5 Subs Rule For Next Season

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
August 9, 2021, 08:24:40 pm
5 subs should absolutely be allowed. Not sure the objections to it in here. Helped  to make some very exciting games in the Euros
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
August 9, 2021, 08:25:33 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August  9, 2021, 05:15:12 pm
There should be an automatic miss the next game / 7 days rule if you have to be subbed off for potential concussion.

Or have a clear protocol of what's classed as a (potential) concussion and have it strictly enforced. If it's needed make it a requirement to have a specialist doctor at every match who makes the assessment. Just look at how the NFL does it. I don't think it needs to be as thorough as it is in the NFL with all the equipment they seem to have in the stadium for examinations, because (potential) concussions aren't as frequent in (our) football, but have a doctor look at players who might be concussed and have him make a decision that has to be followed. It can't be that players say "Oh, I'm fine" and just get back on the pitch with the doctor standing there like a twat not being able to do anything.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
August 9, 2021, 09:03:21 pm
Quote from: B0151? on August  9, 2021, 08:24:40 pm
5 subs should absolutely be allowed. Not sure the objections to it in here. Helped  to make some very exciting games in the Euros

Too many vested interests. Clubs like Burnley have no call for it. No European football last season or this season and most players got the summer off (no Euros/Copa America). It mainly suits 'the big 6' who have bigger squads and the clubs in Europe who have more games, and the big 6 still in disgrace over the ESL.

Given the voting numbers needed in the PL you won't get the two thirds majority for it.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
August 9, 2021, 09:09:27 pm
Quote from: Fromola on August  9, 2021, 09:03:21 pm
Too many vested interests. Clubs like Burnley have no call for it. No European football last season or this season and most players got the summer off (no Euros/Copa America). It mainly suits 'the big 6' who have bigger squads and the clubs in Europe who have more games, and the big 6 still in disgrace over the ESL.

Given the voting numbers needed in the PL you won't get the two thirds majority for it.

And this is a fundamental issue with why the PL doesn't work in how it's currently run.

This is a player welfare issue over anything else yet too many couldn't give a shit if they think they can get an advantage.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
August 9, 2021, 09:10:00 pm
Quote from: Fromola on August  9, 2021, 09:03:21 pm
Too many vested interests. Clubs like Burnley have no call for it. No European football last season or this season and most players got the summer off (no Euros/Copa America). It mainly suits 'the big 6' who have bigger squads and the clubs in Europe who have more games, and the big 6 still in disgrace over the ESL.

Given the voting numbers needed in the PL you won't get the two thirds majority for it.
Yes it's not going to happen here, unfortunately in my opinion. But that makes the people in this thread against it even more confusing for me. Because you look at the other leagues. PSG lost their league last season. So did Real and Barca. Juventus scraped a top 4 finish. Each with their own circumstances but clearly it's not this huge advantage. Certainly not in Covid circumstances.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
August 9, 2021, 09:10:16 pm
Quote from: Peabee on August  9, 2021, 08:09:02 pm
We dont have 5 subs anyway in the PL?

Sorry, didn't make myself clear - we should not have gone back to 3 subs last season and kept the 5 until 22/23 was what I was meaning.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
August 9, 2021, 09:11:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on August  9, 2021, 09:03:21 pm
Too many vested interests. Clubs like Burnley have no call for it. No European football last season or this season and most players got the summer off (no Euros/Copa America). It mainly suits 'the big 6' who have bigger squads and the clubs in Europe who have more games, and the big 6 still in disgrace over the ESL.

Given the voting numbers needed in the PL you won't get the two thirds majority for it.

Then they all had injuries after Xmas and they were fucked for players. Was it sheff utd who ended up playing youth players?
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
August 9, 2021, 09:49:51 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on August  9, 2021, 08:16:30 pm
I think that was mainly down to the lack of fans.

Yeah, it wouldn't be because they just couldn't run anymore but an active choice to just lollygag around.....
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
August 9, 2021, 09:52:33 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August  9, 2021, 09:09:27 pm
And this is a fundamental issue with why the PL doesn't work in how it's currently run.

