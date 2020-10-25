« previous next »
Author Topic: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!  (Read 41088 times)

Online oldfordie

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1120 on: Today at 03:16:23 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 02:50:53 PM
When you mention IRA why don't you mention UDF or the fact he sat next to Ian Paisley for years ?   
When you mention Hamas why don't you mention Israeli Gov ? and how as a member of Friends of Palestine he's worked with Friends of Israel ?
And on the subject of Terrorism and Racism is it fair to mention Mandela and Aparthied States ?
Did The Labour Party have a Friends of South Africa back in the day ?
What's you point, are you saying Corbyns only intention was to bring peace to Ireland as he met both sides, Can you point to a occasion when Corbyn stood in a minutes silence for the killing of a Ulster Policeman or memorial event for people killed by Hamas.
How Corbyn once stood for a minutes silence to commemorate the IRA. how he once said he was commemorating people who died fighting for a united Ireland.
Corbyn has a long political career, he has met many people during his career but he met the side he supported far more than their enemies. only have to look at the people he chose to be at his side during his leadership. Seamus Milne. wanted people to call him Sharmi or something, Arabic for Sun, walked around talking in a Palastinian accent and were supposed to believe Corbyns only intention was to bring peace to NI+Palestine.
Offline ljycb

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1121 on: Today at 03:29:25 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:16:23 PM
What's you point, are you saying Corbyns only intention was to bring peace to Ireland as he met both sides, Can you point to a occasion when Corbyn stood in a minutes silence for the killing of a Ulster Policeman or memorial event for people killed by Hamas.
How Corbyn once stood for a minutes silence to commemorate the IRA. how he once said he was commemorating people who died fighting for a united Ireland.
Corbyn has a long political career, he has met many people during his career but he met the side he supported far more than their enemies. only have to look at the people he chose to be at his side during his leadership. Seamus Milne. wanted people to call him Sharmi or something, Arabic for Sun, walked around talking in a Palastinian accent and were supposed to believe Corbyns only intention was to bring peace to NI+Palestine.

Some of the points youre making here are similar to what Douglas Murray was saying in The Spectator not long before Corbyn was elected in 2015 (link: https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/has-jeremy-corbyn-ever-bothered-to-speak-to-the-other-side-).
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1122 on: Today at 03:39:44 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 02:56:39 PM
Funny or not funny, thats all that matters for satire....
Once upon a time it may of been like that but with "cancel culture " looming over the shoulders of comedians and satirist's like the grim reaper... I'm not sure anymore. We're in the age of outrage now. 
Online oldfordie

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1123 on: Today at 03:40:00 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 03:29:25 PM
Some of the points youre making here are similar to what Douglas Murray was saying in The Spectator not long before Corbyn was elected in 2015 (link: https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/has-jeremy-corbyn-ever-bothered-to-speak-to-the-other-side-).
Yes,I could have made a few other points ive read in other articles but the point i was answering was about him meeting both sides as if he has a neutral stance,  a few other points ive made are not from the article.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1124 on: Today at 03:59:35 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 02:50:53 PM
When you mention IRA why don't you mention UDF or the fact he sat next to Ian Paisley for years ?   
When you mention Hamas why don't you mention Israeli Gov ? and how as a member of Friends of Palestine he's worked with Friends of Israel ?
And on the subject of Terrorism and Racism is it fair to mention Mandela and Aparthied States ?
Did The Labour Party have a Friends of South Africa back in the day ?

Here's another parody account.

Good effort, but you're not quite grasping it!
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1125 on: Today at 04:07:40 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:16:23 PM
What's you point
This...
The Pink, is next to the Green. 
 
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1126 on: Today at 04:24:23 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:59:35 PM
Here's another parody account.

Good effort, but you're not quite grasping it!
You been somewhat of an expert on the history of The Labour Party What was the prevailing attitude towards Mandela and S,Africa back in the day ? Was there supporters of terryism and friends of S, Africa slagging each other off back then? Was it as divisive as things are now? 
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1127 on: Today at 04:39:29 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 04:24:23 PM
You been somewhat of an expert on the history of The Labour Party What was the prevailing attitude towards Mandela and S,Africa back in the day ? Was there supporters of terryism and friends of S, Africa slagging each other off back then? Was it as divisive as things are now? 

No expertise required to answer this. Everyone knows the answer - well everyone bar you.

There wasn't a "prevailing" attitude. There was a definitive and undivided one. That was to boycott South Africa, oppose Apartheid and work for a democratic non-racist South Africa.

But, of course, no useful comparison can be made between Apartheid South Africa and the problem of Israel/Palestine. I think everyone - bar a few nutters on both sides of the divide - would agree with that. 
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1128 on: Today at 05:31:17 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:39:29 PM
No expertise required to answer this. Everyone knows the answer - well everyone bar you.

