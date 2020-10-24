« previous next »
Odds on Yougov splitting the difference?
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 12:53:15 AM
Think were all keen to see the back of the Tories.
Of course, problem is ideology makes people loose sight of that goal.
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Quote from: Welshred on October 24, 2020, 10:48:52 PM
Cpt_Reina wouldn't like that one

Definitely not ;D
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 12:53:15 AM
Think were all keen to see the back of the Tories.

You'd think so. But experience shows that there are some who don't mind that much because they see the Labour party as Tory-lite.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:00:56 PM
You'd think so. But experience shows that there are some who don't mind that much because they see the Labour party as Tory-lite.
I wrote something along the same lines in the US Election thread a couple of days ago:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 23, 2020, 10:00:03 AM
Mostly. But there are a few who subconsciously or secretly desire a Trump win so that they can continue to rant and rail for another 4+ years. It's a sickness.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:00:56 PM
You'd think so. But experience shows that there are some who don't mind that much because they see the Labour party as Tory-lite.
They may well be the last few years have proven that support depends on who gets to be Captain of the team and it's far more important than supporting the team itself. 
Quote from: filopastry on October 24, 2020, 08:07:55 PM

Opinium frequently have Labour polling ahead of the Tories, at least relatively, don't they?  Just going from the "Polls" section here, they're pretty consistently an outlier.

http://www.electionpolling.co.uk/polls/general-election
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 PM
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:09:15 PM
I wrote something along the same lines in the US Election thread a couple of days ago:

I think that's possibly true. Quite what goes on other people's sub-conciousness is difficult to say with any certainty though. They - we - often don't know ourselves.

Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 03:58:14 PM

They may well be the last few years have proven that support depends on who gets to be Captain of the team and it's far more important than supporting the team itself. 

As a general proposition I can agree with this. It was certainly true for me. The election of Corbyn to the Labour leadership was a disaster I thought and it definitely helped me to change my mind about being a member of the Labour party while it lasted, or even voting Labour. There was nothing furtive about this. I said so. But I also said that the important thing was still to keep the Tories out - and that to do so one might have to vote Labour or Lib Dem, even if you weren't keen on either party.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:14:13 PM

As a general proposition I can agree with this. It was certainly true for me. The election of Corbyn to the Labour leadership was a disaster I thought and it definitely helped me to change my mind about being a member of the Labour party while it lasted, or even voting Labour. There was nothing furtive about this. I said so. But I also said that the important thing was still to keep the Tories out - and that to do so one might have to vote Labour or Lib Dem, even if you weren't keen on either party.
Slightly switching the analogy I still went to Anfield when the Owl and H&G were there it's one level of fanaticism I've carried into politics.
And since enough time has passed, I don't mind saying Souey and Bliar are a pair of c*nts, even if they did win things for us. 
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 05:55:07 PM
Slightly switching the analogy I still went to Anfield when the Owl and H&G were there it's one level of fanaticism I've carried into politics.
And since enough time has passed, I don't mind saying Souey and Bliar are a pair of c*nts, even if they did win things for us. 

Well, of course, you're much purer than me and much less hypocritical. I suspect your moral stature is greater than most Liverpool fans and Labour supporters too. All I can say is, "well done."
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Meh. Nearly. It's almost as if the parties have been neck and neck for a while and we're really waiting on the next big political shift to feed through.

Con: 40% (+1)
Lab: 39% (+1)
Lib Dems: 7% (+1)
Greens: 5% (-1)
SNP: 5% (=)
Farageists: 3% (-2)

Which of the following do you think would make the best Prime Minister?
Keir Starmer: 35% (=)
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson: 29% (=)

YouGov, 21-22 Oct.
Changes w/ 14-15 Oct.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Think we may see changes in the Youguv one in the next few weeks after the school meals stuff
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Lot of buzz that EHRC report will be published some time this week so see how Starmer manages that too as it's going to be another point where he has to show that the party is changing, as well as the moral necessity of not giving the cranks and racists a free pass.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:37:27 PM
Well, of course, you're much purer than me and much less hypocritical. I suspect your moral stature is greater than most Liverpool fans and Labour supporters too. All I can say is, "well done."
While I'm not going to pretend to know what most Liverpool or Labour Supporter think. 
But as for "Purer " Not really I dont care who the Captain is, if I vote, I vote Labour... Simple's
And yes to remove the temptation I'll say it for you so you don't get a warning for insulting forum members.
Simple is, as simple does.     ;)
