with you.

https://www.standard.co.uk/comment/comment/jeremy-corbyn-what-i-m-doing-to-banish-antisemitism-from-the-labour-party-a3821961.html

Their concerns are not smears

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 03:33:19 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:24:01 PM
The scale and severity of the alleged anti-Semitism has been hugely overstated for political reasons from the start.

And there we have it.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 03:33:31 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 03:23:38 PM
To be blunt, he's pretty stupid, pretty stubborn and pretty self-righteous, not a great combo for dealing with this kind of situation.

Compare to McDonnell for instance who has come out and defended Corbyn in the name of unity while staying clear of defending what Corbyn said.

Watching them trying to figure out a way for him to unmartyr himself from the legal standard the EHRC has set has provided some laughter to a grim day.

edit: do feel for those who've bought into it and are going to be left high and dry by some seriously shitty people.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 03:37:54 PM »
Jeremy Corbyn suspended?




HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAHAHA!!!




*breathes*




HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!


If only they'd done it 14 months ago!
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 03:49:15 PM »
Anti semitism should not be conflated with palestinian rights. Anti semitism is deeply pernicious and particularly vile. It is not limited to the far left militants either. It is also the domain of the far right as we all know. It also doesn`t mean that other forms of racism are any less vile. It is racism, pure and simple.

This report should sober some people up and make them realise that there was very definitely an issue particularly with the more militant left. Stamer needs to get a line drawn under this because the labour party needs to become electable again. You cannot effect meaningful political change without being in power, and that means turning away from the more militant elements of the party.

As for comments about Blair and Iraq, it is a facile argument. Does what happen in Iraq make one iota of a difference to a debate on whether the labour party has or had a problem with anti semitic views within the ranks, some of which were seemingly tolerated ? Of course it doesn`t.

Also, does saying Jeremy Corbyn isn`t a racist (which I actually I think is probably true) mean that he is any less culpable for what was happening at the time he was leading the party ? Again, no. The two can be distinct.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 03:51:33 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:17:20 PM
Aaaand that's me done.

I've terminated my membership of the Labour Party forthwith.

I'll donate the subs to a group fighting for Palestinian rights and justice instead.



I doubt you'll be missed
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 03:56:03 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:08:31 PM
You argued Israel has no right to exist when you argued there is no justification for the creation of Israel. what would happen if you convinced others , where would it lead,?

Again, I said there was no justification for the creation of Israel, so don't try to twist my words If you don't believe me, here's the exact quote:

Quote
I just view the creation of Israel as a horrific wrong with no justification whatsoever, and the subsequent treatment of indigenous Palestinian Arabs by a country formed by immigrants to the region, to be abhorrent. I oppose ethnic cleansing and systems of de facto Apartheid wherever they happen
.

I also said subsequently that expelling immigrants to Israel now would be a human rights injustice in itself, and that I support a two-state solution.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 03:57:53 PM »
If Corbyn says nothing he's complicit and his 'silence is deafening', if he speaks up then he's apparently further digging himself.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 03:59:43 PM »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 03:57:53 PM
If Corbyn says nothing he's complicit and his 'silence is deafening', if he speaks up then he's apparently further digging himself.
If he says sorry?
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 04:03:12 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 03:59:43 PM
If he says sorry?
Beeb

Really hard to move forward, when people only listen to the bits they want.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 04:03:32 PM »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 03:57:53 PM
If Corbyn says nothing he's complicit and his 'silence is deafening', if he speaks up then he's apparently further digging himself.

Maybe not trying to downplay the results and conclusion of the report would be one option or even retracting those comments when called on them? He could have even done the celebrity apology version of a retraction and merely apologising if anyone was offended by what he said.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 04:04:58 PM »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 04:03:12 PM
Beeb

Really hard to move forward, when people only listen to the bits they want.
He didnt apologise for anything other than the hurt caused.

Its the thinnest possible apology.

He could apologise for his poor leadership and mismanagement.

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 04:05:24 PM »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 04:03:12 PM
Beeb

Really hard to move forward, when people only listen to the bits they want.

That link isn't relevant at all, he's been suspended for today's comments not past actions, it is also why some of the Blair whataboutism from some posters has been irrelevant too.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 04:11:45 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:56:03 PM
Again, I said there was no justification for the creation of Israel, so don't try to twist my words If you don't believe me, here's the exact quote:
.

I also said subsequently that expelling immigrants to Israel now would be a human rights injustice in itself, and that I support a two-state solution.
Why you hold this opinion is irrelevant you are still arguing Israel has no right to exist.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 04:12:52 PM »
Keith Kahn-Harris is always a kind hearted read.

Quote
Antisemitism can sometimes be fought, marginalised and even suppressed through legal means. Individuals can be suspended and expelled. But it cannot be understood through legalistic and institutional research alone. Rather, this requires attention to deeper patterns in the culture. Sociologically, abuse of minority groups cannot always be traced back to explicit ideologies: it may be woven into the everyday realities of how people treat each other, or into the unspoken assumptions in an organisation about what counts as normal behaviour.

