Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:22:54 AM
Why would it be a joke? Keir isn't as pure as JC, Pillock sorry I mean Pidcock, Lavery etc He isn't a pure and proper socialist like those guys.

Unlike those guys though he actually wants to Govern and thus go about trying to get into government than just be a protest party.
My comment was more tongue-in-cheek. I was obliquely invoking Poe's Law. ;)
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:22:54 AM
Why would it be a joke? Keir isn't as pure as JC, Pillock sorry I mean Pidcock, Lavery etc He isn't a pure and proper socialist like those guys.

Unlike those guys though he actually wants to Govern and thus go about trying to get into government than just be a protest party.

Theres not a person who youve mentioned in this post who could be considered a pure and proper socialist mate. Why cant Snail have an opinion on Starmer without people like you bringing up left-wing Labour MPs? Boring.
I don't think you need to worry, Snail can more than handle herself. And noone has a problem with Snail having an opinion.

If I remember rightly Snail decided she hated Keir Starmer's Labour before he'd even served a day as leader, ripping up her membership that day, so we can't fault her consistency.

But supporting the previous Labour leadership, at least enough not to give up membership and question JC's backbone, combined with last nights funny outburst does call into question her spine-perception abilities!
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:49:50 AM
Theres not a person who youve mentioned in this post who could be considered a pure and proper socialist mate. Why cant Snail have an opinion on Starmer without people like you bringing up left-wing Labour MPs? Boring.

Don't tell Ian Lavery he isn't a pure and proper socialist  ;D

The end game is getting into government and Keir as well as the shadow cabinet have a clear strategy. Whether the Corbynistas for lack of a better word like it or not, tough. Have you thought that there is method to why for example Keir wanted the PLP to abstain for example?

Handwringing about Labour's pragmatism on the Spycops Bill shows the problem. The PLP must explain itself to the liberal middle classes in CLPs and unions. The decline of mainstream working-class organisation in the movement has eroded unfortunately.

Labour is being cautious on the Spycops Bill because - newsflash - having been led by someone who sympathises with IRA, Palestinian and Iranian terrorists and refuses to condemn Russian aggression has given the electorate the tiny impression that we are crap on national security.

So that's all I have to say. Give me blancmange Keir all day long.




Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:49:50 AM
Theres not a person who youve mentioned in this post who could be considered a pure and proper socialist mate. Why cant Snail have an opinion on Starmer without people like you bringing up left-wing Labour MPs? Boring.
Leaving Snail out of it, it's pretty obvious what's happening. the left are are trying to portray Starmer as weak.  Corbyn supporters are obliging and attacking Starmer for being weak, that's fine if they could give us the reasoning behind the accusation. just calling him weak without a explanation just looks like they are obliging the lefts attempt to smear Starmer as being weak.
I don't think anyone is overly concerned with portraying Starmer as weak, it's more the case that he's portrayed as being indecisive and without much of a message or any political ideals he stands for
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:34:37 PM
Leaving Snail out of it, it's pretty obvious what's happening. the left are are trying to portray Starmer as weak.  Corbyn supporters are obliging and attacking Starmer for being weak, that's fine if they could give us the reasoning behind the accusation. just calling him weak without a explanation just looks like they are obliging the lefts attempt to smear Starmer as being weak.

Thats not my read on it at all but fair enough. A lot of the left hating on Starmer that Ive seen has been more to do with them thinking hes a bad person with a sketchy past rather than weak.
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 01:09:48 PM
I don't think anyone is overly concerned with portraying Starmer as weak, it's more the case that he's portrayed as being indecisive and without much of a message or any political ideals he stands for

Where's the indecisive portrayal come from?
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:11:02 PM
Where's the indecisive portrayal come from?

There was a big old abstain he whipped for only this week, I guess.

I mean, can you tell me what Starmerism is? What are the cornerstones?

EU membership?
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 01:16:03 PM
There was a big old abstain he whipped for only this week, I guess.

But that was a decision. Do these people not know what indecisive means?
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:17:04 PM
But that was a decision. Do these people not know what indecisive means?

A decision to not cast a vote either way. Incredibly decisive work.
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 01:18:32 PM
A decision to not cast a vote either way. Incredibly decisive work.

Oh it's not other people, it's you who doesn't?

Reread what you said, you said he whipped the party to follow a certain coordinated action ;D
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 01:16:03 PM
I mean, can you tell me what Starmerism is?

'To use the power of the state to create a more just society'. Although I doubt there'll ever be a 'Starmerism' as such.
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:26:15 PM
'To use the power of the state to create a more just society'. Although I doubt there'll ever be a 'Starmerism' as such.

I very much agree that there won't be
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 01:18:32 PM
A decision to not cast a vote either way. Incredibly decisive work.

I suggest you read the dictionary.

Abstain.

formally decline to vote either for or against a proposal or motion.


So it's not indecisive at all. It's taking a formal decision to decline to vote for or against a proposal or motion at this stage of the reading of the bill.

Abstaining is a tool which can be used in the decision making process which is fully within the rights of someone to do.

Indecisive in the dictionary.

not good at making decisions. If you're indecisive, you have a hard time making decisions. When you finally do make a decision, you may not be confident about it, or you might change your mind.


So Keir made the decision at this stage of the reading of the bill that is would best suit the Party to abstain. He didn't have a hard time making that decision as he fully thought it through and reached the decision which best suited the outcome he wishes for the bill to proceed to the next stage.
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 01:32:23 PM
I very much agree that there won't be

It'll be something fun for the historians to try and piece together. Much as they had to do with Wilson. Much as they have to do with the muddled confusion projected into 'Corbynism'.
