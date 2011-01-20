« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!  (Read 41290 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 03:16:23 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 02:50:53 PM
When you mention IRA why don't you mention UDF or the fact he sat next to Ian Paisley for years ?   
When you mention Hamas why don't you mention Israeli Gov ? and how as a member of Friends of Palestine he's worked with Friends of Israel ?
And on the subject of Terrorism and Racism is it fair to mention Mandela and Aparthied States ?
Did The Labour Party have a Friends of South Africa back in the day ?
What's you point, are you saying Corbyns only intention was to bring peace to Ireland as he met both sides, Can you point to a occasion when Corbyn stood in a minutes silence for the killing of a Ulster Policeman or memorial event for people killed by Hamas.
How Corbyn once stood for a minutes silence to commemorate the IRA. how he once said he was commemorating people who died fighting for a united Ireland.
Corbyn has a long political career, he has met many people during his career but he met the side he supported far more than their enemies. only have to look at the people he chose to be at his side during his leadership. Seamus Milne. wanted people to call him Sharmi or something, Arabic for Sun, walked around talking in a Palastinian accent and were supposed to believe Corbyns only intention was to bring peace to NI+Palestine.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:21:13 PM by oldfordie »
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 03:29:25 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:16:23 PM
What's you point, are you saying Corbyns only intention was to bring peace to Ireland as he met both sides, Can you point to a occasion when Corbyn stood in a minutes silence for the killing of a Ulster Policeman or memorial event for people killed by Hamas.
How Corbyn once stood for a minutes silence to commemorate the IRA. how he once said he was commemorating people who died fighting for a united Ireland.
Corbyn has a long political career, he has met many people during his career but he met the side he supported far more than their enemies. only have to look at the people he chose to be at his side during his leadership. Seamus Milne. wanted people to call him Sharmi or something, Arabic for Sun, walked around talking in a Palastinian accent and were supposed to believe Corbyns only intention was to bring peace to NI+Palestine.

Some of the points youre making here are similar to what Douglas Murray was saying in The Spectator not long before Corbyn was elected in 2015 (link: https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/has-jeremy-corbyn-ever-bothered-to-speak-to-the-other-side-).
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 03:39:44 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 02:56:39 PM
Funny or not funny, thats all that matters for satire....
Once upon a time it may of been like that but with "cancel culture " looming over the shoulders of comedians and satirist's like the grim reaper... I'm not sure anymore. We're in the age of outrage now. 
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 03:40:00 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 03:29:25 PM
Some of the points youre making here are similar to what Douglas Murray was saying in The Spectator not long before Corbyn was elected in 2015 (link: https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/has-jeremy-corbyn-ever-bothered-to-speak-to-the-other-side-).
Yes,I could have made a few other points ive read in other articles but the point i was answering was about him meeting both sides as if he has a neutral stance,  a few other points ive made are not from the article.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,631
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 03:59:35 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 02:50:53 PM
When you mention IRA why don't you mention UDF or the fact he sat next to Ian Paisley for years ?   
When you mention Hamas why don't you mention Israeli Gov ? and how as a member of Friends of Palestine he's worked with Friends of Israel ?
And on the subject of Terrorism and Racism is it fair to mention Mandela and Aparthied States ?
Did The Labour Party have a Friends of South Africa back in the day ?

Here's another parody account.

Good effort, but you're not quite grasping it!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 04:07:40 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:16:23 PM
What's you point
This...
The Pink, is next to the Green. 
 
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 04:24:23 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:59:35 PM
Here's another parody account.

Good effort, but you're not quite grasping it!
You been somewhat of an expert on the history of The Labour Party What was the prevailing attitude towards Mandela and S,Africa back in the day ? Was there supporters of terryism and friends of S, Africa slagging each other off back then? Was it as divisive as things are now? 
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,631
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 04:39:29 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 04:24:23 PM
You been somewhat of an expert on the history of The Labour Party What was the prevailing attitude towards Mandela and S,Africa back in the day ? Was there supporters of terryism and friends of S, Africa slagging each other off back then? Was it as divisive as things are now? 

No expertise required to answer this. Everyone knows the answer - well everyone bar you.

