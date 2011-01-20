Or, even before we look at trade offs in policies and so on, maybe the Corbynite left can stop marmalising the only Labour government a large chunk of the UK population has ever known. If even Labour supporters say that Labour government is a bad thing, why should habitual Tory voters switch to voting Labour?



Of course, this actually helps the Corbynite left, as what they really want is for the moderate left to crash and burn so they can say that their faction should regain control of the party. But for anyone who actually wants the Tories out, the first step should be to rehabilitate the 1997-2010 Labour government.



Just so were clear, I brought up the policy decision Zeb had mentioned purely because it was an example of Labour compromising in the vein that Andy was talking about, not to have a dig at the Labour government.On the Labour government though, was talking to a friend of mine about some of the things wed seen while growing up together. So many surreal memories. The kids in our street who had a Liverpool badge sewn into their maroon school jumper as an alternative to a football kit. The lad who died from a heroin overdose a couple of houses down from us, found the next morning dumped in a wheelie bin by the people he was with. Rhys Jones was in the same primary school as us (two years below).Not saying that all of these things were the fault of a Labour government, just that it was still a really tough world out there when they were in charge. The estate was completely run down. People lived in awful conditions. Its not all that dissimilar to now. However, it was obviously getting better. Poverty levels were dropping, which is a good thing always. More money was being invested in key areas, which is a good thing always. So I think your points a valid one. Of course no one should be trying to sabotage the chances of even a slightly better world purely for factional reasons. Just think theres still room for honest discussion on it though.