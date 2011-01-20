It's interesting where it forms, cheers Yorky. When mentioning Wilson, I was thinking more towards John Bew's suggestion that there's a style of leadership which can confound parts of the left. The 'unromantic hero' as he put it for one of them. By no means oblivious to the theory but far more concerned with getting on to the practical.



Wilson wasn't just criticised by the Left for being pragmatic, but for being without political morality as well. It wasn't just that he did deals, but did 'dirty deals'. There was something essentially dishonest and tawdry about him. And I say this as a man from Huddersfield! (No doubt addressing some here who are also personally connected to Wilson via Huyton).As for being 'practical', the Labour party is - or was - famous for that. It had little time for continental theorising, especially of the French variety. Part of this was a simple reflection of being British where abstract thinking has never been strong. Part of it was the Labour party's unusually close relationship to the trade unions. In fact Labour was a creature of the TUC really, in a way that has never been true of European social democratic parties. And trade unionists are famously geared towards the practical. They have to be. You might get a docker or an engineer to think seriously about the social order, or global capital movements, but only if you can get the fellow a wage rise first, or the 8-hour day, or some safety measures to stop cargo swinging into him when it's being unloaded from a ship etc.It's another reason why Corbyn and Momentum and that lot failed. Corbyn had never had to achieve anything concrete and didn't expect to. He was an anti-man. Anti-imperialism, anti-Zionism, anti-Americanism, anti-War, anti-Labour party etc. And all these things were performed at a high level of abstraction. Plus, of course, he knew absolutely nothing about the British working class or trades unionism.