There wasn't a "prevailing" attitude. There was a definitive and undivided one. That was to boycott South Africa, oppose Apartheid and work for a democratic non-racist South Africa.

But, of course, no useful comparison can be made between Apartheid South Africa and the problem of Israel/Palestine. I think everyone - bar a few nutters on both sides of the divide - would agree with that. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 05:31:17 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:39:29 PM
No expertise required to answer this. Everyone knows the answer - well everyone bar you.

There wasn't a "prevailing" attitude. There was a definitive and undivided one. That was to boycott South Africa, oppose Apartheid and work for a democratic non-racist South Africa.

But, of course, no useful comparison can be made between Apartheid South Africa and the problem of Israel/Palestine. I think everyone - bar a few nutters on both sides of the divide - would agree with that.
Slightly surprised given one of the union rep's where my mother worked,emigrated with her family to S, Africa in 81.Taking one of my junior school friends with her. They had vote Labour posters in the window and he was the first kid I ever heard chant Maggie Thatcher Milk Snatcher at school.  :-\

And I think it's more than just a "few nutters" to be fair, it hardly takes a great leap of the imagination for that comparison to be made.
Logged

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,929
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 05:54:43 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 25, 2020, 02:00:56 PM
You'd think so. But experience shows that there are some who don't mind that much because they see the Labour party as Tory-lite.

Judging by social media and people I know, there are many people that see Labour as 'Worse than the Tories' and 'More Tory than the Tories'

And these are very left voters.

I was having a conversation a few months back when Corbyn was around and he was saying I MUST vote for Corbyn. I asked him if he'd voted for Blair (Given how much he'd gone on) and he said no.

He didn't really have an answer why I MUST vote Corbyn but he didn't have to vote Blair - because obviously Corbyn was Labour and Blair and Starmer were Tory....
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,631
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 05:55:58 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 05:31:17 PM

And I think it's more than just a "few nutters" to be fair, it hardly takes a great leap of the imagination for that comparison to be made.


It takes a huge leap. And this is reflected in Labour party policy, which is the same now as it was under Corbyn. Labour believes in a Two-State solution. If Israel was an "apartheid state" - which is what the nutters say it is - then it's extremely doubtful that the Labour party would want to guarantee its existence. In that sense we are all zionists now (apart from the nutters of course!).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1131 on: Yesterday at 06:09:36 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 05:54:43 PM
Judging by social media and people I know, there are many people that see Labour as 'Worse than the Tories' and 'More Tory than the Tories'

And these are very left voters.

I was having a conversation a few months back when Corbyn was around and he was saying I MUST vote for Corbyn. I asked him if he'd voted for Blair (Given how much he'd gone on) and he said no.

He didn't really have an answer why I MUST vote Corbyn but he didn't have to vote Blair - because obviously Corbyn was Labour and Blair and Starmer were Tory....

So whats the story here? That you both dont vote for Labour if you dont like the leader or your friend was just being a hypocrite?
Logged

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,929
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 06:16:08 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 06:09:36 PM
So whats the story here? That you both dont vote for Labour if you dont like the leader or your friend was just being a hypocrite?

I have voted Labour every year except once or twice when I was forced to vote tactically to keep the Tories out.

He's being a bit of a hypocrite I think to be honest. We've not really had any political conversation for a while now. We've just agreed to disagree.

I've always thought the number 1 priority has to be to keep the Tories out and then see if Labour can be seen to move left (If initially not left enough) - his view is that Tory or Nu-Labour are exactly the same (Except that somehow Labour is somehow worse)


And he's not the only one. I've badly fallen out with a few friends over this. Most of us no longer talk about politics at all except that it was left that "I'm a Tory because I vote.. Labour.."


Really can't get my head around it to be honest, but if you vote for Starmer then you are more Tory than Tories. I mean..
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,952
  • Justice.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1133 on: Yesterday at 06:23:23 PM »
Reminded of what Steve Cohen wrote about some key differences between liberation struggles. His argument was that some parts of the left had come to an antisemitic analysis of Zionism, pointing to the similarities of analysis between the National Front and the SWP at the time of his writing in the mid-80s, and, through the conspiracy theory that Zionism controls imperialism, an antisemitic analysis of the world. It's an 'antizionism' which could exist without Israel and even without a Zionism to be anti. All you need is a 'Jewish lobby' to rail against.