This is a player welfare issue over anything else yet too many couldn't give a shit if they think they can get an advantage.

Exactly. Five subs should be introduced until at least the end of the season of the Qatar WC, if not thereafter. The concussion subs are a rare move towards players welfare. Hopefully we don't again see incidents like Pavard at tbe Euros or Lloris a few seasons ago where clearly concussed players are allowed to carry on

Quote from: rob1966 on August  9, 2021, 09:11:45 pm
Then they all had injuries after Xmas and they were fucked for players. Was it sheff utd who ended up playing youth players?

Yep, but their myopic self-interest was too small-minded to realize in a condensed season and COVID, they too would have likely have benefitted from additional subs
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
August 9, 2021, 09:55:03 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August  9, 2021, 09:52:33 pm
Exactly. Five subs should be introduced until at least the end of the season of the Qatar WC, if not thereafter. The concussion subs are a rare move towards players welfare. Hopefully we don't again see incidents like Pavard at tbe Euros or Lloris a few seasons ago where clearly concussed players are allowed to carry on

Yep, but their myopic self-interest was too small-minded to realize in a condensed season and COVID, they too would have likely have benefitted from additional subs

Glad the bastards got relegated.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
August 9, 2021, 10:06:06 pm
Quote from: B0151? on August  9, 2021, 09:10:00 pm
Yes it's not going to happen here, unfortunately in my opinion. But that makes the people in this thread against it even more confusing for me. Because you look at the other leagues. PSG lost their league last season. So did Real and Barca. Juventus scraped a top 4 finish. Each with their own circumstances but clearly it's not this huge advantage. Certainly not in Covid circumstances.

I don't think it helped when there was games in 19/20 after the restart (with 5 subs) where we'd brought on Firmino, Mane and Salah off the bench all after an hour and they basically won us the game off the bench (admittedly after the title was won) and City were doing similar. When you're playing against the likes of Burnley and Sheff U who have fuck all on the bench of any quality, then the likes of Dyche and Wilder weren't impressed and lobbied for the 3 subs to come back.

Instead we were allowed to mix and match more in the CL last season. Had we been allowed to do similar in the PL it could have helped ease the injuries getting out of hand.

The 3 subs only benefited City anyway because they could make 5 changes from one game to the next, rather than 5 in-game changes.
« Last Edit: August 9, 2021, 10:09:13 pm by Fromola »
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
August 9, 2021, 10:13:33 pm
Ironically, Brighton largely stayed up  that season because of how they used the additional subs.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
August 9, 2021, 10:29:51 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August  9, 2021, 10:13:33 pm
Ironically, Brighton largely stayed up  that season because of how they used the additional subs.

I think because we were creative with the way we used the extra subs, there was an element of don't let them benefit next season.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
August 9, 2021, 11:48:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on August  9, 2021, 09:10:16 pm
Sorry, didn't make myself clear - we should not have gone back to 3 subs last season and kept the 5 until 22/23 was what I was meaning.

Agreed mate.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 11:57:03 am
@TimesSport
🔺 EXCLUSIVE: Premier League clubs are set to make a U-turn tomorrow and agree to five substitutions per team being permitted from next season

The issue is due to be voted on again by the top-flight clubs at a Premier League stakeholders meeting in London after several attempts over the past two years to increase the number of replacements were defeated

Although the bigger clubs were in favour, there was strong opposition from the smaller and mid-sized teams, who believed it would give an advantage to the squads which have greater strength in depth

The Premier League is the only major league in Europe to restrict the number to three but club sources say there is high confidence that there is now enough support for it to be increased to five, with a total of nine players allowed on the bench
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 12:01:30 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:57:03 am
@TimesSport
🔺 EXCLUSIVE: Premier League clubs are set to make a U-turn tomorrow and agree to five substitutions per team being permitted from next season

The issue is due to be voted on again by the top-flight clubs at a Premier League stakeholders meeting in London after several attempts over the past two years to increase the number of replacements were defeated

