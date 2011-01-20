« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!  (Read 35914 times)

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,585
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #960 on: October 16, 2020, 03:03:39 PM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on October 16, 2020, 02:03:56 PM
I'd love to just hear your opinion on what Starmer's Labour Party stands for, this being just one example.

On which side of the fence do you believe he falls?

Or, as 'Corbynistas' are seeking to portray him as, is it firmly sat on it?

I suspect it will be a lot more on the left on economic issues than many think, but honestly it will be years before we get a firm idea around policies etc.

Ultimately it looks like it will be a lot more focussed on winning elections and trying to stay clear of some of the more obvious traps on social issues that the Tories will try to set, plenty of time to address those issues and change opinion when in power.

With current attitudes of the British public, Labour can win on Economics, but it can equally lose on Culture War bollocks
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,877
  • Justice.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #961 on: October 16, 2020, 03:10:30 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 16, 2020, 02:46:51 PM
There was definitely 'Bevanism' and 'Bevanites' in the 1950s (which is perhaps not the answer that people want). If it softens the blow Nye claimed he wasn't a Bevanite. And then famously proved it by ridiculing unilateral nuclear disarmament.

It's interesting where it forms, cheers Yorky. When mentioning Wilson, I was thinking more towards John Bew's suggestion that there's a style of leadership which can confound parts of the left. The 'unromantic hero' as he put it for one of them. By no means oblivious to the theory but far more concerned with getting on to the practical.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,577
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #962 on: October 16, 2020, 04:29:53 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on October 16, 2020, 03:10:30 PM
It's interesting where it forms, cheers Yorky. When mentioning Wilson, I was thinking more towards John Bew's suggestion that there's a style of leadership which can confound parts of the left. The 'unromantic hero' as he put it for one of them. By no means oblivious to the theory but far more concerned with getting on to the practical.

Wilson wasn't just criticised by the Left for being pragmatic, but for being without political morality as well. It wasn't just that he did deals, but did 'dirty deals'. There was something essentially dishonest and tawdry about him. And I say this as a man from Huddersfield! (No doubt addressing some here who are also personally connected to Wilson via Huyton).

As for being 'practical', the Labour party is - or was - famous for that. It had little time for continental theorising, especially of the French variety. Part of this was a simple reflection of being British where abstract thinking has never been strong. Part of it was the Labour party's unusually close relationship to the trade unions. In fact Labour was a creature of the TUC really, in a way that has never been true of European social democratic parties. And trade unionists are famously geared towards the practical. They have to be. You might get a docker or an engineer to think seriously about the social order, or global capital movements, but only if you can get the fellow a wage rise first, or the 8-hour day, or some safety measures to stop cargo swinging into him when it's being unloaded from a ship etc.

It's another reason why Corbyn and Momentum and that lot failed. Corbyn had never had to achieve anything concrete and didn't expect to. He was an anti-man. Anti-imperialism, anti-Zionism, anti-Americanism, anti-War, anti-Labour party etc. And all these things were performed at a high level of abstraction. Plus, of course, he knew absolutely nothing about the British working class or trades unionism.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #963 on: October 16, 2020, 06:32:07 PM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on October 16, 2020, 02:03:56 PM
I'd love to just hear your opinion on what Starmer's Labour Party stands for, this being just one example.

On which side of the fence do you believe he falls?

Or, as 'Corbynistas' are seeking to portray him as, is it firmly sat on it?

I'd love Starmer's Labour party to stand for Labour government.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #964 on: October 16, 2020, 06:33:24 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on October 16, 2020, 02:06:05 PM
Yorky will be able to give the definitive answer. For instance, was there an Alec Douglas-Homeism, and if so, could that possibly be described as a personality cult.