Link to his writing on it, think it's been endorsed by figures from most parts of the left as a good way to try to understand some of the issues: https://libcom.org/files/thats_funny.pdf
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1134 on: Yesterday at 06:44:34 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:23:23 PM
Reminded of what Steve Cohen wrote about some key differences between liberation struggles. His argument was that some parts of the left had come to an antisemitic analysis of Zionism, pointing to the similarities of analysis between the National Front and the SWP at the time of his writing in the mid-80s, and, through the conspiracy theory that Zionism controls imperialism, an antisemitic analysis of the world. It's an 'antizionism' which could exist without Israel and even without a Zionism to be anti. All you need is a 'Jewish lobby' to rail against.

Link to his writing on it, think it's been endorsed by figures from most parts of the left as a good way to try to understand some of the issues: https://libcom.org/files/thats_funny.pdf
Different Steve Cohen obviously but that name rung a bell...What a tw@ he was eh, I wonder what he's doing nowadays.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,952
  • Justice.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1135 on: Yesterday at 06:53:23 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 06:44:34 PM
Different Steve Cohen obviously but that name rung a bell...What a tw@ he was eh, I wonder what he's doing nowadays.

Got me thinking - the Trump admin one? All that comes to my mind. Yeah, definitely not someone agonising over coverage of events on Israel's borders in the mid-80s - or latterly kicking off over Blair's immigration policies. Worth a read though just for the overview, and history, and the careful thinking in trying to disentangle things too often confused, whatever part of the left you subscribe to.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1136 on: Yesterday at 07:40:13 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 06:16:08 PM
I have voted Labour every year except once or twice when I was forced to vote tactically to keep the Tories out.

He's being a bit of a hypocrite I think to be honest. We've not really had any political conversation for a while now. We've just agreed to disagree.

I've always thought the number 1 priority has to be to keep the Tories out and then see if Labour can be seen to move left (If initially not left enough) - his view is that Tory or Nu-Labour are exactly the same (Except that somehow Labour is somehow worse)


And he's not the only one. I've badly fallen out with a few friends over this. Most of us no longer talk about politics at all except that it was left that "I'm a Tory because I vote.. Labour.."


Really can't get my head around it to be honest, but if you vote for Starmer then you are more Tory than Tories. I mean..

Yeah, that seems like a terrible argument to be making from him so youre doing well to steer clear of those kind of conversations with him. I think its a bit of a shame that being passionate about what you believe in so often spills over into just having a go at other people. Know Ive been bad for it myself but lifes too short. I dont think theres anything wrong with your friend wanting more from Labour, thinking big about how society can be changed, but getting at you for having your own opinions and thoughts on how they should go about it is unfair on his part. People like that do wind me up.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,631
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1137 on: Yesterday at 07:55:04 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:23:23 PM
Reminded of what Steve Cohen wrote about some key differences between liberation struggles. His argument was that some parts of the left had come to an antisemitic analysis of Zionism, pointing to the similarities of analysis between the National Front and the SWP at the time of his writing in the mid-80s, and, through the conspiracy theory that Zionism controls imperialism, an antisemitic analysis of the world. It's an 'antizionism' which could exist without Israel and even without a Zionism to be anti. All you need is a 'Jewish lobby' to rail against.

Link to his writing on it, think it's been endorsed by figures from most parts of the left as a good way to try to understand some of the issues: https://libcom.org/files/thats_funny.pdf

Indeed. And it wasn't just the SWP.