Although the bigger clubs were in favour, there was strong opposition from the smaller and mid-sized teams, who believed it would give an advantage to the squads which have greater strength in depth

The Premier League is the only major league in Europe to restrict the number to three but club sources say there is high confidence that there is now enough support for it to be increased to five, with a total of nine players allowed on the bench

For once, some good news.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 12:35:58 pm
Pray for Karen Brady.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 01:13:35 pm
Whilst I'm not opposed to it, I do think 3 is a better number in terms of making it a bit trickier for the managers to set up tactics. If you can only make 3 subs, you can't entirely change a side or a game whereas with 5 you're just replacing half the team so the problem-solving element is less difficult.

But then I suppose the counter-argument is that relatively free rein to completely change tactics could make games more interesting and better quality.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 01:49:55 pm
Has to be done and not just because of a WC being sandwiched in.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 01:58:37 pm
5 subs is shite for betting  ;D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 02:08:00 pm
Makes it a different game imo - in reality 3 subs is 2 for most of the game as most managers wont gamble on using them all until they have to.. this is 4 subs (holding one in reserve) which is nearly half an outfield team
Suspect they'll be a real competitive advantage for teams and coaching staffs who understand how to use it most effectively - the further rise of the analyst is coming

Interesting to see how it plays out but I'd guess that half time subs will become way more common, as will changing systems during a game
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 02:11:47 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:08:00 pm
Makes it a different game imo - in reality 3 subs is 2 for most of the game as most managers wont gamble on using them all until they have to.. this is 4 subs (holding one in reserve) which is nearly half an outfield team
Suspect they'll be a real competitive advantage for teams and coaching staffs who understand how to use it most effectively - the further rise of the analyst is coming

Interesting to see how it plays out but I'd guess that half time subs will become way more common, as will changing systems during a game

Yeah agreed, smaller teams can moan about bigger squads, but it also allows those teams who get tired from chasing the game against the likes of us to completely freshen up the midfield and have 2 more subs in reserve.

Its a massive advantage to teams who use it well, regardless of how good they are
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 02:13:24 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:08:00 pm
Makes it a different game imo - in reality 3 subs is 2 for most of the game as most managers wont gamble on using them all until they have to.. this is 4 subs (holding one in reserve) which is nearly half an outfield team
Suspect they'll be a real competitive advantage for teams and coaching staffs who understand how to use it most effectively - the further rise of the analyst is coming

Interesting to see how it plays out but I'd guess that half time subs will become way more common, as will changing systems during a game

By all accounts, we have one of, if not the, best data analyst departments in football.  With Klopp willing to keep an open mind and try things that give us little advantages we should be well prepared to take advantage of this change. 
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 02:20:15 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:08:00 pm
Makes it a different game imo - in reality 3 subs is 2 for most of the game as most managers wont gamble on using them all until they have to.. this is 4 subs (holding one in reserve) which is nearly half an outfield team
Suspect they'll be a real competitive advantage for teams and coaching staffs who understand how to use it most effectively - the further rise of the analyst is coming

Interesting to see how it plays out but I'd guess that half time subs will become way more common, as will changing systems during a game

I actually quite liked how Lampard seemed to go about it post lockdown in 19/20. He would change the entire front three after 60 minutes, which completely changed the look of his team and added some fresh legs across where it's probably most likely to be effective. So for example, when we beat them 5-3, he swapped Mount, Giroud and Willian for Pulisic, Abraham and Hudson-Odoi all at the same time, giving our entire defensive unit something different to think about.

Obviously it can only be effective if you have 6 good quality forwards though. And of course it would help if they weren't following tactics set up by Frank Lampard. 
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 03:58:49 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 02:11:47 pm
Yeah agreed, smaller teams can moan about bigger squads, but it also allows those teams who get tired from chasing the game against the likes of us to completely freshen up the midfield and have 2 more subs in reserve.