His followers were known as Homies.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #965 on: October 16, 2020, 06:35:43 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October 16, 2020, 02:23:19 PM
2019: Fence sitting coward! Boooo!
2020: Mr Starmers mind works in ways us mere mortals can never comprehend 😍

2020: Starmer whips Labour party to abstain against a landslide Tory majority. Boooo!
2017: Corbyn whips Labour party to support Tory government (which was without a majority) in the most significant vote of my lifetime. which will affect me for the rest of my life. Yeaaahh!
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,235
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #966 on: October 16, 2020, 07:08:13 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on October 16, 2020, 02:25:15 PM
I'm not sure what's in your thoughts when you refer to that, so won't be able to differentiate between memory/imagination sorry.

Btw that's a fucking lovely word, cheers. Hope I remember it
So you reckon the leader in 2019 was a bit spineless? ;)

An ex of mine used to do a lot caterwauling in the bedroom. Eventually I caved in and gave her what she wanted. A cat.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,877
  • Justice.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #967 on: October 16, 2020, 08:37:02 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 16, 2020, 04:29:53 PM
Wilson wasn't just criticised by the Left for being pragmatic, but for being without political morality as well. It wasn't just that he did deals, but did 'dirty deals'. There was something essentially dishonest and tawdry about him. And I say this as a man from Huddersfield! (No doubt addressing some here who are also personally connected to Wilson via Huyton).

As for being 'practical', the Labour party is - or was - famous for that. It had little time for continental theorising, especially of the French variety. Part of this was a simple reflection of being British where abstract thinking has never been strong. Part of it was the Labour party's unusually close relationship to the trade unions. In fact Labour was a creature of the TUC really, in a way that has never been true of European social democratic parties. And trade unionists are famously geared towards the practical. They have to be. You might get a docker or an engineer to think seriously about the social order, or global capital movements, but only if you can get the fellow a wage rise first, or the 8-hour day, or some safety measures to stop cargo swinging into him when it's being unloaded from a ship etc.

It's another reason why Corbyn and Momentum and that lot failed. Corbyn had never had to achieve anything concrete and didn't expect to. He was an anti-man. Anti-imperialism, anti-Zionism, anti-Americanism, anti-War, anti-Labour party etc. And all these things were performed at a high level of abstraction. Plus, of course, he knew absolutely nothing about the British working class or trades unionism.

Thanks Yorky. Had been thinking about it from the wrong side of the coalition of interests.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,918
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #968 on: October 17, 2020, 08:51:15 PM »
My local CLPs nominations for the NEC


- David Anderson

- Ann Black

- Gemma Bolton

- Yasmine Dar

- Fiona Dent

- Crispin Flintoff

- Ann Henderson

- Laura Pidcock

- Mish Rahman

Treasurer:

- Diana Holland

Disabled Members Rep:

- Ellen Morrison
Logged

Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,799
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #969 on: October 17, 2020, 09:03:54 PM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on October 16, 2020, 01:16:03 PM
There was a big old abstain he whipped for only this week, I guess.

I mean, can you tell me what Starmerism is? What are the cornerstones?

EU membership?

That was a deliberate decisions based on political weight.

Not sure what the fuck you are talking about to be honest? Do you understand why a political part would abstain on votes?
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,632
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 03:32:01 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October 16, 2020, 02:27:30 PM
I was referring to the fact that there wasnt much talk of nuance and grey areas when it came to Labour backing a second referendum last year, so its interesting that nuance and grey areas are viewed more favourably now.

Maybe people simply think that there wasn't any grey area on a second referendum as it was the last hope for saving us from the unmitigated longterm disaster of brexit, whereas nuance is fine at other times?
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,577
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 03:47:00 PM »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:32:01 PM
Maybe people simply think that there wasn't any grey area on a second referendum as it was the last hope for saving us from the unmitigated longterm disaster of brexit, whereas nuance is fine at other times?