I remember Ken Livingstone and John McDonnell's paper, the Labour Herald in the mid-80s. Some people might remember it. Very unusually for the time it had colour photographs, which I don't think even the national papers had. Its correspondent on Israel and Jewish affairs was a man called HC Mullin (he died last year). Mullin was actually a member of the fascist BNP at the time, and soon became its Scottish organiser.  I'm pretty sure neither Livingstone nor McDonnell knew he was a BNP activist, but in a sense it didn't matter. Mullin hated Jews, he hated Israel, he had some questions about whether the Holocaust had really happened, and therefore he got a job on the Labour Herald as a Jewish affairs correspondent.   
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,559
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1138 on: Yesterday at 07:55:06 PM »
We'll be fighting in the streets
With our children at our feet
And the morals that they worship will be gone
And the men who spurred us on
Sit in judgement of all wrong
They decide and the shotgun sings the song
I'll tip my hat to the new constitution
Take a bow for the new revolution
Smile and grin at the change all around
Pick up my guitar and play
Just like yesterday
Then I'll get on my knees and pray
We don't get fooled again
The change, it had to come
We knew it all along
We were liberated from the fold, that's all
And the world looks just the same
And history ain't changed
'Cause the banners, they are flown in the next war
I'll tip my hat to the new constitution
Take a bow for the new revolution
Smile and grin at the change all around
Pick up my guitar and

Sort of sums up this place and it's pointless circular almost pantomime arguments:

Stuck in a rut doesn't even come close for far too many:

Logged
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Not a world i want to live in!

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,929
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1139 on: Yesterday at 08:08:40 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 07:55:06 PM
We'll be fighting in the streets
With our children at our feet
And the morals that they worship will be gone
And the men who spurred us on
Sit in judgement of all wrong
They decide and the shotgun sings the song
I'll tip my hat to the new constitution
Take a bow for the new revolution
Smile and grin at the change all around
Pick up my guitar and play
Just like yesterday
Then I'll get on my knees and pray
We don't get fooled again
The change, it had to come
We knew it all along
We were liberated from the fold, that's all
And the world looks just the same
And history ain't changed
'Cause the banners, they are flown in the next war
I'll tip my hat to the new constitution
Take a bow for the new revolution
Smile and grin at the change all around
Pick up my guitar and

Sort of sums up this place and it's pointless circular almost pantomime arguments:

Stuck in a rut doesn't even come close for far too many:



What is your suggestion?

The country broadly is conservative.

How do you combat that without compromise?
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1140 on: Yesterday at 10:31:15 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 08:08:40 PM
What is your suggestion?

The country broadly is conservative.

How do you combat that without compromise?

I think its about how creative we get with the compromise itself. Is there a way that Labour can win over a broadly conservative electorate without throwing someone under the bus? Thats what often concerns me.

Can remember Zeb mentioning something similar to this about a New Labour policy based around single mothers and how it was a trade-off and led to something better further down the line (very badly paraphrasing here). I dont know what the impact of that policy was but if it made some peoples lives more difficult, then is there a chance it can be done without putting innocent people through hardship?

Maybe not and the grim reality for me is that the sort of world I want to live in is impossible to achieve. This isnt about Starmer by the way, I dont think hes even at a stage of talking about policies because of the situation hes walked into, its more just a general point around compromise.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,952
  • Justice.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1141 on: Yesterday at 10:34:02 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:55:04 PM
Indeed. And it wasn't just the SWP.

I remember Ken Livingstone and John McDonnell's paper, the Labour Herald in the mid-80s. Some people might remember it. Very unusually for the time it had colour photographs, which I don't think even the national papers had. Its correspondent on Israel and Jewish affairs was a man called HC Mullin (he died last year). Mullin was actually a member of the fascist BNP at the time, and soon became its Scottish organiser.  I'm pretty sure neither Livingstone nor McDonnell knew he was a BNP activist, but in a sense it didn't matter. Mullin hated Jews, he hated Israel, he had some questions about whether the Holocaust had really happened, and therefore he got a job on the Labour Herald as a Jewish affairs correspondent.   

Didn't know about that but you'll understand what I mean if I say I'm not surprised either. Something strange happens in that space where conspiracists find their common ground. Not expecting it to particularly, the terms of reference suggest a much more legalistic set of findings, but it would be enormously useful if the EHRC did begin to touch on 'culture' of Labour as an organisation and how this BS has found its way from the alphabetsoup of fringe far left and far left adjacent groups in the 70s and 80s into the mainstream of the left. Not that it would be welcome from some quarters but viewing it all as purely issues of process would seem to miss the core problems.


-----

Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 10:31:15 PM
Can remember Zeb mentioning something similar to this about a New Labour policy based around single mothers and how it was a trade-off and led to something better further down the line (very badly paraphrasing here). I dont know what the impact of that policy was but if it made some peoples lives more difficult, then is there a chance it can be done without putting innocent people through hardship?