One of the dangers of the EHRC report is that it will divert attention away from these entrenched problems. It is quite clear that the Labour party has issues with other forms of racism and discrimination  as well as a wider problem with bullying and abuse that did not start with Corbyns election to the leadership in 2015. An effective disciplinary process isnt a substitute for ensuring that disciplinary action isnt needed in the first place.

So even if the Labour party under Starmer develops an exemplary disciplinary process, this is just the start of the work that needs to be done. Culture change is an incredibly difficult project for any organisation, but it is long overdue. Labour needs to become a party where ideological disputes are no longer prosecuted without restraint and where abuse is no longer a normative way of responding to differences of opinion.

My fear is that the task will be ignored and marginalised in the months ahead amid the reverberations of Starmers decision to suspend Corbyn. Whether or not it was justified  and, at the very least, Corbyn was the man leading the party when the events condemned by the EHRC took place  it is likely that wider consideration of antisemitism and abuse will be obstructed by endless trench warfare among those who wish to relitigate the past forever.

The best way to prevent that happening is to do what the EHRC report could not do  highlight the voices and experiences of those who have been hurt by antisemitism in Labour. Ultimately, behind the dense legal material there is a human story  a story of people who have been threatened and harassed inside a party outwardly dedicated to ensuring that no one should have such experiences.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/oct/29/labour-antisemitism-controversy-ehrc-starmer-jeremy-corbyn
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 04:13:00 PM »
Maybe I'm just a sheepie of the hostile MSM, but I always felt that Corbyn's apology was badly mishandled, as was pretty much everything else under what passed for his leadership.  If he didn't come across as constantly weak and dithering when it came to taking action, and so allowing attack dogs on the left to rip into the allegations and those making them, maybe the apology might have had more meaning.

The fact that this whole sordid situation has dragged on for as long as it has is, in itself, a worrying sign of just how the ball was dropped. When you look at the criticism he's received from Jewish groups, it seems they took the apology to be more along the lines of, "I'm sorry you feel that way". 

Ultimately actions speak louder than words, and Corbyn was mostly just full of words on this issue. Fwiw though, I don't think he's been suspended solely because of this; rather it's a culmination of his behaviours, probably dating all the way back to losing that no confidence motion.

Should a former Labour Leader be suspended in such a manner?  Possibly not, but he always was a stubborn old fool who didn't seem to take to the opinions of others very well.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 04:18:31 PM »
Quote from: The 92A on Today at 02:56:49 PM
make no mistake this is a provocative political attack on the left in the Labour Party. Corbyn for all his faults has never been anti-semitic in fact the opposite he has always opposed racism. To suspend him because he disagrees over the extent of antisemitism in the Labour party not whether it exists is provocative, no report has a monopoly on truth and arguing about the extent is within the broad church principals. This is the start of a general attack on the left and the Labour Party over all sorts of ideas at a time when Grimsby and every other working class area is being destroyed by Boris but instead of nailing the charlatan start a war on the left

This, and this again.

This wont end soon or end well for anyone connected to the party.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 04:20:01 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 04:04:58 PM
He didnt apologise for anything other than the hurt caused.

Its the thinnest possible apology.

He could apologise for his poor leadership and mismanagement.
Ah, so now the apology should be about his past leadership.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 04:05:24 PM
That link isn't relevant at all, he's been suspended for today's comments not past actions, it is also why some of the Blair whataboutism from some posters has been irrelevant too.
I couldn't prove my point better than the two quotes here. One asks for an apology for the past leadership, while the other says the past is irrelevant and that presumably we should have another apology about today's suspension.

My point is was whatever he says won't be enough for some, because people will always have their own opinions. Some want him to apologise for the past, others want a repeat of old apologies but updated for today.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 04:22:59 PM »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 04:20:01 PM
Ah, so now the apology should be about his past leadership.I couldn't prove my point better than the two quotes here. One asks for an apology for the past leadership, while the other says the past is irrelevant and that presumably we should have another apology about today's suspension.

My point is was whatever he says won't be enough for some, because people will always have their own opinions. Some want him to apologise for the past, others want a repeat of old apologies but updated for today.
yes.I do think he should apologise for his past leadership.
 It I also think he should just have said sorry for his statement.

Given that you posted an article about his leadership I had assumed that you were referring to this.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 04:24:18 PM »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 04:20:01 PM
Ah, so now the apology should be about his past leadership.

He never said that.  He said Corbyn's anti-semitic apology was the thinnest possible, then changed to the subject of Corbyn's leadership, which should also be apologised for.  Two separate topics.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 04:28:15 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 04:22:59 PM
yes.I do think he should apologise for his past leadership.
 It I also think he should just have said sorry for his statement.

Given that you posted an article about his leadership I had assumed that you were referring to this.


More to the point, he should have worked out with the current leadership what he needs to say and do, and stick to it rather than strike out on his own.