Also there were plenty of grey areas weren't there? From whether a second referendum was even needed to cancel Brexit, whether it was obligatory as a confirming device (as Rees-Mogg had thought before he knew the result of the first),  to what options should be put to the voting slips in any second referendum, to when the second referendum should be held (before or after Parliament had voted on the Brexit bill).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,585
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 04:04:30 PM »
Also from a purely electoral point of view Labour's attempts to ignore the second referendum were going down like a bucket of cold sick, as you can see from last year's polling and the Euro elections.

The leadership wasn't bullied into support for a second ref by fear of moderates in the party, it was terrified of an electoral wipeout.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 04:30:12 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:04:30 PM
Also from a purely electoral point of view Labour's attempts to ignore the second referendum were going down like a bucket of cold sick, as you can see from last year's polling and the Euro elections.

The leadership wasn't bullied into support for a second ref by fear of moderates in the party, it was terrified of an electoral wipeout.
Problem was the right wing dictated public opinion on all the major milestones on Brexit. triggering of art 50 etc etc. it was up to Corbyn and others to make a counter argument to many of the Tories arguments, lets face it when the Tories convince millions of Labour voters to get behind the Tory party on Brexit then they have failed badly, this happened in late 2016 when May argued the country has to get behind the government to show the EU we are united so we can get a good deal, what a con job that was but people fell for it.
 The leadership acted disgracefully on at least one occasion, it showed a side of Corbyn that sickened me.
Anna Soubrey put her neck on the line fighting the Tories, she ripped into her party on a daily basis,fought all their lies, exposed the hypocrisy, the cost was huge, forced out of her party, career in ruins, her life in constant threat from lunatics out to kill her, her family under threat, advised by the police not to go home after a credible death threat.
She walked away from her party and became a independent. so what did Corbyn do knowing her life was in danger? he held a rally in her constituency demanding she holds a by-election. he knew this meant walking around knocking on doors at a time she needed a safe house.
That was not the actions of a decent man.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:20:57 PM by oldfordie »
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,877
  • Justice.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #974 on: Today at 01:18:18 AM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 17, 2020, 08:51:15 PM
My local CLPs nominations for the NEC


Voted for a couple of those. Diana Holland for treasurer and Ann Black for CLP rep. Decided my minimum bar would be 'understands what they're meant to be doing on the NEC' and far too many seem to think they're on there to be setting party policy for everyone else. Really hoping George Lindars-Hammond (Open Labour endorsed) gets the new Disability Rep position - Sheffield councillor who has a clear idea on how things could be changed around accessibility and, more importantly, how to get them changed.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,460
  • JFT96
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #975 on: Today at 09:42:20 AM »
I see Newsnight thought things were probably going a bit too well for Starmer so decided to do a bit of a hatchet job on him last night...
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #976 on: Today at 09:49:14 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:42:20 AM
I see Newsnight thought things were probably going a bit too well for Starmer so decided to do a bit of a hatchet job on him last night...

What was the essence of the attack/s?

BBC with eye to the future maybe fighting off a threat from Government of course.

Notwithstanding that, if hes being attacked hes doing something right.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,585
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #977 on: Today at 10:34:04 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:49:14 AM
What was the essence of the attack/s?

BBC with eye to the future maybe fighting off a threat from Government of course.

Notwithstanding that, if hes being attacked hes doing something right.

They wheeled out a few of the Corbynite left (McCluskey and Abbott) to have a pop at him, I believe (didn't see it myself)
« Last Edit: Today at 10:41:11 AM by filopastry »
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,877
  • Justice.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #978 on: Today at 10:49:18 AM »
Diane Abbott said she didn't speak out about Brexit/Lexit being a bad idea because she thought Starmer might run for leader one day and it would help him. Len McCluskey had a whinge and threw out an antisemitic trope about Peter Mandelson which has led to the crank left spending this morning holding a beth din to decide who is and who isn't Jewish. James Schneider (I think) talked about managerialism on behalf of Momentum Ltd. Carolyn Harris, Starmer's PPS, was asked why so many of the hard left had been sacked, she replied it was down to ability.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 