Maybe the trade-off of sticking to Tory spending plans to build confidence in Labour's willingness to be 'sensible' (voters' perception) with the economy buying freedom to introduce tax credits which especially helped out single mums who'd been the right wing tabloids enemy of choice for much of the 80s and 90s?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:36:16 PM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,929
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1142 on: Yesterday at 11:05:21 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 10:31:15 PM
I think its about how creative we get with the compromise itself. Is there a way that Labour can win over a broadly conservative electorate without throwing someone under the bus? Thats what often concerns me.

Can remember Zeb mentioning something similar to this about a New Labour policy based around single mothers and how it was a trade-off and led to something better further down the line (very badly paraphrasing here). I dont know what the impact of that policy was but if it made some peoples lives more difficult, then is there a chance it can be done without putting innocent people through hardship?

Maybe not and the grim reality for me is that the sort of world I want to live in is impossible to achieve. This isnt about Starmer by the way, I dont think hes even at a stage of talking about policies because of the situation hes walked into, its more just a general point around compromise.

Yeah I am not intelligent enough to work my way around it

I want a socialist country - and we have it with the current (ish) Social System and the current (ish) NHS and the current (ish) other services.

The Tories are (and always did) spend their time dismantling it - but there was always the chance that when Labour got back in they could reverse the damage. But post-Brexit once it's been given to overseas powers deliberately - then I doubt we CAN get it back

I'm a bit weird ( :D ) in that centralism to me sounds perfect IF YOU ARE IN THE MIDDLE TO START WITH

A bit left, a bit right, a bit left, a bit right - keeps centre.



We have gone way right and I don't blame Corbyn - he wanted his chance and he took his chance but he'd spent too much time shouting into the wind. If you like books read the 'Mirror of Her Dreams' books

Spoiler alert: Corbyn was like the king. He waited and waited but waited too long so he spent so long waiting and doing nothing that when his time came he was spent as a prophecy of his actions.


My idea of what we NEED to do now is push the country to the CENTRE. We are far right now. We can't even think of the left. Get us back into the middle and go from there.
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1143 on: Yesterday at 11:35:54 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:34:02 PM
Didn't know about that but you'll understand what I mean if I say I'm not surprised either. Something strange happens in that space where conspiracists find their common ground. Not expecting it to particularly, the terms of reference suggest a much more legalistic set of findings, but it would be enormously useful if the EHRC did begin to touch on 'culture' of Labour as an organisation and how this BS has found its way from the alphabetsoup of fringe far left and far left adjacent groups in the 70s and 80s into the mainstream of the left. Not that it would be welcome from some quarters but viewing it all as purely issues of process would seem to miss the core problems.


-----

Maybe the trade-off of sticking to Tory spending plans to build confidence in Labour's willingness to be 'sensible' (voters' perception) with the economy buying freedom to introduce tax credits which especially helped out single mums who'd been the right wing tabloids enemy of choice for much of the 80s and 90s?

Or, even before we look at trade offs in policies and so on, maybe the Corbynite left can stop marmalising the only Labour government a large chunk of the UK population has ever known. If even Labour supporters say that Labour government is a bad thing, why should habitual Tory voters switch to voting Labour?

Of course, this actually helps the Corbynite left, as what they really want is for the moderate left to crash and burn so they can say that their faction should regain control of the party. But for anyone who actually wants the Tories out, the first step should be to rehabilitate the 1997-2010 Labour government.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 12:29:06 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:34:02 PM
Maybe the trade-off of sticking to Tory spending plans to build confidence in Labour's willingness to be 'sensible' (voters' perception) with the economy buying freedom to introduce tax credits which especially helped out single mums who'd been the right wing tabloids enemy of choice for much of the 80s and 90s?

Thats the one, Zeb. Thank you.

Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 11:05:21 PM
Yeah I am not intelligent enough to work my way around it

I want a socialist country - and we have it with the current (ish) Social System and the current (ish) NHS and the current (ish) other services.

