Author Topic: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1040 on: October 21, 2020, 06:03:33 PM »
Quote from: TSC on October 21, 2020, 05:33:05 PM
Dont know about that but the twitter source comments appear to have a considerable amount of replies referring to starmer should be 20 points ahead.  Not sure if from real or bot accounts but all have that content.  Weird, although it is Twitter I guess.

It references a comment that Blair made. It is obligatory to post it after opinion poll apparently.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1041 on: October 21, 2020, 06:11:13 PM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on October 21, 2020, 04:38:16 PM
Tweet from @SavantaComRes: 🚨NEW Westminster Voting Intention:

CON 42 (+3)
LAB 36 (-3)
LD 8 (+1)
Other 14 (-1)

16-18 Oct

(changes from 9-11 Oct) https://t.co/dOU2Tuavjr

You deserve this Tory government mate, you really do.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1042 on: October 21, 2020, 06:33:50 PM »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on October 21, 2020, 06:11:13 PM
You deserve this Tory government mate, you really do.
It's not him posting opinion polls in Oct 2020 that got us a Tory Gov is it.
If you really feel the need to blame someone on Rawk for this current Gov, then look at all the locked Labour threads these last few years...
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1043 on: October 21, 2020, 06:44:13 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on October 21, 2020, 06:33:50 PM
It's not him posting opinion polls in Oct 2020 that got us a Tory Gov is it.
If you really feel the need to blame someone on Rawk for this current Gov, then look at all the locked Labour threads these last few years...
Let bygones be bygones.

There's no sense in kicking Corbyn and his merry pranksters now that they're down. Everyone knows how they fucked up. No point re-hashing that one.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1044 on: October 21, 2020, 07:10:05 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 21, 2020, 06:44:13 PM
Let bygones be bygones.

There's no sense in kicking Corbyn and his merry pranksters now that they're down. Everyone knows how they fucked up. No point re-hashing that one.
I wish I could agree but I don't think everyone does know how badly they f,, up. a lot of younger people were won over by Corbyns hype machine, they will blame the Tories when there future is f... and rightly so but the Tories could only run riot because of the opposition they faced from 2015-19.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1045 on: October 21, 2020, 07:21:32 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 21, 2020, 04:15:11 PM
Angela Rayner just been told off in the commons for calling a Tory MP scum

She called Chris Clarkson scum. He does deserve it as he is a bit of a c*nt. If you have of all people Tim Montgomerie taking the piss out of him and calling him a government stooge then it shows what a piece of work he is.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1046 on: October 21, 2020, 11:25:18 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on October 21, 2020, 06:33:50 PM
If you really feel the need to blame someone on Rawk for this current Gov, then look at all the locked Labour threads these last few years...

Good of you to recognise this.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1047 on: Yesterday at 12:09:30 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on October 21, 2020, 05:33:57 PM
Has there been anything to shift it much since the late summer? The initial furlough scheme only runs out end of this month. The areas with tightest restrictions regionally already predominantly vote Labour, even after 2019's clusterfuck. And just that weird situation where Starmer is trusted but Labour aren't while the Tories are trusted but Johnson isn't. While polls are bouncing around within their margin of error it's all just noise until either the Tories mess up enough to lose trust or Labour do enough to earn it. Think most normal people are thinking of anything else but politics til something hits their lives most obviously.

Yeah, I see what you mean.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1048 on: Yesterday at 04:25:53 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 12:09:30 AM
Yeah, I see what you mean.

Still grim seeing the Tories leading any poll.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1049 on: Yesterday at 04:40:07 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on October 21, 2020, 11:25:18 PM
Good of you to recognise this.
Hard not to really 4+ years of attacking Lab MPs then crying about someone posting an opinion poll is one of the reasons Political fanatics target Football fanatics and find fertile ground.
I remember getting all obsessed and fanatical about Rafa, H&G and Suarez but it stopped there for me. 
These last few years have been interesting and informative from a sociological / psychological pov to say the least...
Btw
I've read other football forums which politically speaking have become the polar opposite to Rawk especially since the Corbyn madness started I think the difference comes down to: Who got there first, the left wing or the right wing and how moderate the moderators are. Ultimately football unites us while politics has divided us.
With a different tw@ter feed and a different forum...You could of been led down another road  ;)
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1050 on: Yesterday at 05:11:06 PM »
Quote
Westminster Voting Intention:

