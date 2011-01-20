Also from a purely electoral point of view Labour's attempts to ignore the second referendum were going down like a bucket of cold sick, as you can see from last year's polling and the Euro elections.
The leadership wasn't bullied into support for a second ref by fear of moderates in the party, it was terrified of an electoral wipeout.
Problem was the right wing dictated public opinion on all the major milestones on Brexit. triggering of art 50 etc etc. it was up to Corbyn and others to make a counter argument to many of the Tories arguments, lets face it when the Tories convince millions of Labour voters to get behind the Tory party on Brexit then they have failed badly, this happened in late 2016 when May argued the country has to get behind the government to show the EU we are united so we can get a good deal, what a con job that was but people fell for it.
The leadership acted disgracefully on at least one occasion, it showed a side of Corbyn that sickened me.
Anna Soubrey put her neck on the line fighting the Tories, she ripped into her party on a daily basis,fought all their lies, exposed the hypocrisy, the cost was huge, forced out of her party, career in ruins, her life in constant threat from lunatics out to kill her, her family under threat, advised by the police not to go home after a credible death threat.
She walked away from her party and became a independent. so what did Corbyn do knowing her life was in danger? he held a rally in her constituency demanding she holds a by-election. he knew this meant walking around knocking on doors at a time she needed a safe house.
That was not the actions of a decent man.