Its a massive advantage to teams who use it well, regardless of how good they are

This why I never got the whinging from the likes of Dyche saying its basically only favouring the best teams.  Burnley have a squad of 22 players, if these coaches are as good as they should be at this level, they can coach the squad well enough to use it to help them. Being able to make a double or even triple sub for example, on 65-70 mins to freshen up key positions, can be a big boost to a team under pressure and needing to be fully concentrated.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 04:21:46 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:08:00 pm
Makes it a different game imo - in reality 3 subs is 2 for most of the game as most managers wont gamble on using them all until they have to.. this is 4 subs (holding one in reserve) which is nearly half an outfield team
Suspect they'll be a real competitive advantage for teams and coaching staffs who understand how to use it most effectively - the further rise of the analyst is coming

Interesting to see how it plays out but I'd guess that half time subs will become way more common, as will changing systems during a game

Yeah it's gonna make a massive difference and as much as some want to pretend it's equitable, it's not. Just look at how our squad changed the ties against Inter. This benefits the richer teams (in Europe, that's PL teams - in PL, that's the doped teams and the teams that qualify for the CL regularly).

Only going to widen the gap between us and the rest. Obviously it's nice we're benefactors (and in a far fairer way than the likes of City), but it's still an odd feeling in terms of seeing the league go from not very competitive (but not quite Bundesliga/Bayern, because of LFC) to even less competitive
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 04:29:20 pm
Klopp is the best at it. Hes changed several games with judicious multi subbing.

That 4 man sub in the fa cup went completely unremarked and i think it was brilliant and probably the first time that ever happened anywhere. it helps a lot with the 60 min-30 min rotation thing also. You can keep rhythm and get rested at the same time in some circumstances.

we had to build our team essentially from scratch to get to the point where we have a deep bench that will benefit us, and even a weak team would benefit from roughly equal players going harder for less time or the core starters not getting injured from overuse.tthe oil squads fuck everything up anyway so they dont count for me, any circumstance whatever they have the advantage anyway. no subs would benefit the oil teams. so would 11. At least we built our squad fair and square over time.

its probably best for the players as well, they are being beaten like rented mules at the moment.

Long story short i like it. Particularly for us, particularly for Klopp, but also generically for the players as well. Hockey they change on the fly, shifts are like 50 seconds, its never hurt the game any. Maybe 90 minutes causes players to husband energy and its been a mistake from the start, who knows.  ;D 
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 04:32:32 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:58:49 pm
This why I never got the whinging from the likes of Dyche saying its basically only favouring the best teams.  Burnley have a squad of 22 players, if these coaches are as good as they should be at this level, they can coach the squad well enough to use it to help them. Being able to make a double or even triple sub for example, on 65-70 mins to freshen up key positions, can be a big boost to a team under pressure and needing to be fully concentrated.

Nah, it's pretty clearly an advantage for the richer teams. One of the few advantages for a team like Burnley was playing fewer games and having fresher legs. That's gone now. And their bench, which is already far weaker, becomes an even bigger liability.

Huge boost for us though. We can pretty much press like madmen for every game in every competition and not have to worry too much.

It will make for a better spectacle, fresher players = higher quality of play. But something needs to be done about competitive balance....we're at the top of the food chain now, but who knows what the future holds. Would be nice if you could actually compete without either sovereign wealth money or one of the 2 or 3 best managers in the world.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 04:39:03 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:20:15 pm
I actually quite liked how Lampard seemed to go about it post lockdown in 19/20. He would change the entire front three after 60 minutes, which completely changed the look of his team and added some fresh legs across where it's probably most likely to be effective. So for example, when we beat them 5-3, he swapped Mount, Giroud and Willian for Pulisic, Abraham and Hudson-Odoi all at the same time, giving our entire defensive unit something different to think about.

Obviously it can only be effective if you have 6 good quality forwards though. And of course it would help if they weren't following tactics set up by Frank Lampard.


Yeah, the current flaw is taking off Richie the Pigeon, Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray, and seeing Cent Toson & Iwobi meandering confusedly onto the pitch, with Rondon huffing and puffing by the time he's crossed the touchline.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 04:40:05 pm
Although I think it'll benefit us more than most, I don't like the idea that a team can change nearly half its outfield players part way through a game. The top clubs already have a hefty advantage, and this just hammers it home.