The Tories are (and always did) spend their time dismantling it - but there was always the chance that when Labour got back in they could reverse the damage. But post-Brexit once it's been given to overseas powers deliberately - then I doubt we CAN get it back

I'm a bit weird ( :D ) in that centralism to me sounds perfect IF YOU ARE IN THE MIDDLE TO START WITH

A bit left, a bit right, a bit left, a bit right - keeps centre.



We have gone way right and I don't blame Corbyn - he wanted his chance and he took his chance but he'd spent too much time shouting into the wind. If you like books read the 'Mirror of Her Dreams' books

Spoiler alert: Corbyn was like the king. He waited and waited but waited too long so he spent so long waiting and doing nothing that when his time came he was spent as a prophecy of his actions.


My idea of what we NEED to do now is push the country to the CENTRE. We are far right now. We can't even think of the left. Get us back into the middle and go from there.

Suppose pushing the country to the centre from the right is technically pushing the country left, so were not far off the same page really when you think about it!
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 12:57:13 AM »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:35:54 PM
Or, even before we look at trade offs in policies and so on, maybe the Corbynite left can stop marmalising the only Labour government a large chunk of the UK population has ever known. If even Labour supporters say that Labour government is a bad thing, why should habitual Tory voters switch to voting Labour?

Of course, this actually helps the Corbynite left, as what they really want is for the moderate left to crash and burn so they can say that their faction should regain control of the party. But for anyone who actually wants the Tories out, the first step should be to rehabilitate the 1997-2010 Labour government.

Just so were clear, I brought up the policy decision Zeb had mentioned purely because it was an example of Labour compromising in the vein that Andy was talking about, not to have a dig at the Labour government.

On the Labour government though, was talking to a friend of mine about some of the things wed seen while growing up together. So many surreal memories. The kids in our street who had a Liverpool badge sewn into their maroon school jumper as an alternative to a football kit. The lad who died from a heroin overdose a couple of houses down from us, found the next morning dumped in a wheelie bin by the people he was with. Rhys Jones was in the same primary school as us (two years below).

Not saying that all of these things were the fault of a Labour government, just that it was still a really tough world out there when they were in charge. The estate was completely run down. People lived in awful conditions. Its not all that dissimilar to now. However, it was obviously getting better. Poverty levels were dropping, which is a good thing always. More money was being invested in key areas, which is a good thing always. So I think your points a valid one. Of course no one should be trying to sabotage the chances of even a slightly better world purely for factional reasons. Just think theres still room for honest discussion on it though.
Logged

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 02:00:04 AM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:57:13 AM
Just so were clear, I brought up the policy decision Zeb had mentioned purely because it was an example of Labour compromising in the vein that Andy was talking about, not to have a dig at the Labour government.

On the Labour government though, was talking to a friend of mine about some of the things wed seen while growing up together. So many surreal memories. The kids in our street who had a Liverpool badge sewn into their maroon school jumper as an alternative to a football kit. The lad who died from a heroin overdose a couple of houses down from us, found the next morning dumped in a wheelie bin by the people he was with. Rhys Jones was in the same primary school as us (two years below).

Not saying that all of these things were the fault of a Labour government, just that it was still a really tough world out there when they were in charge. The estate was completely run down. People lived in awful conditions. Its not all that dissimilar to now. However, it was obviously getting better. Poverty levels were dropping, which is a good thing always. More money was being invested in key areas, which is a good thing always. So I think your points a valid one. Of course no one should be trying to sabotage the chances of even a slightly better world purely for factional reasons. Just think theres still room for honest discussion on it though.

I think that is an age thing to an extent? I'm ten years older than you and can remember what it was like being a kid in the mid 90s and a teenager at the turn of the century. Even from that perspective the difference in 'atmosphere' between the dog days of the Major government when I was 11/12 and the feeling of optimism that we had in 2000 at 17 was stark. That's the thin end of the wedge as well - there will be posters on here older than both of us that lived through the Thatcher years as teenagers/adults who I think are in an even better position to comment on where years of Tory rule can get us.

That isn't to dismiss your experiences or to put those of myself or posters older than both of us on a pedestal. I think that my point would be that nobody is arguing that New Labour eliminated poverty or stopped all the bad things happening. But I think that most who can remember the pre-97 days would agree that that Labour government made a huge difference compared to what came before them - both in 'practical' terms and in terms of the general national sentiment. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 