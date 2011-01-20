I think its about how creative we get with the compromise itself. Is there a way that Labour can win over a broadly conservative electorate without throwing someone under the bus? Thats what often concerns me.
Can remember Zeb mentioning something similar to this about a New Labour policy based around single mothers and how it was a trade-off and led to something better further down the line (very badly paraphrasing here). I dont know what the impact of that policy was but if it made some peoples lives more difficult, then is there a chance it can be done without putting innocent people through hardship?
Maybe not and the grim reality for me is that the sort of world I want to live in is impossible to achieve. This isnt about Starmer by the way, I dont think hes even at a stage of talking about policies because of the situation hes walked into, its more just a general point around compromise.
Yeah I am not intelligent enough to work my way around it
I want a socialist country - and we have it with the current (ish) Social System and the current (ish) NHS and the current (ish) other services.
The Tories are (and always did) spend their time dismantling it - but there was always the chance that when Labour got back in they could reverse the damage. But post-Brexit once it's been given to overseas powers deliberately - then I doubt we CAN get it back
I'm a bit weird (
) in that centralism to me sounds perfect IF YOU ARE IN THE MIDDLE TO START WITH
A bit left, a bit right, a bit left, a bit right - keeps centre.
We have gone way right and I don't blame Corbyn - he wanted his chance and he took his chance but he'd spent too much time shouting into the wind. If you like books read the 'Mirror of Her Dreams' books
Spoiler alert: Corbyn was like the king. He waited and waited but waited too long so he spent so long waiting and doing nothing that when his time came he was spent as a prophecy of his actions.
My idea of what we NEED to do now is push the country to the CENTRE. We are far right now. We can't even think of the left. Get us back into the middle and go from there.