Formal complaints against Jeremy Corbyn and more than a dozen other Labour MPs have been submitted to the party in response to the Equality and Human Rights Commissions report on antisemitism.



The Campaign Against Antisemitism said Keir Starmer must implement reforms and hold its members to account. To that end, we have submitted complaints against Jeremy Corbyn, Diane Abbott and15 other sitting MPs, and have given Labour six months to conduct transparent investigations and finally deliver justice for the Jewish community, it said.





Gideon Falter, chief executive of Campaign Against Antisemitism, said the report was groundbreaking in its finding of unlawful acts.



The EHRCs report utterly vindicates Britains Jews who were accused of lying and exaggerating, acting as agents of another country and using their religion to smear the Labour party. In an unprecedented finding, it concludes that those who made such accusations broke the law and were responsible for illegal discrimination and harassment.



The debate is over. Under Jeremy Corbyns leadership, the Labour party became institutionally antisemitic.....



Jeremy Corbyn and those around him who took part in or enabled the gaslighting, harassment and victimisation of Britains Jewish minority are shamed for all time.