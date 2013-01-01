"unrest within the party"

Unfortunately 99% of the people needed for my MP to be re-elected are not within the party



Manchester eh... Anyway It don't matter where you're from man, it's where you're at.



If you're talking the wider electorate then ignoring the damage to Labour of the past decade of self-indulgence isn't going to help over the next few years as people try to repair it. It's a real problem rebuilding the party's image and it starts from within the party.And not *from* Manchester. But it offers a good perch for seeing the way the party attempted to lobotomise itself. I'm at the part where I'd like a Labour government not a protest movemement. Think some of us have been there for some time now.