What I don't get is why it has to be either 3 subs or 5. Why not compromise and call it 4? Can they not stipulate that one of the subs has to be from the clubs own academy or something? That'll give it dual purpose.

5 full subs just seems excessive. All hail the reign of the oil clubs  :wanker (and us  :-X)
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 04:46:08 pm
There's enough money in the Premier League for the lower teams to have a strong bench too. Obviously not as strong as the likes of us, but I don't think this will upset the balance too much. Teams will still set up to frustrate us and with 5 subs they might even make a better fist of it on occasion.

The likes of Burnley who were against 5 subs can hardly say they're thriving with 3. When the powers that be keep continually adding games (nations league, talk of expanding champions league and World Cup) then something has to give. Jürgen is in favour for player welfare and I think he's right.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 05:01:34 pm
Everything in football (and sports) is going to shit and this included. Why not allow free subs at this rate and commercial breaks mid-game on top of that?

Big clubs moaning and whining and getting everything served on a silver platter. Embarrassing.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:35:29 pm by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 05:21:15 pm
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Yesterday at 04:32:32 pm
Nah, it's pretty clearly an advantage for the richer teams. One of the few advantages for a team like Burnley was playing fewer games and having fresher legs. That's gone now. And their bench, which is already far weaker, becomes an even bigger liability.

Huge boost for us though. We can pretty much press like madmen for every game in every competition and not have to worry too much.

It will make for a better spectacle, fresher players = higher quality of play. But something needs to be done about competitive balance....we're at the top of the food chain now, but who knows what the future holds. Would be nice if you could actually compete without either sovereign wealth money or one of the 2 or 3 best managers in the world.

Fresher legs are less of an issue when they are parking a bus though, the benefit to them would be the ability to give their midfield cloggers more freedom to pick up yellows when breaking up play, getting replaced while not cutting into the regular batch of subs. They clearly aren't going to get the same benefits as the better clubs, but those they do get could be just as useful to them and their aims (pl survival rather than title/europe) as the attacking ones give to the sides seeking to win stuff.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Yesterday at 05:30:25 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 05:21:15 pm
Fresher legs are less of an issue when they are parking a bus though, the benefit to them would be the ability to give their midfield cloggers more freedom to pick up yellows when breaking up play, getting replaced while not cutting into the regular batch of subs. They clearly aren't going to get the same benefits as the better clubs, but those they do get could be just as useful to them and their aims (pl survival rather than title/europe) as the attacking ones give to the sides seeking to win stuff.

It's not so much about their legs as it is ours. If we get a grueling midweek Champions League away fixture and then play Burnley on a Saturday morning, having extra subs for both games is going to make that an easier proposition than it used to be.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Today at 06:09:45 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 05:21:15 pm
Fresher legs are less of an issue when they are parking a bus though, the benefit to them would be the ability to give their midfield cloggers more freedom to pick up yellows when breaking up play, getting replaced while not cutting into the regular batch of subs. They clearly aren't going to get the same benefits as the better clubs, but those they do get could be just as useful to them and their aims (pl survival rather than title/europe) as the attacking ones give to the sides seeking to win stuff.

exactly.

The more talented clubs have the benefit to start with anyway - because they have better players all over the pitch, and often better coaches (but not always  :P ). But this isnt some special situation for those few clubs, that no one else benefits from.  Its just different benefits I suppose you can say!  Different teams, different squads, different talent levels, different game plans, different aims.  This is what I found so baffling about the cryarsing from Dyche and his cronies, like somehow not everyone was going to get five subs or something?  He manages to churn out a pretty full squad each match, now he gets to use more.

Plus - most of these teams have had the benefit if you want to call it that, of not having midweek games beyond a few cup and league games, most seasons.

Its been whinging for the sake of whinging, playing the poor-me card, just very typical of a certain group of managers, media and fans.