CON: 40% (-1)
LAB: 40% (+1)
LDM: 7% (-1)
SNP: 5% (+1)
GRN: 4% (=)

Via @RedfieldWilton, 21 Oct.
Changes w/ 6-7 Oct.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1051 on: Yesterday at 06:09:20 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 05:11:06 PM


Bit different to the Savanta one posted yesterday
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1052 on: Yesterday at 07:26:39 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 05:11:06 PM


Cpt Reina doesn't like that one  ;)
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1053 on: Yesterday at 07:27:33 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:26:39 PM
Cpt Reina doesn't like that one  ;)

Labour supporters do though.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1054 on: Yesterday at 09:51:35 PM »
Last night, Labour abstained in the Lords on two votes, one allowing UK citizens to continue to return to the UK with their relatives as they were able to under EU law and the other which would have obliged the government to provide physical proof/confirmation of a EU citizen's settled status upon request. See Motions B and E here - https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/bills/lbill/58-01/145/5801145-I.pdf

Labour did vote for its own (good) amendment (Motion D) in relation to asylum claims, which passed, but the reasoning for backing that amendment and not the others was

Quote
If you look at previous Lords debates on this bill, inc the votes at Report, youll see our peers did back these amendts but Commons debates/votes revealed no appetite among Tory MPs to help us achieve concessions. Well pursue the physical documentation issue elsewhere.

https://twitter.com/LabourLordsUK/status/1318999445913145344

However, the asylum amendment was defeated in the Commons by 327 - 264. That was not a significantly smaller defeat than the physical proof amendment suffered (331 - 260)

https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2020-10-19/debates/97E83258-6E39-432F-8AE0-C2D7E0B1966F/ImmigrationAndSocialSecurityCo-Ordination(EUWithdrawal)Bill

The LabourLordsUK account also Tweeted this

Quote
Govt defeated 320-242  on @AlfDubs 'ping-pong' amendt to #ImmigrationBill
With Commons having rejected original amendt on grounds of financial privilege, this version removes reference to application fees & sends substantive issue on safe routes for #childrefugees back to MPs

The physical proof amendment also removed its original reference to application fees, which makes Labour refusing to support it even more puzzling. The 3million - https://twitter.com/the3million - campaign group have also been pushing for physical proof.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1055 on: Yesterday at 10:30:14 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 09:51:35 PM
The physical proof amendment also removed its original reference to application fees, which makes Labour refusing to support it even more puzzling. The 3million - https://twitter.com/the3million - campaign group have also been pushing for physical proof.

Would check what was said in the debate. The reasons for not backing the Lib Dem amendment will probably have been spelled out there. Foulkes seems to be suggesting that the Lib Dem amendment was poorly conceived/written and would have done harm rather than good.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 10:03:02 AM »
Not sure if it's just getting ahead of anything imminent or because so many people have been taking an interest in the EHRC report's findings recently but Hope not hate have done a primer which ought to be very well informed.

Quote
Once a statutory investigation has been completed by the EHRC, a final report is written stating whether the organisation in question has committed any unlawful acts. This report usually makes recommendations and can also provide an action plan for the organisation to follow. If the organisation fails to act on the recommendations set out in the report, the EHRC can issue an unlawful act notice where an action plan must be laid out and adhered to as a final step before legal proceedings.

The Labour Party has already received the final draft report of the investigation. From the day of receipt, the Labour Party, and those mentioned in the report, had 28 days to provide written comments on the report before it is published. That process ended during the summer and the report is expected to be released before the end of the year.

And the reminder of what the EHRC were investigating.

Quote
The reason why the EHRC decided that the crisis warranted the full investigation was primarily the clear indication that unlawful acts had been committed. The unlawful acts under the Equality Act 2010 in the eyes of [the party's Jewish socialist society, the Jewish Labour Movement] were:

* The liability for the acts of direct discrimination against Jewish people from Labours employees and agents, including MPs, councillors, employees or those administering online forums.

* The liability for the failure to act to protect Jews from antisemitism, including the failure to stop it or call it out at meetings and online and the failure to prevent perpetrators of antisemitism.

* The liability for causing or aiding antisemitic acts, including allowing the election of, and deciding to appoint, known defenders of antisemitism to positions of power such as to NEC and NCC committees which are then able to obstruct disciplinary processes.

