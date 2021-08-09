Klopp is the best at it. Hes changed several games with judicious multi subbing.That 4 man sub in the fa cup went completely unremarked and i think it was brilliant and probably the first time that ever happened anywhere. it helps a lot with the 60 min-30 min rotation thing also. You can keep rhythm and get rested at the same time in some circumstances.we had to build our team essentially from scratch to get to the point where we have a deep bench that will benefit us, and even a weak team would benefit from roughly equal players going harder for less time or the core starters not getting injured from overuse.tthe oil squads fuck everything up anyway so they dont count for me, any circumstance whatever they have the advantage anyway. no subs would benefit the oil teams. so would 11. At least we built our squad fair and square over time.its probably best for the players as well, they are being beaten like rented mules at the moment.Long story short i like it. Particularly for us, particularly for Klopp, but also generically for the players as well. Hockey they change on the fly, shifts are like 50 seconds, its never hurt the game any. Maybe 90 minutes causes players to husband energy and its been a mistake from the start, who knows.