There wasn't a "prevailing" attitude. There was a definitive and undivided one. That was to boycott South Africa, oppose Apartheid and work for a democratic non-racist South Africa.

But, of course, no useful comparison can be made between Apartheid South Africa and the problem of Israel/Palestine. I think everyone - bar a few nutters on both sides of the divide - would agree with that.
Slightly surprised given one of the union rep's where my mother worked,emigrated with her family to S, Africa in 81.Taking one of my junior school friends with her. They had vote Labour posters in the window and he was the first kid I ever heard chant Maggie Thatcher Milk Snatcher at school.  :-\

And I think it's more than just a "few nutters" to be fair, it hardly takes a great leap of the imagination for that comparison to be made.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1129 on: Today at 05:54:43 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 25, 2020, 02:00:56 PM
You'd think so. But experience shows that there are some who don't mind that much because they see the Labour party as Tory-lite.

Judging by social media and people I know, there are many people that see Labour as 'Worse than the Tories' and 'More Tory than the Tories'

And these are very left voters.

I was having a conversation a few months back when Corbyn was around and he was saying I MUST vote for Corbyn. I asked him if he'd voted for Blair (Given how much he'd gone on) and he said no.

He didn't really have an answer why I MUST vote Corbyn but he didn't have to vote Blair - because obviously Corbyn was Labour and Blair and Starmer were Tory....
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1130 on: Today at 05:55:58 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 05:31:17 PM

And I think it's more than just a "few nutters" to be fair, it hardly takes a great leap of the imagination for that comparison to be made.


It takes a huge leap. And this is reflected in Labour party policy, which is the same now as it was under Corbyn. Labour believes in a Two-State solution. If Israel was an "apartheid state" - which is what the nutters say it is - then it's extremely doubtful that the Labour party would want to guarantee its existence. In that sense we are all zionists now (apart from the nutters of course!).
Offline ljycb

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 06:09:36 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 05:54:43 PM
Judging by social media and people I know, there are many people that see Labour as 'Worse than the Tories' and 'More Tory than the Tories'

And these are very left voters.

I was having a conversation a few months back when Corbyn was around and he was saying I MUST vote for Corbyn. I asked him if he'd voted for Blair (Given how much he'd gone on) and he said no.

He didn't really have an answer why I MUST vote Corbyn but he didn't have to vote Blair - because obviously Corbyn was Labour and Blair and Starmer were Tory....

So whats the story here? That you both dont vote for Labour if you dont like the leader or your friend was just being a hypocrite?
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 06:16:08 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 06:09:36 PM
So whats the story here? That you both dont vote for Labour if you dont like the leader or your friend was just being a hypocrite?

I have voted Labour every year except once or twice when I was forced to vote tactically to keep the Tories out.

He's being a bit of a hypocrite I think to be honest. We've not really had any political conversation for a while now. We've just agreed to disagree.

I've always thought the number 1 priority has to be to keep the Tories out and then see if Labour can be seen to move left (If initially not left enough) - his view is that Tory or Nu-Labour are exactly the same (Except that somehow Labour is somehow worse)


And he's not the only one. I've badly fallen out with a few friends over this. Most of us no longer talk about politics at all except that it was left that "I'm a Tory because I vote.. Labour.."


Really can't get my head around it to be honest, but if you vote for Starmer then you are more Tory than Tories. I mean..
Online Zeb

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 06:23:23 PM »
Reminded of what Steve Cohen wrote about some key differences between liberation struggles. His argument was that some parts of the left had come to an antisemitic analysis of Zionism, pointing to the similarities of analysis between the National Front and the SWP at the time of his writing in the mid-80s, and, through the conspiracy theory that Zionism controls imperialism, an antisemitic analysis of the world. It's an 'antizionism' which could exist without Israel and even without a Zionism to be anti. All you need is a 'Jewish lobby' to rail against.

Link to his writing on it, think it's been endorsed by figures from most parts of the left as a good way to try to understand some of the issues: https://libcom.org/files/thats_funny.pdf
Offline bigbonedrawky

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 06:44:34 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 06:23:23 PM
Reminded of what Steve Cohen wrote about some key differences between liberation struggles. His argument was that some parts of the left had come to an antisemitic analysis of Zionism, pointing to the similarities of analysis between the National Front and the SWP at the time of his writing in the mid-80s, and, through the conspiracy theory that Zionism controls imperialism, an antisemitic analysis of the world. It's an 'antizionism' which could exist without Israel and even without a Zionism to be anti. All you need is a 'Jewish lobby' to rail against.

Link to his writing on it, think it's been endorsed by figures from most parts of the left as a good way to try to understand some of the issues: https://libcom.org/files/thats_funny.pdf
Different Steve Cohen obviously but that name rung a bell...What a tw@ he was eh, I wonder what he's doing nowadays.
Online Zeb

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 06:53:23 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 06:44:34 PM
Different Steve Cohen obviously but that name rung a bell...What a tw@ he was eh, I wonder what he's doing nowadays.

