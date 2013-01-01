A decision to not cast a vote either way. Incredibly decisive work.



I suggest you read the dictionary.Abstain.formally decline to vote either for or against a proposal or motion.So it's not indecisive at all. It's taking a formal decision to decline to vote for or against a proposal or motion at this stage of the reading of the bill.Abstaining is a tool which can be used in the decision making process which is fully within the rights of someone to do.Indecisive in the dictionary.not good at making decisions. If you're indecisive, you have a hard time making decisions. When you finally do make a decision, you may not be confident about it, or you might change your mind.So Keir made the decision at this stage of the reading of the bill that is would best suit the Party to abstain. He didn't have a hard time making that decision as he fully thought it through and reached the decision which best suited the outcome he wishes for the bill to proceed to the next stage.