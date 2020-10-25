So whats the story here? That you both dont vote for Labour if you dont like the leader or your friend was just being a hypocrite?



I have voted Labour every year except once or twice when I was forced to vote tactically to keep the Tories out.He's being a bit of a hypocrite I think to be honest. We've not really had any political conversation for a while now. We've just agreed to disagree.I've always thought the number 1 priority has to be to keep the Tories out and then see if Labour can be seen to move left (If initially not left enough) - his view is that Tory or Nu-Labour are exactly the same (Except that somehow Labour is somehow worse)And he's not the only one. I've badly fallen out with a few friends over this. Most of us no longer talk about politics at all except that it was left that "I'm a Tory because I vote.. Labour.."Really can't get my head around it to be honest, but if you vote for Starmer then you are more Tory than Tories. I mean..