* Victimisation of those calling out antisemitism, including disciplinary action taken against those calling out antisemitism, and the gaslighting, discrediting and abusing of Jewish members.

https://www.hopenothate.org.uk/2020/10/22/labour-and-the-ehrc-how-did-it-get-to-here/
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1057 on: Today at 03:59:37 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:03:02 AM
Not sure if it's just getting ahead of anything imminent or because so many people have been taking an interest in the EHRC report's findings recently but Hope not hate have done a primer which ought to be very well informed.

And the reminder of what the EHRC were investigating.

https://www.hopenothate.org.uk/2020/10/22/labour-and-the-ehrc-how-did-it-get-to-here/
How are things going with the "Shekel's" and "Puppetmaster " comments from those 2 Lab MPs ?
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1058 on: Today at 04:19:53 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 03:59:37 PM
How are things going with the "Shekel's" and "Puppetmaster " comments from those 2 Lab MPs ?

Were those quotes in the Hope not hate report?
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1059 on: Today at 04:56:36 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Today at 03:59:37 PM
How are things going with the "Shekel's" and "Puppetmaster " comments from those 2 Lab MPs ?

I know Steve Reed apologised unreservedly for what he wrote, and deleted swiftly afterwards, about Desmond being Jenrick's 'puppetmaster', if that's what you mean? Wouldn't things be so much simpler if everyone could recognise an error so quickly rather than having that boring spiral of denial, doubling down, and bizarre attempts at whataboutery?
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1060 on: Today at 05:22:09 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:56:36 PM
I know Steve Reed apologised unreservedly for what he wrote, and deleted swiftly afterwards, about Desmond being Jenrick's 'puppetmaster', if that's what you mean? Wouldn't things be so much simpler if everyone could recognise an error so quickly rather than having that boring spiral of denial, doubling down, and bizarre attempts at whataboutery?


Why did Reed apologise?

'Puppetmaster' is a ubiquitous term.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1061 on: Today at 05:28:16 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:22:09 PM

Why did Reed apologise?

'Puppetmaster' is a ubiquitous term.
Speaking as a puppet (I starred in Supercar in the 60's) I find it offensive to bring up the subject of the puppet masters of yesteryear.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1062 on: Today at 05:39:49 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:22:09 PM

Why did Reed apologise?

'Puppetmaster' is a ubiquitous term.

It is in some ways but Desmond is Jewish, Reed didn't know, and it starts to take on a nasty undertone when applied to Jews. See it most clearly at the moment in stuff about Soros. Some of the images from both far left and far right of him manipulating politicians from behind the scenes could come straight out of Der Stürmer c.1938. It's where antisemitism differs from other racial hatreds in that it's not that Jews are [insert degrading terms] but also evilly controlling everything from behind the scenes. Politics, media, capitalism, even the weather.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1063 on: Today at 06:02:37 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 05:39:49 PM
It is in some ways but Desmond is Jewish, Reed didn't know, and it starts to take on a nasty undertone when applied to Jews. See it most clearly at the moment in stuff about Soros. Some of the images from both far left and far right of him manipulating politicians from behind the scenes could come straight out of Der Stürmer c.1938. It's where antisemitism differs from other racial hatreds in that it's not that Jews are [insert degrading terms] but also evilly controlling everything from behind the scenes. Politics, media, capitalism, even the weather.

I thought that was the gays?
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1064 on: Today at 06:22:22 PM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 06:02:37 PM
I thought that was the gays?

Well whoever has got the weather machine this week, could they please bring it back.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1065 on: Today at 09:04:05 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:30:14 PM
Would check what was said in the debate. The reasons for not backing the Lib Dem amendment will probably have been spelled out there. Foulkes seems to be suggesting that the Lib Dem amendment was poorly conceived/written and would have done harm rather than good

None of that was said during the debate.

This is the relevant part from Labour's contribution

Quote
As the noble Baroness, Lady Hamwee, said, ​a consistent argument has been made about this issue, but the Government are just not listening. That is much to be regretted on the part of the Government because they should have given way on this point, but it is quite clear that they are not going to do so. I do not know if that is down to unelected advisers, the Home Secretary, or the general attitude of the Government as a whole. However, it is clear that they are not going to give way and that is most disappointing. For that reason, we are not going to support sending this issue back to the other place again because I do not think that the Government will change their position.

https://bit.ly/31BNPAh
