I wrote something along the same lines in the US Election thread a couple of days ago:





They may well be the last few years have proven that support depends on who gets to be Captain of the team and it's far more important than supporting the team itself.



I think that's possibly true. Quite what goes on other people's sub-conciousness is difficult to say with any certainty though. They - we - often don't know ourselves.As a general proposition I can agree with this. It was certainly true for me. The election of Corbyn to the Labour leadership was a disaster I thought and it definitely helped me to change my mind about being a member of the Labour party while it lasted, or even voting Labour. There was nothing furtive about this. I said so. But I also said that the important thing was still to keep the Tories out - and that to do so one might have to vote Labour or Lib Dem, even if you weren't keen on either party.