Got me thinking - the Trump admin one? All that comes to my mind. Yeah, definitely not someone agonising over coverage of events on Israel's borders in the mid-80s - or latterly kicking off over Blair's immigration policies. Worth a read though just for the overview, and history, and the careful thinking in trying to disentangle things too often confused, whatever part of the left you subscribe to.
Offline ljycb

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 07:40:13 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 06:16:08 PM
I have voted Labour every year except once or twice when I was forced to vote tactically to keep the Tories out.

He's being a bit of a hypocrite I think to be honest. We've not really had any political conversation for a while now. We've just agreed to disagree.

I've always thought the number 1 priority has to be to keep the Tories out and then see if Labour can be seen to move left (If initially not left enough) - his view is that Tory or Nu-Labour are exactly the same (Except that somehow Labour is somehow worse)


And he's not the only one. I've badly fallen out with a few friends over this. Most of us no longer talk about politics at all except that it was left that "I'm a Tory because I vote.. Labour.."


Really can't get my head around it to be honest, but if you vote for Starmer then you are more Tory than Tories. I mean..

Yeah, that seems like a terrible argument to be making from him so youre doing well to steer clear of those kind of conversations with him. I think its a bit of a shame that being passionate about what you believe in so often spills over into just having a go at other people. Know Ive been bad for it myself but lifes too short. I dont think theres anything wrong with your friend wanting more from Labour, thinking big about how society can be changed, but getting at you for having your own opinions and thoughts on how they should go about it is unfair on his part. People like that do wind me up.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 07:55:04 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 06:23:23 PM
Reminded of what Steve Cohen wrote about some key differences between liberation struggles. His argument was that some parts of the left had come to an antisemitic analysis of Zionism, pointing to the similarities of analysis between the National Front and the SWP at the time of his writing in the mid-80s, and, through the conspiracy theory that Zionism controls imperialism, an antisemitic analysis of the world. It's an 'antizionism' which could exist without Israel and even without a Zionism to be anti. All you need is a 'Jewish lobby' to rail against.

Link to his writing on it, think it's been endorsed by figures from most parts of the left as a good way to try to understand some of the issues: https://libcom.org/files/thats_funny.pdf

Indeed. And it wasn't just the SWP.

I remember Ken Livingstone and John McDonnell's paper, the Labour Herald in the mid-80s. Some people might remember it. Very unusually for the time it had colour photographs, which I don't think even the national papers had. Its correspondent on Israel and Jewish affairs was a man called HC Mullin (he died last year). Mullin was actually a member of the fascist BNP at the time, and soon became its Scottish organiser.  I'm pretty sure neither Livingstone nor McDonnell knew he was a BNP activist, but in a sense it didn't matter. Mullin hated Jews, he hated Israel, he had some questions about whether the Holocaust had really happened, and therefore he got a job on the Labour Herald as a Jewish affairs correspondent.   
Offline Mutton Geoff

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 07:55:06 PM »
We'll be fighting in the streets
With our children at our feet
And the morals that they worship will be gone
And the men who spurred us on
Sit in judgement of all wrong
They decide and the shotgun sings the song
I'll tip my hat to the new constitution
Take a bow for the new revolution
Smile and grin at the change all around
Pick up my guitar and play
Just like yesterday
Then I'll get on my knees and pray
We don't get fooled again
The change, it had to come
We knew it all along
We were liberated from the fold, that's all
And the world looks just the same
And history ain't changed
'Cause the banners, they are flown in the next war
I'll tip my hat to the new constitution
Take a bow for the new revolution
Smile and grin at the change all around
Pick up my guitar and

Sort of sums up this place and it's pointless circular almost pantomime arguments:

Stuck in a rut doesn't even come close for far too many:

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 08:08:40 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 07:55:06 PM
We'll be fighting in the streets
With our children at our feet
And the morals that they worship will be gone
And the men who spurred us on
Sit in judgement of all wrong
They decide and the shotgun sings the song
I'll tip my hat to the new constitution
Take a bow for the new revolution
Smile and grin at the change all around
Pick up my guitar and play
Just like yesterday
Then I'll get on my knees and pray
We don't get fooled again
The change, it had to come
We knew it all along
We were liberated from the fold, that's all
And the world looks just the same
And history ain't changed
'Cause the banners, they are flown in the next war
I'll tip my hat to the new constitution
Take a bow for the new revolution
Smile and grin at the change all around
Pick up my guitar and

Sort of sums up this place and it's pointless circular almost pantomime arguments:

Stuck in a rut doesn't even come close for far too many:



What is your suggestion?

The country broadly is conservative.

How do you combat that without compromise?
